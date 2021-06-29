You are here

  • Home
  • Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match

Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match

Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match
US player Serena Williams reacts as she withdraws from her women’s singles first round match against Belarus’s Aliaksandra Sasnovich on 2021 Wimbledon Championships’ 2nd day at The All England Tennis Club in London. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rjkuk

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match

Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match
  • Serena Williams slipped in first set against Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich and had to have her left ankle examined
  • Williams walked off Centre Court in tears in her first time bowing out of Wimbledon’s first round
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: American legend Serena Williams’s dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equalling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam singles record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and had to have her left ankle examined.
Williams returned from receiving medical attention but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Center Court in tears.
It is the first time that Williams has bowed out in the first round of Wimbledon.
The tears said it all as with the withdrawals of 2019 champion Simona Halep and of Naomi Osaka prior to the tournament the American would have fancied her chances of at last equalling the controversial Court’s landmark.
Williams was giving the Olympics a miss anyways giving her time to recover ahead of the US Open in September which she has won six times.
“Brutal for @serenawilliams but center court is extremely slippy out there. Not easy to move out there,” tweeted British star Andy Murray.
Williams, who also had strapping on her right thigh, hasn’t won a Slam since the 2017 Australian Open.
William’s slip came at the same end of the court as that of Adrian Mannarino which brought a premature end to the Frenchman’s hard fought match with Roger Federer.
Mannarino slipped and fell late in the fourth set and pulled out at the beginning of the fifth set.
Federer remarked he felt that the surface was more slippery when the roof is in use which it had been due to rain earlier on Tuesday.

Topics: Wimbledon tennis Serena Williams London Centre Court

Related

Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again
Sport
Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again
Djokovic slides to victory as Wimbledon makes soggy return
Sport
Djokovic slides to victory as Wimbledon makes soggy return

England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals

England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
AP

England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals

England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
  • Just like in the 1966 World Cup final, England triumphed over a German team at Wembley Stadium
  • It was England’s second-ever win in knockout stage of European Championship
Updated 10 min 3 sec ago
AP

LONDON: England is unburdened by the weight of agonizing history: Germany has finally been beaten in a tournament again.
No need to endure more penalty heartache or disallowed goals this time.
Just like in the 1966 World Cup final, England triumphed over a German team at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, winning 2-0 to reach the European Championship quarterfinals.
And just like in England’s two group wins, Raheem Sterling was on the scoresheet, breaking the tense deadlock in the 75th minute in a move he started and completed.
The round of 16 finally saw England net more than once at Euro 2020, and for Harry Kane to shed the pressure on his shoulders by finally scoring. The striker headed in Jack Grealish’s cross in the 86th minute.
“With all the expectation and pressure,” Kane said. “We delivered.”
It was England’s second-ever win in the knockout stage of the European Championship. The last such triumph came on penalties against Spain at Euro ‘96 before the hosts were denied a place in the final by Germany in a shootout at Wembley.
It was on penalties that Germany also beat England in the 1990 World Cup semifinals. Then there was the English goal wrongfully disallowed as Germany knocked the English out of the 2010 World Cup.
Now England will play either Sweden or Ukraine in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on Saturday in Rome, eying a return to Wembley for the semifinals and the final on July 11.
There will still be questions about England coach Gareth Southgate’s team selection and persistence with Kane when he managed only one touch in the opposition penalty area in the first half. And it was a bad one, taking a ball too far past Manuel Neuer while trying to go around the goalkeeper.
But while Sterling’s goals are spearheading England’s progress at this largely-home tournament, the saves of Jordan Pickford are proving vital, too, including using one hand to push over Kai Havertz’s shot at the start of the second half.
“We had to be brave on and off the ball,” England defender Harry Maguire said. “It was really important.”
The clamor to introduce Grealish was growing in the second half. It’s what got fans chanting inside Wembley, with a crowd of about 40,000 the biggest in Britain since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The winger finally entered with about 20 minutes to go and played a role in the opening goal.
Sterling first took on the defenders, going past Antonio Rüdiger before passing to Kane, whose layoff to Grealish then went to Luke Shaw. And it was the left back’s cross that Sterling connected with, shooting past Neuer with his right boot.
For all the experience in Germany’s side compared to the youth of England, it was World Cup winner Thomas Müller who squandered a chance to equalize in the 81st minute. Clean through with only Pickford to beat, Müller put the ball wide to leave him still without a goal at his three European Championships.
England has yet to concede in its four games at Euro 2020.
“It’s a moment none of us will ever forget,” said Kane, who scored his 35th international goal. “The perfect afternoon.”

