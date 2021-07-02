Yemeni government, Southern Transitional Council resume talks in Riyadh to resolve conflict

RIYADH: Representatives of the Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council met in the Saudi capital on Thursday to discuss the implementation of an agreement to resolve their differences in a peaceful manner.
Both sides had earlier signed what is known as the Riyadh Initiative, which obliges all parties to accept political solutions and end the violence that erupted in 2019.
The two parties have agreed to stop all forms of escalation, be it political, military, security, economic, social and media.
However, Saudi Arabia noted that recent acts by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), including political and media escalation and political and military appointments, were inconsistent with what was agreed upon between the two parties.
The Kingdom reminded the two sides about the urgency of sticking to the agreement in order to unite the various segments of the Yemeni society to prevent bloodshed and to be able to achieve security and stability.
During the latest meeting, Saudi Arabia reiterated its continued support for the Yemeni government led by President Abed Rabbu Mansur Hadi.
The Southern Transitional Council had been fighting alongside Hadi's legitimate government since 2015 against the Iran-backed Houthi militia, which seized the capital Sanaa and some parts of Yemen in a coup launched in 2014.
In late 2019, however, the pro-independence STC purged the Hadi government from Aden, its temporary seat of power, following fierce clashes.
To help defuse the tension, Saudi Arabia helped broker a power-sharing agreement between the two sides.
Iraqi restaurateurs pay bribes to dodge virus curfew
Updated 02 July 2021
AFP
It’s well past the coronavirus curfew, but Seif and his waiters are still serving customers at his Baghdad restaurant, thanks to security forces they have paid to turn a blind eye.
After COVID-19 restrictions hammered his business last year, Seif said he decided to do what many of his neighbors in the capital’s central Karrada district were doing.
Despite the nightly 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, various security forces deployed in the area solicited bribes in exchange for allowing establishments to stay open, he said.
Like others AFP interviewed, Seif declined to provide his full name or the name of his restaurant for fear of reprisal.
“Each week, I have to give them 500,000 dinars (around $340),” he said — close to Iraq’s average monthly wage.
“Certain security force officers have become (like) business partners,” he added bitterly.
Restaurant and cafe owners were among the 65 percent of small and medium-sized businesses in Iraq that saw their revenues plummet during a spring lockdown last year.
The UN says such businesses had to sack a quarter of their employees and received no support from the oil-dependent state — itself facing an unprecedented fiscal crunch caused by low crude prices.
Seif had to shut for six months due to last year’s coronavirus lockdown.
Iraq officially counts some 22,000 restaurants and cafes, though many others operate unlicensed.
Ziad, a cafe owner on a Baghdad street famous for its restaurants, said he had given in to the pressure.
“I don’t see why I should be the only one the law applies to. All the cafes and restaurants around here pay bribes and stay open, so I did the same,” he said.
Iraq has officially recorded around 1,340,000 novel coronavirus cases and over 17,000 deaths since the start of its outbreak, though many cases go undetected due to low testing.
The country’s poverty rate has doubled to 40 percent during the pandemic, and nearly 40 percent of Iraqi youth are unemployed, according to the World Bank.
Another cafe owner, Abu Mohammed, said that when he asked fellow proprietors “why they hadn’t been fined, they told me they had ‘a connection’.”
Lacking such contacts of his own, he said he was still looking for the right person to pay off, since many officers from various agencies pass through his premises.
“I don’t know if by paying one of them, the others will forget me or will demand their share,” he said.
Nightclubs and other establishments also open late to packed crowds despite government restrictions on the number of people allowed in closed spaces.
Mask wearing and social distancing requirements are loosely observed.
“In normal times, we pay a commission to armed groups for our ‘protection’,” one nightclub owner said.
“Now we have to pay the security forces on top of it to stay open.”
Explosions targeting night venues and shops selling alcohol are not uncommon, as armed groups often linked to established parties and factions settle accounts with those who don’t pay up.
Police and soldiers, for their part, say they are just a cog in a corrupt system.
Officials have admitted that security force officers often buy their positions at a considerable price, and then ask their teams to “reimburse” them, which is done through extortion.
