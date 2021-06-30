You are here

Saudi Arabia launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy

Saudi Arabia launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
SPA

Saudi Arabia launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy

Saudi Arabia launches National Transport and Logistics Strategy
  • Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced details of the ambitious program, which aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub
  • ‘It will enhance the connection with the global economy,” he said, and help to diversify ‘our economy by establishing an advanced logistics-services industry’
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday launched his country’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

The comprehensive program aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.

A host of game-changing projects are planned to help achieve the strategy’s economic and social goals, along with improved governance to enhance the work of the organizations involved. It also reflects the renaming of the Ministry of Transport as the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.

“This strategy will strengthen human and technical capabilities in the transport and logistics sector in the Kingdom,” the crown price said.

“It will enhance the connection with the global economy and enable our country to invest its geographical position, in the middle of three continents, in diversifying our economy by establishing an advanced logistics-services industry, building high-quality systems of services, and applying competitive business models to enhance productivity and sustainability in the logistics sector.

“Transport and logistics are a major focus of the programs of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and a vital enabling factor for economic sectors toward sustainable development.”

He added that areas covered by the strategy include the development of infrastructure, the launch of a number of platforms and logistics zones in the Kingdom, the implementation of advanced operating models and systems, and the building and enhancement of effective partnerships between the government and the private sector.

It has four main goals: to transform Saudi Arabia into a logistics hub; boost the quality of life across the country; enhance fiscal sustainability; and improve the performance of public entities. Crown Prince Mohammed said that the strategy also aims to move Saudi Arabia into fifth place globally in terms of number of transit passengers, increase the number of international destinations served by the country to more than 250, and launch a new national air carrier. The successful implementation of these projects will help other sectors, such as Hajj, Umrah and tourism, to achieve their own goals for improvement and growth.

The new strategy also seeks to improve the capabilities of the air cargo sector by doubling its capacity to more than 4.5 million tons.

Regarding the plans for maritime transport, the crown prince said: “The strategy enables us to reach a capacity of more than 40 million containers annually.” He added that it includes associated investments in developing port infrastructure and enhancing integration with the logistics sector, as well as expanding connectivity with international shipping lines and improving integration with rail and road networks, which will contribute “to improving the efficiency of the transport ecosystem and its economics.”

He said that the Kingdom’s railways currently provide passenger and freight services through a network of 5,330 kilometers of track, 450km of which is the Haramain high-speed railway between Mecca and Madinah, the largest high-speed transport project in the region.

The new strategy will increase the total length of the rail network to an estimated 8,080km. It includes a “land bridge” project that will span more than 1,300km and connect the Kingdom’s ports on the coast of the Arabian Gulf with those on the Red Sea coast. It will have the capacity to transport more than 3 million passengers and 50 million tons of freight annually, opening up new opportunities in the areas it passes through.

It is hoped that it will improve the Kingdom’s logistics performance index so that it ranks among the top 10 countries in the world. By providing an open market for operators and investors in railways, it aims to encourage interconnection between Arab Gulf states and position the Kingdom as an influential force in the regional and international transport economies.

The crown prince stressed that the strategy builds on important existing pillars, such as the Kingdom’s road network, which provides a high level of connectivity that compares well with global benchmarks.

The new strategy aims to position the Kingdom among the most advanced countries in terms of road quality and safety. To achieve this, it includes initiatives designed to reduce the number of road-traffic accidents, implement the best global practices, achieve efficient connectivity, and develop public transport in Saudi cities.

In addition there are environmental goals, including enhanced sustainability, a reduction in fuel consumption by 25 percent, and the provision of smart solutions to transport challenges through the adoption of cutting-edge and innovative global technologies.

One of the main objectives of the strategy, the crown prince noted, is to increase the contribution of the transport and logistics sector to national gross domestic product from the current 6 percent to 10 percent. This will help to fuel business growth, expand investments, and increase the sector’s non-oil revenues to about SR 45 billion ($12 billion) a year by 2030, he said.

“We are proud of the achievements made under the leadership of (King Salman),” said the crown prince. “And we plan to move forward to achieve more leaps that benefit our country and advance its leading position in the world by increasing efforts and achieving more successes supported by our highly ambitious people.

