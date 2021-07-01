Dual crises grip Iraq as temperatures soar and Iran cuts off energy lifeline

You are here

A technician monitors an electric switch board connecting homes to privately-owned electricity generators in Baghdad. (File/AFP)
A technician monitors an electric switch board connecting homes to privately-owned electricity generators in Baghdad. (File/AFP)
  • Country’s electricity minister has already resigned following calls from a powerful Shia militia leader
  • Analyst warns that energy crisis could lead to another “summer of discontent”
LONDON: A political and social crisis in Iraq has escalated in recent days, as soaring temperatures, widespread protests and rolling blackouts take hold of the oil-rich south of the country.
Iran, which normally supplies around a third of Iraq’s gas and electricity, has drastically curtailed the amount of energy it is providing to the country, in what some believe is an attempt to force the country to pay millions in unpaid bills.
Iraq’s Minister of Electricity Majed Mahdi Hantoosh submitted his resignation this week, following calls for him to step back by opposition figures including powerful Shia cleric and militia leader Muqtada Al-Sadr.
An official at Iraq’s electricity ministry told The Independent there were now as many as 18 hours of power cuts a day on average, impacting the operation of homes, hospitals and businesses.
“The Iraqi government is in a very bad situation, because of the corruption and random planning and the continued dependence on Iran for its power output,” Ayad Khalaf, from the southern Al-Karkh Distribution Co., told The Independent.
But “the resignation of the minister is not the solution,” he added. 
According to reports by the Associated Press, four cross-border electricity lines from Iran into Iraq were showing zero output, and gas imports too have dropped to negligible levels.
“Gas imports from Iran range from 1.5 to 1.8 billion cubic feet per day,” Yesar Al-Maleki, Gulf analyst at the Middle East Economic Survey, said.
“Now, we see electricity generation in the south collapsing below 1 GW, meaning not just these lines are offline but even gas flow is down.”
The impact of these reductions has been immediate and drastic.
Basra province alone requires 4,000 MW during the summer but is currently only receiving 830, according to the Associated Press.
Across the country as a whole, energy supplies are still well below the required amount. Demand usually sits at between 20,000 and 30,000 GW, but the country was receiving just 12,500 this week, Sajad Jiyad of The Century Foundation told The Independent.
“We’ve never met demand, we have always had blackouts and generators but now it is very severe,” he said, adding that most places have only four or five hours a day of power from the national grid.
“It is the beginning of a summer of discontent that harks back to 2018. I think we’ll have more protests kick off very soon especially if we have another COVID-19 lockdown. If people are stuck at home with no power, it will only lead to more anger.”
There are concerns that this year’s energy issues will lead to a repeat of 2018, when widespread protests brought the country to a standstill, toppled the government, and saw hundreds of protesters shot by police and militia operatives. Those protests also coincided with Iranian power cuts over non-payment issues.

DUBAI: Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Wednesday vowed to continue the fight against terrorism and welcomed NATO’s role in raising the combat level of his country’s armed forces.

Kadhimi, on a trip to Brussels, met with top NATO officials at its headquarters to discuss the progress being made by the military alliance’s mission in Iraq, Iraqi News Agency (INA) said.

According to a statement released by his office, Kadhimi praised "the role of our armed forces in all its forms as they confront terrorism” and described Iraq as the first line of resistance in the war against Daesh.

"Iraq highly values the role of the alliance,” Kadhimi added while calling for continued assistance in the field of training, armament and intelligence support.

For its part, NATO affirmed its appreciation for the progress achieved by Iraq’s various political, security and economic establishments, expressing readiness to support the Iraqi government's efforts to “organize early, fair and equitable elections."

Iraq is expected to hold early parliamentary elections in October. 

Israel scrambles to curb jump in COVID-19 infections

Israel scrambles to curb jump in COVID-19 infections
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

Israel scrambles to curb jump in COVID-19 infections

Israel scrambles to curb jump in COVID-19 infections
  • Bennett appointed a coronavirus commissioner to manage arrivals at the main gateway into Israel
  • Israel’s government postponed the planned reopening of the country to vaccinated tourists to Aug. 1
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

TEL AVIV: Israel, a world leader in coronavirus vaccinations, reported its highest daily infection rate in three months as it scrambles to contain the spread of the new delta variant.

Authorities are racing to vaccinate children and are considering tighter travel restrictions at the country’s main airport.

The Health Ministry on Thursday reported 307 new cases on Wednesday, the highest in nearly three months and a rise from 293 newly-diagnosed cases a day earlier. The health ministry reportedly expects those numbers to jump in coming days, raising concerns that Israel is plunging back toward a crisis.

In recent months, Israel has reopened businesses, schools and event venues, lifting nearly all restrictions after it inoculated some 85 percent of the adult population. It’s now seen as an early-warning system of sorts for other nations.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Tuesday announced a drive to inoculate thousands of children by mid-month.

