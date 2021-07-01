You are here

Diapers and rags: Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Diapers and rags: Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty
The price of menstrual pads, the vast majority of which are imported, has risen by almost 500 percent. (AFP)
Diapers and rags: Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Diapers and rags: Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty
  • The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market since the autumn of 2019
BEIRUT: With prices soaring in crisis-hit Lebanon, Sherine can no longer afford sanitary pads. So instead each month, she is forced to make her own using baby nappies or even rags.
“With all the price hikes and the frustration of not being able to manage, I’d rather stop having my period altogether,” the 28-year-old told AFP, tears rolling down her cheeks.
The price of menstrual pads, the vast majority of which are imported, has risen by almost 500 percent since the start of a financial crisis the World Bank has dubbed likely one of the world’s worst since the 1850s.
Packs of sanitary towels now cost between 13,000 and 35,000 Lebanese pounds — between $8.60 and $23 at the official exchange rate — up from just 3,000 pounds ($2) before the economic crisis.
With more than half the population living in poverty, tens of thousands of women are now on a desperate hunt for affordable alternatives.
Sherine initially turned to cheap sanitary pads that she said caused skin irritation, but even those have become too costly.
“Right now, I’m using towels and pieces of cloth,” she said.
“At first, I felt defeated,” the young mother told AFP, her hair tied up in a bun.
“But I chose to put my daughter first. I would rather buy her milk. As for me, I can make do.”
But that has often meant repurposing some of the diapers a charity shop has given her for her toddler, cutting each in half to create two separate pads.
She said the process has been one of trial and error.
In the beginning, “I was always having to check if (blood) had leaked and stained my pants,” she said.
The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market since the autumn of 2019, and Lebanese earning salaries in the local currency have seen their buying power plummet.
The government has subsidised essential goods including medicine, fuel and flour to ease the blow, but has come under fire for failing to include pads on its list.
In the absence of state support, the Dawrati (My Period) initiative was launched last year to address rising period poverty in Lebanon.
The group distributes free menstrual products to women in need, including some who were once members of the fast-vanishing middle class.
“Middle-class women also need them — like a bank employee whose salary in Lebanese pounds is no longer enough to get by,” said co-founder Line Masri.
According to Dawrati, half of women suffering from period poverty are using newspaper, toilet paper or old rags instead of pads, while two-thirds of adolescent girls have no means of purchasing sanitary products.
Yet the association is struggling to keep up.
“We aren’t able to meet demand... because donations have declined significantly,” Masri said.
At a Beirut charity store initially set up to distribute free clothes to the needy, employee Izdihar said a growing number of women were struggling to manage their periods.
Izdihar said she even sometimes had to resort to giving baby diapers from the store to her three daughters, aged 12 to 14.
Her youngest, who started menstruating this year, was having trouble adapting.
“She’s stopped leaving the house when she has her period,” Izdihar said.
Activists are seeking to produce viable alternatives to disposable pads.
In the Shatila Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, international NGO Days For Girls and local partner WingWoman Lebanon are training refugee women to stitch reusable sanitary pads out of colorful cloth.
Each includes a protective shield and absorbent liner, and can be washed and reused for up to three years.
The project already distributes them to Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities, including in Syrian refugee camps.
Rima Ali, a Syrian mother of six, was among dozens learning to make the pads.
The 45-year-old, who fled the war in Syria nine years ago, said she used to buy only the cheapest pads for herself and her three daughters, but they had become prohibitively expensive.
With her family running through around six packets a month, reusable pads seemed like a much better option.
“Back in Syria, there were some rough days when we couldn’t even afford to buy bread,” she said. “We used to cut up material to use” instead of sanitary pads.
“I never thought we would have to relive it all over again.”