Corruption in Iraq has officially swallowed over $450 billion in public funds since dictator Saddam Hussein was toppled in 2003.
One high-ranking military official in Baghdad said he had transferred officers in a bid to tackle corruption, but that the problem was difficult to nail down.
“Cafe owners who complain are rare,” the official said.
Pope Francis urges Lebanese leaders to shun partisanship
Updated 02 July 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Pope Francis has called on Lebanon’s leaders to put aside partisan interests and work to restore peace and stability in the crisis-hit country.
The pontiff made the appeal at the end of a day-long summit with Lebanese Christian leaders in the Vatican on Thursday.
Earlier Francis welcomed the Christian patriarchs for a day of prayer amid growing fears over the threat posed by Lebanon’s economic and financial collapse, coupled with an 11-month political deadlock over the formation of a new government.
“I would reiterate how essential it is that those in power choose finally and decisively to work for true peace and not for their own interests,” Francis said.
“Let there be an end to the few profiting from the sufferings of many. No more letting half-truths continue to frustrate people’s aspirations,” he said during a closing prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica.
Away from the media, the pontiff held three closed sessions with heads of the Lebanese churches to discuss ways out of Lebanon’s “dangerous crisis.”
Lebanese Christians, as well as Muslims, are facing the worst economic collapse in the modern history of the country.
Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri said that he hoped “the Vatican meeting will be crowned with success in inviting all Lebanese to protect their coexistence, and for Lebanon to be blessed with the pope’s visit as promised.”
The pope repeated his wish on Thursday to visit Lebanon.
A survey by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) found that “more than 30 percent of children in Lebanon went to bed hungry last month” amid worsening poverty in the country.
“Successive crises have put families and children in Lebanon in deplorable conditions,” it claimed.
UNICEF’s Lebanon representative, Yuki Muko, said: “The number of families struggling to survive is increasing.”
Families were forced to cut back on meals, send their children to work, marry off their underage daughters or sell their belongings, she said.
Muko warned: “Lebanon cannot bear seeing children deprived of nutrition, forced to leave their schools, suffering from poor and fragile health, or facing aggression, violence and abuse.”
According to UNICEF’s survey, 77 percent of families “do not have enough food or money for essentials.”
It added: “The figure increases to 99 percent for Syrian families, while 60 percent of families are buying food by leaving bills unpaid or by borrowing money.”
The survey also found that 30 percent of Lebanese children have no access to primary healthcare, while 76 percent of families have been badly hit by the steep increase in the price of medicines.
An uneasy calm prevailed in Tripoli on Thursday after huge protests erupted a day earlier amid claims that a child had died after power to his oxygen supply device was shut down.
Activists on social media circulated a video of young people calling for President Michel Aoun’s resignation, and chanting that they are “fed up with starvation and humiliation.”
Energy and Water Minister Raymond Ghajar’s office said in a statement that Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun had agreed to lend the ministry diesel from army reserves to power electricity generators until credits are opened for diesel ships and their shipments unloaded.
More than 2.5 million liters of diesel will be distributed in Tripoli, the statement said.
Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, Grand Mufti of Lebanon, warned protesters against attacking troops or security forces after soldiers were hit by chairs and stones thrown by demonstrators.
The Future Movement, which views Tripoli as its bastion, said that the army needed support to save the city from “chaos and destruction.”
Motorists continued to queue outside gas stations on Thursday as fuel supplies ran low, while van and bus drivers cut off the international highway near Baalbek in protest at the price and scarcity of fuel oil.
State Dept says US is horrified by Houthi attacks in Yemen
Houthi rebels on Tuesday fired two missiles in the latest attack in the government-held city of Marib, killing at least three people, including a child
Updated 02 July 2021
Arab News
WASHINGTON: The US State Department is “beyond fed up” with Houthi attacks in Yemen, spokesperson Ned Price told a press briefing on Thursday, adding that the assaults were exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the country.
A Yemeni government official said Tuesday that Houthi rebels fired two missiles in the latest attack in the government-held city of Marib, killing at least three people, including a child.
