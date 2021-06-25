You are here

Tunisian PM Hichem Mechichi contracts COVID-19

Tunisian PM Hichem Mechichi contracts COVID-19
Tunisia's Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has been infected with the coronavirus. (File/AFP)
Tunisian PM Hichem Mechichi contracts COVID-19

Tunisian PM Hichem Mechichi contracts COVID-19
  • Mechichi received a COVID-19 vaccine last month
  • The prime minister will cancel his meetings and continue to work remotely
TUNIS: Tunisia's Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has been infected with the coronavirus, the government said on Friday.
Mechichi received a COVID-19 vaccine last month.
The prime minister will cancel his meetings and continue to work remotely, the government statement added.
Tunisia is seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases, with intensive care wards almost full, health authorities said adding that the situation is catastrophic.
After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections. The positive cases rate now is 36%.
In total, Tunisia has recorded 395,000 coronavirus cases and about 14,406 deaths.

Topics: Tunisia Hichem Mechichi Coronavirus

