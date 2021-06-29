You are here

Yemen government and rebel fighters clash on Marib frontline

Fighting continues around Yemen's Marib. (AFP)
AFP

Clashes between Houthi militia and Yemeni government fighters continued at Marib’s Al-Kassara frontline in Yemen, following a renewed offensive by the insurgents.

The Iran-allied militia escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government’s last stronghold in northern Yemen, in February, and the fighting has killed hundreds on both sides.

  • This was not the first attempt on Aref Al-Jahmani's life
DUBAI: A prominent Hezbollah-affiliated official was assassinated in southern Syria on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

Aref Al-Jahmani, a commander linked to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon, was reportedly assassinated in the town of Saida, located in Deraa governorate.

According to media reports, Al-Jahmani who acts as the paramilitary group’s main operative in Daraa province, was targeted by unknown gunmen while traveling in his car along the highway connecting the villages of Saida and western Al-Gharya.

Hezbollah, a close ally of Syrian President Bachar Assad, has been fighting alongside Iranian-backed forces in Syria since 2013 in a bid to prop up the regime.

  • Lapid is the most senior Israeli to make the trip to the Gulf nation
  • In March, a planned official visit by former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was canceled
JERUSALEM: Israel’s top diplomat Yair Lapid on Tuesday began the first ever official visit by an Israeli minister to the United Arab Emirates, after the two nations normalized ties in September.

Lapid tweeted a picture of himself from inside a plane, with the caption: “Taking off for a historic visit to the UAE.”

Israeli ministers have previously visited the Gulf nation, but Lapid is the most senior Israeli to make the trip, and the first to travel on an official journey.

Since the normalization accord with the UAE was brokered by then US president Donald Trump’s administration, Israel has signed a raft of deals with the UAE, ranging from tourism to aviation and financial services.

During his visit, Lapid will inaugurate the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi, as well as the Consulate General of Israel in Dubai.

“The Israeli delegation will land late morning at Abu Dhabi, and will be received by the minister of economic affairs at the foreign ministry,” the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In March, a planned official visit by former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was canceled due to a “dispute” with Jordan over the use of its airspace, according to Israeli officials.

Netanyahu, replaced as prime minister by Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett in a coalition government cobbled together by Lapid, had already postponed a February visit to the UAE and Bahrain over coronavirus travel restrictions.

The normalization accords between Israel and the UAE, as well as Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan, have been condemned by the Palestinians as they break with years of Arab League policy which has held that there should be no relations with Israel until it makes peace with the Palestinians.

Sakher El-Hachem looks at the damages in his office after the explosion. (Supplied)
  • El-Hachem is Nissan legal representative in Lebanon and for detainees arrested in August port explosion case
BEIRUT: An explosion went off in the building that houses the office of lawyer Sakher El-Hachem on Monday afternoon, in the Nakhle Center in Furn El-Chebbak, Beirut.
El-Hachem and his two sons, lawyers Shahid and Nahi, who were with him at the time of the explosion, were not injured, but there was damage in the buidling.
The motives behind the explosion are not yet known.
El-Hachem is the legal representative for many defendants in different cases, but his most prominent client is Nissan in the file of businessman Carlos Ghosn, who is being investigated in Lebanon in corruption cases.
El-Hachem is also the legal representative of some clients who were arrested in the case of the Beirut Port blast on Aug. 4.
Most notably among those are the head of the temporary committee for the management and investment of Beirut Port, Hassan Koraytem, the head of the security and safety department in the port, Mohammed Ziyad Al-Awf, and the maritime agent of the Rossos ship that transported nitrate ammonium to Beirut, Mustafa Baghdadi.
Using the language of bombing has declined in recent years. However, many political and security officials, including the caretaker Minister of Interior Mohammed Fahmy, have expressed fears about the possibility of the deterioration of the security situation through assassinations in light of the crises in Lebanon.
El-Hachem’s wife told Arab News that her husband and two sons were unharmed but that the explosion was huge.
A security investigation was currently underway to find out further details, she added.
Ms. El Hachem said the investigation included surveillance cameras located in the area.
She added that the office windows were shattered, “but my children and husband survived.”
She said that her husband “has previously stated that it is likely that the cause of the Beirut Port blast was negligence, and we do not know if this statement was the reason behind the explosion, which is an obvious message.”
She added: “It is worth noting that my husband has nothing to do with politics, but only works according to the law.”
Lawyer El-Hachem later said that “the security forces and the forensics are carrying out their duties and have started their investigation.”
The Beirut and Tripoli Bar Associations have been on strike for more than 20 days.
The strike is “in defense of the independence and prestige of the judiciary, and in protest of the failure of those involved in the judiciary to correct the relationship with the Bar Association, which violated the Bar’s laws.”

