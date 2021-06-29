You are here

Saudi, US foreign ministers discuss stopping Iranian interference, financing of terrorist groups

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Antony Blinken meet on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting. (SPA)
RIYADH: The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and the US discussed strengthening coordination between the two countries to stop Iranian interference in the region.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Antony Blinken also discussed stopping the Islamic Republic’s financing of the Houthi militia in Yemen and terrorist groups that threaten international peace and security.

The two officials spoke of ways of strengthening the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the US to serve common interests on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting being held in Matera, Italy.

Prince Faisal and Blinken also touched upon the most prominent topics raised at the G20 meeting. 

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies met face-to-face on Tuesday for the first time in two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 466,578
  • A total of 7,804 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,567 new infections on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 403 were recorded in Makkah, 328 in Riyadh, 326 in the Eastern Province, 173 in Asir, 94 in Jazan, 73 in Madinah, 42 in Najran, 19 in Al-Baha, 19 in Hail, 19 in Tabuk, 13 in the Northern Borders region, and seven in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 466,578 after 1,032 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,804 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 17.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

  • Two months ago, Saudi Arabia banned imports of all Lebanese agricultural produce, citing an increase in drug smuggling operations
DUBAI: Lebanese authorities have thwarted an attempt to smuggle 100,000 amphetamine pills from the country to Saudi Arabia, two days after the Kingdom seized a shipment of 14.4 million pills dispatched from the small Mediterranean country.

In a statement, Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces said the Captagon pills were hidden in a batch of sterilization equipment set to be shipped to Saudi Arabia, adding that three people who admitted to being part of the operation were arrested.

This is the latest in a series of drug smuggling operations from Lebanon, which has found itself in hot water after its relations with Saudi Arabia soured.

Late Saturday, the state news agency SPA said the 14.4 million were hidden in a shipment of iron plates and seized by authorities in Jeddah.

Lebanon’s caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fehmi said the pills originated from Latakia in Syria and shipped to Saudi Arabia via Beirut with a forged Greek certificate of origin.

Two months ago, Saudi Arabia banned imports of all Lebanese agricultural produce, citing an increase in drug smuggling after millions of pills were found hidden in 80,000 hollowed out pomegranates.

Saudi Arabia issues tens-of-thousands of rulings against violators of residency, labor, border security regulations

  • The General Directorate of Passports called on citizens and migrants to stop employing or sheltering infiltrators and violators of the regulations
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has issued 274,849 rulings against violators of the residency, labor and border security regulations across the Kingdom for the period from Aug 20 of 2020 to June 23 of 2021.
The General Directorate of Passports called on citizens and migrants to stop employing or sheltering infiltrators and violators of the regulations.
It further urged people to stop helping them find work, homes or means of transportation, state news agency SPA reported.
It added that everyone should cooperate and report any violators by calling 911 in Makkah and Riyadh, and 999 in all regions of Saudi Arabia.
“The penalty for smugglers or those involved in facilitating the illegal entry or movement of illegal migrants in the Kingdom, provide shelter or provide any form of assistance will face 5-10 years in jail and a fine of $266,000, confiscation of vehicles or property intended to transport or house them,” Border Guard official spokesman Colonel Misfir bin Ghannam Al-Qiraini told Al-Ekhbariya news channel.
In March, Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib said smuggling was a form of organized crime run by networks that could have grave security, health, economic and social implications for society.

Saudi Arabia's allies call for international action against Houthis

  • Calling on the international community to take decisive action against the Houthis, the UAE said any threat to Saudi Arabia is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s regional allies on Monday strongly condemned the continued Houthi attacks on the Kingdom targeting civilians and strategic infrastructure.
They called on the international community to take immediate notice of the situation and help prevent further attacks on the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed six explosive-laden drones and four ballistic missiles launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia toward the Kingdom’s southern region within 48 hours, state TV reported on Sunday.
The Arab coalition said the drones and missiles were targeting the city of Khamis Mushayt.
The coalition said that the Houthi militia deliberately targets civilians and civilian objects, adding that it is taking operational measures to protect civilians and deal with any threat.
The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, said these attacks pose a challenge to the international community and are a rejection of all efforts aimed at achieving peace in Yemen.
Al-Hajraf commended the coalition forces and Saudi air force for moving swiftly for the protection of civilian lives and properties.
Yemeni Vice President Lt. Gen. Ali Mohsen Saleh also condemned all terrorist and criminal attempts of the Iranian-backed Houthis.
He praised the Arab coalition’s role in supporting Yemen.
In a strongly worded statement, Kuwait said the continued Houthi attacks undermine international efforts to find a political solution to end the conflict in Yemen.
It urged the international community to take swift action to stop the Iranian-backed group from violating international law.
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said these actions against Saudi Arabia are aimed at destabilizing the entire region.