“We are all confident in our ability to achieve national goals following the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi transport

Mukbang: Saudi health alert over new online eating craze

The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
Mukbang: Saudi health alert over new online eating craze

The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. (Shutterstock)
  • The eating broadcast is now gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia with the rise of influencers
  • A slim and muscular body usually signifies that a person is physically fit. However, if this person is eating lots of unhealthy food and burning calories with a severe exercise regime to maintain their weight, that may not be an indicator of good health
JEDDAH: Mukbang is an internet phenomenon that has been steadily gaining popularity over the past few years. The eating broadcast originating in South Korea and quickly circulated the globe. It is now gaining popularity in Saudi Arabia with the rise of influencers.

Among Arab YouTubers who regularly upload Mukbang videos are Moe ASMR, with 188,000 subscribers; S7S, with 6.85 million subscribers; and Ameer Bros, with 7.08 million subscribers. Their content revolves around finding new food places in their countries that reflect their typical cuisine. S7S, for example, is known for trying out different restaurants in Jeddah and eating large meals.
The concept of the mukbang originated in South Korea and was intended to bring people together virtually over a meal, as eating is seen as a social activity and doing so alone is considered depressing. The word is a combination of “muknun,” meaning eating, and “bangsung,” which is the Korean word for a broadcast; together, they form a word that translates to “eating show.” The trend started in 2010 on the streaming platform AfreecaTV and was intended to be a subset of the popular content known as ASMR. The acronym stands for “autonomous sensory meridian response,” and videos featuring ASMR aim to elicit this pleasant sensation. When it comes to mukbang videos, the sounds of eating paired with the large amounts of food are found relaxing by some people.
These videos are rather simple, but they boast a huge viewership. The broadcaster eats large amounts of food while chatting to his or her viewers. Sometimes, this involves eating single food items, such as ramen or fried chicken, for the duration of the video. Other challenges involve consuming thousands of calories worth of junk foods, like chips or donuts.
However, the trend has health experts concerned, considering that healthy eating and portion control are essential to maintain optimal health and weight. Consuming large amounts of food can lead to a range of health problems, and studies have shown that the trend promotes disordered eating: Many broadcasters will eat abnormally large portions of food only to severely restrict their intake while off-camera.
Dr. Ruwaida Idrees, a nutritionist in Jeddah, told Arab News that such yo-yo diets can have grave consequences. “A slim and muscular body usually signifies that a person is physically fit. However, if this person is eating lots of unhealthy food and burning calories with a severe exercise regime to maintain their weight, that may not be an indicator of good health.
“The burn-and-refuel mentality is dangerous. If you burn 600-800 calories boxing, in a HIIT session, or while running then treat yourself to a double cheeseburger, then your fat loss has just become a Herculean struggle,” she said.
Idrees explained that eating should be planned according to the needs of one’s body — factoring in age, sex and physical activity — and that while the number of calories should be taken into consideration, it is equally important to consider the source of the calories.
“What you eat signals your hormones to store or burn fat, boost or crash metabolism, and build or break down muscle. Not all calories are created equally. You’d never say that the calories in spinach are the same as the ones in a pint of ice cream, right? The calories in spinach trigger different reactions in your body.”
Eating unhealthy food and burning it in the short term contributes to stress and fatigue and depletes the energy needed for normal activities, like work. In the longer term, it can contribute to an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, eating disorders and depression.
The physical effects on the broadcasters are alarming, but mukbang shows also trigger eating disorders in viewers. Mattias Strand, a senior consultant psychiatrist from the Stockholm Centre for Eating Disorders, has conducted the first-ever study into mukbang shows and eating disorders and has said that these videos can be a destructive force.
“We found that watching mukbang could certainly be problematic for people who already suffer from disordered eating, in that it could trigger binge eating or serve as an inspiration for eating too little,” the psychiatrist explained. “Some people seem to keep coming back for more, and some of them probably have their own issues around eating.”

Topics: Mukbang arab YouTubers Saudi Food

Echoes of the past as Saudi fashion looks to the future

Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
Echoes of the past as Saudi fashion looks to the future

