Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul scores over the LA Clippers during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on June 30, 2021. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul scores over the LA Clippers during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals on June 30, 2021. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker hangs in the air as he tries to score over LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) 
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker hangs in the air as he tries to score over LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports) 
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns grabs a loose ball against Terance Mann of the LA Clippers during Game Six of the Western Conference Finals on June 30, 2021. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/AFP)
Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns grabs a loose ball against Terance Mann of the LA Clippers during Game Six of the Western Conference Finals on June 30, 2021. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

  • Suns last made NBA Finals in 1993, led by Charles Barkley, and lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls
  • Their only other finals appearance was in 1976, a loss to the Boston Celtics in six games.
LOS ANGELES: Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games.
Paul scored 41 points and Devin Booker added 22 to send the Suns to their third finals appearance in franchise history. They will face either the Atlanta Hawks or Milwaukee Bucks, who are tied 2-2 in the East finals.
Paul reached the NBA Finals for the first time in his 16-year career on the same Staples Center court where he helped bring the Clippers to respectability over six seasons that ended in 2017. The 36-year-old guard punished his old team by tying his playoff career high of 41 — the same amount Paul George had in pushing the Clippers to a road win in Game 5.
The Suns last made NBA Finals in 1993, when they were led by Charles Barkley and lost to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in six games.
Their only other finals appearance was in 1976, a loss to the Boston Celtics in six games.
Things got chippy in the fourth. Going into a timeout with 5:48 remaining, Paul stared at Patrick Beverley as he walked by. Beverley turned around and shoved Paul hard in the back, sending him to the floor. Beverley was ejected.
Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 26 points despite playing with a sore knee. George had 21 points and nine rebounds coming off his career playoff high that staved off elimination on the road and brought his team back home for another chance.
But the exhausted Clippers — who rallied from 0-2 series deficits in getting to the West finals for the first time in franchise history — had little left in the tank. They were again without two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard, who has been out with a right knee spain, and center Ivica Zubac. He missed his second straight game because of a MCL sprain in his right knee.
Leonard moved from a suite to the bench for the game, his eyes staring from behind a black mask.
Paul dominated over the end of the third and well into the fourth. He hit three 3-pointers in the final quarter, falling on his back and getting fouled on one of them.
The Suns stretched their lead to 17 points in the third, dulling the Staples Center crowd. Five different players scored, highlighted by Jae Crowder’s fifth 3-pointer and Booker’s dunk. Crowder finished with 19 points. Deandre Ayton added 16 points and 17 rebounds.
The Clippers briefly re-energized themselves and the fans with a 10-0 run that drew them to 89-82. Morris and Nicolas Batum each hit 3-pointers.
But Paul closed on his own 8-0 run, including two 3-pointers, that sent the Suns into the fourth leading 97-83.
Booker ditched the clear plastic mask he’d worn to protect his broken nose in the last three games. He got elbowed in the nose defending George at the end of the third, and played with the mask on in the fourth. Moments later, DeMarcus Cousins earned a technical foul for elbowing Paul in the neck.
Phoenix led most of the first half, using runs at the end of each quarter to gain breathing room.
Tied 50-all, the Suns outscored the Clippers 16-7, propelled by Crowder’s 13 points — including three 3-pointers — to go into halftime leading 66-57.
George had six points in the half on 3 of 8 shooting, missing all three of his 3-point attempts.

TIP-INS
Suns: They were 17 of 31 from 3-point range and owned a 54-34 edge in the paint.
Clippers: George scored at least 20 points in his first 19 games to begin the playoffs.

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2021 Phoenix Suns LA Clippers

RIYADH: The international football association selected Emirati, Fahad Badr Al Hosani, to officiate the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

Al Hosani, a professional referee at local and continental levels, will be participating in a FIFA-organized training course from Sept 2-11 to gear up for the upcoming championship.

The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup will be the ninth championship and is set to take place during Sept 12 to Oct. 3 later this year.

The tournament, originally scheduled to be held in 2020, was postponed by FIFA due to the COVID-19 pandemic to this year.

Topics: FUTSAL FIFA FIFA World Cup Lithuania UAE

MADRID: Lionel Messi’s contract with Barcelona is coming to an end Wednesday with no news from the player or the club about his future.
The expectation is that the 34-year-old Messi, who is playing with Argentina at the Copa America, will stay at the Catalan club. He reportedly had been close to reaching a deal to extend his contract for two more years.
Messi’s future has been a mystery since he had his request to leave the club denied at the end of the 2019-20 season. He ended up staying and said he would reconsider his options when this season was over.
A lot has changed since he announced he wanted to leave the club. That decision was made not long after the team’s embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, one of the worst defeats in the club’s and Mess’s history. But since then, Barcelona has a new coach in Ronald Koeman and a new president after the resignation of Josep Bartomeu, who was at odds with Messi.
In came Joan Laporta, who won the club’s presidential election in part because of his good relationship with the Argentina star. He was the president when Messi’s career started. Laporta said recently he was optimistic that Messi would renew his contract. When asked about Messi’s future on Wednesday, he briefly said “don’t worry.”
Messi excelled again this season despite staying against his wishes. He led the Spanish league in scoring with 30 goals and helped the team win the Copa del Rey title.
In Messi’s previous contract, signed in 2017, he reportedly earned 138 million euros ($164 million) per season.
Playing in Barcelona’s favor to keep Messi is the fact the club has been slowly improving financially amid the coronavirus pandemic. Koeman is staying for a second season, and some players are arriving to boost the squad, including Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia.
Messi has won 35 titles in 17 seasons with Barcelona. He helped the club win the Champions League four times, the Spanish league 10 times, the Copa del Rey seven times and the Spanish Super Cup eight times.
While with the club, Messi earned himself a record six Ballon d’Or awards. He is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 672 goals in 778 appearances, and the top scorer in the Spanish league with 474 goals in 520 matches. He also is the player with most matches with the club.
He was the top scorer in the Spanish league in eight seasons and the top scorer in the Champions League on six occasions. His 26 goals against Real Madrid are a record for the “clásico” matches against Barcelona’s fiercest rival.
Messi arrived at Barcelona at age 13, when he and his family came to Spain to try his luck at the club’s youth academy. He made his official debut on Oct. 16, 2004, and two years later helped the club win its first Champions League in a squad led by Ronaldinho.
 