Topics: EURO 2020 Germany England Harry Kane

Related

Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight
Sports
Swiss beat France on penalties to reach Euro 2020 last eight
De Bruyne and Hazard 50-50 to face Italy at Euro 2020
Sport
De Bruyne and Hazard 50-50 to face Italy at Euro 2020

Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed confirms qualification to Tokyo Olympics

Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed confirms qualification to Tokyo Olympics
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed confirms qualification to Tokyo Olympics

Saudi weightlifter Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed confirms qualification to Tokyo Olympics
  • Al-Ahmeed, who will compete in the 73 kg division, becomes the seventh Saudi individual to qualify for Tokyo
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The International Weightlifting Federation has confirmed the qualification of Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed, the Saudi weightlifter, to the Olympic Games in Tokyo after he topped its Asian classification in the 73 kg category, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah reported.
Al-Ahmeed is the seventh individual Saudi to qualify to Tokyo 2020, alongside the Under-23 national football team.
The others are Youssef Bouarish (swimming), Ali Khadrawi (table tennis), Husein Alireza (rowing), Saeed Al-Mutairi (shooting), Tarek Hamdi (karate), and Sulaiman Hamad (judo).
Meanwhile, in the Paralympic Games, Abdel-Rahman Al-Qurashi, Fahad Al-Junaidel, Ali Al-Nakhli, Hassan Doshi, Sarah Al-Jumaah, and Al-Hanouf Abu Hamed all qualified in athletics events, while Maryam Al-Muraisel will compete in table tennis, and Ahmed Al-Sharbatly in the equestrian section.
The Kingdom’s football team returned to Saudi Arabia after their fourth training camp in Marbella, Spain to take part in an indoor program in preparation for the Olympics, in which the side will face Brazil, Germany and the Ivory Coast in Group D of the men’s tournament.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Mahmoud Al-Ahmeed Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Related

First woman weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics: ‘My dream has become a reality’
Sport
First woman weightlifter to represent Lebanon at the Olympics: ‘My dream has become a reality’
Palestinian weightlifter heartbroken over sister’s death
Sport
Palestinian weightlifter heartbroken over sister’s death

Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again

Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again

Barty through as rain hits Wimbledon again
  • Barty came through 6-1, 6-7 (1/7), 6-1 against Carla Suarez Navarro in a match filled with emotion on Center Court
  • She is is bidding to add the senior singles Wimbledon title to her 2011 junior crown on the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first title
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

LONDON: Australia’s Ashleigh Barty overcame a mid-match wobble to reach the second round at Wimbledon as rain once again halted play on the outside courts on Tuesday.
Barty came through 6-1, 6-7 (1/7), 6-1 against Carla Suarez Navarro in a match filled with emotion on Center Court, whose roof ensured the match could be finished.
Play was due to get underway again at 5:00pm local time (1600GMT) the same time as kick-off in the Euro 2020 last 16 tie between England and old foes Germany at Wembley.
However, 18 first round matches were pushed back to Wednesday with men’s doubles matches cut to best-of-three sets in the first two rounds in an effort to make up the backlog.
Barty’s Spanish opponent made sure her 11th and final appearance at The Championships went the distance just months after returning from a winning fight against cancer.
Barty is bidding to add the senior singles Wimbledon title to her 2011 junior crown on the 50th anniversary of her fellow indigenous Australian’s Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first title.
Goolagong Cawley was 29 when she won her second singles title in 1980 — 10 years younger than two legends due to commence their campaigns later on Tuesday
Roger Federer and his fellow 39-year-old Serena Williams will be hoping to follow Venus Williams, two years older than them, into the second round.
Federer faces talented Frenchman Adrian Mannarino while Serena follows him onto Center Court and plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus.
Venus had some worrying moments in her match against Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania.
However, the five-time Wimbledon singles champion, playing in her 90th Grand Slam, eventually came through 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.
Federer says he is pumped up and excited for this year’s Championships despite a disappointing second round exit at his traditional warm-up event Halle earlier this month.
With two knee operations behind him Federer says a lot depends on how he performs at Wimbledon including whether he tries to win a first ever Olympic singles title in Tokyo.
Serena may have lost the psychological edge over her opponents but she is still in the top 10 in the world.
With no 2019 champion Simona Halep or Naomi Osaka, Williams’s chances of equalling the controversial Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles on her favorite surface have improved considerably.
At the other end of the age scale Venus’s conqueror from 2019 Wimbledon the then 15-year-old Coco Gauff makes her return and plays British wildcard Francesca Jones.
Barty opened on Center Court — an honor usually given to the defending champion — due to Halep having withdrawn through injury.
The 25-year-old lost focus when serving for the match in the second set but dominated the third to go through.
However, she joined in the standing ovation for Suarez Navarro as the 32-year-old left the court with the Spaniard’s mother Maria wiping away a tear.
“She is a fighter, an incredible competitor and lovely person and I cannot find one bad word to say about her,” said Barty of her opponent.
“She is a genuine champion and will be sorely missed.”
Australian men’s number one Alex de Minaur lost in four sets to Sebastian Korda, two days after the victor’s sister Nelly won her first golf major.
Barty’s fiery and entertaining compatriot Nick Kyrgios is scheduled to start his campaign later on Tuesday against Frenchman Ugo Humbert.
The Australian beat Humbert in a five set thriller in the Australian Open earlier this year but the Frenchman has shown his class on grass with victory at Halle.
Humbert’s compatriot Benoit Paire did not escape the ire of the match umpire in his 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 defeat by Diego Schwartzman.
He received a warning from the umpire for not trying as two sets down overnight he lost the third 6-0 in just 15 minutes.
One spectator was moved to shout at the disinterested Frenchman “Stop wasting our time.”
The umpire Mohamed Lahyani warned Paire to try harder but Paire was unrepentant.
“I have the right to miss two returns in a row. I think it’s ridiculous.”

