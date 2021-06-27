You are here

  • Home
  • Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals

Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals

Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, right, shoots against Los Angeles Clippers’ Nicolas Batum, left, and Terance Mann during Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals on June 26, 2021. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cqg47

Updated 23 sec ago
AP

Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals

Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals
  • Suns can advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a victory Monday night in Phoenix
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

LOS ANGELES: Devin Booker scored 25 points before fouling out in the final minute, Chris Paul made clutch free throws on a night everyone was missing, and the Phoenix Suns escaped with an 84-80 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference finals.
The Suns can advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 with a victory Monday night in Phoenix.
The Clippers struggled with poor shooting in all but the third quarter, when they made 10 of 17 shots to pull within three points. They got within one four times in the fourth, but could never take the lead in front of a sellout crowd of 18,222 that hung on every agonizing miss.
“It was a crazy, emotional game,” Paul said.
LA shot 32 percent (27 of 83) for the game; Phoenix was barely better at 36 percent (31 of 86). The Clippers made five 3-pointers in the game; the Suns hit four.
“That was a slugfest,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “It wasn’t Offense 101, for sure.”
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said, “We had a chance to take the lead on 12 possessions and couldn’t do it. It just wouldn’t fall for us.”
Deandre Ayton added 19 points and a career playoff-high 22 rebounds, and Paul had 18 points and seven assists.
Paul George had 23 points, 16 rebounds and six assists before fouling out with 1 second left. Reggie Jackson added 20 points for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac had 13 points and 14 rebounds.
The Clippers successfully challenged a call in the final minute that led to Booker’s sixth foul. Terance Mann scored and they trailed 79-76.
The final 13 seconds turned into a free-throw shooting contest, with the Suns fouling to try to keep the Clippers off the 3-point line. Paul made 5 of 6. The Clippers were 4 of 8, deliberately missing three of them to try to score. But it didn’t work.
With injured Kawhi Leonard again watching from a suite, the Clippers outscored the Suns 30-19 in the third.
Both teams’ offense collapsed in the fourth, when the Suns outscored the Clippers 15-14.
Booker picked up his fourth foul early in the fourth, along with a technical for arguing the call. That put George at the line and he made 2 of 3, missing the last one that would have tied the game for the first time. Instead, the Clippers trailed 71-70.
It stayed that way for minutes, with both teams going ice cold.
“At that point, you’re just relying on your defense and mental stamina,” Williams said.
Paul tossed up an alley-oop pass that Ayton slammed and Booker hit a jumper, keeping the Suns ahead 75-72.
Maddeningly, shots either rimmed out for both teams or hit the rim and bounced away, creating frantic scrambles for loose balls.
“It was a skirmish under the basket with the ball bouncing all over the place,” Williams said.
Paul ran off seven straight points early in the third, dropping his former team into a 13-point hole.
But the Clippers outscored the Suns 20-10 from there and trailed 69-66 heading into the fourth. Phoenix went without a field goal over the final few minutes of the third, when Booker made 4 of 6 free throws.
The Clippers shot 13 of 44 in the first half. None of them could get it going: George and Jackson were 3 of 11 and Marcus Morris was 1 of 6.
Phoenix raced to leads of 14-2 and 20-9 in the first quarter. The Clippers made just one of their first seven shots — a dunk by Zubac. Seven of George’s 11 points in the half came on a 3-pointer and four free throws.
Booker picked up three fouls in the first half, two of them within minutes of each other in the second quarter. At that point, the Suns were up by 16.

Topics: basketball NBA Phoenix Sun LA Clippers

Related

LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley knocks the ball from the hands of Suns' Devin Booker during Game 3 of the NBA West finals on June 24, 2021. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/AFP)
Sport
Paul George leads Clippers over Suns, 106-92 in Game 3
Booker pours in 40 points as Suns draw first blood against Clippers in NBA West finals
Sport
Booker pours in 40 points as Suns draw first blood against Clippers in NBA West finals

Federer ‘pumped up’ as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown

Federer ‘pumped up’ as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

Federer ‘pumped up’ as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown

Federer ‘pumped up’ as he targets ninth Wimbledon crown
  • Seeded sixth and with just eight tour matches under his belt this year he will face a tough first round opponent in France’s Adrian Mannarino
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

WIMBLEDON: Roger Federer says he is “excited” and “pumped up” as he targets a ninth Wimbledon title — a far cry from the disgruntled figure who exited Halle in the second round earlier this month.

