Trump heads to US-Mexico border for fresh attacks on Biden policies

Trump heads to US-Mexico border for fresh attacks on Biden policies
Former US President Trump holds his first post-presidency campaign rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio, US, June 26, 2021. (File/REUTERS)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

  • Since taking office five months ago, Biden has reversed many of Trump’s restrictive policies and pledged a more humane system
  • Trump has flirted publicly with the prospect of running for president again in 2024
Former President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border on Wednesday as he seeks to reclaim the spotlight, riding a wave of Republican attacks on President Joe Biden over the rise in migrants caught entering the United States.

The trip with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to an unfinished section of border wall near Weslaco at the southern tip of Texas is the second public appearance this week by the Republican Trump, who lost to Biden, a Democrat, in a November election.

Trump pilloried Biden at an Ohio rally on Saturday, his first such event since leaving the White House, accusing him of having “dismantled America’s border defenses and incited a flood of illegal migrants like this country has never seen.”

Since taking office five months ago, Biden has reversed many of Trump’s restrictive policies and pledged a more humane system. He halted construction of Trump’s signature border wall and ended a program that forced tens of thousands of migrants to wait in Mexico pending resolution of their US asylum cases.

Under Biden, arrests at the southwest border have risen to the highest monthly levels in two decades, an increase Republicans have blamed on more welcoming policies.

Although Republicans have signaled that immigration will be a focal point of their campaign to retake control of Congress next year, Reuters/Ipsos polling of 4,420 adults suggests their attacks are having little effect.

About 10 percent of adults ranked immigration as the nation’s top priority in a June 11-17 poll, down 5 points from a similar survey in April. Among Republicans, 19 percent listed immigration as a top priority, down 10 points from April.

Americans’ approval of Biden’s handling of border issues is nearly unchanged over the past few months, with 47 percent saying they disapproved of his leadership on immigration, while 40 percent said they approved.

Biden officials say poverty, crime, corruption and the effects of climate change have driven migrants north from parts of Central America and defend the administration’s approach to the border.

More than 270,000 migrants have been picked up in the US Border Patrol’s Rio Grande Valley sector this year, making it by far the busiest stretch of the southwestern border.

Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Biden tasked with addressing the root causes of migration into the United States from Central America, visited the US-Mexico border near El Paso on Friday.

Many Republicans, including Trump and Abbott, took shots at Harris for not visiting sooner.

Harris urged officials to focus on practical solutions in her border visit last week, saying, “This issue cannot be reduced to a political issue. We’re talking about children, we’re talking about families, we’re talking about suffering.”

Abbott said in a statement that Harris was ignoring the “real problem areas” along the border and said she would “fail in her mission if she refuses to speak to residents of the Del Rio sector whose homes and ranches are being overrun by gangs and smugglers.”

Trump has flirted publicly with the prospect of running for president again in 2024. Abbott is also a potential contender for the Republican nomination.

Protesters mark Philippine president’s last year in power

Protesters mark Philippine president’s last year in power
Updated 43 min 29 sec ago
AP

  • The protesters held placards that read “Stop the killing, prosecute Duterte”
  • Duterte has denied condoning the murder of large numbers of drug suspects
MANILA: Left-wing activists and relatives of people killed in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug campaign marked the start of his last year in office Wednesday with a noisy protest and a “countdown toward achieving justice.”

Riot police prevented more than 150 flag-waving protesters from approaching the presidential palace in Manila. The demonstrators dispersed peacefully after less than an hour and police made no arrests despite a ban on such gatherings under COVID-19 restrictions.

“We count 365 days left in his reign of terror,” protest leader Renato Reyes said. “We want to mark this as a countdown toward achieving justice and accountability.”

The protesters held placards that read “Stop the killing, prosecute Duterte.” Others carried a mock coffin, while several family members displayed portraits of mostly young people they said were victims of extrajudicial killings in the drug crackdown.

Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, in which thousands of mostly petty drug suspects have died since he took office in June 2016, has alarmed human rights groups and prompted several people to file complaints with the International Criminal Court.