Though worrying, the trend still shows little uptick when it comes to deaths from the virus. In the past two weeks, the ministry recorded only one. In Israel, 5.1 million people, among its population of 9.3 million, have received the required double dose of vaccinations. Another 400,000 have received at least one dose.

Israel recorded its highest number of vaccinations of children this week and has re-imposed a rule requiring people to wear masks indoors. Bennett for the first time appointed a coronavirus commissioner to manage arrivals at the main gateway into Israel, Ben Gurion International Airport, which he called “a huge national vulnerability.”

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked on Wednesday said officials are prepared to close the airport if the trend worsens.

Israel’s Haaretz newspaper reported that officials are considering bringing back the “Green Pass” system that differentiates between vaccinated and non-vaccinated citizens in access to certain venues and activities.

Israel’s government last week postponed the planned reopening of the country to vaccinated tourists over concerns about the spread of the delta variant.

Israel was initially set to reopen its borders to vaccinated visitors on Thursday, after having largely closed the country during the pandemic. It had already started allowing groups of vaccinated tourists to enter in May.

But after a rise in infections over the past 10 days, the government pushed that date to Aug. 1.

Iran’s supreme leader appoints new judiciary chief

Iran’s supreme leader appoints new judiciary chief
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

Iran’s supreme leader appoints new judiciary chief

Iran’s supreme leader appoints new judiciary chief
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader has appointed a new judiciary chief to replace the man recently elected as the country’s new president who formerly held the post, state media reported Thursday.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has final say on all state matters, appointed Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi to the job, urging him to promote justice and fight corruption.
Former Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election earlier in June.
Ejehi, a 64-year-old hard-line cleric, was the deputy judiciary chief previously, and had earlier worked as prosecutor general. Prior to that he was intelligence minister.
Khamenei has the power under Iranian law to appoint judiciary chiefs as well as many other ranking officials, including military commanders.

Bedouin lawmaker seeks change through new Israeli government

Bedouin lawmaker seeks change through new Israeli government
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

Bedouin lawmaker seeks change through new Israeli government

Bedouin lawmaker seeks change through new Israeli government
  • Alkhrumi’s party made history by becoming the first Arab faction to sit in an Israeli government.
  • The Arab community, including the Bedouin, makes up 20 percent of Israel’s population
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: In the weeks before his Arab party made history in Israel by joining the ruling coalition, Saeed Alkhrumi says his relatives and neighbors were notified that their homes would be demolished.

It was a stark illustration of the challenge ahead for the United Arab List, a small Islamist party that played a key role in forming Israel’s fragile new government and now hopes to secure gains for the Arab minority, including the impoverished Bedouin community in the south.

Alkhrumi, 49, hails from the Bedouin heartland in the Negev Desert, where tens of thousands of people live in unrecognized villages that are largely cut off from basic services and where homes and other structures have been built without legal permits, putting them at risk of demolition by Israeli authorities.

In recent years, Israel has sought to relocate the Bedouin to established towns, saying it would allow the state to provide modern services and improve their quality of life. The Bedouin view such efforts as a way of uprooting them from their ancestral lands, disrupting their traditional way of life and confining them to impoverished, crime-ridden communities.

Israeli plans to establish new communities catering to Jews on lands from which the Bedouin are being evicted have led many to fear Israel is replicating its settlement activities in the occupied territories, with the aim of displacing the Bedouin and changing the region’s demographics.

Alkhrumi has spent years negotiating with the government to recognize some of the Bedouin villages but says such efforts were repeatedly stymied during Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year reign, when right-wing parties dominated the state and its bureaucracy.

The Negev Coexistence Forum for Civil Equality, a rights group that closely tracks demolitions, says they spiked from 697 in 2013 to 2,586 last year, when the country was coping with the coronavirus pandemic.

“When Netanyahu came to power he increased the number of demolitions by a factor of 10,” Alkhrumi said. “Only a country in a state of war would demolish as many homes as are demolished in the Negev.”

He says his own relatives were given demolition orders in the weeks before the new government was approved by parliament and sworn in on June 13. He abstained for “private reasons,” he said, but his party provided the crucial margin in the 60-59 vote.

Alkhrumi says the new government is on track to eventually recognize eight villages, which would remove the threat of demolition and give them access to services.

“The extreme right realized these eight villages would be recognized, or maybe even more, that there would be progress and solutions for people, and they didn’t want it,” he said. “They issued hundreds of demolition orders in two weeks and they launched a media campaign against me.”

Now that the UAL has made history by becoming the first Arab party to join a governing coalition, Alkhrumi hopes to continue the negotiations and work with other parties to improve conditions in the south.

“I want the Arab Bedouin of the Negev to choose their way of life,” he said. “Those who want to live a traditional, agricultural life as Bedouin should have the opportunity to do so on their own land. What’s the problem?“

Regavim, a right-wing group that describes itself as committed to a “Zionist vision,” says the Bedouin can’t expect the government to provide services to “illegal squatters’ camps” established without any central planning.

