Tunis goes under partial lockdown over record virus cases
Activity in a market in the historic medina in Tunis. Tunisia placed the capital and northern town of Bizerte under a partial lockdown from Thursday in a bid to rein in record daily Covid19 cases and deaths. (Shutterstock File)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

  • Parties, sporting and cultural events and public prayers are banned until July 14
  • Measures announced Wednesday include an overnight curfew from 8:00 pm until 5:00 am
TUNIS: Tunisia placed the capital Tunis and the northern town of Bizerte under a partial lockdown from Thursday in a bid to rein in record daily coronavirus cases and deaths.
Parties, sporting and cultural events and public prayers are banned until July 14 under the measures which cover Tunis and its surroundings, adding to similar measures in place for the coastal cities of Sousse and Monastir.
The measures announced late Wednesday also include an overnight curfew from 8:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) until 5:00 am (0400 GMT) and a ban on cafes and restaurants serving food except outdoors or by delivery.
Many Tunisian hospitals are at full capacity, and medics say they are unable to cope.
Four inland regions of the North African country have also been under total lockdown since June 20 as cases have spiralled, as well as the northern town of Bizerte.
Adding to the sense of crisis, the army has been deployed in some areas to enforce lockdown measures.
The health ministry announced a record 5,921 cases and 116 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the latest figures available in the country of 12 million.
Tunisia has struggled with a lack of vaccines and has so far administered initial jabs to around 15 percent of its population, with just over half a million receiving the full two doses.

Topics: #tunisia #covid-19 lockdown

Jordan’s military prosecutor seeks highest punishment for sedition accused
Updated 8 min 41 sec ago
Raed Omari

  • Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid are standing trial on charges of plotting to undermine the regime
  • The two men were arrested on April 3 along with 15 other people suspected of involvement in the case
AMMAN: Jordan’s military State Security Court (SSC) prosecutor on Thursday asked the court to inflict the highest punishment on Bassem Awadallah and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid over their alleged involvement in a high-profile sedition case.

Awadallah, a former chief of the Jordanian Royal Court, and bin Zaid, a distant royal family member, are standing trial at the SSC on charges of plotting to undermine the regime and the country’s security and stability.

The two men were arrested on April 3 along with 15 other people suspected of involvement in the case, which also involved Prince Hamzah, a half-brother of Jordan’s King Abdullah.

Jordanian authorities said that Awadallah, bin Zaid and Prince Hamzah were attempting to destabilize Jordan in collaboration with “foreign entities.”

Prince Hamzah’s case has been settled within the Hashemite family on directives from King Abdullah.

The Jordanian Royal Court published a letter signed by Prince Hamzah in which he vowed allegiance to the monarch and confirmed that he would act “always for His Majesty and his crown prince to help and support.”

The charge sheet against Awadallah and bin Zaid said the two defendants were long-time friends because of the nature of their work and connection to Prince Hamzeh.

Prince Hamzeh was seeking to become the ruler of Jordan and “took advantage of certain incidents, including the COVID-19 pandemic, to create chaos and frustration in the country,” the charge sheet added

Their strategy included attacks and criticisms of King Abdullah “with the hope of gaining popular support.”

Awadallah and bin Zaid pleaded not guilty during their opening trial earlier this month. Both suspects presented written statements to the SSC on Sunday.

The SSC prosecution sheet also included a charge against bin Zaid of possessing illegal narcotics (hashish).

During Thursday’s fifth closed-door session, the defense team asked the SSC for time to prepare their closing arguments, according to the state-run news agency Petra.

The SSC, which looks into cases related to terrorism and state security, set next Tuesday as the date for the trial.

Awadallah’s lawyer, Mohammad Afif, was quoted by government-owned Al-Mamlakah TV on Wednesday as saying that the defense team has requested that princes Hamzah, Hashemite and Ali be summoned as witnesses along with Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

Afif, a former SSC president, did not elaborate, but sources familiar with the case told Arab News that the SSC turned down the request.

According to lawyers, the two defendants could receive prison terms of three to 20 years if convicted on charges of incitement and sedition.

Topics: Jordan Bassem Awadallah Sharif Hassan bin Zaid Prince Hamzah

Fighting outside Marib simmers as Houthis take heavy casualties 
Updated 01 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

  • ‘Unprecedented’ fighting between Yemeni government forces and the rebels broke out in several contested areas over the past five days
  • Yemen appeals to the US to increase military support for the country’s coast guard so it can thwart the smuggling of Iranian weapons to Houthis
ALEXANDRIA: Fighting on major battlefields outside Yemen’s central city of Marib died down on Thursday as Iran-backed Houthis halted their assaults after suffering heavy casualties and losing military equipment, two local military officials told Arab News. 

