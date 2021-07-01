Saudi Arabia’s Misk Art Institute announces art grant winners

DUBAI: The Saudi Misk Art Institute announced the winners of its 2021 Misk Art Grant, an annual program that provides technical and financial support to artists inside and outside the Kingdom.
The honorees are Saudi artists Rashed Al-Shashai, Basma Felemban, and Obaid Al-Safi; Emirati artists Latifa Saeed and Afra Al-Dhaheri and architects Jawaher Al-Mutairi and Mira Al-Mazrooei; Kuwaiti artist Mishari Al-Najjar; Bahraini artist Nour Al-Wan; and French-Algerian artist Zoulikha Bouabdellah.
The winners were artists practicing visual art, painting, sculpture, photography, or multidisciplinary art.
The award, in its second year, grants the winners funds of $266,632.
The theme of this year’s edition was “Under Construction.” It explores how identity is perceived as an emblem of growth, continuity, and endless iterations of cultural representations throughout history, according to the organization.
The Misk Art Institute was established in 2017 to provide support for artists and arts of all kinds, in addition to stimulating creativity and raising it to international levels.
‘The Ice Road’: Liam Neeson turns hero to help trapped miners
Updated 01 July 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran
CHENNAI: “The Ice Road,” starring Liam Neeson, is set in the icy wild of northern Canada, where a number of diamond miners find themselves trapped with their oxygen levels running low.
Written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, his first feature since “Kill the Irishman” a decade ago, the movie fits into the ever-exciting catastrophe genre.
Neeson, no stranger to the frozen wilderness (“The Grey,” “Cold Pursuit”), plays Mike, a heavy-duty trailer truck driver. His brother, Gurty (Marcus Thomas), suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after a stint serving in Iraq.
When a methane explosion at a Canadian diamond mine traps dozens of men, with planes unavailable and helicopters unable to carry the heavy rescue machinery, Mike is asked to help, given his experience in navigating trucks across treacherous ice roads. He agrees — despite the fact that it is spring, and the ice is beginning to melt.
Three trucks set off, with one driven by Mike and Gurty, a second by the owner of the truck company, Jim Goldenrod (Laurence Fishburne) and the third by Tantoo (Amber Midthunder), an Indigenous Canadian woman whose brother is among the trapped miners. Tantoo is accompanied by Varnay (Benjamin Walker), a mine insurance representative.
The show is full of violence and suspense, with both the truck convoy and trapped miners facing difficult decisions amid their escalating predicaments. Hensleigh offers plenty of excitement, but with Neeson now 69, he is perhaps a little too weary to carry such an action-laden show.
Midthunder, meanwhile, hardly fits the bill as a driver rugged enough to see her truck through such perilous terrain. In one scene, she tells Gurty that she done this a thousand times, which beggars belief; this seems to be a case of Hollywood falling back on old tropes when it comes to female casting.
It is monotonous and sometimes laughable, and overall, rather predictable. But, you could do worse for an evening of easy entertainment.
Saudi author Mojeb Al-Zahrani discusses the Kingdom’s recent reforms
Updated 01 July 2021
Arab News
PARIS: Mojeb Al-Zahrani has a profound passion for cultural exchange. Born in a small mountain village in southwestern Saudi Arabia, he arrived in Paris in 1980, aged 23, to study for his doctorate. His choice was inspired by his love of French literature (which he had read translated into Arabic) and because he was “looking for change and diversity.”
His thesis, defended at the Sorbonne, focused on the image of the West in contemporary Arab novels. Having completed his studies, Al-Zahrani returned to Riyadh to teach comparative literature, aesthetics and modern criticism. His ambition was to offer “a different approach” informed by his time in France.
In 2016, he was called by the Arab Ambassadors Council in Paris to serve as general director of the Arab World Institute (IMA), under the chairmanship of Jack Lang.
He has since introduced a number of cultural initiatives at the institute, including the creation of a collection of books on French and Arab personalities — “Cent et Un Livres” (One Hundred and One Books) — in partnership with the King Faisal Prize. The collection focuses on connections between the two cultures and on pushing back against stereotypes, or “those simplistic images that prevent thinking,” as Al-Zahrani puts it.