Pope to meet Lebanese Christian leaders

Pope to meet Lebanese Christian leaders
Updated 41 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Pope to meet Lebanese Christian leaders

Pope to meet Lebanese Christian leaders
  • Among those attending the Vatican talks is Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai
Updated 41 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Vatican City: Pope Francis will meet Thursday with ten Lebanese Christian leaders to reflect on the dire economic and political situation in their country, which he hopes to visit soon.
The leaders will stay at the Saint Martha’s guest house in the Vatican, where the pontiff himself lives, before taking part in what he described as a “special day of prayer and reflection on Lebanon.”
“I invite you all to join spiritually with us, praying that Lebanon may recover from the serious crisis it is going through and show the world once again its face of peace and hope,” Francis tweeted on Wednesday.
The pope has repeatedly offered his prayers for the people of Lebanon, which was plunged into crisis by a massive blast in Beirut last year that killed more than 200 people and ravaged swathes of the Mediterranean city.
More than once, Francis has expressed his desire to visit Lebanon, which he has described as an “example of pluralism in both the East and the West” but which he said faced challenges that “threaten the very existence of this country.”
His visit could “perhaps” come at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, preferably after a new government is formed, according to Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the pope’s de facto foreign minister.
Maronite patriarchal vicar Samir Mazloum told AFP that Thursday’s meeting would focus on the emigration of young people and the impact of the crisis on schools, hospitals, families and food security.
Currently “50 to 60 percent of our young people live abroad, there are only old people and children left,” he lamented, noting high unemployment and the collapse in the value of the local currency.
Among those attending the Vatican talks is Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai, who has been outspoken in criticizing the corruption of the political class in Lebanon.
The day with the pope “will be an important step to help Lebanon remain the home of the Christian-Muslim partnership,” he told the French language daily L’Orient-Le Jour.
Lebanon recognizes 18 official religious sects and its 128 parliamentary seats are divided equally between Muslims and Christians.
For another participant, Cesar Essayan, apostolic vicar in Beirut, “Lebanon is in the middle of an identity crisis” with corruption reaching all sectors of society, including the religious.
“This is a very important moment for us,” he told an online press conference.

Israel and UAE to sign more deals, Lapid says

Israel and UAE to sign more deals, Lapid says
Updated 01 July 2021
AFP

Israel and UAE to sign more deals, Lapid says

Israel and UAE to sign more deals, Lapid says
  • Bilateral trade has reached over $675.22 million since the signing of the Abraham Accords in September last year
Updated 01 July 2021
AFP

DUBAI: Israel’s top diplomat Yair Lapid said on Wednesday that more cooperation deals with the UAE were on the horizon, during a landmark visit to the Gulf nation.

The UAE and Israel normalized ties in September, paving the way for a raft of deals ranging from tourism and aviation to financial services.

“We’re going sign more agreements in July ... in Israel. So it’s going to expand,” he told journalists. “The vision is (that) it moves from governments to business to people.”

Lapid was speaking as he opened an Israeli consulate in the commercial hub of Dubai, a day after opening the country’s first Gulf embassy in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

“What we are opening here today isn’t only a consulate. It’s a center of cooperation. A place that symbolizes our ability to think together, to develop together, to change the world together,” he said.

On Wednesday, he also visited the gigantic Expo 2020 Dubai, at which Israel will participate along with more than 190 countries.

The six-month global expo, which Dubai hopes will attract visitors and boost the economy, is set to launch in October after a one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Israeli pavilion will serve as a platform to establish bilateral cooperation in business, industry, investments, culture and academia,” said Israel’s point man for the expo, Elazar Cohen, in a statement.

Lapid also met with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, on Tuesday, signing an agreement “for economic and commercial cooperation,” according to a UAE foreign ministry statement.

Bilateral trade has reached over $675.22 million since the signing of the so-called Abraham Accords in September last year, Israel’s top diplomat told the UAE’s WAM news agency.

“Since September 2020, a number of transactions, valued at tens of millions of dollars, have been signed between Israeli and Emirati companies in the fields of artificial intelligence, cyber, renewable energy, water security, health and more,” Lapid said.

