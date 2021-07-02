You are here

Kate helps out in kitchen during Wimbledon visit

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks with with chef Adam Fargin as she prepares strawberries in the Wingfield kitchen during her visit on the fifth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. (AFP)
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, helps prepare cakes for a cream tea in the Wingfield kitchen during her visit on the fifth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships. (AFP)
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the fifth day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 2, 2021. (AFP)
  • Kate cored strawberries and prepared other dessert items that will be served at the tournament
  • She also visited one of the outside courts to watch Jamie Murray of Britain play a doubles match
WIMBLEDON: The Duchess of Cambridge put in some work in the kitchens during a visit to Wimbledon on Day 5.
The duchess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, helped prepare strawberry desserts in one of the kitchens at the All England Club which has been used to distribute hot meals as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.


Kate wore a brown apron and a white and blue face mask as she cored strawberries and prepared other dessert items that will be served at the tournament.
She also visited one of the outside courts to watch Jamie Murray of Britain play a doubles match.
The duchess is a patron of the All England Club and has been a regular visitor to the royal box on Centre Court, often alongside her husband, Prince William.

Feud put aside as UK’s William and Harry unveil statue to Princess Diana

Feud put aside as UK’s William and Harry unveil statue to Princess Diana
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

Feud put aside as UK’s William and Harry unveil statue to Princess Diana

Feud put aside as UK’s William and Harry unveil statue to Princess Diana
  • Princes William and Harry displayed a united front as they revealed the statue commissioned in honour of Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden
  • Diana was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997
Updated 01 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside on Thursday when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.
The brothers, whose falling out has been the subject of intense media focus, displayed a united front as they revealed the statue they commissioned in honor of Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in central London, her former home.
Diana was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997.
“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers said in a statement.
“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”
William, 39, and Harry, 36, were joined by their mother’s brother Charles Spencer and her sisters Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes for the small, private event at the Sunken Garden, one of Diana’s favorite places.

US man accused of torching toddler has bail set at $1M

US man accused of torching toddler has bail set at $1M
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

US man accused of torching toddler has bail set at $1M

US man accused of torching toddler has bail set at $1M
  • The suspect had been living with the boy’s mother and her three children in the apartment, investigators were told
Updated 01 July 2021
AP

CHEYENNE, Wyoming: A Wyoming man accused of burning a toddler with a butane torch, killing him and disposing of his body in an apartment complex dumpster in February has had his bail set at $1 million.
The bail was set for Wyatt Dean Lamb, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, after he made his first court appearance Tuesday in Cheyenne when he was formally informed of the charges he faces.
Lamb, 27, was not asked to enter a plea to one count of first-degree murder and 10 counts of child abuse in the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera.
Lamb could face the death penalty but prosecutors have not said if they plan to seek it.
Athian went missing on Feb. 19, triggering a search that ended about two hours later with the discovery of his body wrapped in a sheet, blanket and five trash bags in a dumpster near the apartment where he lived, according to a police investigative affidavit filed in court.
The boy’s injuries included numerous abrasions and bruises on his head, back, chest, belly and arms — and burns to his groin consistent with a butane torch found in the apartment where the boy lived, according to a summary of the coroner’s findings in the affidavit.
The details about the boy’s injuries and cause of death were not revealed until this week, when the police affidavit was made public in court.
Lamb had been living with the boy’s mother, Kassandra Orona, and her three children in the apartment, Orona told investigators, according to the affidavit.
Orona and Lamb used the two-burner butane torch to smoke marijuana, she told investigators.
The size and shape of the torch’s burners “appeared very similar to the shape and size of the burns on Athian,” the affidavit said. The boy died two to four hours before he was found of blunt force trauma, lack of oxygen to the brain, or both, the coroner concluded.
Orona told police that Lamb was watching her three children the night before her son was killed while she worked a sandwich shop shift, court documents said.
She told investigators she arrived home at about 3:30 a.m. and was later awakened by Lamb, who wanted her to drive her daughter to school a few minutes away because the girl was running late, according to the documents.
After Orona and Lamb got back, Orona told investigators that she went back to bed. Lamb woke her up just after 12 p.m., saying Athian was missing, according to her account provided to investigators.
Lamb told police he returned to his apartment after Orona got home from work but returned by taxi later that morning when Orona called and said Athian was missing. Police said they went to an address where Lamb previously lived but that he had moved out in August 2020, court documents said.
And several taxi companies contacted by investigators reported no record of a trip that day to Orona’s apartment, police alleged in court documents.
Lamb was arrested and jailed after Athian’s body was found but on unrelated charges. He faced bond revocation related to a 2020 charge of felony strangulation of Orona and with misdemeanor property destruction and interfering with a peace officer.
Orona had missed a hearing in that case last summer and had been prohibited from living with Orona, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.
Lamb’s attorney, Ericka Smith, didn’t immediately return a phone message Wednesday seeking comment her client’s case.

