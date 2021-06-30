You are here

  Detectives track down leads on missing from collapsed condo

Detectives track down leads on missing from collapsed condo

Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (AFP)
Search and Rescue teams look for possible survivors in the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building on June 29, 2021 in Surfside, Florida. (AFP)
  • A 12-story oceanfront condominium in Surfside, a neighborhood near Miami, pancaked into rubble in the early hours of Thursday last week
SURFSIDE, Florida: In some cases, multiple family members have reported the same relative missing to detectives attempting to hunt down information about those unaccounted for from the condominium building collapse in South Florida last week.
In other cases, family members have given both the Hebrew and English names of the missing, confusing detectives about whether they’re dealing with one or two people.
These are some of the obstacles investigators have encountered as they try to track down information about the 149 people who were unaccounted for, as of Tuesday evening, from the collapse of the Champlain Towers South building, said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
“We’re getting this information from lots of different sources, and often not complete,” Levine Cava said. “It’s very important that we go through and cull the list.”
Detectives have been working around the clock tracking down leads about the missing from family members and friends, who sometimes provide incomplete information, the mayor said.
“We are sifting through all of this information to determine which of these reports are in fact new and which are duplicates, and this is a slow and methodical process,” Levine Cava said. “These numbers are very fluid and they continue to change.”

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy

Palestinian refugees flee authorities amid claims of Greek ‘pushback’ policy
  • Family say they were only members of 32-strong asylum-seeker group not forced off Greek island of Samos
  • UNHCR, Council of Europe call for full investigation, end to policy
Updated 29 June 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Palestinian woman and her three children have become the latest example of refugees being the victims of a “pushback” policy used by the Greek government to turn away migrants arriving at the borders of the EU.
The UK’s Guardian newspaper reported that Aisha (a pseudonym to protect her identity), 31, arrived on the island of Samos as part of a large group on April 21, but was forced to hide in the mountains with her children after authorities arrested and deported other migrants.
“It was a stressful and dangerous journey,” Aisha told the Guardian. “We found out the others had been caught and deported back to Turkey, but I made up my mind to stay on the island at any cost and even live on water for many days. I didn’t want to go back to Turkey.
“We had been living in a tragic situation in Palestine, and I went to Turkey and it was worse, and then I made it to Greece and it was even worse,” she added.
Aisha said that the family was forced to drink from streams and sleep outdoors as they traveled 40 km to the refugee camp at Vathy, Samos’ largest city.
“We were (suffering from) hunger, thirst and the terror of being caught,” she said. 
Once in Vathy, she was told by locals to find a lawyer named Dimitris Choulis, who would be able to help with her case. On April 26, she found him.
Choulis told the Guardian: “She said ‘pushback,’ and I understood what had happened.”
Aisha and her family were the only members of the group — originally numbering 32, according to the NGO Aegean Boat Report — to avoid removal. On April 22, Turkish authorities said they had rescued 28 people stranded in orange life rafts off the coast opposite Samos.
“It’s naturally proof of a pushback,” said Choulis. “I don’t know why we need anything more to prove it.”
According to the Border Violence Monitoring Network, Greece has pushed back 6,230 asylum seekers from its territory since January 2020 — a practice many human rights organizations say is illegal. This was backed up in May this year by the Council of Europe, which asked Greece to end pushbacks and launch an investigation into the practice.
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said that it believed the events of April 21-22 constituted an illegal pushback. 
Mireille Girard, a UNHCR representative, told the Guardian: “On April 21, UNHCR received a message that a group, including women and children, had arrived on Samos. We sought information multiple times from the local and central authorities but did not receive confirmation of any arrival. Local residents were reporting on social media that new arrivals had been spotted in the wider area of Ormos Marathokampou and that there was activity, and a vessel in the area that subsequently left the port late at night.
“In the following days, UNHCR was informed that a family, reportedly the only one from the group who had arrived at Marathokampou, had remained on the island and was accompanied by a legal representative to the government facility for new arrivals to be registered. 
“These elements are concerning. They are indications of a pushback from Samos and need to be formally investigated by the authorities,” she added.
The Greek coast guard (HGC) denied a pushback had taken place, adding: “While exercising the sovereign rights of the country, the HCG has often become the object of systematic and methodical targeting on social media, in some media, but also from some NGOs. The vast majority of these posts/information are based on unsubstantiated reports and unconfirmed or unreliable sources that cannot be identified.”

