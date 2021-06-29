You are here

  • Home
  • Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation

Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks with Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio as he arrives at a G20 foreign ministers meeting in Italy on Tuesday. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pkuma

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation

Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation
  • The one-day gathering focused on how to improve cooperation and revive the world’s economy
  • Blinken reiterated the need to deliver many more vaccines to poorer countries, which have so far received far fewer doses than wealthy nations
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

MATERA, Italy: G20 foreign ministers called on Tuesday for multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and climate emergency at their first face-to-face meeting in two years.
The one-day gathering in the heat-soaked southern city of Matera focused on how to improve cooperation, revive the world’s economy following the pandemic and boost development in Africa.
“The pandemic has highlighted the need for an international response to emergencies that transcend national boundaries,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the ministers from the Group of 20 major economies.
The G20 members account for more than 80 percent of world gross domestic product, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the population of the planet. Those in Matera included the top diplomats of the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and India.
However, the foreign ministers of China, Brazil and Australia opted to follow the discussions by video link, while Russia and South Korea sent deputy ministers.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he regretted the absence of direct counterparts from Beijing and Moscow. “When you get together, you also have to talk to each other. We need dialogue with Russia and China,” he said during a break.
Heading into the meeting, Maas said he would raise his unhappiness at the way he thought China and Russia had offered COVID vaccines to boost their standing with certain countries.
“(This) is not about achieving short-term geostrategic advantages,” he said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the need to deliver many more vaccines to poorer countries, which have so far received far fewer doses than wealthy nations.
“To bring the pandemic to an end, we must get more vaccines to more places,” he said, adding that the G20 would help low-income countries address “significant debt vulnerabilities’ that had been exacerbated by the coronavirus.
Blinken was due to fly back to Washington later on Tuesday, ending a tour of Germany, France and Italy, during which he has underlined the desire of President Joe Biden’s administration to embrace international cooperation, in contrast to previous President Donald Trump, who touted an “America First” message.
“We need to cooperate, and we need to do it effectively. Multilateralism is what makes that possible,” Blinken said in his remarks to the conference, surrounded by perspex sheeting to prevent any possible infection from fellow delegates.
Italy, which is home to the UN food and agriculture agencies, invited development ministers to attend the meeting and pushed global food security to the forefront.
Given the broad range of countries in the G20, getting agreement can be difficult, but analysts said the fact the ministers had resumed in-person meetings and were rallying to the cry for greater cooperation was important.
“It is difficult to expect concrete results from Matera,” said Antonio Villafranca, director of studies at the Milan-based Institute of International Policy Studies.
“But reaffirming multilateral commitment and understanding on those issues that states could converge on, in a climate of growing international tensions, would already be a result that should not to be underestimated.”

Topics: Coronavirus G20 Italy 2021

Related

Update Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, US foreign ministers hold talks on Iranian interference
Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio in Rome. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Italian foreign minister discuss G20, coronavirus