 

 

Picasso painting found in Greek gorge years after heist

Picasso painting found in Greek gorge years after heist
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

Picasso painting found in Greek gorge years after heist

Picasso painting found in Greek gorge years after heist
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

Greece has recovered a Picasso painting personally donated by the Spanish master to the Greek people, almost a decade after it was stolen alongside two other artworks in an audacious heist at the National Gallery.

“Head of a Woman,” gifted by Pablo Picasso to Greece in 1949, was recovered in Keratea, a rural area some 45 kilometers southeast of Athens, officials told a news conference.

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world’s oldest living man

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world’s oldest living man
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world’s oldest living man

112-year-old Puerto Rican becomes world’s oldest living man
  • Emilio Flores Marquez said the secret to his advanced years lay in compassion
Updated 30 June 2021
AFP

LONDON: Emilio Flores Marquez from Puerto Rico has become the world’s oldest living man at an age of 112 years and 326 days old, Guinness World Records announced on Wednesday.

Marquez, who was born in Carolina, east of the Puerto Rican capital of San Juan in 1908, was recognized by Guinness and awarded a certificate at his home just a few miles (kilometers) from his birthplace.

Asked about his longevity, Marquez — known as “Don Milo” to his friends — said the secret to his advanced years lay in compassion.

“My dad raised me with love and taught me to love everyone. He always told me and my brothers and sisters to do good, to share everything with others. Besides, Christ lives in me,” Guinness quoted him as saying.

The second oldest child of 11 siblings and his parents’ first-born son, Marquez worked on the family’s sugarcane farm and received only three years of formal schooling.

He wife of 75 years Andrea Pérez De Flores, with whom he had four children, died in 2010.

The previous oldest living man was recognized by Guinness World Records as Romania’s Dumitru Comanescu, who died on June 27, 2020, at the age of 111 years 219 days.

After Comanescu’s death, the record-breaking authority received evidence Marquez had been born three months earlier than the previous record holder.

“It’s always an honor to celebrate these remarkable human beings, and this year we’ve processed applications from not one but two contenders for the title of oldest living man,” Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief at Guinness World Records, said.

Lebanon’s struggling army offers tourists helicopter rides to boost revenue

Lebanon’s struggling army offers tourists helicopter rides to boost revenue
Updated 30 June 2021
Georgi Azar

Lebanon’s struggling army offers tourists helicopter rides to boost revenue

Lebanon’s struggling army offers tourists helicopter rides to boost revenue
  • Lebanon has been hit with its most severe economic and financial crisis in decades
Updated 30 June 2021
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: With Lebanon’s military - one of the last institutions remaining above the country’s deep divisions - struggling to make ends meet, it has found a somewhat odd yet ingenious way to boost its coffers.

The idea? Offering tourists helicopter rides as a way to see “Lebanon … from above,” a statement on the army’s website said. 

Lebanon has been hit with its most severe economic and financial crisis in decades, which the world bank has predicted will rank as one of the worst the world has seen in more than 150 years.

This has taken a toll on the military as well with the Lebanese pound losing around 90 percent of its value against the dollar.

Soldiers, who use to earn the equivalent of $1,000 a month, have seen their monthly income plunge to some $85, while hyperinflation soars and subsidies start being rolled back.

“We have bookings starting tomorrow,” Army spokesman Col. Elias Aad told Arab News, adding that a 15 minute ride will cost $150 cash.

The rides will take place on the military’s Robinson R44 helicopters and will be open to passengers aged 3-years and above, the statement said.

Up to three people will be allowed on each flight, Aad said, with those interested required to fill out a form on the army’s website and specifying what area they would like to tour.

The crisis has made it hard for the army to maintain its budget for equipment, maintenance and supplies.

Last year, the army said it had scrapped meat from the meals it offers on-duty soldiers due to skyrocketing food prices.

“Lebanon is facing an unprecedented economic crisis and the lack of solutions in the near future has become evident,” the head of the army, General Aoun said earlier in June.

In a bid to preserve the stability of the military, international donors in June pledged tens of millions of dollars worth of emergency aid to help it meet human and basic maintenance needs.