Topics: Greece refugees Palestinian

Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation

Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation

Stung by pandemic, G20 foreign ministers urge greater cooperation
  • The one-day gathering focused on how to improve cooperation and revive the world’s economy
  • Blinken reiterated the need to deliver many more vaccines to poorer countries, which have so far received far fewer doses than wealthy nations
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

MATERA, Italy: G20 foreign ministers called on Tuesday for multilateral cures for global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and climate emergency at their first face-to-face meeting in two years.
The one-day gathering in the heat-soaked southern city of Matera focused on how to improve cooperation, revive the world’s economy following the pandemic and boost development in Africa.
“The pandemic has highlighted the need for an international response to emergencies that transcend national boundaries,” Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told the ministers from the Group of 20 major economies.
The G20 members account for more than 80 percent of world gross domestic product, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the population of the planet. Those in Matera included the top diplomats of the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany and India.
However, the foreign ministers of China, Brazil and Australia opted to follow the discussions by video link, while Russia and South Korea sent deputy ministers.
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said he regretted the absence of direct counterparts from Beijing and Moscow. “When you get together, you also have to talk to each other. We need dialogue with Russia and China,” he said during a break.
Heading into the meeting, Maas said he would raise his unhappiness at the way he thought China and Russia had offered COVID vaccines to boost their standing with certain countries.
“(This) is not about achieving short-term geostrategic advantages,” he said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the need to deliver many more vaccines to poorer countries, which have so far received far fewer doses than wealthy nations.
“To bring the pandemic to an end, we must get more vaccines to more places,” he said, adding that the G20 would help low-income countries address “significant debt vulnerabilities’ that had been exacerbated by the coronavirus.
Blinken was due to fly back to Washington later on Tuesday, ending a tour of Germany, France and Italy, during which he has underlined the desire of President Joe Biden’s administration to embrace international cooperation, in contrast to previous President Donald Trump, who touted an “America First” message.
“We need to cooperate, and we need to do it effectively. Multilateralism is what makes that possible,” Blinken said in his remarks to the conference, surrounded by perspex sheeting to prevent any possible infection from fellow delegates.
Italy, which is home to the UN food and agriculture agencies, invited development ministers to attend the meeting and pushed global food security to the forefront.
Given the broad range of countries in the G20, getting agreement can be difficult, but analysts said the fact the ministers had resumed in-person meetings and were rallying to the cry for greater cooperation was important.
“It is difficult to expect concrete results from Matera,” said Antonio Villafranca, director of studies at the Milan-based Institute of International Policy Studies.
“But reaffirming multilateral commitment and understanding on those issues that states could converge on, in a climate of growing international tensions, would already be a result that should not to be underestimated.”

Topics: Coronavirus G20 Italy 2021

Sanofi to invest in mRNA vaccines development

Sanofi to invest in mRNA vaccines development
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

Sanofi to invest in mRNA vaccines development

Sanofi to invest in mRNA vaccines development
  • Sanofi has pledged to help Pfizer and Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots
  • mRNA technology has proven effective and safe so far in the vaccine response to COVID-19
Updated 29 June 2021
Reuters

PARIS: Sanofi will invest about 400 million euros ($476 million) annually in research and development of next-generation vaccines using mRNA technologies, which proved their efficiency in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 jabs.
Sanofi added on Tuesday that its “mRNA Center of Excellence” will bring together around 400 employees based at existing sites close to Lyon in southern France and in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It is expected to produce a minimum of six clinical candidates by 2025.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA technologies demonstrated potential to deliver new vaccines faster than ever before,” said Jean-Francois Toussaint, global head of R&D at Sanofi Pasteur, the company’s vaccines division.
“However, key areas of innovation such as thermos-stability and tolerability improvements will be critical to unlock the applications of mRNA in routine vaccination against a broader set of infectious diseases and across all ages,” he added.
The French drug company and its British counterpart GlaxoSmithKline disappointed investors and customers late last year when they announced a one-year delay to the launch of their joint COVID vaccine, based on a more conventional technology.
Sanofi has since pledged to help Pfizer and Moderna manufacture COVID-19 shots in an effort to help meet the huge demand for the US drugmaker’s doses.
The mRNA technology has proven both effective and safe so far in the vaccine response to COVID-19, including in response to the virus’ variants.
The latest one, the Delta variant first found in India, is spreading at a fast rate around the world, prompting governments to accelerate their vaccinations programs.
French Health Minister Oliver Veran said on Tuesday that the Delta variant represented some 20 percent of COVID cases in France.
Sanofi is also working on a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate with US company Translate Bio, for which it has started clinical trials.
The two groups, which have been collaborating since 2018, have also started a Phase I clinical trial earlier this year evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza.
Last month, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline launched a late-stage human trial for their COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which they hope to get approved by the end of 2021.

Topics: Sanofi Paris Pfizer Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