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy
  • Family say they were only members of 32-strong asylum-seeker group not forced off Greek island of Samos
  • UNHCR, Council of Europe call for full investigation, end to policy
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Palestinian woman and her three children have become the latest example of refugees being the victims of a “pushback” policy used by the Greek government to turn away migrants arriving at the borders of the EU.
The UK’s Guardian newspaper reported that Aisha (a pseudonym to protect her identity), 31, arrived on the island of Samos as part of a large group on April 21, but was forced to hide in the mountains with her children after authorities arrested and deported other migrants.
“It was a stressful and dangerous journey,” Aisha told the Guardian. “We found out the others had been caught and deported back to Turkey, but I made up my mind to stay on the island at any cost and even live on water for many days. I didn’t want to go back to Turkey.
“We had been living in a tragic situation in Palestine, and I went to Turkey and it was worse, and then I made it to Greece and it was even worse,” she added.
Aisha said that the family was forced to drink from streams and sleep outdoors as they traveled 40 km to the refugee camp at Vathy, Samos’ largest city.
“We were (suffering from) hunger, thirst and the terror of being caught,” she said. 
Once in Vathy, she was told by locals to find a lawyer named Dimitris Choulis, who would be able to help with her case. On April 26, she found him.
Choulis told the Guardian: “She said ‘pushback,’ and I understood what had happened.”
Aisha and her family were the only members of the group — originally numbering 32, according to the NGO Aegean Boat Report — to avoid removal. On April 22, Turkish authorities said they had rescued 28 people stranded in orange life rafts off the coast opposite Samos.
“It’s naturally proof of a pushback,” said Choulis. “I don’t know why we need anything more to prove it.”
According to the Border Violence Monitoring Network, Greece has pushed back 6,230 asylum seekers from its territory since January 2020 — a practice many human rights organizations say is illegal. This was backed up in May this year by the Council of Europe, which asked Greece to end pushbacks and launch an investigation into the practice.
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said that it believed the events of April 21-22 constituted an illegal pushback. 
Mireille Girard, a UNHCR representative, told the Guardian: “On April 21, UNHCR received a message that a group, including women and children, had arrived on Samos. We sought information multiple times from the local and central authorities but did not receive confirmation of any arrival. Local residents were reporting on social media that new arrivals had been spotted in the wider area of Ormos Marathokampou and that there was activity, and a vessel in the area that subsequently left the port late at night.
“In the following days, UNHCR was informed that a family, reportedly the only one from the group who had arrived at Marathokampou, had remained on the island and was accompanied by a legal representative to the government facility for new arrivals to be registered. 
“These elements are concerning. They are indications of a pushback from Samos and need to be formally investigated by the authorities,” she added.
The Greek coast guard (HGC) denied a pushback had taken place, adding: “While exercising the sovereign rights of the country, the HCG has often become the object of systematic and methodical targeting on social media, in some media, but also from some NGOs. The vast majority of these posts/information are based on unsubstantiated reports and unconfirmed or unreliable sources that cannot be identified.”

Topics: Greece refugees Palestinian

Related

After spending the night in a police cell, Beugel said she was put on a ferry to a court in Piraeus, handcuffed to Fridoon. (File/Twitter)
Media
Dutch journalist held in Greece for sheltering asylum seeker
Egypt wants to export surplus gas to Europe through Greece
Business & Economy
Egypt wants to export surplus gas to Europe through Greece

Sanofi to invest in mRNA vaccines development

Sanofi to invest in mRNA vaccines development
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

Sanofi to invest in mRNA vaccines development

Sanofi to invest in mRNA vaccines development
  • Sanofi has pledged to help Pfizer and Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots to help meet the huge demand for U.S. drugmaker's doses
  • mRNA technology has proven effective and safe so far in the vaccine response to COVID-19, including in response to the virus' variants
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Sanofi will invest about 400 million euros ($476 million) annually in research and development of next-generation vaccines using mRNA technologies, which proved their efficiency in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 jabs.
Sanofi added on Tuesday that its “mRNA Center of Excellence” will bring together around 400 employees based at existing sites close to Lyon in southern France and in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It is expected to produce a minimum of six clinical candidates by 2025.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA technologies demonstrated potential to deliver new vaccines faster than ever before,” said Jean-Francois Toussaint, global head of R&D at Sanofi Pasteur, the company’s vaccines division.
“However, key areas of innovation such as thermos-stability and tolerability improvements will be critical to unlock the applications of mRNA in routine vaccination against a broader set of infectious diseases and across all ages,” he added.
The French drug company and its British counterpart GlaxoSmithKline disappointed investors and customers late last year when they announced a one-year delay to the launch of their joint COVID vaccine, based on a more conventional technology.
Sanofi has since pledged to help Pfizer and Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots in an effort to help meet the huge demand for the US drugmaker’s doses.
The mRNA technology has proven both effective and safe so far in the vaccine response to COVID-19, including in response to the virus’ variants.
The latest one, the Delta variant first found in India, is spreading at a fast rate around the world, prompting governments to accelerate their vaccinations programs.
French Health Minister Oliver Veran said on Tuesday that the Delta variant represented some 20 percent of COVID cases in France.
Sanofi is also working on a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate with US company Translate Bio, for which it has started clinical trials.
The two groups, which have been collaborating since 2018, have also started a Phase I clinical trial earlier this year evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza.
Last month, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which they hope to get approved by the end of 2021.