The missiles landed in the Rawdha neighborhood in the crowded city, according to Ali Al-Ghulisi, the provincial governor’s press secretary.
At least 10 other people, including two children, were wounded in the attack, Al-Ghulisi said.
The Houthis said they targeted military camps in the city, though they did not provide evidence to support their claim.
Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since 2014, when the Iranian-backed Houthis swept across much of the north and seized the capital, Sanaa, forcing the internationally recognized government into exile. An Arab coalition entered the war the following year on the side of the government.
Tuesday’s missiles landed in the same residential neighborhood where a Houthi missile and explosive-laden drone attack hit a gas station earlier this month, killing at least 21 people, including a father and his 2-year-old daughter.
The Houthis mounted a brutal offensive on oil and gas-rich Marib in February to seize control from the Yemeni government, sparking widespread condemnation from the international community.
However, they have not made substantial progress and have suffered heavy losses amid stiff resistance from government forces aided by the Arab coalition supporting them.
The Houthis have fired ballistic missiles and sent drones into Marib, often hitting civilian areas and camps for displaced people. More than 120 civilians have been killed, including 15 children, and more than 220 wounded in Marib in the past six months, according to the government.
The US’s top diplomat in Yemen, Cathy Westley, condemned Tuesday’s attack and called for the Houthis to “accept a cease-fire and engage in negotiations” on a peaceful settlement to the conflict.
The Houthis have also stepped up cross border attacks on Saudi Arabia’s southern region since the start of the year, targeting populated areas and vital, civilian and oil installations. (With Reuters and AP)
Tunis goes under partial lockdown over record virus cases
Parties, sporting and cultural events and public prayers are banned until July 14
Measures announced Wednesday include an overnight curfew from 8:00 pm until 5:00 am
Updated 01 July 2021
AFP
TUNIS: Tunisia placed the capital Tunis and the northern town of Bizerte under a partial lockdown from Thursday in a bid to rein in record daily coronavirus cases and deaths.
Parties, sporting and cultural events and public prayers are banned until July 14 under the measures which cover Tunis and its surroundings, adding to similar measures in place for the coastal cities of Sousse and Monastir.
The measures announced late Wednesday also include an overnight curfew from 8:00 p.m. (1900 GMT) until 5:00 am (0400 GMT) and a ban on cafes and restaurants serving food except outdoors or by delivery.
Many Tunisian hospitals are at full capacity, and medics say they are unable to cope.
Four inland regions of the North African country have also been under total lockdown since June 20 as cases have spiralled, as well as the northern town of Bizerte.
Adding to the sense of crisis, the army has been deployed in some areas to enforce lockdown measures.
The health ministry announced a record 5,921 cases and 116 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the latest figures available in the country of 12 million.
Tunisia has struggled with a lack of vaccines and has so far administered initial jabs to around 15 percent of its population, with just over half a million receiving the full two doses.
A Gaza library gives Palestinian children a chance to escape into literature
Set up after the 2014 war, the Edward Said Public Library offers Gaza residents free access to timeless works
Shaken but not bowed by the latest war, library founder Mosab Abu Toha dreams of opening many more branches
Updated 02 July 2021
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Picking through the debris of what had been his university’s English department, before it was pulverized by an Israeli airstrike, Mosab Abu Toha brushed away a fine film of dust coating a book he found among the rubble.
The battered volume was an anthology of classic American literature, featuring the work of great writers such as Ernest Hemingway and Walt Whitman.
The poignancy of this discovery, among the ruins of the Islamic University of Gaza in the summer of 2014, when Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas last fought a major war, has stuck with Abu Toha ever since.
The emotions came flooding back during the 11 tumultuous days in May this year when hostilities between the old belligerents flared up anew.
A 28-year-old poet and teacher of the English language, who has lived through four significant wars in Gaza since 2008, Abu Toha saw an urgent need to protect public access to learning resources and classic works of literature amid the stifling blockade of the territory and the routine bombardments it endures.
It was in the aftermath of the 51-day war in 2014 — “the hardest of them all,” as he recalls — that Abu Toha began to receive donations, organized through social media, that laid the foundations for what would become the Edward Said Public Library.