It follows Yemen’s appeal to the US to increase military support and training for the country’s coast guard so it can rein in the smuggling of Iranian weapons to the Houthis.

Over the past five days, “unprecedented” fighting between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis broke out in several contested areas outside Marib. The rebels renewed attacks on government forces in a bid to make gains on the ground that would put them closer to the strategic city. 

Yemeni army officials said dozens of rebel forces and government troops were killed in the fighting as the Houthis also suffered heavy casualties. The rebels were forced to retreat after facing stiff resistance and heavy aerial bombardment from Arab coalition warplanes. 

“There is a cautious calm on the battlefields (on Thursday) after the Houthi suffered heavy losses during their last attack,” an army military official said on the condition of anonymity. 

Thousands of combatants and civilians have been killed in fighting and missile strikes in the Marib province since February when the Houthis resumed a major offensive to seize control of the government’s last bastion in northern Yemen.

Another military official said the Yemeni army received information on Thursday that the Houthis were regrouping outside Marib and have called for military reinforcements from Sanaa and other areas in northern Yemen. 

“The national army is aware of regrouping of fighters and will defeat them,” the official said, preferring anonymity. 

Yemen has demanded the US increase its military support to the coast guard forces to help disrupt the flow of Iranian weapons and experts to the Houthis that fueled the latest conflict.

On Wednesday, Yemeni Vice President Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmar met with Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of US Naval Forces Central Command and the US 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, to discuss the fighting. Al-Ahmar urged the US to train, arm, and share intelligence with the Yemeni Coast Guard, which is trying to thwart a smuggling surge of weapons from Iran to the Houthis through the country’s long coastline.

Al-Ahmar thanked the American and the Arab coalition navies for seizing several arms shipments from Iran to the Houthis, adding that his country’s coast guard would not be able to confront the smuggling of arms and drugs on their own, the official news agency SABA reported. 

“The vice president stresses the importance of the US and international support for efforts to combat terrorism and smuggling in our country and the region,” SABA said. 

“Yemen looks forward to more support and training for the coast guard forces so they can play a bigger role in combating Iranian arms smuggling and limiting activities threatening maritime security.”

The smuggling of weapons, drugs, and migrants has increased since early 2015 when the Yemeni maritime forces crumbled as the Houthis expanded rapidly across the country. 

Shortly after intervening militarily in Yemen, in support of the internationally recognized government in March 2015, the Arab coalition regrouped the forces at military bases inside and outside of Yemen. After the forces received military training, they were deployed across the country’s coastline on the Red Sea and Arab Sea.

Topics: Yemen Marib Houthis

Israel welcomes German leader as ally against antisemitism
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

  • Bennett restated Israel’s determination to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons
  • Reuven Rivlin said that Germany has been Israel’s “strong partner in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism”
JERUSALEM: Israel’s president warmly welcomed his German counterpart on Thursday, praising him as an ally in combatting antisemitism.
Reuven Rivlin said that Germany has been Israel’s “strong partner in the uncompromising fight against antisemitism” and has stood with Israel against “the forces of terror who seek to wipe us off the map.”
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also met with Israel’s new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Jerusalem. The prime minister’s office said in a statement that the two discussed Iran’s nuclear program, and that Bennett restated Israel’s determination to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Steinmeier was expected to reiterate Germany’s strong support for Israel.
Nazi Germany and its collaborators murdered 6 million European Jews in the Holocaust. Germany’s postwar leaders have repeatedly apologized for the Nazi atrocities and it has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in reparations to Jewish victims. Israel and Germany have developed close ties in recent years.
During a solemn visit to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial, Steinmeier said the “unspeakable suffering” caused in Germany’s name “fills us with pain and shame.”
“We will keep the memory of this alive for the sake of those who were murdered and for the sake of future generations,” he said.
Germany launched a new initiative with the United States last week to stem an alarming rise in antisemitism and Holocaust denial around the world.
The US-Germany Holocaust Dialogue seeks to reverse the trend, which gained traction during the coronavirus pandemic amid a surge in political populism across Europe and the US The dialogue creates a way to develop educational and messaging tools to teach youth and others about the crimes of the Nazis and their collaborators.