In 2019, Al-Zahrani was reappointed for a second and, he says, “final” term, after which his goal is to return home to his childhood village.
On a beautiful June morning, with the sun reflecting off the River Seine, Al- Zahrani welcomed Arab News to his office to discuss literature, art, and his role at the IMA.
Q: Who is Mojeb Al-Zahrani?
A: I started my life as a peasant, in a small village amongst the great mountains of southwestern Arabia. Then, by chance, I went to university in Riyadh and, again by chance, I came to France, where I currently work. And today I feel like going back to my small village. I am a big fan of trees and I love the earth. I want to end my life in the same way that I started it. In the meantime, I have worked as a teacher for more than a quarter of a century. I have attended hundreds, if not thousands of conferences, I’ve written seven books and have contributed to two large encyclopedias in Saudi Arabia.
Q: What is the biggest challenge you face as head of the IMA?
A: A lack of funding is probably a challenge faced by all major cultural structures worldwide. We are a charitable enterprise that depends on (donations). The French Foreign Ministry is very generous to us, but nevertheless, we do lack funding. That’s why, at times, we appeal to the generous people in Arab countries.
Q: You wrote a book about the image of the West in Arab novels. Why was that important to you?
A: Exploring and discussing our image of others is something to be done with the utmost seriousness and honesty. France is extremely rich, and each region has its own identity, its own image. The France renowned for fashion and literature is not the same as the “France of the delinquents,” or the “racist France.” These are the kinds of (nuances) that we need to understand. They can help us communicate at all levels and in all areas.
Q: How important is French culture to the Arab world?
A: French culture has been important ever since Napoleon Bonaparte’s expedition to Egypt, which came before the establishment of modern Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria, and Algeria. This expedition was not a military conquest in the traditional meaning of the word, since it included more than 500 scientists, who were chosen and brought by Napoleon in order to study Egypt, and to propagate a number of modern ideas. Many historians, literary critics and sociologists see this time as the ‘rebirth’ of modern Arab culture. And up to the 1960s, the great Arab intellectuals were French- speaking. So, French culture is present and appreciated throughout the Arab world, not only in the French-speaking countries, but also in the Gulf.
Q: And what about the other way around?
A: I think Arab culture is an important part of (European) culture too. There were hundreds of thousands — then millions — of people who came to (Europe) as a result of colonization; in France they came from Egypt, Palestine, and North Africa. They came with their language, their beliefs, their heritage, their culture, their literature. In the early 1980s, when I was a student in Paris, there were only a few names of Arab-Muslim origin in the French media. Today there are thousands in all areas — from sports to literature, from music to art. Arab culture is an intimate part of what the French cultural scene.
Q: What about Saudi culture specifically?
A: Saudi Arabia is an English-speaking country. So you cannot expect Saudi culture, in the broadest sense of the term, to be present in France the same way as the Moroccan, Algerian, Syrian or Lebanese cultures are. We really came into the Arab cultural scene in the 1950s, thanks to the discovery of oil. Before that, living conditions were not (in Saudi Arabia).
Q: You were a faculty professor in Saudi Arabia until very recently. How would you compare the Saudi youth of today to your time as a student?
A: I am very happy, and sometimes even surprised, by the opening of the doors (of Saudi Arabia). I’ve been one of what you might call the “critical intellectuals” or “modernists” ever since my university years, even before I came to France. We always had the aim of improving the situation of women, to change society a tiny bit, to open up even more to the outside world. Now, when I return to my little village and I see young female students driving their cars, smiling, I tell myself that the goal of our whole cultural life was to achieve something
similar to this.
Fortunately, there is now a great spirit of openness and support for cinema, for the arts in general, as there used to be. I am part of a generation that venerated Umm Kulthum, Fayrouz, Sabah, Warda, and many other famous Arab singers — men and women — who we would see on Saudi television when it was still black-and-white.
Q: You are a role model for the younger generation of Arabs, and for young Saudis in particular. What message do you have for them?
A: I’d use the peasant, rural-inspired, metaphor: “You reap what you sow.” I hope that we can diversify culture and arts even further, in a modern world that is evolving very quickly.