The two countries hope to benefit from an economic dividend following the normalization agreement.

Tunisian doctors battle coronavirus spike

Tunisian doctors battle coronavirus spike
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

Tunisian doctors battle coronavirus spike

Tunisian doctors battle coronavirus spike
  • Low vaccination rate remains a concern
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

KAIROUAN, Tunisia: A man wearing a protective suit quickly yet carefully places a black sheet over a COVID-19 victim laid out in a coffin in a courtyard at Ibn Jazzar Hospital in the Tunisian town of Kairouan. He then folds a white sheet on top and sprinkles the body with disinfectant from a small bottle, while loved ones and other hospital visitors cry out “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great,” in Arabic.

Patients in the hospital’s overfilled COVID-19 ward are dying daily amid a spike in coronavirus infections in the North African country, with Kairouan and three other regions especially hard hit. At the regional hospital, tensions mount as personnel try to cope with scarce means.

“I’m shocked,” said Sana Kraiem, whose mother was put in a wheelchair in a roomful of COVID-19 patients, “like a dog,” she described.

“They told me they can’t free up a bed occupied by a dead person,” a distressed Kraiem said.

The half-dozen rooms devoted to COVID-19 patients each packs in five or six beds. A patient who recently died was seen still occupying one of the beds in each room visited. A special service eventually removes the body.

Over the past month, confirmed virus infections in Tunisia have reached the highest daily levels since the pandemic began, but the vaccination rate remains low, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Tunisia has reported Africa’s highest per-capita death toll from the pandemic, and is currently recording one of the highest per-capita infection rates in Africa, the data indicates.

The Kairouan region is living through “a real horror movie,” Mohamed Rouis, the regional health director in Kairouan, was quoted saying in Tunisian media earlier this month.

A temporary hospital has been set up on the outskirts of the city. 

The army has also bolstered that with a military care facility under a green tent which houses a line of beds with monitoring equipment and respirators. 

Despite the dire situation, there is no widespread testing for COVID-19 in the poor, rural region.

The Ibn Jazzar Hospital’s supervisor, Zohra Hedwej, explained that goodwill gestures by officials end up as frustrating half-measures, such as opening a section for coronavirus patients, without making provisions for medical staff.

“We resort to recruiting workers from other departments in the hospital,” Hedwej said. 

“It’s very difficult to find volunteers because some don’t know the level of their (own) physical immunity, others fear for their relatives who have weak immunity. We want a stable workforce that is able to work.”

Hedwej said there is such a dearth of trained personnel that sophisticated equipment can’t be used at times.

“We need labor more than we need new equipment,” she said, adding that while equipment comes from donors — who are still needed — there is still a greater need for trained professionals “who can use it and take care of it.”

Facing an “alarming” growth in infections, the Tunisian government on Tuesday extended an overnight curfew and ordered stepped-up vaccination efforts in rural areas. But it resisted calls for a national lockdown because of public frustration at the economic impact on a population that’s already struggling with unemployment and economic decline.

Tunisia has reported more than 14,000 virus-related deaths amid its population of 12 million since the pandemic began, with more than 400 infections per 100,000 people in four regions, including Kairouan, where hospitals are over capacity.

Tripoli on brink of disaster as power outage fuels unrest in Lebanon

Tripoli on brink of disaster as power outage fuels unrest in Lebanon
Updated 30 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Tripoli on brink of disaster as power outage fuels unrest in Lebanon

Tripoli on brink of disaster as power outage fuels unrest in Lebanon
  • Child on oxygen support dies after his machine stops working and generators shut down due to acute shortage of diesel
  • Tripoli mayor Riyad Yamaq says ‘Situation in the city is out of control’ as the Lebanese Army patrols the streets
Updated 30 June 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The security and social situation deteriorated on Wednesday in Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest city, where more than half of the population lives in poverty and the city has been left without electricity.