The 39-year-old Swiss accepted the manner of his 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 defeat by Felix Auger-Aliassime both on and off the court had fallen short of the high standards he has set over the past two decades.

“I mean, I had a mental moment where I was just, you know, not happy with how things were going in the match,” Federer said at his pre-Wimbledon press conference.

“The good thing now looking back is I know it will not happen here because I’m ready, I’m excited, I’m pumped up.”

Seeded sixth and with just eight tour matches under his belt this year he will face a tough first round opponent in France’s Adrian Mannarino, who has reached the Last 16 at Wimbledon on three occasions.

Federer, though, insists that having got used to the Wimbledon bubble — due to the coronavirus pandemic — both in the hotel and at the All England Club he is raring to go. He had a hit out on the Wimbledon courts with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray on Friday — something he said they had not done for the best part of 15 years.

He says he has taken whatever positives he can out of the Halle situation — a tournament he had won 10 times and used as his annual prep for Wimbledon.

“I think I got to take the positives out of these last few weeks that I’m actually here at Wimbledon right now and I have a chance,” he said.

“I know if I get rolling, I get into the second week, which is the goal here right now, that I get stronger and stronger as every match goes by, I believe it’s very much possible.

“I come here feeling mentally strong rather with the last set I played in Halle, which was clearly not the standard I like.”

Federer has like great rivals Murray and to a lesser extent Rafael Nadal — both younger than him but in their mid 30’s — struggled with fitness issues.

He withdrew from the French Open — where he had been drawn in the same half as Novak Djokovic and Nadal — before his fourth round match.

This was to give himself extra rest after two operations on his right knee in 2020 and a year of rehab.

He says he is uncertain what his program for the rest of the year will be as so much hangs on Wimbledon and how he performs.

He would love to go to the Olympics in Tokyo — unlike Murray and Nadal he has yet to win the singles title although he did take Olympic gold in the doubles in 2008 — but it is not a done deal.

“My feeling is I would like to go to the Olympics,” he said.

“I would like to play as many tournaments as possible.

“But I think we decided now let’s just get through Wimbledon, sit down as a team, and then decide where we go from there.”

Federer — who admitted he missed the routine of setting the family up in a house close to Wimbledon and seeing his children run around — said the aging process made it tougher to make such calls.

“I wish I could tell you more,” he said.

“In previous years it was definitely easier.

“At the moment things are not as simple as in the past.

“With age you have to be more selective.

“You can’t play it all.”

Topics: Roger Federer Wimbledon

Related

Federer set for French Open pullout and end four-decade Paris stretch
Sport
Federer set for French Open pullout and end four-decade Paris stretch
Federer out of Australian Open after knee surgery
Sport
Federer out of Australian Open after knee surgery

Mueller declares himself fit for England showdown

Mueller declares himself fit for England showdown
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

Mueller declares himself fit for England showdown

Mueller declares himself fit for England showdown
  • Saturday is the 25-year anniversary of Germany’s Euro 96 semifinal win over England at Wembley
Updated 26 June 2021
AFP

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany: Germany forward Thomas Mueller insists his knee injury will not stop him facing England in Tuesday’s blockbuster Euro 2020 last 16 clash at Wembley.

“If I it was a problem, I wouldn’t have trained today,” Mueller said on Saturday at Germany’s Euro 2020 base camp in Bavaria.

“The capsular injury does not hold me back and I am experienced enough to deal with it. I’m convinced it won’t be a problem for Tuesday.”

Mueller is expected to start against England having been left out of the line-up for Wednesday’s 2-2 draw with Hungary, in which he came on as a second-half replacement.

