Turkey fuel price hike to spur inflation

A waiter takes payment at a restaurant in Istanbul. Rising gas prices could spur inflation in the country. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The natural gas distributor blamed the hike on rising input costs
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey hiked consumer electricity prices by 15 percent and residential natural gas prices by 12 percent on Thursday, which together are expected add some 0.6 percentage points directly to inflation that is already well above target at 16.6 percent.
Gas distributor BOTAS said it would also hike natural gas prices for industrial use by 20 percent and that used for electricity production by 20.2 percent.
Turkey’s inflation has been stuck in double digits for most of the last four years. It dipped unexpectedly to 16.59 percent in May but is seen rising again to 17 percent in June, delaying any cuts to a policy interest rate set at 19 percent.
For most of the year the government has only modestly raised prices and taxes on items that would further fuel inflation, for which the target is in a range around 5 percent.
Energy costs will impact all goods and services components of the inflation basket due to a pass-through effect, said Enver Erkan, chief economist at Tera Yatirim.
“We cannot expect a noteworthy fall in inflation for another several months,” he said.
There could be a decline in September or October due to a so-called base effect by risks remain due to producer prices, oil prices and a weak lira.
Oyak Securities said the price hikes would add 0.6 percentage points to the consumer price index, excluding any indirect impact.

Mubadala to invest $400m in African private equity with French investment bank

Mubadala to invest $400m in African private equity with French investment bank
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago

Mubadala to invest $400m in African private equity with French investment bank

Mubadala to invest $400m in African private equity with French investment bank
Updated 1 min 27 sec ago
ABU DHABI: Mubadala has agreed to invest 350 million euros ($414 million) in African private equity funds with French, state-owned investment bank Bpifrance, WAM reported.

The two companies aim to make joint investments in top-tier African private equity and venture capital funds, with a focus on high-growth African startups, SMEs and mid-caps.

The investments will focus on regional, multi-country and pan-African funds and fund managers with a proven track record, building upon the expertise and network of Bpifrance.

“Over the years, we have developed a strong relationship with Bpifrance and have successfully invested or committed approximately 1.5 billion euros in more than 15 investments in France,” said Mubadala Deputy Group CEO Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi.

“We are excited to extend this partnership into Africa, a market which we believe has significant untapped potential, and to invest alongside them in high-growth companies,” he said.

Egypt said to have agreed $540m compensation from Ever Given owner

Egypt said to have agreed $540m compensation from Ever Given owner
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago

Egypt said to have agreed $540m compensation from Ever Given owner

Egypt said to have agreed $540m compensation from Ever Given owner
Updated 38 min 35 sec ago
CAIRO: Egypt has signed a preliminary agreement with the company that owns the Ever Given, the ship that closed the Suez Canal in March, for $540 million in compensation, Al Arabiya reported citing unnamed sources.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha will pay the compensation in conjunction with insurance companies and the British Protection and Insurance Club (UK P&I Club), according to the sources.

The Suez Canal Authority was originally seeking $916.5 million from the Japanese company, which was trying to reduce the amount to $500 million or less, they said.

The agreement includes clauses that the Suez Canal Authority will not file a complaint against Shoei Kisen Kaisha in the future. The authority will also ensure that it will not be subjected to any harassment in the future, the sources said.

The 220,000-ton Ever Given, one of the largest container ships in the world, has been anchored in a lake between two stretches of the canal since it was dislodged on March 29.

None of its $100 million of cargo has been allowed to leave the ship during the legal process. Many of the goods, including lemons and tofu, will have perished by the time they arrive at their destination, while other items, such as swimwear and camping equipment, may not get into stores until after the northern hemisphere summer.

Saudi scientists testing cryogenic technology to freeze carbon emissions

Saudi scientists testing cryogenic technology to freeze carbon emissions
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi scientists testing cryogenic technology to freeze carbon emissions

Saudi scientists testing cryogenic technology to freeze carbon emissions
  • Technology may be half the cost of existing carbon capture techniques
  • Project will capture carbon from power station near Neom
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: A team of scientists at Jeddah-based King Abdullah University of Science and Technology is testing a technique for freezing greenhouse-gas emissions from power plants that is about half the cost of existing carbon capture techniques, Bloomberg reported.