Several of Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums. (Supplied)
  • In the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, pieces from his latest season, inspired by the Nabataean civilization in AlUla, are being showcased as part of the “Calligraphy and Scripts” exhibition
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s fashion scene has gone through a major turnaround in recent years as many of its talented designers have found innovative ways to blend their art and culture.
Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja, founder of the contemporary luxury label Hindamme, told Arab News recently that “being in Saudi Arabia now truly feels like living in a cultural renaissance.”
He added: “We are very much tied to our rich past and traditions, and I value those very dearly as is reflected in most of my designs.
“There is so much potential and room for growth within the Saudi fashion industry and I have absolute confidence that it will become one of the main industries in the Kingdom’s future, especially considering the establishment of the Ministry of Culture and the fashion commission, and the enormous and valuable role they have played.”
Several of Khoja’s statement pieces are currently exhibited in two world-renowned museums.
In the National Museum of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, pieces from his latest season, inspired by the Nabataean civilization in AlUla, are being showcased as part of the “Calligraphy and Scripts” exhibition.
In the past week, his “driving jacket,” designed in 2018 to commemorate women being allowed to drive in the Kingdom, went on permanent display at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London, becoming the first contemporary piece from a Saudi “creative” to feature in the museum’s collection.

Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja, founder of the contemporary luxury label Hindamme, told Arab News recently that ‘being in Saudi Arabia now truly feels like living in a cultural renaissance.’

“The exhibition is generally a reflection or a tool in storytelling and portrays important designs from our current generation. I am honored that my ready-to-wear collections have had the sort of impact and been selected by the curators of these two prestigious museums,” Khoja said.
“It’s always been my intention to reflect new aesthetics within my designs but to also go further and potentially convey a storyline or a positive message.”
The provided support means many share the same sentiment that “it’s the right time to build the Kingdom’s fashion industry,” with incubators, mentors, centers and initiatives launched to promote talent and bring international experience to the Kingdom in order to strengthen proficiency and capability.
With that support, Khoja is moving on to his next project with his new season coming out in August.
“It will present a positive outlook, especially in our post-pandemic world, which also very much feels like the equivalent of the 1960s ‘youthquake’ in the US from an aesthetic point of view,” he said. “But we have also learned many important lessons to take care of our planet, which is all that I’m able to share for now.”

Topics: saudi fashion

Saudi planning minister and counterpart discuss Indonesia’s upcoming presidency of G20

Saudi planning minister and counterpart discuss Indonesia’s upcoming presidency of G20
Saudi planning minister and counterpart discuss Indonesia's upcoming presidency of G20

Saudi planning minister and counterpart discuss Indonesia’s upcoming presidency of G20
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of economy and planning met Indonesia’s minister of national development planning on Tuesday.

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim assured Suharso Monoarfa of the Kingdom’s support for Indonesia’s presidency of the G20 in 2022, as the two men discussed a number of prominent issues of common interest.

They met on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers from G20 nations in Matera, Italy. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the first time the foreign ministers had gathered in person for two years.

Saudi Arabia held the presidency of the G20 in 2020. It is held this year by Italy.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

MoU signed to boost innovation in Saudi healthcare

MoU signed to boost innovation in Saudi healthcare
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih. (SPA)
MoU signed to boost innovation in Saudi healthcare

MoU signed to boost innovation in Saudi healthcare
  • The MoU includes the launch of an “Innovation Incentive Scheme”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Investment Ministry and Janssen Pharmaceuticals have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance innovation in the Saudi health and life sciences sector.
The ministry and the pharmaceutical firm will work together over the next five years to enhance the biotechnology business ecosystem, advance clinical trials, and enable research and innovation characterized by strong IP legislation, etc.
The MoU includes the launch of an “Innovation Incentive Scheme.”
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said: “The case for investing in life sciences and healthcare has never been clearer, as we continue to fight the pandemic.
The sector has shown remarkable innovation and agility to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine, an achievement that would not have been possible without significant investment.”
 

Topics: Janssen Pharmaceuticals saudi health and care

Up to SR2,000 fines for littering in Saudi national parks

Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. (Supplied)
Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. (Supplied)
Up to SR2,000 fines for littering in Saudi national parks

Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. (Supplied)
  • Camping at Saudi national parks without a license carries a penalty of up to SR3,000
RIYADH: Saudi laws strictly deal with those who litter in national parks and vegetation cover, which are considered natural wealth.
Fines for littering can reach up to SR2,000 ($533) and the perpetrator is instructed to fix the damage and pay compensation.
According to the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification, starting a fire outside the allocated areas in national parks, or by means that are not authorized by the center, carries a fine of up to SR3,000.
Camping at national parks without a license carries a penalty of up to SR3,000 while unauthorized construction activity at these sites carries fines up to SR20,000. Causing damage to properties in national parks can result in penalties up to SR3,000. 

Topics: Saudi parks

