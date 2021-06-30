You are here

7 dead after boat from Tunisia carrying migrants capsizes in Med
Lampedusa, which is closer to Africa than to the Italian mainland, is one of the main destinations of Libyan-based human traffickers. (File/AFP)
7 dead after boat from Tunisia carrying migrants capsizes in Med
  • Coast Guard rescues 46 survivors as 9 migrants are still missing off the coast of Italian island
  • Italian authorities investigating a possible link between tragedy and illegal migrant smugglers based in Tunisia
ROME: Seven people died and nine are missing after an eight-meter-long boat carrying a group of migrants capsized on Wednesday in waters only a few miles away from the southern Italian island of Lampedusa.

Four women, one of whom was in an advanced stage of pregnancy, were among the victims, a spokesman for the Coast Guard headquarters in Palermo, the Sicilian Capital, confirmed to Arab News.

Agrigento Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio said he believes the boat departed from Tunisia as his team has opened an investigation into the tragedy.

“At the sight of the Coast Guard patrol boats, all the migrants moved on one side of the boat, which became unbalanced and capsized,” the magistrate said. “Then they all ended up in the water.”

He added his office is investigating possible links between the tragedy and illegal migrant smugglers based in Tunisia.

Italian rescuers managed to pick up 46 survivors from the waters between Lampedusa and Lampione, a rock five miles away from the Island. According to accounts from the survivors, nine people are still missing.

“Most of them could be children,” the spokesman for the Coast Guard in Palermo said.

“We will keep on searching intensely, in cooperation with the finance police, the area where the boat sunk. The seven bodies we brought to shore thus far include four women, one of whom was visibly pregnant”.

Most of the victims are said to have come from Senegal.

All the survivors were taken to the migrants’ reception center in Lampedusa. The situation in the Imbriacola facility, which was designed to host 250 people, is considered “unsustainable.” Local authorities said more than 650 migrants are there to be identified and tested for COVID-19 before being transferred to the Italian mainland.

Four boats carrying a total of 256 people arrived at Lampedusa overnight, while on Tuesday four more boats carrying 136 people landed on the island.

“This latest tragedy in the Mediterranean is heartbreaking. I wonder what else has to happen to make Italy and Europe understand that we cannot go on like this,” Lampedusa’s mayor, Toto Martello, said.

“We cannot carry on with the logic of a continuous emergency, we must take a different approach to the migration issue free from political speculations. And we must act now, as facts demonstrate that while politicians argue and discuss people die at sea.”

Arrivals in Italy, one of the main migrant routes into Europe, have been falling in recent years, but numbers picked up again in 2021. Approximately 19,800 migrants have arrived since the beginning of the year — many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East — against more than 6,700 in the same period last year, the latest Interior Ministry figures show.

Topics: Italy Lampedusa sicily Libya migrant human trafficking

Former US ambassador says Shamima Begum poses no threat and must return to Britain

Shamima Begum was 15 when she and two other London schoolgirls fled to Syria via Turkey to join Daesh in 2015. (Screenshot/Sky Documentaries)
Shamima Begum was 15 when she and two other London schoolgirls fled to Syria via Turkey to join Daesh in 2015. (Screenshot/Sky Documentaries)
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Former US ambassador says Shamima Begum poses no threat and must return to Britain

Shamima Begum was 15 when she and two other London schoolgirls fled to Syria via Turkey to join Daesh in 2015. (Screenshot/Sky Documentaries)
  • Envoy said Begum has ‘absolutely rejected’ Daesh as her lawyers argue that she may have been victim of trafficking
  • Begum was 15 when she and two other London schoolgirls travelled to Syria 
Updated 32 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A former US diplomat has argued that Daesh wife Shamima Begum is no longer a security threat and should be free to return to Britain.

Peter Galbraith, who was Washington’s envoy to Zagreb during the Croatian War of Independence, said Begum has “absolutely rejected the Islamic State (Daesh)” and should be sent home from the Al-Roj refugee camp in northern Syria.

Begum was 15 when she and two other London schoolgirls fled to Syria via Turkey to join Daesh in 2015. They were soon married to fighters from the terror group.