Topics: Wimbledon Ashleigh Barty

Related

Djokovic slides to victory as Wimbledon makes soggy return
Sport
Djokovic slides to victory as Wimbledon makes soggy return
Federer ‘pumped up’ as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown
Sport
Federer ‘pumped up’ as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown

T20 World Cup moved to UAE and Oman, ICC confirms

T20 World Cup moved to UAE and Oman, ICC confirms
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

T20 World Cup moved to UAE and Oman, ICC confirms

T20 World Cup moved to UAE and Oman, ICC confirms
  • "Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 safely" said Geoff Allardice, ICC’s acting chief executive
  • The event will take place from 17 October to 14 November
Updated 29 June 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: The Twenty20 World Cup has been shifted to the United Arab Emirates and Oman due to the coronavirus situation in India, cricket’s world body confirmed on Tuesday.
The tournament was originally meant to happen in India but the country is emerging from a Covid-19 surge in April and May and experts fear a new wave of cases later this year.
“Our priority is to deliver the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 safely, in full and in its current window,” said Geoff Allardice, acting chief executive of the International Cricket Council.
“Whilst we are incredibly disappointed not to be hosting the event in India, the decision gives us the certainty we need to stage the event in a country that is a proven international host of multi-team events in a bio-secure environment.”
The Board of Control for Cricket in India had already said on Monday the tournament would be shifted.
The event will take place from 17 October to 14 November.
It will be held across four venues — the Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.
The ICC had given the BCCI a deadline of the end of June to decide the host country for T20’s showpiece event due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in India.
The BCCI had already moved the suspended Indian Premier League to the UAE in September-October after the T20 tournament was halted on May 4 due to a number of players and team officials being infected with Covid.


At the time India was experiencing a massive surge in Covid-19 cases that overwhelmed the health system in many places, and much of the country was under lockdown.
India, home to 1.3 billion people, has eased many lockdown restrictions in recent weeks following a sharp fall in the number of new infections.
The pandemic disrupted the global cricket calendar last year and even after the matches resumed in July 2020, players have been confined to strict bio-bubbles and quarantine protocols.
The ICC postponed the T20 World Cup originally scheduled to be held in Australia in 2020.
India was handed the hosting rights in 2021 and Australia was chosen as host for the 2022 edition.
The UAE has been a preferred destination for cricket as the Pakistan Super League was completed last week in the Gulf nation. The IPL was also held in the UAE last year.
The vice president of the Emirates Cricket Board, Khalid Al Zarooni said, “The UAE’s reputation as being a safe country in which to host high-profile sporting events is a strong compliment to our government’s unwavering commitment to implementing and monitoring effective health practices during the pandemic.”
The UAE though is on Britain’s “red list” and on Monday the United States raised its travel warning for the Gulf country to its highest level citing a “very high level” of Covid-19 infections.
The UAE has however some of the highest vaccination rates worldwide, and life in the country has largely returned to normal although strict rules on masks and social distancing remain.
The first round of the T20 World Cup, comprising eight qualifying teams, will be split between Oman and UAE. Four of these teams will then progress to the Super 12s round where they will join the eight automatic qualifiers.
The teams competing in the preliminary stage are Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Namibia, Oman and Papua New Guinea, before the play-off stage and the final on November 14.

Topics: International Cricket Council (ICC) UAE India Coronavirus

Related

Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai
Sport
Saudi cricket chief Prince Saud holds meeting with ICC officials in Dubai

Ronaldo eyes Middle East player landmarks in personal record-breaking quest

Ronaldo eyes Middle East player landmarks in personal record-breaking quest
Updated 29 June 2021
John Duerden

Ronaldo eyes Middle East player landmarks in personal record-breaking quest

Ronaldo eyes Middle East player landmarks in personal record-breaking quest
  • Portuguese star must beat records set in Iran, Kuwait to become international football’s top scorer, appearance-maker
Updated 29 June 2021
John Duerden

RIYADH: There is not much that Cristiano Ronaldo has not won, or achieved on a personal level, in his glorious career.