Topics: Sanofi Paris Pfizer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Related

India approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
World
India approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

India approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

India approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Updated 29 June 2021

India approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use

India approves Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Updated 29 June 2021
NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday authorized the emergency use of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine as it seeks to ramp up its vaccination drive in the wake of a record-breaking surge in infections and deaths.
The vast nation of 1.3 billion people was hit by a massive spike in coronavirus cases in April and May that pushed the health care system to breaking point.
Moderna’s shot is the fourth to be approved by New Delhi after Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and Covaxin, which was developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech, and Russia’s Sputnik V.
“I am pleased to inform that an application received from Moderna through an Indian partner of theirs, Cipla, has been granted EUA (Emergency Use Authorization),” a member of government advisory body NITI Aayog, Vinod K. Paul, said at a health ministry briefing.
“Our efforts to invite and to have other internationally developed vaccines, specifically Pfizer and J&J (Johnson & Johnson), also continue.”
Paul added that the approval would pave the way for other foreign-made vaccines to be imported into India.
A small number of Sputnik V shots have imported into India after the drug was granted approval in mid-April, but the majority are expected to be manufactured within the country, like Covishield and Covaxin.
India said two months ago that it would fast-track the approval of vaccines manufactured outside the country that have already been granted emergency use authorization by major regulators such as the US Food and Drug Administration.
The government had been under pressure to speed up its flagging inoculation drive by allowing the import of foreign-made vaccines such as mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna.
Nearly 327 million doses have been administered since the mass vaccination program kicked off in mid-January.
But just six percent of India’s adult population — or 57 million people — have received both doses of a two-shot regime.
India is the world’s second-most infected nation with more than 30 million cases and nearly 398,000 deaths.

House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection

House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
Updated 29 June 2021
AP

House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection

House to vote on bill launching probe of Jan. 6 insurrection
  • On Jan. 6, 2021, the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., was stormed by a mob of Donald Trump supporters
  • The House passed the bill to form an independent commission last month
Updated 29 June 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: A new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol would have 13 members and the power to subpoena witnesses, according to legislation released by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The House is expected to vote on the bill this week.

The effort comes after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of an independent, bipartisan commission to probe the attack, in which hundreds of former President Donald Trump’s supporters violently broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

The new, partisan House panel would have eight members appointed by Pelosi and five appointed “after consultation with” Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy. A Pelosi aide said the speaker is considering including a Republican among her appointments, which would bring the likely partisan split to 7-6. The aide was granted anonymity to discuss her thinking.

Pelosi said in a statement Monday that Jan. 6 was “one of the darkest days in our nation’s history” and that the committee will seek the truth about it.

“The Select Committee will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack and report recommendations for preventing any future assault,” she said.

Many Republicans were concerned about such a partisan probe, since majority Democrats are likely to investigate Trump’s role in the siege and the right wing groups that were present for it. Almost three dozen House Republicans voted to create an independent panel, which would have had an even partisan split among members. Seven Republicans in the Senate supported moving forward on that bill, but that was short of the 10 Senate Republicans who would be necessary to pass it.

As laid out in Pelosi’s legislation, the new select committee would have subpoena power and no specific end date. The panel can issue interim reports as it conducts the probe.

Trump is not explicitly referenced in the legislation, which directs the select committee to investigate “facts, circumstances and causes relating to the January 6, 2021, domestic terrorist attack upon the United States Capitol Complex and relating to the interference with the peaceful transfer of power.” The panel would also study “influencing factors that fomented such an attack on American representative democracy while engaged in a constitutional process.”

The House passed the bill to form an independent commission last month, and Pelosi, D-Calif., said it was her preference to have an independent panel lead the inquiry. But she said last week that Congress could not wait any longer to begin a deeper look at the insurrection so she would form the select panel. She has not said who will lead it.

