Echoes of the past as Saudi fashion looks to the future

Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
Updated 19 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

  • In the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, pieces from his latest season, inspired by the Nabataean civilization in AlUla, are being showcased as part of the “Calligraphy and Scripts” exhibition
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fashion scene has gone through a major turnaround in recent years as many of its talented designers have found innovative ways to blend their art and culture.
Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja, founder of the contemporary luxury label Hindamme, told Arab News recently that “being in Saudi Arabia now truly feels like living in a cultural renaissance.”
He added: “We are very much tied to our rich past and traditions, and I value those very dearly as is reflected in most of my designs.
“There is so much potential and room for growth within the Saudi fashion industry and I have absolute confidence that it will become one of the main industries in the Kingdom’s future, especially considering the establishment of the Ministry of Culture and the fashion commission, and the enormous and valuable role they have played.”
Several of Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums.
In the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, pieces from his latest season, inspired by the Nabataean civilization in AlUla, are being showcased as part of the “Calligraphy and Scripts” exhibition.
In the past week, his “driving jacket,” designed in 2018 to commemorate women being allowed to drive in the Kingdom, went on permanent display at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, becoming the first contemporary piece from a Saudi “creative” to feature in the museum’s collection.

“The exhibition is generally a reflection or a tool in storytelling and portrays important designs from our current generation. I am honored that my ready-to-wear collections have had the sort of impact and been selected by the curators of these two prestigious museums,” Khoja said.
“It’s always been my intention to reflect new aesthetics within my designs but to also go further and potentially convey a storyline or a positive message.”
The provided support means many share the same sentiment that “it’s the right time to build the Kingdom’s fashion industry,” with incubators, mentors, centers and initiatives launched to promote talent and bring international experience to the Kingdom in order to strengthen proficiency and capability.
With that support, Khoja is moving on to his next project with his new season coming out in August.
“It will present a positive outlook, especially in our post-pandemic world, which also very much feels like the equivalent of the 1960s ‘youthquake’ in the US from an aesthetic point of view,” he said. “But we have also learned many important lessons to take care of our planet, which is all that I’m able to share for now.”

MoU signed to boost innovation in Saudi healthcare

MoU signed to boost innovation in Saudi healthcare
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. (SPA)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Investment Ministry and Janssen Pharmaceuticals have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance innovation in the Saudi health and life sciences sector.
The ministry and the pharmaceutical firm will work together over the next five years to enhance the biotechnology business ecosystem, advance clinical trials, and enable research and innovation characterized by strong IP legislation, etc.
The MoU includes the launch of an “Innovation Incentive Scheme.”
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said: “The case for investing in life sciences and healthcare has never been clearer, as we continue to fight the pandemic.
The sector has shown remarkable innovation and agility to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine, an achievement that would not have been possible without significant investment.”
 

Up to SR2,000 fines for littering in Saudi national parks

Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. (Supplied)
Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. (Supplied)
  • Camping at Saudi national parks without a license carries a penalty of up to SR3,000
RIYADH: Saudi laws strictly deal with those who litter in national parks and vegetation cover, which are considered natural wealth.
Fines for littering can reach up to SR2,000 ($533) and the perpetrator is instructed to fix the damage and pay compensation.
According to the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, starting a fire outside the allocated areas in national parks, or by means that are not authorized by the center, carries a fine of up to SR3,000.
Camping at national parks without a license carries a penalty of up to SR3,000 while unauthorized construction activity at these sites carries fines up to SR20,000. Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. 

Parents register their children for COVID-19 jabs across Saudi Arabia

Saudi health authorities expanded the coronavirus disease vaccination to include children aged 12-18. (SPA)
Saudi health authorities expanded the coronavirus disease vaccination to include children aged 12-18. (SPA)
  • Saudi health ministry reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine
JEDDAH: As the health authorities in the Kingdom expanded the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination to include children aged 12-18, a large number of parents are registering their children through the ministry’s Tawakkalna app.
The Ministry of Health on Tuesday reaffirmed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
The ministry also warned that COVID-19 infections have increased lately, mainly spread through social gatherings. Authorities continue to urge residents to adhere to social distancing measures, wearing masks, and adhering to preventive measures to curb the spread of the virus.
A total of 1,567 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Tuesday, meaning 486,106 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease.
There were 11,724 active cases, 1,406 of them critical, a decline by 32 patients in the past 24 hours.

In addition, 1,032 new recovered cases were recorded, taking the total number of recoveries to 466,578, while 15 new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 7,804.
Saudi Arabia’s recovery rate is currently at 95.9 percent.
The Kingdom has administered more than 17.6 million COVID-19 vaccines so far at a rate of 50.6 doses per hundred. More than 50 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
There were 109,199 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number conducted in the Kingdom to more than 21.7 million.

Saudi crown prince launches national strategy for transport and logistics

Saudi crown prince launches national strategy for transport and logistics
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched on Tuesday a national strategy for transport and logistics.

The government, at the weekly ministers meeting, approved renaming the transport ministry to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.

— More to follow.

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia to build its first foot-and-mouth disease vaccine manufacturing plant in Riyadh
As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification goals, Saudi Arabia is seeing heavy investment in its manufacturing sector. (Supplied)
JEDDAH: Riyadh-based veterinary service provider MAS Company has signed a $60 million deal with Argentinian biotechnology company Biogénesis Bágo to build the Kingdom’s first foot-and-mouth (FMD) disease vaccine manufacturing plant.

The official ceremony took place on Monday and was endorsed by the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and hosted by Abdulrahman Al-Fadley, president of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.

FMD is a contagious virus among livestock animals that can affect humans, and the new agreement aims to help Saudi Arabia become the first Arab country to be rid of the disease.

The new manufacturing facility will be built in three phases and is due to be completed within four years. Once it starts operation, it will create more than 400 job opportunities and will have the capacity to produce 200 million vaccines doses per year, Dr. Esteban Turic, CEO of Bioegénesis Bagó, told Arab News, adding that the agreement was part of its expansion plans.

“We are considering additional facilities for new animal vaccines needed in the country and wider region,” he said.

Biogénesis Bágo has more than 80 years of experience in biotechnical development and manufacturing and was selected to partner on the project after it successfully helped to eradicate FMD in Latin America and Asia. The company is a supplier for the FMD bank in the US and Canada.

“Biogénesis Bagó has current operations in KSA and the wider region. We are exporting from our main site in Argentina, from where we supply the US antigen and vaccine bank, seven countries in Latin America and four in Asia,” Turic said.

Nawaf Al-Ibrahim, CEO of MAS Company, stated that this project is part of a reforms program as part of Vision 2030 that aims to make the Kingdom self-sufficient and sustainable in food security.

As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 economic diversification goals, Saudi Arabia is seeing heavy investment in its manufacturing sector. Authorities issued 307 new factory licenses during the first three months of this year, a 27.92 percent year-on-year increase. However, in terms of dollar investments, the amount surged by 428.6 percent to SR17.72 billion ($4.73 billion), according to figures from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The Kingdom’s pharmaceutical drugs market is a vital part of this growth. It was estimated to be worth $10.19 billion last year and is expected to grow at an annual rate of 7.3 percent over the next six years, according to a report by US-based research company Coherent Market Insights.