 

Topics: Lionel Messi Barcelona FC

LONDON: Ons Jabeur the first Arabic woman to win a WTA tournament reached the third round of Wimbledon for the first time on Wednesday beating five time champion Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0.
Williams follows her sister Serena out of the singles tournament although she will play with Nick Kyrgios in the mixed doubles.
Serena limped off Cente Court in tears on Tuesday after injuring her right leg in the first set of her match.
Jabeur, who made history in winning the Birmingham WTA tournament earlier this month, will play Spain’s 2017 Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza for a place in the Last 16.
“Honestly I was so nervous first time I play a legend and not everyone was with me today but it was a great game,” said 26-year-old Jabeur.
“My game slices etc. goes well with the grass surface I enjoy it here I can dive any time I like. Hopefully I can continue my journey.
“Garbina Muguruza is a tough player and plays amazing on grass.
“I did a quarter-final at Australian Open (2020) and I want to do better than that.”
The ease with which Jabeur romped through the second set against the 41-year-old American was in stark contrast to the tight opening set which lasted 52 minutes.
Jabeur broke Williams in a lengthy first game of the second set setting up the break point with a lovely cross court forehand and secured the break when Williams sent a forehand wide.
The fight seemed to have gone out of Williams as Jabeur upped her game and broke the American again in her next service game and then again to serve for the match.
Williams did have break points but Jabeur fought back and won the match on her first match point.

Topics: Ons Jabeur Wimbledon London Venus Williams

LONDON: Everton hired Rafael Benitez as their new manager on Wednesday despite fan protests against the Premier League club’s move for the former Liverpool boss.
Benitez agreed a three-year contract with Everton and succeeds Carlo Ancelotti, who left Goodison Park to join Real Madrid at the start of June.
The Spaniard is the first person to manage both Merseyside teams since William Edward Barclay in the 1890s.
“I am delighted to be joining Everton. Throughout this process I have been greatly impressed by the ambition shown by the senior representatives at the club and their desire to bring success to this historic club,” Benitez said.
“I believe this is a club that is going places. I’m determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions.”
Benitez’s appointment will antagonize a significant section of Everton’s fanbase after he criticized the Toffees during his time at Liverpool.
Everton supporters’ animosity toward Benitez were raised above the usual level reserved for a Reds boss ever since his “small club” jibe after a 2007 Merseyside derby.
Benitez has since sought to clarify he was referring to what he believed was a ‘small team’ mentality from Everton in the game rather than as a club.
On Monday, Merseyside Police confirmed they were investigating the placing of a “threatening” banner with the words ‘We know where you live. Don’t sign’ hung over a garden wall near Benitez’s home in Caldy on the Wirral.
Offensive banners have previously been put up at the stadium but this incident was close to Benitez’s house.
Farhad Moshiri, Everton’s major shareholder, ignored the dissenting voices to pursue Benitez, who won the Champions League and FA Cup in 2005 and 2006 respectively during his six-year Liverpool reign.
“Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the passion and hunger he showed to join our club,” Moshiri said.
“We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will bring success to our club and to Evertonians.
“To put it simply, we need to be competing at the top end of the league and to be winning trophies.
“Rafa is a proven winner with huge experience in coaching internationally and we have secured the best man to achieve that for us.”
Benitez left Chinese club Dalian Yifang in January after two years in Asia.
Everton will be Benitez’s fourth Premier League club, with his most recent time in England spent in a rocky three-year stay at Newcastle.
The 61-year-old also had a spell as Chelsea interim boss in the 2102-13, winning the Europa League with the Blues before joining Napoli.
Benitez has also managed Valencia, Inter Milan and Real Madrid in well-traveled career.

Topics: everton Liverpool Rafael Benitez

LONDON: England fans have been urged not to travel to Rome for their side’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday as coronavirus restrictions mean even those with tickets cannot use them.
Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Germany at a raucous Wembley propelled Gareth Southgate’s men into the last eight of the Covid-delayed European Championship.
But Italian health regulations mean supporters traveling from Britain would face five days of quarantine and therefore they would miss the match.
It means England face taking to the pitch without the vocal backing of their fans, who have only recently been allowed to return to Wembley as Covid-19 restrictions have been eased.
England’s governing Football Association was entitled to a ticket allocation of 2,560, equating to 16 percent of the permitted capacity of 16,000 at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico.
But instead the tickets will go on general sale for what will be England’s only game of the tournament away from Wembley.
The FA said it was working with European football’s governing body UEFA and the British embassy in Rome to “facilitate” ticket sales to England fans resident in Italy.
British government advice is that fans should not travel to Italy, an “amber list” country requiring 10 days of self-isolation upon return.
Britain is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases blamed on the Delta variant that was first detected in India, despite a successful vaccination drive.

Topics: England fans EURO 2020 Wembley Stadium Rome #coronavirus