The cryogenic technology was developed by Sustainable Energy Solutions, a private company based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and may cost between $35 and $40 a ton on a large scale, said William Roberts, a professor at the university.

Within two years, the team hope to capture up to 25 tons a day from a power plant near the new city of Neom, Roberts said. The project will cost around $25 million.

“We think the energy costs are low, the footprint is small and the capex is reasonably small,” he said. “Efficiency gets better as the scale goes up.”

Saudi Arabia is exploring a number of carbon capture, storage and reuse technologies. Aramco is capturing 40 million standard cubic feet of CO2 a day at its Hawiyah Gas Plant, which it then pipes 85 km to the Uthmaniyah oil field to be injected into the reservoir for storage and enhanced oil recovery.

Aramco is also working on technology that captures carbon emissions from car exhausts and stores it until it can be offloaded at fuel stations.

Maersk to develop petchems hub in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port

Maersk to develop petchems hub in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port
Updated 01 July 2021

Maersk to develop petchems hub in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port

Maersk to develop petchems hub in Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Port
Updated 01 July 2021
RIYADH: Maersk Saudi Arabia has entered into a petrochemicals partnership with King Abdullah Port.
The pair signed a deal to set up Maersk Integrated Logistics Hub, a non-bonded warehouse, to provide comprehensive logistics services for petrochemical exporters, Maersk said in a statement.
It aims to cover an important logistical requirement of exporters who already have access to Maersk’s solutions such as landside movement of cargo, customs clearance, and ocean logistics. It will also serve as the focal supply chain solution, primarily for Saudi Arabia’s petrochemical exporters. The deal is part of a broader push to boost the competitiveness of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector.
“The Maersk Integrated Logistics Hub at the King Abdullah Port is an important milestone on our journey of providing integrated logistics solutions for our customers in Saudi Arabia, said Mohammad Shihab, managing director of Maersk Saudi Arabia. “The multi-carrier origin hub for petrochemical exporters is an affirmation of our commitment to serving Saudi Arabia’s trade and simplifying our customers’ supply chains.”
Exporters based out of the manufacturing hub of Yanbu will now have to truck their cargo only 200 km for loading onto vessels, compared to the almost 350 km to Jeddah, earlier.
It has also reduced the time span from receiving the booking to loading the material on the vessel to six to eight days, compared to between 14 and 18 days before.
Maersk is initially investing in 100,000 sq m of warehousing space during the first two years of operations at the hub and the annual throughput is expected to reach 1 million metric tons by the third year as the demand from exporters grows over the years, Maersk said.
Located on the Red Sea coast in King Abdullah Economic City, King Abdullah Port is the Middle East’s first privately owned, developed and operated port. Once fully completed it will be capable of handling 25 million TEU, 1.5 million CEU and 25 million tons of clean bulk cargo annually.

WPP and Tihama to form Saudi media joint venture

WPP and Tihama to form Saudi media joint venture
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

WPP and Tihama to form Saudi media joint venture

WPP and Tihama to form Saudi media joint venture
  • ICG Saudi will provide a new platform for WPP to bring more of its brands into the Kingdom
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: WPP and Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing have agreed to establish a new media joint venture in the Kingdom.
The new company called ICG Saudi Arabia will provide a range of communications and media services in Saudi Arabia, Tihama said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
WPP will own 70 percent of the joint venture company and Tihama will own 30 percent. The initial operations of ICG will serve clients through Ogilvy, MediaCom, Mindshare, Wavemaker and Grey. It is envisaged more brands will be added as new opportunities arise, the statement said.
ICG Saudi will provide a new platform for WPP to bring more of its brands into the Kingdom where the media sector is rapidly expanding as part of broader reforms under the Vision 2030 strategy.
“This partnership between Tihama and WPP will contribute to empowering Saudi youth by creating new jobs that respond to the needs of the Saudi market,” Tihama said in the statement.
WPP already serves a wide range of global and local clients in the Middle East and has 100,000 employees worldwide with $17.9 billion in revenues.
The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Topics: advertising media