Begum is challenging Downing Street’s decision to remove her British citizenship and has asked a specialist tribunal to assess whether she was a victim of trafficking when she fled the country for war-torn Syria.

The Home Office, the UK’s government department that handles law and order and national security, maintains that Begum is a threat to the country and that she should not be allowed to return to Britain or retain her citizenship. 

The department has claimed that she is not stateless because her parents are from Bangladesh.

Galbraith, who has strong ties to the Kurdish administration in Syria, told Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper: “I’ve talked to Shamima — she is part of the group of women who have absolutely rejected the Islamic State — I know enough about her to feel quite confident that she’s not a dangerous person.”

Galbraith said his mediating efforts were vital to recently securing the freedom of a Canadian woman in the same camp where Begum is kept. He claimed that the Canadian woman was able to contact her national embassy from the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Earlier in June, Begum's lawyers told the Special Immigration Appeals Commission that the Home Office had a duty to assess whether she was a victim of trafficking when her citizenship was revoked.

Her British citizenship was revoked on national security grounds shortly after she was discovered by a British journalist in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019. She was nine months pregnant at the time, having married a Dutch Daesh fighter and had three children, all of whom died.  

Samantha Knights QC said that “the counter-terrorism unit had suspicions of coercion and control” when Begum left Britain, which she argued “gives rise to the need to investigate the issue of trafficking.”

Her legal team accused the Home Office of failing to assess whether she was “a child trafficked to, and remaining in, Syria for the purposes of sexual exploitation and forced marriage.”

Knights said conditions were “dire” in Begum’s Syruian camp, claiming that the former terror bride was “living in a situation of serious and present danger.”

David Blundell QC, a lawyer for the Home Office, said: “Begum should not be permitted to amend her grounds again.”

He argued that: “It is significant that the allegation is not that Ms Begum was trafficked, but rather that she ‘may have been’ trafficked.

“Begum herself has never stated that she has been trafficked, despite having given numerous media interviews and provided instructions to her solicitors on a number of matters.”

He added that “the absence of a claim that she has in fact been trafficked means this ground proceeds on an uncertain factual basis,” and that it was “entirely speculative.”

Topics: UK Shamima Begum US Daesh

Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave

Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave
Updated 52 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave

Afghan civilians take up arms as US-led forces leave
  • Dost Mohammad Salangi: ‘If they impose war on us, oppress us and encroach on women and people’s property, even our seven-year-old children will be armed and will stand against them’
  • Faced with rising violence, President Ashraf Ghani visited Washington this month to meet Joe Biden, who pledged US support to Afghanistan but said Afghans must decide their own future
Updated 52 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

PARWAN, Afghanistan: Gun in hand, 55-year-old Dost Mohammad Salangi recites poetry as he leads a small group of men to a look-out post high in the rugged hills of Parwan province, north of the Afghan capital Kabul.
Heavily bearded and wearing a traditional circular pakol hat to keep off the sun, he has a warning for the militant Taliban movement, which has increased attacks on Afghan forces and claimed more territory as foreign troops withdraw.
“If they impose war on us, oppress us and encroach on women and people’s property, even our seven-year-old children will be armed and will stand against them,” he told Reuters.
Salangi is one of hundreds of former “mujahideen” fighters and civilians who have felt compelled to take up arms to help the army repel a growing Taliban insurgency.
The group’s ascendancy on the ground comes as the last US-led international forces prepare to leave after two decades of fighting that ended with no clear victory for either side.
“We have to protect our country ... now there is no choice as the foreign forces abandon us,” said Farid Mohammed, a young student who joined a local anti-Taliban leader from Parwan.
He was speaking as the German military concluded the withdrawal of the second largest contingent of foreign troops after the United States with around 150,000 soldiers deployed over the past two decades, many of them serving more than one tour in the country.
US President Joe Biden and NATO said in mid-April they would pull out the roughly 10,000 foreign troops still in Afghanistan by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York that prompted the mission.
The United Nations envoy for Afghanistan said this week the Taliban had taken more than 50 of 370 districts and was positioned to control provincial capitals as the country looked increasingly unstable as foreign military support ended.
Armed mainly with old assault rifles, pistols and grenade launchers, men like Salangi and Mohammed have joined local shopkeepers and traders as part of a loosely-formed Public Uprising Force trying to reclaim some of those areas.
Ajmal Omar Shinwari, a spokesman for the Afghan defense and security forces, said Afghans keen to take up arms against the Taliban were being absorbed intro the structure of territorial army forces.
But some political analysts warn of the growing risk of a return to civil war as more groups took up arms.
Faced with rising violence, President Ashraf Ghani visited Washington in June to meet Biden, who pledged US support to Afghanistan but said Afghans must decide their own future.
Talks to try and find a political settlement in Afghanistan have stalled, although the head of the Afghan peace council has said they should not be abandoned despite the surge in Taliban attacks.