“My appeal to the ICC is please don’t abandon us,” said Emily Soriano, whose 15-year-old son died in the crackdown. “ICC is the only one which can hold Duterte accountable for all that he did here in the Philippines in his war on drugs.”

The International Criminal Court’s outgoing chief prosecutor said this month that a preliminary examination found reason to believe crimes against humanity had been committed during the crackdown. The prosecutor sought authorization to open a formal investigation and the court’s judges have 120 days to decide.

Duterte, a 76-year-old former mayor who made a name in politics with his extra-tough approach to crime, has denied condoning the murder of large numbers of drug suspects but has openly threatened drug dealers with death. He said suspects were killed after they violently resisted arrest, although human rights groups have reported cases of police killing unarmed suspects and then altering the crime scene to make it appear the suspects opened fire at them.

Duterte has said he would never cooperate in a possible ICC investigation.

Bangladesh to deploy army in lockdown to curb COVID-19 surge

Bangladesh to deploy army in lockdown to curb COVID-19 surge
Updated 56 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

  • A record spike in cases of highly contagious Delta variant prompted the government to order a week of tight controls
  • There have been 904,436 infections and 14,388 deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began
DHAKA: Bangladesh is deploying army troops from Thursday to enforce a strict lockdown amid a record spike in coronavirus cases driven by the Delta variant first detected in India, the government said on Wednesday.

Most restrictions imposed as part of a strict lockdown introduced in April have since been lifted, but a record spike in cases this week of the highly contagious Delta variant has prompted the government to order a week of tight controls.

“No one will be allowed go out except in case of an emergency during this period,” the government said in a statement, adding army troops alongside law-enforcement agencies would be deployed to enforce the lockdown.

All offices and transportation will be shut during this period while factories, including the country’s prime garment export sector, will be allowed to remain open if they follow health protocols, it said.

Bangladesh sealed its border with India in April as a precaution against infection, although trade continues.

Bangladesh has seen a record surge in cases this week, with 7,666 new cases reported on Tuesday as well as 112 fatalities.

There have been 904,436 infections and 14,388 deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Bangladesh’s vaccination drive suffered a blow after India stopped exports of the AstraZeneca shot in response to a record surge in domestic infections, with only three percent of its population of 170 million getting two doses.

Police have vowed to arrest if anyone comes out of their home without a valid reason.

“The stricter we are, the safer you will be,” Dhaka city police chief Shafiqul Islam said.

Tens of thousands of migrant workers left the capital, Dhaka, over the weekend amid a looming strict lockdown.

Putin says he opposes mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations

Putin says he opposes mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

  • The country is grappling with a spike of infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant
  • Officials have been accused of underreporting fatalities
MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he opposed introducing mandatory vaccinations in Russia despite a surge in coronavirus infections in the country and sluggish inoculation rates.

“I do not support mandatory vaccinations,” Putin told Russians during his annual phone-in broadcast on television.

Asked if he supported a new nationwide lockdown, he said regional authorities were instead promoting localized mandatory vaccinations and other measures to avoid introducing new quarantines.

Russia earlier Wednesday reported 669 coronavirus deaths over the past 24 hours, a record number of fatalities for the second day in a row, according to a government tally.

The country is grappling with a spike of infections spurred by the highly infectious Delta variant, with authorities struggling to convince Russians to get vaccinated.

One of the pandemic hotspots is the city of Saint Petersburg, which is due to host a Euro 2020 quarter-final on Friday in front of thousands of fans, many of them flying in from abroad for the match.

Putin said Wednesday that some 23 million Russians had received the jab and said the country’s homegrown vaccines were better than foreign alternatives, naming AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

“We are doing fine,” he said.

The 68-year-old leader also addressed widespread vaccine skepticism in the country and urged Russians to listen to “specialists.”

“It is necessary to listen, not to people who understand little about this and spread rumors, but to specialists,” he told Russians, the majority of whom polls show oppose receiving coronavirus jabs.

Putin has in recent months urged Russians to get vaccinated and announced earlier this year he had got the jab, without specifying which one of the country’s four vaccines he had received.