But the Portuguese ace will have to shoot down two records set in the Middle East if he is to become international football’s highest goal scorer and appearance-maker in the coming months and years.

It has become generally accepted that Ronaldo, 36, will, sooner rather than later, move clear of Iran’s Ali Daei at the top of the international goalscoring charts but there are two Arab stars he has to keep an eye on if he wants to take the other major international accolade.

On Friday, 48 hours before Portugal were eliminated from Euro 2020 with a 1-0 loss to Belgium in Seville, Kuwait were losing 2-0 to Bahrain in qualification for the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Doha.

For a proud football nation that won the 1980 Asian Cup and appeared at the 1982 World Cup, it was another disappointing result, but it was a significant game, nonetheless. That was because it saw Bader Al-Mutawa make his 185th international appearance for Kuwait to break the world record held by Ahmed Hassan of Egypt.

While the result meant that Kuwait failed to qualify for the FIFA Arab Cup, the match marked an incredible achievement for the 36-year-old.

“I couldn’t have achieved this without the support of my team-mates and everyone involved in Kuwaiti football. It is a real honor, and I am very proud to make it this far even though we lost the game,” he said.

Kuwait’s glory days may long be over, but Al-Mutawa is giving fans in the country something to cheer about.

“The only negative is that the result is not what we wanted, and we did not qualify for the tournament. But we have to look forward and keep trying to improve and this is the most important thing,” he added.

Al-Mutawa made his debut in 2003 with two goals against Singapore in qualification for the 2004 Asian Cup. He has gone on to score 54 goals for the Blues and face 44 different national teams.

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr, one of his former clubs where he had a short but fruitful loan spell in 2007, were just one sender of congratulations. “Our international star has made 185 appearances in the world and congratulations on this achievement, you deserve it,” the Riyadh giants said in statement.

The Kuwaiti now leads two other Arab players. Hassan made his 184th appearance for Egypt against Togo in 2012, while Ahmed Mubarak of Oman is in third with 180 caps. That is the same number as Sergio Ramos and Al-Mutawa may have been secretly delighted with the decision by the Spanish coach not to select Ramos for the European Championships squad.

The biggest threat to Al-Mutawa’s record in the coming months is a certain Ronaldo who has scored 109 goals to equal the haul of Daei but has been going strong in the appearance rankings also.

Portugal’s loss to Belgium in the second round of Euro 2020 on Sunday was cap number 179 and he is now just six behind the Kuwaiti. Assuming that Ronaldo continues to play for his country, and the signs are that he will, then he will be in action in qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

Unfortunately, Kuwait’s loss to Bahrain will limit Al-Mutawa’s appearances as he will not take part in the Arab Cup. The Blues also failed to reach the third round of World Cup qualification.

It is ironic that while Ronaldo will be aiming to catch Al-Mutawa over the next few months, he will be looking over his shoulder at another Arab legend when it comes to international goals scored. It is only a matter of time before Ronaldo gets goal number 110, but it is debatable as to exactly how long he will hold the record because Ali Mabkhout is not far behind in terms of goals and quite some distance back in terms of years.

The UAE player has been busy for his country and finished the second round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup as top scorer with 11 goals, a haul that has taken the Al-Jazira marksman onto 76 for his country. That is now 33 goals behind Ronaldo, but the Middle Eastern based striker has time on his side. At 30, he is a full six years younger than his Juventus counterpart.

It is likely that Ronaldo will continue through qualification for Qatar and, given that Portugal should qualify then there will be quite a few games. Yet the same should be the case for the UAE. In the coming months there is the third round of qualification for the World Cup, the Arab Cup, and Gulf Cup in December, the 2023 Asian Cup and all the rest.

With a good few years left in international football, there is no reason why Mabkhout cannot keep scoring for some time to come. Ronaldo may soon hold the record for most international goals as well as appearances, but he may not hold both prizes for as long as he thinks.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo football sport

Related

Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt
Sport
Saudi footballers reach quarter-final of 2021 Arab Cup U-20 tournament in Egypt
Premier League to donate 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football
Sport
Premier League to donate 2,000 defibrillators to grassroots football

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match
Serena Williams retires in tears from Wimbledon first round match
England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
England beats Germany 2-0 to reach Euro 2020 quarterfinals
Palestinian media plead for protection after assaults by police
Israeli security forces fire tear gas to disperse Palestinian protesters amid clashes in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem's predominantly Arab neighbourhood of Silwan on June 29, 2021. (AFP)
Syria’s humanitarian crisis raises a moral dilemma: To shun or engage with Assad regime
Syria’s humanitarian crisis raises a moral dilemma: To shun or engage with Assad regime

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.