Topics: Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Taliban

Germany catches up with US in vaccination drive

Germany catches up with US in vaccination drive
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

Germany catches up with US in vaccination drive

Germany catches up with US in vaccination drive
  • The German government came under fire for the sluggish start to its vaccination campaign
  • Three-quarters of Germans are against compulsory vaccination
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: Germany has caught up with the United States in terms of the proportion of the population with a first COVID-19 vaccination, the health minister said on Wednesday, adding the more infectious Delta variant meant it was important to keep up the pace.

The German government came under fire for the sluggish start to its vaccination campaign earlier this year, particularly in comparison with countries such as the United States, Britain and Israel, but it has since ramped up quickly.

“The United States got off to a fast start and today Germany has caught up for the first time with first vaccinations. That shows that the vaccination campaign needs staying power,” minister Jens Spahn said on Twitter.

“Given the Delta variant, it is important that as many people as possible get vaccinated.”

Spahn said 55 percent of the population had now received a first vaccine, while 37 percent has had both shots.

Spahn said on Saturday that supply of vaccines in Germany would soon outstrip demand, which would allow it to offer shots to passers-by in city centers or at places of worship.

Three-quarters of Germans are against compulsory vaccination, a survey by the Forsa polling institute for RTL television showed on Wednesday, while 22 percent are in favor.

The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 808 to 3.728 million on Wednesday, while the death toll rose by 56 to 90,875.

Topics: Germany COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19 pandemic USA United States of America (USA)

In Norway, Syrian teen gets 5 years for planning terror

In Norway, Syrian teen gets 5 years for planning terror
Updated 30 June 2021
AP

In Norway, Syrian teen gets 5 years for planning terror

In Norway, Syrian teen gets 5 years for planning terror
  • The Oslo District Court suspended three of the five years
  • Had he been over 18, the sentence could have been up to 11 years
Updated 30 June 2021
AP

COPENHAGEN: A Norwegian court has sentenced a Syrian teenager to five years in prison for planning an act of terror in Norway by using poison or explosives, and for having supported the Daesh extremist group.

The Oslo District Court suspended three of the five years because of the teenager’s young age. He was 16 years and 2 months when arrested in February by Norway’s domestic security agency in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

“The court has no doubt that the defendant had, despite his young age, made a conscious decision to carry out an act of terror although the plans had not materialized in a concrete plan,” Judge Ingvild Boe Hornburg wrote in a statement Tuesday.

In court the teenager, who was not identified, admitted curiosity made him buy the ingredients to make the poison but claimed he had no intention of hurting anyone and that he exaggerated his plans to be tough when chatting online. He also confessed that he donated more than 1,250 kroner ($146) to a website supporting the Daesh group and that he posted a video on how to upload a propaganda video for the extremist group.

According to the verdict, he also downloaded material on how to make and handle explosives.

The court ruled that juvenile punishment was not applicable in the case and that “there is a risk of recurrence and that imprisonment is required and imperative.” The court said that had he been over the age of 18, the sentence could have been up to 11 years.

Topics: Daesh Norway Syria Law

Putin says he received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

Putin says he received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

Putin says he received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19

Putin says he received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19
  • Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken.

Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against COVID-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated.

Topics: Vladimir Putin President Putin President Vladimir Putin Russia Moscow Russian Sputnik V vaccine COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Related

