Saudi Arabia's Banan Real Estate Co. has $83.7m investment portfolio — chairman

Saudi Arabia's Banan Real Estate Co. has $83.7m investment portfolio — chairman
The CMA approved the listing of Banan Real Estate's shares on the Tadawul's parallel market Nomu on June 28. (Reuters)
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

  • Chairman spoke after receiving approval for IPO this week
  • Company has SR200 million of capital
RIYADH: Banan Real Estate Company has a strong financial position, with SR200 million ($53.3 million) of capital, and profits and reserves exceeding SR100 million, Chairman Abdulmohsen Alhakbani told CNBC Arabia.

“The size of the company’s investment portfolio is about SR314 million,” he said. “We have agreements for banking facilities aimed at providing the necessary liquidity for expansion.”

Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved listing the shares of Banan Real Estate Company on the Saudi Stock Exchange parallel market Nomu, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

“The listing in the parallel market aims to diversify the base of investors with experience in the sector and increase the company’s financing capacity from local banks,” Alhakbani said. “The listing also aims to raise the level of governance and transparency of the company’s business by applying the CMA’s constantly developed instructions and regulations.”

“The timing of the listing is very appropriate, coinciding with the current economic transformation in the Kingdom,” he said.

Topics: #saudi #ipo #realestate

World Bank says will boost financing for COVID-19 vaccines to $20 billion

World Bank says will boost financing for COVID-19 vaccines to $20 billion
Updated 31 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

World Bank says will boost financing for COVID-19 vaccines to $20 billion

World Bank says will boost financing for COVID-19 vaccines to $20 billion
  • The bank has already provided more than $4 billion to 51 developing countries
  • The World Bank has seen a sharp increase in overall financing demand from developing countries during the pandemic
Updated 31 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Wednesday pledged to boost available funding for COVID-19 vaccine purchases and deployment to $20 billion from a previous target of $12 billion, citing a sharp increase in overall financing demand from developing countries.
World Bank President David Malpass said the global development bank had already provided more than $4 billion to 51 developing countries for the purchase and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines, and would add billions for 25 more countries soon.
“Much more will follow in coming weeks,” Malpass told reporters, noting that a total of 41 requests had been received from African countries, where less than half the population has been vaccinated.
Malpass also redoubled his call for countries with surplus doses to release those doses and any options for more for use by developing countries with adequate plans for distribution.
The World Bank was also continuing to press for greater transparency by governments and pharmaceutical companies about vaccine contracts, options and agreements, he said.
“We’re at war with the vaccine,” Malpass said, adding that tight supplies and high demand made it crucial to have sufficient information to keep production flowing. “COVID’s not going to go away quickly. It’s going to be a long-term war.”
The decision to increase funding for vaccinations reflects growing concern about widely divergent vaccination rates between advanced economies and developing countries, World Bank officials said.
The World Bank has seen a sharp increase in overall financing demand from developing countries — not just health-related expenditure — during the pandemic, said the bank’s managing director for operations, Axel van Trotsenburg.
He told reporters that the World Bank’s International Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Development Association had made lending commitments of nearly $100 billion since the start of the crisis, well above the normal level of just under $60 billion. High demand for financing was expected to continue well into 2022, he said.
Van Trotsenburg noted that many middle-income countries in Latin America had been requesting financing from the bank, noting that requests totaling over $1 billion had been received in the past six weeks alone.
The World Bank’s vaccine financing package can be used by countries to buy vaccine doses through COVAX, the new African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) or other sources.