Adapted from an article originally published by Arab News France.
British-Syrian artist Yasmin Hayat’s meaningful miniatures
The British-Syrian artist draws inspiration from the meditative beauty of Islamic art
Updated 01 July 2021
Denise Marray
LONDON: “The moment you start fighting the medium is the moment it will start fighting back and you’re not going to achieve the results you want.” This is the advice artist Yasmin Hayat gives her students as they try to master the art of miniature painting.
“You have to have an extreme amount of patience,” Hayat tells Arab News. “I always tell my students, ‘You have to treat it as a meditation — don’t go in expecting to come out with a painting within a week.’”
Her own dedication to the art form can be seen in her beautifully intricate work “For the Love of Damascus” — a tribute to the magnificent Umayyad Mosque in the heart of the Syrian capital.
Hayat, whose father is Syrian and mother English, visited the mosque on family trips to Syria. “People would go and sit in the courtyard of this sacred space for hours and hours away from the hustle and bustle of the streets. You are surrounded by golden mosaics telling a story all around the walls,” she says. “I have such a longing for Damascus. There is a sadness that goes with that longing — knowing that I won’t be able to go back for some time.”
When the war broke out in Syria, Hayat was close to graduating from Central Saint Martins in London where she studied contemporary art. She found herself increasingly drawn to exploring her Arab heritage and went on to take a Masters in Visual Islamic Art & Architecture.
Hayat notes that there is a tendency in the art world to elevate oil painting over water colors. But her own experience has made her question that view.
“Having come from an oil-painting background, I can say that there’s nothing more challenging — or requiring so much discipline — as miniature painting with water colors. I have a lot of respect for the tradition. This art was handed down from master to apprentice,” she says. “I like the refined, soft finish that the longer, slower process produces.”
Hayat is also a skilled ceramicist as demonstrated in her four exquisite plates currently on show in “Making Paradise: Exploring the concept of Eden through Art & Islamic Garden Design,” at the Aga Khan Center in London.
“I had been doing research on fruits and plants that are referenced across a lot of scriptures in the Middle East region. I did the plates in the Syrian Iznik style using purples and blues rather than the bold red characteristic of the ultra-refined Turkish Iznik,” she explained.
Hayat, who has led workshops and master classes at the British Museum, the Watts Gallery and at the Al-Burda Festival in Abu Dhabi, has been teaching online over the past Covid-impacted year. She has been taken aback by the demand for lessons in the foundations of miniature painting from people all over the world. While she loves sharing her knowledge with so many eager practitioners, she believes that nothing really compares to the in-person experience.
“Art has its limitations online. Things like how a person is holding their brush or the angle they are using it are more easily addressed face-to-face,” she said.
As a new mother whose baby girl could be heard in the background of our Zoom interview, Hayat is currently on maternity leave. Asked how she intends to maintain a good work-life balance, she said: “I have always had non-negotiable days. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays I turn off my phone and computer from 9 a.m. until the evening. These are my ‘sacred’ art days for painting and the creative process — thinking and research. I’m lucky to be able to do this.”
A constant desire to learn more is perhaps the most important dimension of Hayat’s creative life.
“I enjoy understanding the thoughts, symbolism and stories behind works. I think this allows you to create a dimension and meaning to the work,” she says. “I find people connect a lot more when it’s not just about yourself and your ego.”
The Voicenote Chef: A mom-inspired serving of Arab food and culture
Updated 01 July 2021
Nourhan Tewfik
LONDON: When New York-based Lebanese-Kuwaiti copywriter Kareem Shuhaibar started his Instagram account, The Voicenote Chef, in Spring 2020, little did he know it would quickly bring together a community of more than 30,000 followers for a daily fix of Arab food and culture.
“It started from homesickness,” Shuhaibar, who was living in London at the time, tells Arab News. “It was lockdown. We’d been stuck at home for probably a month by that point and I was starting to feel really homesick and a bit sad, so I turned to my mom for comfort and she was, like, ‘Why don’t you make a Shorbat Adas bi Hamod (a lentil soup)?’”