The 31-year-old Mueller and Germany captain Manuel Neuer, 35, are the only survivors from the team which beat England 4-1 in the last 16 of the 2010 World Cup. Sunday marks exactly 11 years since that match.

“We won against England in 2010 — that has nothing to do with Tuesday, but it might give some of you a good feeling,” he said.

“We are looking forward to playing a big name in England.

“Both teams had convincing performances in the group stages, but also had games where they were criticized.

“We were hoping to play better against Hungary, but now it’s a knockout game.”

Saturday is the 25-year anniversary of Germany’s Euro 96 semifinal win over England at Wembley where current Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate missed the crucial penalty in the shoot-out.

“It was the first tournament that I was really aware of,” said Bayern Munich star Mueller, who was six years old at the time.

“But even then it was a close result.

“Personally, I have a good experience of playing at Wembley Stadium having won the Champions League final there in 2013.”

This is Mueller’s third European Championship, yet he is still waiting for his first goal at the tournament.

“It would be nice to score on Tuesday, but the most important thing for me is that we go through,” he said.

Like Mueller, England striker Harry Kane has yet to open his goal account at the finals and the Germans aim to keep the opposing captain quiet at Wembley.

“Great strikers are the best at being patient,” said Mueller, who has scored 39 goals in 105 internationals since his Germany debut in 2010.

“A striker is always waiting for his chances.

“He usually has the least contact with the ball, but the biggest picture in the newspaper after the game.

“I don’t know why he hasn’t got into the final positions that he usually gets into.

“For us, it would be no problem at all if the discussion (about Kane’s form) lasts until Wednesday and we don’t concede a goal.”

The Germans have won the last four meetings between the countries in the knockout stages of major tournaments.

Yet Germany winger Serge Gnabry talked up England’s chances.

“England have great players in their ranks,” said the Bayern Munich forward who began his career with Arsenal.

“We have a lot of respect, no matter what the media reports are.

“We want to play and beat them with a performance like the one we had against Portugal,” referring to Germany’s 4-2 win over the holders in the group stage.

Topics: Germany Euro 2021 Gerd Mueller England

Related

Injured Hummels, Mueller, Gundogan miss Germany training
Sport
Injured Hummels, Mueller, Gundogan miss Germany training
Space invader Mueller offers Germany star quality
Sport
Space invader Mueller offers Germany star quality

Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut

Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut

Reema Juffali set to pay tribute to Saudi heritage on Silverstone debut
  • Driving for Douglas Motorsport team, the 29-year-old will be taking part in the second stage of the 2021 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship
Updated 26 June 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabian driver Reema Juffali will compete on one of motorsport’s most iconic tracks over the coming days, and the 29-year-old will pay tribute to her heritage by wearing a personalized helmet.

As part of the Douglas Motorsport team, Juffali is taking part in the second stage of the 2021 BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, where she will aim to build on her performance in the opening rounds which took place last month.

Juffali is relishing the prospect of competing at Silverstone for the very first time.

“It’s the home of British motorsport and an iconic track, so to be racing here, and hopefully putting on a good show, is very exciting for me,” she said.

“With the way the track is, the grip level gives me confidence in the car. Of all the tracks I’ve visited, this is the one I’m most excited about racing on and I can’t wait to get out there.”

While Silverstone may be a long way from Juffali’s birthplace of Jeddah, the helmet she will wear will ensure she feels that little bit closer to home.

“I’m really excited about it and it’s been a long time coming. I wanted to incorporate a bit of myself, and Saudi, into the helmet. There is some green, and orange to represent the desert. I also have a symbol on the top, called Theeba, which is a she-wolf, and that’s something my friends used to call me when I was a teenager. I added my name in both English and Arabic.

“I came up with the base design and then I sent loads of photos to the designer,” she added. “In the past, I haven’t really liked a lot of the helmets that were designed for me, and they didn’t always go to plan. I had the same design for two years in Formula 4 so now I’m really happy with what we’ve come up with because it’s very representative of me, it feels authentic which is hugely important to me.”