Topics: Israel Germany antisemitism

The strategy behind Bahrain’s COVID-19 success
Updated 01 July 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Dr Waleed Al-Manea tells Arab News how his country has dealt with COVID-19
  • Despite freefalling case numbers, Bahrain remains on the UK’s “red list” for travel 
LONDON: The Kingdom of Bahrain, like the rest of the world, has been convulsed by a year of lockdowns, uncertainty, and painful — but necessary — sacrifices made by and on behalf of its people. 
But now, more than 18 months since the COVID-19 pandemic emerged in China and engulfed nearly every country on the planet, the small Gulf state appears to have turned the tide against the virus.
Bahrain was the first country in the world to approve the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and begin rolling it out, and is currently behind only the UAE and Malta in terms of vaccine doses administered per capita. While more than 1,300 people have died in Bahrain from COVID-19, in real terms, per person, that number is far below much of the rest of the world.
Dr. Waleed Al-Manea, Bahrain’s undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, told Arab News that he attributes this relative success to one clear strategy that the government has pursued throughout the pandemic: transparency.
“Since the start, we have adopted a strategy of transparency — that’s been very important to us,” he said. “With that transparency, we promised ourselves that we would work with facts rather than with deception. Whenever we have made a decision, it has been informed by facts.”
Al-Manea, who also plays a role in Bahrain’s dedicated COVID-19 taskforce, cited the country’s rigorous testing regime — around 5 million PCR tests have been administered in the country of just 1.5 million inhabitants — as an example of how that transparency has, at times, given the appearance that the situation in the kingdom was worse than it really was.
“Throughout the pandemic, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Bahrain has appeared higher per population than (many) other countries — since the start, we’ve recorded more than 250,000 cases,” he said, adding that because Bahrain prioritized widespread testing from the start of the pandemic, cases had appeared to be higher than expected.
“We wanted to trace all the cases, even the ones without symptoms. We did not just test the symptomatic people that arrive in hospitals … This is why we have this huge number (of cases) compared to other countries: because we wanted to test as many people as we could in order to save lives,” he explained.
The doctor praised the public’s patience throughout the pandemic, stressing the difficult experiences of Ramadan and Eid holidays that Bahrain’s people have gone through in states of semi-lockdown.
Al-Manea said the country’s transparent approach throughout the early days of the pandemic has paid dividends as Bahrain ramps up its vaccine drive, and it has meant that the country is fully prepared to handle any challenges — particularly relevant, he added, as the highly infectious Delta variant of the virus appears to be gaining dominance in much of the world.
“We have been communicating with the public very closely on a daily basis throughout the pandemic, and because of that they have this trust in us.
“Because of that transparency, they trust in our management, in the vaccinations, and they trust that we are planning ahead effectively for them. The vaccine rollout was done very smoothly because of this,” the undersecretary explained.
The country’s strategy certainly seems to be paying off. On Wednesday, Bahrain recorded just 184 new cases of the virus across the country — a far cry from the UK’s 20,831, even taking into account the significant difference in population between the two nations.
But despite the escalating Delta-variant crisis in the UK, and much of the West, and the success that Bahrain has achieved, the kingdom remains on the UK’s “red list,” preventing nearly all direct travel between the two long-time friends and allies.
Al-Manea said he respects that each country must make its own “totally independent decision” over its borders, but he added: “I am very confident in what Bahrain is doing … I’m confident that Bahrain is very safe.”

Topics: Coronavirus Bahrain

Turkey officially withdraws from treaty protecting women
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

  • Amnesty International called Turkey’s withdrawal “shameful” in a statement
  • “At the stroke of midnight today, Turkey turned its back on the gold standard for the safety of women and girls,” the organization said
ISTANBUL: Turkey formally withdrew Thursday from a landmark international treaty protecting women from violence, though President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insisted it won’t be a step backwards for women.
Erdogan ended the country’s participation in the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention through a surprise overnight decree in March, prompting condemnation from women’s rights groups and western countries. A court appeal to stop the withdrawal was rejected this week.
The leader announced his “Action Plan for Combating Violence against Women” Thursday, which includes goals such as reviewing judicial processes, improving protection services and gathering data on violence.
“Some groups are trying to present our official withdrawal from the Istanbul convention on July 1st as going backwards,” he said. “Just like our fight against violence toward women did not start with the Istanbul Convention, it won’t end with our withdrawal.”
In March, the Turkish Presidency’s Directorate of Communications issued a statement saying the Istanbul Convention was “hijacked” by those “attempting to normalize homosexuality – which is incompatible with Turkey’s social and family values.”
Erdogan emphasized traditional family and gender values Thursday, saying combating violence against women was also a fight to “protect the rights and the honor of our mothers, wives, daughters.”
Women, LGBT groups and allies have been protesting the decision. They say the convention’s pillars of prevention, protection, criminal prosecution and policy coordination, as well as its identification of gender-based violence, are crucial to protecting women in Turkey.
Data by the We Will Stop Femicide group shows 189 women were murdered in 2021 in the country, and 409 were murdered last year, including dozens found dead under suspicious circumstances.
Amnesty International called Turkey’s withdrawal “shameful” in a statement.
“At the stroke of midnight today, Turkey turned its back on the gold standard for the safety of women and girls. The withdrawal sends a reckless and dangerous message to perpetrators who abuse, maim and kill: that they can carry on doing so with impunity,” said Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard.

Topics: Turkey women Istanbul Convention