Topics: World Bank Coronavirus

Topics: Egypt Turkey Cairo Istanbul EgyptAir

ADNOC said to be in early talks to acquire stake in Masdar

ADNOC said to be in early talks to acquire stake in Masdar
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

ADNOC said to be in early talks to acquire stake in Masdar

ADNOC said to be in early talks to acquire stake in Masdar
  • ADNOC is interested in the company’s portfolio of solar parks, wind farms, waste-to-energy projects and electric vehicle charging networks
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) is in preliminary talks to acquire a significant minority stake in Masdar, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
It could be one of the renewable energy industry’s largest deals this year, said the people who asked not be identified.
The deal would help ADNOC diversify its portfolio into more carbon-neutral assets.
ADNOC is interested in the company’s portfolio of solar parks, wind farms, waste-to-energy projects and electric vehicle charging networks, the people said.
State-owned utility Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., known as TAQA, had also previously studied a potential investment in Masdar, they said.
The UAE is targeting net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century.
ADNOC’s portfolio is mainly in hydrocarbons. The acquisition of a Masdar stake would allow it to funnel its fossil fuel profits into alternative energy sources, Bloomberg said.

Topics: energy renewables Abu Dhabi

CIB Egypt to become country’s first private bank to issue green bonds

CIB Egypt to become country’s first private bank to issue green bonds
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

CIB Egypt to become country’s first private bank to issue green bonds

CIB Egypt to become country’s first private bank to issue green bonds
  • Some of the proceeds will go towards building an environmentally friendly building for the bank
  • The rest will fund CIB Egypt's green loan portfolio
Updated 30 June 2021
Arab News

CAIRO: Egyptian Commercial International Bank (CIB) obtained preliminary approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority, to be the first private bank in the country to issue green bonds, with a value of $100 million for a period of five years.

Egypt’s largest private bank will use no more than 20 percent of the proceeds on the construction of an environmentally friendly building, while the rest will finance its green loan portfolio.

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is expected to guarantee the full value of the issue.

“We have been working closely with Egyptian regulators to develop green bonds and refine their legislations, ” IFC’s Country Manager for Egypt, Yemen and Libya Walid Labadi told Asharq.

“Having this tool gives investors options to put their money in assets and investments that promote green principles,” he said. “This will attract more investments to Egypt and give it an opportunity to develop sustainable developments in the country.”

CIB Egypt’s green loans will support projects including green buildings, energy efficiency, renewable energy, water and sanitation management, and environmentally friendly transportation.

CIB-Egypt intends to publish the framework for the green bond this week, outlining the determinants of the use of returns, among other details.

Topics: #greenbonds #ESG #egypt

OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil glut after April 2022, report says

OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil glut after April 2022, report says
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil glut after April 2022, report says

OPEC+ panel sees risk of oil glut after April 2022, report says
  • The report showed that while the oil market was in deficit in the short term, a glut was on the horizon
Updated 30 June 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: An OPEC+ panel has warned of “significant uncertainties” and the risk of an oil glut after April 2022, according to an internal report, building a case for extending the current deal that has maintained curbs on supply.
The panel, known as the Joint Technical Committee, sees an overhang of crude by the end of 2022 under different scenarios looking at supply and demand in the oil market, the report said.
The report showed that while the oil market was in deficit in the short term, a glut was on the horizon after OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, unwinds cuts that now stand at just under 6 million barrels per day (bpd) from April next year.
Under a base scenario, inventories in OECD industrialized economies would stand at 96 million barrels below the 2015-2019 average for the third quarter and at 125 million barrels below that average in the fourth quarter, the report said.
“In 2022, a significant increase is seen, leading to an overhang of 181 million barrels by the end of the year,” the report added.
The base case adopts global oil demand growth assumptions and non-OPEC supply growth from OPEC’s June monthly report, with a preliminary forecast for 2022.
The panel said it still forecast global oil demand growth of 6 million bpd in 2021, but it said there were downside risks.
It said demand could slow given “uncertainties associated with the divergent pace of the global economic recovery, emerging inflationary pressures, the surge in sovereign debt, the uneven vaccine rollout ..., as well as the widening spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.”
OPEC watchers said the group could leave production unchanged when ministers meet on Thursday or decide to boost output, possibly by more than 1 million bpd or by a more modest 0.5 million bpd.
OPEC+ sources said no unanimous decision or recommendation emerged from panel’s consultations on Tuesday.

Topics: OPEC+ Oil