Still, Pelosi said that the select committee could be complementary to an independent panel, should one ever be formed, and that she is “hopeful there could be a commission at some point.” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has said he might hold a second vote, but there’s no indication that any GOP votes have changed.

Many Republicans have made clear that they want to move on from the Jan. 6 attack, brushing aside the many unanswered questions about the insurrection, including how the government and law enforcement missed intelligence leading up to the rioting and the role of Trump before and during the insurrection.

Others in the GOP have gone further, with one suggesting the rioters looked like tourists and another insisting that a Trump supporter named Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed while trying to break into the House chamber, was “executed.”

Two officers who battled the rioters, Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, have been lobbying Republicans to support an independent commission and met with McCarthy on Friday.

Afterward, they said they had asked McCarthy to denounce GOP comments downplaying the violence.

In the absence of an independent commission, Fanone said he asked McCarthy for a commitment not to put “the wrong people” on the new select panel and that McCarthy said he would take it seriously. McCarthy’s office did not respond to requests for comment on either the meeting or the legislation to form the select committee.

The officers also asked McCarthy to denounce 21 Republicans who voted earlier this month against giving medals of honor to the US Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police to thank them for their service on Jan. 6. Dozens of those officers suffered injuries, including chemical burns, brain injuries and broken bones.

McCarthy, who voted for the measure, told them he would deal with those members privately.

Seven people died during and after the rioting, including Babbitt and three other Trump supporters who died of medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and later died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner later determined he died of natural causes.

Topics: US United States of America (USA) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi Insurrection US capitol US Capitol storming US Capitol riots

Related

US House Speaker Pelosi signals new panel to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol riot
World
US House Speaker Pelosi signals new panel to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol riot
US Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay
World
US Capitol Police chief appeals for National Guard to stay

South African court orders ex-president to jail for contempt

South African court orders ex-president to jail for contempt
Updated 29 June 2021
AP

South African court orders ex-president to jail for contempt

South African court orders ex-president to jail for contempt
  • This is the first time in South Africa’s history that a former president has been sentenced to prison
  • Zuma has previously expressed his unwillingness to appear before the commission
Updated 29 June 2021
AP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma has been found guilty of contempt of court and sentenced to 15 months in prison for defying a court order to appear before an inquiry probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption during his tenure from 2009 to 2018.

Zuma was not in court for the ruling on Tuesday and has been ordered to hand himself over within five days to a police station in his hometown of Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal province or in Johannesburg.

This is the first time in South Africa’s history that a former president has been sentenced to prison.

The country’s apex court, the Constitutional Court, ruled that Zuma defied an order by the country’s highest court by refusing to cooperate with the commission of inquiry, which is chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

“The Constitutional Court holds that there can be no doubt that Mr. Zuma is in contempt of court. Mr. Zuma was served with the order and it is impossible to conclude anything other than that he was unequivocally aware of what it required of him,” said acting chief justice El-Sisi Khampepe.

She added that in determining the jail sentence for Zuma, the court found it impossible to conclude that he would comply with any other order.

“Mr. Zuma has repeatedly reiterated that he would rather be imprisoned than to cooperate with the commission or comply with the order made,” said Khampepe.

Zuma has previously expressed his unwillingness to appear before the commission, which has so far heard evidence directly implicating Zuma in wrongdoing.

In a previous 21-page letter written to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, which the court has described as “scandalous,” Zuma claimed that he was ready to be sent to prison.

Topics: South Africa Jacob Zuma South African president Jacob Zuma Khampepe Johannesburg

Related

Arrest warrant issued for South Africa’s Zuma, but execution suspended until May
World
Arrest warrant issued for South Africa’s Zuma, but execution suspended until May
South Africa ex-leader Zuma to face corruption trial
World
South Africa ex-leader Zuma to face corruption trial

Latest updates

Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed confirms qualification to Tokyo Olympics
Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed confirms qualification to Tokyo Olympics
Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again
Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again
Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy
Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy
Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation
Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation
UN expert backs probe into Iran’s 1988 killings, Raisi’s role
UN expert backs probe into Iran’s 1988 killings, Raisi’s role

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.