Juffali’s Saudi heritage plays a pivotal role in her life and, as the country’s most high-profile female racing driver, she has a huge opportunity to inspire young women who might wish to follow in her footsteps.

“It’s very important and something extremely close to my heart,” said Juffali. “Growing up in Saudi, I didn’t have many role models in the public sphere who I could look up to, and now there are so many.“People can connect with other people who are like them and from a similar background, whether that’s a racing driver, an artist or something else entirely. I think it’s crucial to have somebody like that and I think I’m in a very fortunate position to be able to inspire youngsters.”Turning her attention back to the upcoming event, Juffali says she has left no stone unturned ahead of her return to action at the British F3 Championship.

For any professional athlete, preparation is key, and she is confident of reaping the rewards out on the track.

“It’s been good,” she says. “We’ve been trying to put in as much time as we can, whether that’s in a simulator or on a track, just so I stay fresh and get as much experience as I can prior to the race weekend,” Juffali said. “I’ve managed to do that and it’s given me that extra bit I need to come here with confidence. And it’s also important because I don’t want to come into the event feeling like I need to brush off the cobwebs. I feel like I’m ready to go, which is great.

“A top 10 finish would be great,” she added. “It depends on the conditions and what’s happening throughout the races, but for me, breaking into the top 10 would be a big win and that’s where I’d like to be. I’m feeling confident so let’s see what happens.”

Topics: Reema Juffali

Related

Formula 3 driver Reema Juffali on the road to becoming an icon for all Saudi women
Sport
Formula 3 driver Reema Juffali on the road to becoming an icon for all Saudi women
Saudi driver Reema Juffali makes history as first woman to compete in Saudi Arabia
Sport
Saudi driver Reema Juffali makes history as first woman to compete in Saudi Arabia

Euro 2020 shows flawed format has brought about the death of the Group of Death

One of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Paul Pogba's France or Manuel Neuer's Germany were expected to be knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Group of Death. None of them were. (Reuters/AFP)
One of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Paul Pogba's France or Manuel Neuer's Germany were expected to be knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Group of Death. None of them were. (Reuters/AFP)
Updated 26 June 2021
Ali Khaled

Euro 2020 shows flawed format has brought about the death of the Group of Death

One of Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Paul Pogba's France or Manuel Neuer's Germany were expected to be knocked out of Euro 2020 in the Group of Death. None of them were. (Reuters/AFP)
  • Despite some breathless scenarios on Wednesday, France, Germany and Portugal all progressed from the tournament’s best and most exciting group
Updated 26 June 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Got your breath back yet? That was fun.

For excitement, for sheer breathless drama, the last two matches of the final day of Euro 2020 group stages will be hard to beat.

Germany 2-2 Hungary. Portugal 2-2 France.

Group F ended up being many things. The coming together of the reigning World champions and European champions, and the team that any World and European champions traditionally worry about. It delivered the most exciting matches, with the most goals (20). It had penalties and own goals. It had Cristiano Ronaldo, the competition’s top scorer so far, equalling the world record for international goals in men’s football.

And almost a giant-killing act for the ages.

You could make case for it being the greatest group in the history of the Euros, and even international football. But one thing it most certainly wasn’t, is the “Group of Death.”

And for that you can blame flawed tournament format that rewards four of six teams that finish third in their groups.

No self-respecting Group of Death should see three top nations qualify to the knockout stages.

A Group of Death should have a sense of jeopardy, a guarantee that one so-called “big” team will be heading home.

And so we had a tournament in which any team can ensure progress with a win and a draw, and even three points were enough for Ukraine. A tournament where 36 matches are played to eliminate eight teams only.

Perhaps Groups of Death, especially at tournaments that reward third-place finishes, are increasingly a thing of past.

But what if the European Championships is expanded to 32 teams like the World Cup, meaning only the top two from each group can qualify I hear you ask. And you would not have been paying attention.

In a 32-team competition, the top teams are naturally kept apart in a way that would make a repeat of Group F almost impossible. Keep the big boys separated until the knock-out stages; that’s just the way UEFA wants it, whether in international or club competitions.