Named in honor of the late Palestinian scholar and theoretician, Gaza’s first and only English-language library opened its doors in 2017 with the help of international fundraisers. Now its two branches, in Beit Lahiya and Gaza City, house more than 2,000 volumes, most of them classic works of literature.
The venues have become a refuge amid the chaos, places where young Palestinians can freely access the timeless works of authors such as William Shakespeare, Leo Tolstoy, Dr. Seuss, John Le Carre, Herman Melville, Mahmoud Darwish and, of course, Edward Said.
Abu Toha likens the library to a candle in the dark, offering an escape from the harsh realities of life in Gaza.
“Many children seem happy in the street,” he told Arab News. “They will smile at you — but deep inside they are traumatized. If you sit with them and ask them some questions, and you dig deep inside their subconscious, you would know that these children have nightmares at night.
“These children need to have some space to understand that what they are living through is not normal. What they are living in is abnormal.”
Abu Toha’s passion for reading and the English language stems from a childhood during which he was surrounded by books. After obtaining a bachelor’s degree in language tuition, he taught English classes at UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) schools.
A major turning point came when he was invited to travel to the US in 2019 as a visiting poet at Harvard University as part of the international Scholars at Risk program. It was the first time he had ever left the Gaza Strip.
“I think my experiences — especially as a kid who never traveled outside of Gaza until he was 27, someone who doesn’t have an airport in his country, someone who doesn’t have a seaport, someone who has never stopped hearing the noise of the drones in the sky and the shelling of tanks — pushed me to discover my own talent in writing creatively,” Abu Toha said of his literary inspirations.
He hopes other young Palestinians will likewise channel their daily traumas into rewarding creative pursuits.
“I think it’s very important for young writers to talk about their experiences in different genres, in both Arabic and English,” he said. “It’s a duty. You need to tell the world what you are seeing.”
Most of the visitors to the library are children and young adults, he explained, who rarely have access to books at home.
“It’s not easy to find home libraries in Gaza,” said Abu Toha. “It’s very rare maybe because of the financial circumstances; people can barely put food on their table.
“But some children, when they come to the library they see these books, beautiful tables and chairs, and they want to make use of it.”
The library has become his life’s work. But stocking its shelves has proved to be an endless struggle as a result of the strict blockade, with every shipment of new books detained and thoroughly searched by Israeli customs officials.
Nevertheless, thanks to generous donations by overseas supporters, including many authors who provide signed editions of their works, the Edward Said Public Library is richly stocked.
Even Noam Chomsky, the famed American linguist, philosopher and public intellectual, has contributed to its collection, describing the library as “a rare flicker of light and hope for the young people of Gaza.”
The family of Edward Said, who died in 2003 at the age of 67, has also offered its support, sending copies of the scholar’s influential works. Abu Toha never met Said, but feels his is a fitting name for the library.
“He’s a symbol for Palestine, a symbol for freedom,” said Abu Toha. “He’s a public intellectual, not siding with this or that. He said what he thought loudly without fearing the Palestinian Authority or Israel or the American administration.
“I think he’s a prominent example for everyone who seeks justice in this world. I think Edward Said was not only a Palestinian but a global citizen, and naming the library after him is an honor for us.”
Both branches of the library were fortunate to survive the fighting in May this year with minimal damage.
“Although it was short, the scale of terrorism, destruction and eviction of families was astonishing. It was very tough,” Abu Toha said. “There was the use of new weaponry and it was really frightening. Even now, when I remember what happened, I can’t believe we’re still alive.”
To help the community get back on its feet, support the library and fund psychological support programs for families affected by the latest war, he has launched a fundraising campaign that so far has raised about half of its $20,000 goal.
He also wants to open several additional branches of the library so that many more Palestinian children can discover and explore the vast world of literature, put their plight into perspective and, ultimately, grow beyond the mental and physical confines of Gaza.
“The only hope that I feel is when I see children coming to the library, reading books, taking part in activities, going back to their homes, telling their parents about what they did in the library, and coming the next day with friends to the library,” Abu Toha said.
“This is the only thing that brings hope to my heart: that these kids are learning new things and they are going to be better than me.”