The ministry expressed Kuwait’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to ensure its security and stability.
Calling on the international community to take decisive action against the Houthis, the UAE said any threat to Saudi Arabia is considered a threat to the security and stability of the UAE.
It said these Houthi attacks not only threaten Saudi Arabia but also pose a grave challenge to the security of global energy supplies and the economy.
Alawi Al-Basha, head of the Human Rights Committee of the Arab Parliament, warned against the danger of aggravating the situation in Yemen in the wake of these terrorist attacks.
He also denounced the massacre committed by the Iranian-backed group in the Marib governorate in Yemen.
In a statement issued on Monday, he said the aggressive actions have become a hallmark of the terrorist group, which targets civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
He called on the international and regional community to take firm legal measures to hold the Houthis accountable for these actions.

Envoy highlights Saudi Arabia's efforts to protect children in war zones

  • Kingdom’s representative to the UN tells Security Council session that concerted, collective efforts are needed to confront causes of the issue and its repercussions
  • The international community must deal with children affected by armed conflict with great care, Al-Mouallimi said
LONDON: Saudi Arabia believes the need to protect children threatened by armed conflicts worldwide is a responsibility shared by all in the international community, the Kingdom’s permanent representative to the UN said on Monday.
Abdallah Al-Mouallimi said his country has joined many international frameworks that aim to address this issue, as he called for concerted, collective efforts to confront its causes and repercussions.
Speaking during a virtual session of the UN Security Council, titled Children and Armed Conflict, the Saudi ambassador said: “Protecting children in armed conflicts is of paramount importance to the concept of peace building, and to creating balanced generations that can build a more stable and prosperous future for countries affected by conflicts.”
The international community must deal with children affected by armed conflict with great care, he added, in ways that can create a new reality for them in which the cycle of violence is broken, the negative effects on the young of wars are addressed, and steps can taken to prevent the creation of an environment that becomes an incubator for extremism or violence.
Al-Mouallimi said the Kingdom welcomes the recent report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on children and armed conflict, which affirmed the commitment of the Arab coalition in Yemen to protecting children and the important steps it is taking to enhance this protection in accordance with international references. The envoy added that the report reflects the fact that the efforts of the coalition to achieve this can serve as model for the protection of children by similar coalitions in other conflict zones.
“The results of the secretary-general’s report, despite reservations about the number of incidents attributed to the coalition, prove the invalidity of the malicious claims made by some parties in an attempt to distort the true image of the coalition for political purposes that have nothing to do with the protection of children, but aim only to use lies to create a virtual reality that diverts attention from the real and constructive role of the coalition in Yemen,” Al-Mouallimi said.
He reiterated the Kingdom’s support of the mandate for Virginia Gamba, the UN’s special representative for children and armed conflict, and her positive role in protecting children worldwide.
“We look forward to continued constructive cooperation between her and the coalition to develop mechanisms to protect children in the armed conflict in Yemen,” he added.
Al-Mouallimi also said the secretary-general’s report “once again demonstrated the destructive role of the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen, as it proves, among much other evidence, this militia’s unwillingness to end the conflict, and its perpetration of horrific crimes against Yemenis and their children.”
The envoy added that the rejection by the Houthis of peace initiatives and the escalation of attacks against civilians, most recently in Marib, is evidence of their hostile ideology and ambitions for power with no regard for the effects their coup against the legitimate Yemeni government is having on the people of the country, the draining of national resources, or the chaos, hunger and disease it has caused among the population.
He said it also illustrates the negative role of Iran in the region as it seeks to impose its expansionist policies with no concern for the devastating consequences on the peoples of the countries in which it has intervened.
Al-Mouallimi called on the Security Council and the international community to take all necessary action to compel the Houthis to choose the path of peace in support of UN efforts to find a political solution that will spare the Yemeni people, and children in particular, more suffering.