Khaled El-Anany. (Photo/Twitter)
  • The strategy outlined in the draft comes in preparation for the launch of an international promotional campaign for Egyptian tourism for a period of three years, starting at the end of this year
CAIRO: During a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled El-Anany, officials from the Canadian-English Alliance, tasked since early 2021 with preparing the media strategy for tourism promotion to Egypt, handed over the first draft of their strategy.
The draft took about six months to prepare and consists of over 700 pages, distributed over seven parts for discussion.
In a statement, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said that the alliance had created and distributed questionnaires to more than 12,000 tourists from different countries who visited Egypt during the past three years or who intend to visit during the next three years. The questionnaires aimed to measure tourists’ satisfaction with their experiences and discover what suggestions they had to improve weaknesses.
The strategy outlined in the draft comes in preparation for the launch of an international promotional campaign for Egyptian tourism for a period of three years, starting at the end of this year.
The study preparation phase included meetings with more than 50 ministers and government officials in Egypt; the Egyptian Federation of Tourism Chambers; major investors and tourism experts; university professors; leaders from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities; and experts and international tourism officials from outside Egypt.
The follow-up and evaluation committee formed in the ministry for this purpose reviewed the draft before it was presented at the meeting. Within the next two weeks, another meeting will be held with officials from the alliance to discuss the next steps.

Egypt has witnessed several high-profile incidents recently that angered many members of the public, which prompted a number of MPs to submit a special bill to increase penalties. (AFP)
  • The bill, submitted by the Nation’s Future Party, includes making the charge a felony instead of a misdemeanor
CAIRO: The Legislative Committee of the House of Representatives of Egypt has approved a bill to increase the penalty for sexual harassment.
Egypt has witnessed several high-profile incidents recently that angered many members of the public, which prompted a number of MPs to submit a special bill to increase penalties.
The bill, submitted by the Nation’s Future Party, included making the charge a felony instead of a misdemeanor, and covers anyone who harasses others in a public or private place by making sexual or pornographic insinuations, whether by sign, word, or deed by any means, including wire, wireless, electronic or other technical means.
Imprisonment for a period of no less than two years and no more than four years, and a fine of no less than 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($6,370) and no more than 200,000, or a combination of these penalties can be imposed under the bill.
Repeat offenders, meanwhile, could face up to five years in prison and a fine of 300,000 pounds, with additional breaches of the law facing even harsher sanctions of double the above penalties.
The bill stipulates that if the offender has occupational, family, or educational authority over the victim, or if they exert any pressure on them, or if the crime is committed by two or more people, or at least one of them carries a weapon, the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period of no less than seven years and a fine of no less than 300,000 pounds, and no more than 500,000.
Former Egyptian President Adly Mansour issued a decree in 2014 to increase the penalty for sexual harassment.
It stipulated that a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than six months and a fine of no more than 5,000 pounds, or one of these two penalties, could be imposed on anyone who harasses another, according to Egyptian newspaper Al-Shorouk, with similar doubling of penalties for repeat offenders.