The history of international tournaments has many an example of supposed Groups of Death that turned out to be anything but, and others that unexpectedly ended up being so. And none had third-place chancers.

At the 1982 World Cup in Spain, Algeria pulled off one off the greatest shocks of all time by beating West Germany 2-1, and having lost to Poland, beat Chile in the last group match. These days that would get you six points and easy progress to the next round. But not in the days of two points for a win. Guess who was the only team in the tournament to get knocked out with four points from two wins?

Even then it needed an infamous collusion between Austria and West Germany to confirm Algeria’s demise. Now that was a Group of (premeditated) Death.

In 1990, the UAE found itself at the center of a cosmic footballing joke when, in its first and only World Cup appearance to date, it landed in the appropriately named Group D with eventual champions West Germany, and absurdly talented Yugoslavia and Colombia teams. Not surprisingly, all three matches ended in defeat.

At least it should have been the Group of Death for one of the other nations, but all three qualified, Colombia’s three points (still two points for a win) ensuring they were one of the four best third-placed teams. Judge’s call? Not a Group of Death, after all.

Italia '90 would, by default, end up having a Group of Death (by boredom). Every match in Group F ended in a 0-0 or 1-1 draw bar England’s 1-0 over Egypt, but even then second and third place Ireland and Holland, who could only separated by the drawing of lots, progressed in what was a staggeringly dull group.

The poor technical quality of football at the 1990 World Cup is accepted as the reason why FIFA decided to introduce the back pass rule. You can thank Group F for not having to endure endless passes between defenders and keepers for the last three decades.

At least with the smaller Euros, with no third place qualifiers until 2016, the elimination of strong teams was always more likely.

The 1980 European Championship in Italy may have been unspeakably bad, with a good dose of hooliganism thrown in for good measure, but no doubt the format was brutal. Two groups of four and the group winners advancing straight to the final. Why anyone thought no semi-finals was a good idea remains a mystery. In any case, West Germany proved they are the masters of any format by beating Belgium 2-1 in the final.

Euro '88 in West Germany could legitimately claim to have a Group of Death, which included the Soviet Union, Holland, Ireland and England. After beating a poor England team and drawing with the Soviet Union, Ireland came within eight minutes of knocking Holland out (there would have been no Marco van Basten volley) but Wim Kieft’s late goal meant a third place finish and elimination.

Heartbreaking, but that is how a Group of Death works.

At the brilliant Euro 2000, England and Germany failed to progress from Group A, giving the impression it must have been some sort of Group of Absolute Murder. However, it was only through their staggering incompetence at the time that they finished third and fourth behind a very good Portugal and merely decent Romania team. Groups of Death are designated on form and not football heritage, and this was not one.

In 2004, Group C proved controversial with Denmark, Sweden and Italy all finishing on five points. With no third place reprieve, there was no progress for Italy, who cried foul when the Scandinavian neighbours played out a convenient 2-2 draw. A Group of Death it may have ended up being, but only in hindsight.

Euro 2016 was the first to have 24 teams, and third place qualifiers, which brought the demise of Groups of Death closer.

The reason we will see less and less of them, if any at all, is because it’s simply bad business for the organizers, whether it’s the World Cup, the Euros or the Champions League.

Two big teams in a group may be mathematically unavoidable, but three is just careless.

Euro 2020’s Group F was a freak, a once in a generation treat to be cherished. But ultimately did not deliver the head of one of the top contenders on plate as we demanded.

And if the World Champions, European Champions and Group of Death masters cannot conjure a grim reaper between them then, quite frankly, what’s the point any more?

Rest in peace, Group of Death.