Although initially hesitant, Kareem ended up making his mom’s lemony lentil soup and “it turned out phenomenal. I was so impressed. So I asked my mom to send me another voice note and she sent me (recipes for) Muhamarra, and artichokes with garlic and lemon.”
More recipes followed — his Whatsapp slowly turning into a “manuscript of 1,000 voice notes” recorded by his mom — and Shuhaibar grew more confident in his cooking skills. So confident that he launched The Voicenote Chef.
The reason his page resonated with so many, Kareem believes, is because “people love witnessing how a guy who knows nothing about the kitchen can transform overnight with the help of his mom. It’s a modern story that goes against stereotypes.”
Beyond the authenticity of his page (he will happily post a photo of food served on a chipped plate “because that’s the plate you have at home”), there’s an original, and equally entertaining, element of nostalgic storytelling in the way he posts his recipes. Shuhaibar also regularly posts comedy skits about the nuances of being an Arab mom or specifics of everyday Arabic culture.
“There’s a whole world around the dinner table in the Arab world. There’s what happens after you eat. There are the conversations you have when you’re eating,” he says. “(On The Voicenote Chef), food is so much more than just ingredients. It’s a story. It’s a home you come to every day. You come in, see what I’m talking about today in terms of Arabic culture and food, see what my mom’s saying, and you leave, hopefully with a smile and a big belly.”
Beyond the food and comedy, there’s a very personal story behind ‘The Voicenote Chef’ too. It was a way for Shuhaibar to honor his single mom, who raised him and his siblings on her own following their father’s death 25 years ago.
“It brings me closer to home, even though home is thousands of kilometers away. I feel like I’m in the Middle East every day I open my page. I feel this page is like an embassy for our Arab world,” he says. “And it’s become my therapy. My mom saved me in the pandemic.”
Influencers Reem and Natalya Kanj launch ethical, celestial-inspired jewelry collection
Updated 30 June 2021
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: Reem and Natalya Kanj may already juggle being social media personalities and entrepreneurs — they founded Dubai-based talent agency Ego & East — but the Lebanon-born sisters have decided to expand their portfolio by dipping into the world of fine jewelry.
The influencers-turned-designers recently partnered up with Aya Ahmad’s ethical jewelry label Fyne on a range of minimal and sustainable pieces called “Stargazing.”
The Kanj sisters’ love for jewelry is evident. A quick scroll through their Instagram feeds reveals them constantly sporting delicate necklaces, earrings and bracelets, with some of the pieces from their newly-launched collection.
“Jewelry is something we’ve always been passionate about,” the sisters told Arab News. “We are always creating and designing our own custom pieces, so working with Fyne seemed like a natural approach as Aya holds a lot of the same ethical and sustainable values we do.”
Making sure the line was completely sustainable and environmentally-friendly was essential for the pair. All the rings, necklaces and other adornments in the collection were created with ethically-sourced 18 karat gold, and consciously-crafted in Dubai using lab-grown diamonds.
Meanwhile, the collection was made in small batches using a made-to-order approach, which allows the brand to minimize waste.
“Sustainability is important to us because it’s for the better of our future and the futures of our children,” said the sisters. “To try and live our lives as sustainably as possible is a duty we’re happy to take on. We hope to continue learning about more ways to remain more environmentally conscious and spread that with our audience.”
Indeed, the duo admittedly have a strong connection to nature, which is why they chose to name the collection for the night sky.
“There’s nothing like seeing the stars on a clear night and getting lost in their beauty,” they said. “Through our inspiration from the stars, we dedicated this collection to them. Each piece within the collection has also been named after the astronomy world.”
After seven months spent in development, the sisters are eager to see how people will style their creations.
“My absolute favorite pieces are the ‘Eclipse’ and ‘Lunar’ rings — I love stacking them,” said Natalya. Reem, meanwhile, favors the “Eclipse” ring and the “Equinox” earrings, “but I think my favorite piece is our ‘Zenith’ body chain because it’s so playful and unique,” she said.
The celestial-themed offering ranges from $90 to $1,467, and is available to purchase online.
“The journey and relationship we’ve built with Aya has been amazing and we’ve learned so much,” said the sister duo. “Hopefully, they’ll be a continuation of collections with ourselves and Fyne in the future.”