To make things worse, a child on oxygen support died after his machine stopped working and generators were turned off due to the acute shortage of diesel.

“People are angry. They took to the streets, some carrying weapons, and started closing down the shops by force,” an eyewitness told Arab News.

Tripoli’s mayor Riyad Yamaq said on television that “the situation in the city is out of control.”

The Lebanese Army patrolled the streets but stones and chairs were thrown at the soldiers, leading them to respond by firing their weapons into the air.

After calm was partially returned, the protesters moved to the Kadisha Electricity Company located in Tripoli’s Al-Bahsas area.

They stormed the building and forced its employees to supply some regions with electricity.

Mustafa Alloush, vice-president of the Future Movement, who is from Tripoli and practices medicine there, said: “What was expected has started from Tripoli and the social explosion has begun from this city. More will come if nobody intervenes immediately to halt the collapse.”

As the army regained control in Tripoli, the Lebanese Parliament held a session at the UNESCO Palace in Beirut. The area was heavily guarded. This infuriated people who took to social media to insult the Lebanese lawmakers and authorities they blamed for causing the collapse.

The MPs, who were sweating because the air conditioners were not functioning due to the power cut, approved the controversial ration card in the absence of a government capable of making such decisions. In response, the MPs of the Lebanese Forces parliamentary bloc left the hall to express their objection.

The card targets the neediest individuals without determining their final number. However, the number could reach up to 700,000 people, keeping in mind that the World Bank had estimated that more than 50 percent of the Lebanese people are now living in poverty.

During the session, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) Gebran Bassil accused “security apparatus, MPs and politicians of being involved in the cross-border smuggling network and operations.”

MP Michel Moussa of the Development and Liberation bloc said the ration card “will be financed from some aid and existing loans that have not been used yet. We are keen not to finance it from the depositors’ funds that are frozen in the banks.”

The Syndicate of Hospitals in Lebanon said in a statement that “a number of hospitals have used the stock of diesel they had, while the rest have quantities that are not enough to cover the next 24 hours.”

In Beirut, a violent knife fight broke out in front of a gas station near Dar Al-Fatwa. The army intervened to stop it.

An explosion of a diesel tank in the town of Al-Khyara in West Bekaa killed a man in his thirties.

In other developments, the Federation of Syndicates of Banks Employees in Lebanon expressed its concern after people launched a call on social media to storm bank branches starting Thursday to protest their inability to access frozen deposits.

It consequently threatened to close the banks if any bank was attacked.

Taxi drivers refused to abide by the decisions of their syndicates as some raised the fare to LBP8,000 ($0.45) instead of LBP4,000 due to the increase in the fuel price that followed the partial lifting of subsidies.

Meanwhile, Bassil took to Twitter to relaunch the provocation campaign against the Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, calling on him to “decide whether he wants to form a government or step down.”

Iraqi military: Bomb explodes in Baghdad suburb, wounding 15

Iraqi military: Bomb explodes in Baghdad suburb, wounding 15
Updated 30 June 2021
AP

Iraqi military: Bomb explodes in Baghdad suburb, wounding 15

Iraqi military: Bomb explodes in Baghdad suburb, wounding 15
  • Iraqi military confirmed the explosion without providing details
  • The blast was heard in a market in Sadr City
Updated 30 June 2021
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security officials say an explosion struck a busy market in Baghdad on Wednesday, wounding at least nine people.
The Iraqi military confirmed the explosion without providing details.
The blast was heard in a market in Sadr City, a suburban district of the capital. The military did not elaborate on casualties or the extent of the damage.
Two security officials said at least nine people were wounded in the blast. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
It was the second time this year an explosion targeted a market in the densely populated neighborhood. In April, at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack in Sadr City. That explosion was caused by an explosive device attached to a parked car at the market.
It was not immediately clear what caused Wednesday’s explosion. Large bomb attacks, once an almost daily occurrence in Baghdad, have slowed in recent years since the Daesh group was defeated in 2017.