“The state of Israel wants to give them all of the benefits of living in a modern Western society. The only way to do that is to collect people in some way,” said Naomi Kahn, head of the group’s international division. “You can’t both expect the state to give you all of the services that it provides and refuse to obey any of the rules of the state.”

The UAL is also hoping to use its political leverage to assist Israel’s non-Bedouin Arab minority, by securing larger budgets for housing, infrastructure and law enforcement, and by resisting or rolling back discriminatory legislation.

The Arab community, including the Bedouin, makes up 20 percent of Israel’s population. They have citizenship, including the right to vote, but face widespread discrimination. They have close familial ties to the Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza, and largely identify with their cause, leading many Israelis to view them with suspicion.

Alkhrumi has no illusions about the challenge his party faces. The coalition includes eight parties from across the political spectrum. Three right-wing parties joined out of desperation to oust Netanyahu and avoid another election after four votes in less than two years.

“It’s an experiment,” Alkhrumi said. “Can we influence the government to benefit our society and exploit the political conditions that exist, or do we keep to ourselves. The easiest thing is to stay back and say I won’t get involved.

Then we have elections, and maybe the right comes back and we get Netanyahu again.”

Diapers and rags: Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Diapers and rags: Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty
Updated 01 July 2021
AFP

Diapers and rags: Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty

Diapers and rags: Lebanon crisis plunges women into period poverty
  • The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market since the autumn of 2019
Updated 01 July 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: With prices soaring in crisis-hit Lebanon, Sherine can no longer afford sanitary pads. So instead each month, she is forced to make her own using baby nappies or even rags.
“With all the price hikes and the frustration of not being able to manage, I’d rather stop having my period altogether,” the 28-year-old told AFP, tears rolling down her cheeks.
The price of menstrual pads, the vast majority of which are imported, has risen by almost 500 percent since the start of a financial crisis the World Bank has dubbed likely one of the world’s worst since the 1850s.
Packs of sanitary towels now cost between 13,000 and 35,000 Lebanese pounds — between $8.60 and $23 at the official exchange rate — up from just 3,000 pounds ($2) before the economic crisis.
With more than half the population living in poverty, tens of thousands of women are now on a desperate hunt for affordable alternatives.
Sherine initially turned to cheap sanitary pads that she said caused skin irritation, but even those have become too costly.
“Right now, I’m using towels and pieces of cloth,” she said.
“At first, I felt defeated,” the young mother told AFP, her hair tied up in a bun.
“But I chose to put my daughter first. I would rather buy her milk. As for me, I can make do.”
But that has often meant repurposing some of the diapers a charity shop has given her for her toddler, cutting each in half to create two separate pads.
She said the process has been one of trial and error.
In the beginning, “I was always having to check if (blood) had leaked and stained my pants,” she said.
The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90 percent of its value against the dollar on the black market since the autumn of 2019, and Lebanese earning salaries in the local currency have seen their buying power plummet.
The government has subsidised essential goods including medicine, fuel and flour to ease the blow, but has come under fire for failing to include pads on its list.
In the absence of state support, the Dawrati (My Period) initiative was launched last year to address rising period poverty in Lebanon.
The group distributes free menstrual products to women in need, including some who were once members of the fast-vanishing middle class.
“Middle-class women also need them — like a bank employee whose salary in Lebanese pounds is no longer enough to get by,” said co-founder Line Masri.
According to Dawrati, half of women suffering from period poverty are using newspaper, toilet paper or old rags instead of pads, while two-thirds of adolescent girls have no means of purchasing sanitary products.
Yet the association is struggling to keep up.
“We aren’t able to meet demand... because donations have declined significantly,” Masri said.
At a Beirut charity store initially set up to distribute free clothes to the needy, employee Izdihar said a growing number of women were struggling to manage their periods.
Izdihar said she even sometimes had to resort to giving baby diapers from the store to her three daughters, aged 12 to 14.
Her youngest, who started menstruating this year, was having trouble adapting.
“She’s stopped leaving the house when she has her period,” Izdihar said.
Activists are seeking to produce viable alternatives to disposable pads.
In the Shatila Palestinian refugee camp in Beirut, international NGO Days For Girls and local partner WingWoman Lebanon are training refugee women to stitch reusable sanitary pads out of colorful cloth.
Each includes a protective shield and absorbent liner, and can be washed and reused for up to three years.
The project already distributes them to Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities, including in Syrian refugee camps.
Rima Ali, a Syrian mother of six, was among dozens learning to make the pads.
The 45-year-old, who fled the war in Syria nine years ago, said she used to buy only the cheapest pads for herself and her three daughters, but they had become prohibitively expensive.
With her family running through around six packets a month, reusable pads seemed like a much better option.
“Back in Syria, there were some rough days when we couldn’t even afford to buy bread,” she said. “We used to cut up material to use” instead of sanitary pads.
“I never thought we would have to relive it all over again.”