Topics: football soccer EURO 2020 UEFA Euro 2020

Related

UEFA praises VAR for rise in penalties given at Euro 2020
Sport
UEFA praises VAR for rise in penalties given at Euro 2020
UEFA EURO kicks off on TikTok with challenges, talk shows and more
Media
UEFA EURO kicks off on TikTok with challenges, talk shows and more
No more beer bottles in front of Muslim Euros players: Officials
Sport
No more beer bottles in front of Muslim Euros players: Officials
Germany brush aside holders Portugal to resurrect Euro 2020 hopes
Sport
Germany brush aside holders Portugal to resurrect Euro 2020 hopes

Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie NBA East finals at 1-1

Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie NBA East finals at 1-1
Updated 26 June 2021
AP

Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie NBA East finals at 1-1

Bucks trounce Hawks 125-91 to tie NBA East finals at 1-1
  • The series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Sunday
Updated 26 June 2021
AP

MILWAUKEE, US: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points, Jrue Holiday added 22 and the Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Atlanta Hawks 125-91 on Friday night to even the Eastern Conference finals at a game apiece.
The Bucks never trailed, scored 20 straight points late in the second quarter and led by at least 30 throughout the second half. Both teams rested their starters for the entire fourth quarter.
Atlanta’s Trae Young struggled for much of the night after finishing with 48 points and 11 assists in the Hawks’ 116-113 Game 1 victory. Young scored 15 points but matched a career worst with nine turnovers before leaving the game for good with 3:48 remaining in the third quarter.
This marks the third straight series in which the Hawks lost Game 2 after winning Game 1 on the road. Those Game 2 losses have been decided by a total of 59 points.
The series shifts to Atlanta for Game 3 on Sunday.
Brook Lopez scored 16 points for the Bucks, while Khris Middleton had 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Antetokounmpo had nine rebounds and six assists.
Danilo Gallinari had 12 points and John Collins added 11 for the Hawks.
Milwaukee was intent on making life difficult for Young two nights after the Bucks blew a seven-point lead in the final four minutes of Game 1. Young’s Game 1 performance had made him the first player ever with at least 45 points and 10 assists in a conference finals game.
Young committed eight turnovers in the first half alone. He shot 6 of 16 overall and 1 of 8 from 3-point range.
Milwaukee pulled ahead in the opening minutes as Antetokounmpo continually got to the rim for easy baskets. The Bucks already owned a double-digit lead before going on a 20-0 run late in the second quarter to break open the game.
Holiday scored nine points in the spurt and capped the run with a 3-pointer and layup. Lopez added seven points during that stretch.
The Bucks led 77-45 after a first half in which they shot 64.6 percent and capitalized on 13 Hawks turnovers, including eight from Young.

TIP-INS
Hawks: Cam Reddish entered the game with 4:56 left in the second quarter, his first game action since Feb. 21 due to an Achilles tendon injury. … Young had at least 20 points and seven assists in each of the Hawks’ 13 playoff games before Friday. He’s the first player ever to have at least 20 points and seven assists in each of his first 13 career playoff games. ... Reserve forward Nathan Knight went to the locker room midway through the fourth quarter. Knight had landed on his back after blocking a shot.
Bucks: The Bucks shot 52.1 percent, the first time they’ve shot over 50 percent in this postseason. ... Antetokounmpo’s early exit due to the lopsided score resulted in the end of his franchise-record string of six straight games in which he had at least 30 points and 10 rebounds. The last player to collect at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in six straight playoff games was Shaquille O’Neal in 2002. ... The Bucks improved to 12-3 in playoff games at Fiserv Forum.
 

Topics: NBA Playoffs 2021 Giannis Antetokounmpo Atlanta Hawks Milwaukee Bucks

Related

Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1
Sport
Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1
LA Clippers' Patrick Beverley knocks the ball from the hands of Suns' Devin Booker during Game 3 of the NBA West finals on June 24, 2021. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images/AFP)
Sport
Paul George leads Clippers over Suns, 106-92 in Game 3

Latest updates

Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals
Suns outlast Clippers 84-80, take 3-1 lead in West finals
Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO
Mubadala’s Yahsat aims to raise up to $810mn in Abu Dhabi IPO
Turkish resort frets over second lost summer
Turkish resort frets over second lost summer
Furious patriots: China’s diplomatic makeover backfires
Furious patriots: China’s diplomatic makeover backfires
UK virus cases hit highest since February 5 amid ‘grab a jab’
UK virus cases hit highest since February 5 amid ‘grab a jab’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.