On Wednesday he announced he was inoculated with Sputnik V, the first vaccine registered in Russia.

Officials have been accused of underreporting fatalities, counting only cases when coronavirus was found to be the primary cause of death after autopsy.

Authorities on Tuesday reported 652 coronavirus fatalities, topping a record that was set in December last year.

Italy completes troop pull-out from Afghanistan

Italy completes troop pull-out from Afghanistan
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

  • “Last night, the Italian mission in Afghanistan officially ended,” Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said
ROME: Italy has completed its troop pull-out from Afghanistan, Rome announced on Wednesday, ending a 20-year deployment there as part of an accelerated withdrawal of NATO forces.
Members of the US-backed alliance agreed in April to wrap up their 9,600-strong mission in Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden made the call to end Washington’s longest war.
“Last night, the Italian mission in Afghanistan officially ended,” Defense Minister Lorenzo Guerini said in a statement, after dozens of soldiers landed at Pisa’s international airport from Herat.
“However, the international community’s commitment to Afghanistan, starting with Italy, does not end here. It will continue in other forms, from strengthening development cooperation to supporting Afghan republican institutions.”
According to the ministry, 50,000 Italian soldiers were deployed to Afghanistan over the past 20 years after the 9/11 attacks prompted US and NATO involvement in the country.
Over that period, 53 soldiers died and 723 were injured.
Italy was one of the five countries most involved in Afghanistan along with the United States, Turkey, Britain and Germany as part of “Resolute Support.”
This NATO-led non-combat mission aimed to train Afghan forces into ensuring their country’s security after the departure of foreign forces.
Germany announced Tuesday that all its troops had left Afghanistan as the largest pull-out, that of the United States, is ongoing.
The withdrawal has fueled fears the Taliban could regain power in the country.
Rome has begun the process of bringing to Italy those Afghan citizens who helped Italian forces during the deployment. The army has identified 270 eligible people, while studying the cases of another 400.
Eighty-two Afghans, most of them interpreters and their families, arrived at Rome’s Fiumicino Airport on June 14.

Indonesia to finalize emergency COVID-19 measures on Wednesday

Indonesia to finalize emergency COVID-19 measures on Wednesday
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

  • The president has previously resisted calls from health experts for full
JAKARTA: Indonesia is finalizing emergency social restrictions aimed a containing a surge in coronavirus cases in the world’s fourth most populous country, President Joko Widodo said on Wednesday.
“Today it will be finalized because the spike is very high,” the president, popularly known as Jokowi told an event hosted by the Indonesian chamber of commerce, noting the restrictions would be applied on the islands of Java and Bali.
Authorities are mulling whether to keep the tighter restrictions for a week or two weeks, Jokowi said, without saying when he expected to announce the new measure.
Indonesia has reported record rates of COVID-19 infections of more than 20,000 in recent days, in a new wave fueled by the emergence of highly transmissible virus variants and increased mobility after the Muslim fasting month.
Movement curbs were tightened last week in so called “red zone” areas where cases have jumped, but health experts said these have not been sufficient to stop the spread of the virus.
The hospital bed occupancy ratio was 72 percent nationally, Jokowi said, but local authorities say rates were higher in several cities including Jakarta, where medical emergency units have been shifted to tents outside hospitals.
“I ask that we all be careful and don’t let our guard down. Don’t just talk about the economy, while we don’t see the health aspect,” Jokowi said.
The president has previously resisted calls from health experts for full lockdowns and warned last week that curbs should be implemented so that they avoid “killing” the economy.
Jokowi on Wednesday also pledged to accelerate the country’s vaccination campaign to achieve a target of one million doses per day in July and two million in August.
“There is no bargaining,” he said, noting vaccination rates had fallen short at 200,000 to 300,000 shots per day recently.
Just 13 million Indonesia have received two vaccine shots. Out of its population of more than 270 million, 181.5 million are set to be vaccinated by January 2022.
Indonesia reported 20,467 more infections on Tuesday and 463 more deaths, bringing the total to 2.16 million cases and over 58,000 deaths.

