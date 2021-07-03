You are here

  • Home
  • IAEA deputy head to visit Iran for 'routine' matters - Iranian envoy

IAEA deputy head to visit Iran for 'routine' matters - Iranian envoy

In late June, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded an immediate response from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that had expired. (Reuters/File Photo)
In late June, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded an immediate response from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that had expired. (Reuters/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gkuv3

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

IAEA deputy head to visit Iran for 'routine' matters - Iranian envoy

In late June, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded an immediate response from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that had expired. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The planned visit by Aparo, the IAEA's inspections chief, comes days after diplomats said that Iran has been restricting UN nuclear inspectors' access
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The deputy head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA is to visit Iran for "routine" matters and no talks are planned, Iran's envoy said on Saturday according to state media, as the agency awaits a reply from Tehran on an expired monitoring deal.

In late June, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded an immediate response from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that had expired. Iran said this week it was yet to decide whether to extend the deal.

“(Massimo) Aparo...will visit Iran this coming week. His visit is in line with routine safeguards activities and within the framework of a comprehensive safeguards accord,” Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to the state news agency IRNA.

“Although we are in constant contact with the agency, no talks are planned for him in Tehran,” Gharibabadi said.

The planned visit by Aparo, the IAEA's inspections chief, comes days after diplomats said that Iran has been restricting UN nuclear inspectors' access to its main uranium enrichment plant at Natanz, citing security concerns after what it says was an attack on the site by Israel in April.

This follows various moves by Iran that breach its 2015 nuclear deal with major world powers after the US abandoned the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Topics: Middle East Iran International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Related

Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack, diplomats say
Middle-East
Iran restricts IAEA access to main enrichment plant after attack, diplomats say
Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal
Middle-East
Iran ‘examining’ whether to extend IAEA monitoring deal

43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent

43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent

43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent
  • The Tunisian navy rescued “84 illegal migrants of various nationalities”
  • The survivors picked up off Zarzis were aged between three and 40, the ministry said
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

TUNIS: At least 43 people were missing off the southeastern coast of Tunisia after a boat carrying more than 120 migrants sank, the Tunisian Red Crescent said on Saturday.
“Eighty-four migrants were rescued and 43 others disappeared after a boat carrying 127 migrants sank off the coast of Zarzis” on Friday night, Mongi Slim of the Red Crescent told AFP.
The vessel had set off from Libya’s coast, he added, citing the accounts of survivors.
The Tunisian navy rescued “84 illegal migrants of various nationalities” including from Bangladesh, Chad, Egypt, Eritrea and Sudan, the defense ministry said.
The survivors picked up off Zarzis were aged between three and 40, the ministry said, without giving any number for those missing.
It said that the boat had departed the port of Zuwara, in northwestern Libya during the night between Monday and Tuesday.

Topics: Tunisia Tunisian Red Crescent migrants

Related

Tunisian doctors battle coronavirus spike
Middle-East
Tunisian doctors battle coronavirus spike
Update Tunisian PM Hichem Mechichi contracts COVID-19
Middle-East
Tunisian PM Hichem Mechichi contracts COVID-19

UAE reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths overnight

UAE reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths overnight
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

UAE reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths overnight

UAE reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths overnight
  • The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 637,877, including 1,831 deaths
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE reported 1,632 additional cases of COVID-19, plus six fatalities, from 291,676 tests done overnight.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in a statement also said the government continues to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out necessary treatment protocols.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 637,877, including 1,831 deaths.

Abu Dhabi earlier launched Contact Tracing Assistant System, the first investigation and contact tracing system in the region. The system is designed to conduct a virtual chat with positive COVID-19 cases.

The goal of this system is to expand the scope of COVID-19 investigations to be more comprehensive, help predict and prevent COVID-19 transmission between community members, and communicate efficiently with positive cases in the shortest possible time, state news agency WAM said.

The system allows the investigation and contact tracing team to gather necessary information, such as who is returning from abroad, or a workplace, or who has recently come in contact with a positive case, to expand the investigation process, it added.

It will also ask for a list of possible contacts 48 hours before the positive result. The information obtained will be considered confidential and will not be shared with anyone outside the investigation team.

The system is available only in Arabic and English.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Related

Emiratis barred from traveling to 14 countries included in UAE’s no-entry list
Middle-East
Emiratis barred from traveling to 14 countries included in UAE’s no-entry list
UAE confirms 1,663 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours
Middle-East
UAE confirms 1,663 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

Arab coalition destroys bomb-rigged Houthi boats off Hodeidah

Arab coalition destroys bomb-rigged Houthi boats off Hodeidah
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys bomb-rigged Houthi boats off Hodeidah

Arab coalition destroys bomb-rigged Houthi boats off Hodeidah
  • Militia continues to threaten maritime navigation and world trade in the southern Red Sea
  • Saudi air defenses earlier intercepted an armed drone
Updated 03 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed two Houthi boats rigged with bombs off Yemen’s Hodeidah port as the Iran-backed militants were preparing for an operation, state TV Al-Ekhbariya reported.
The coalition said the militia continues to threaten maritime navigation and world trade in the southern Red Sea, in violation of the Stockholm Agreement due to its continued hostile operations against Hodeidah.
Saudi air defenses earlier intercepted an armed drone launched by the Houthis from Yemen towards Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Khamis Mushait, the Arab coalition command said.
In a statement, the command said the booby-trapped unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down over Yemeni air space just south of the Saudi Arabian border.
The attack was just the latest of the Iran-backed militia’s war crimes, the coalition claimed.

Topics: Hodeidah Houthi Houthis

Related

Special Yemeni parties support Saudi call for adherence to Riyadh Agreement
Middle-East
Yemeni parties support Saudi call for adherence to Riyadh Agreement
Saudi Arabia calls on Yemen, Southern Transitional Council ‘to respond urgently’ to Riyadh Initiative
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia calls on Yemen, Southern Transitional Council ‘to respond urgently’ to Riyadh Initiative

Syria government shelling kills 8, mostly children, in Idlib

Syria government shelling kills 8, mostly children, in Idlib
Updated 03 July 2021
AP

Syria government shelling kills 8, mostly children, in Idlib

Syria government shelling kills 8, mostly children, in Idlib
Updated 03 July 2021
AP

BEIRUT: Artillery fire from government-controlled territory and airstrikes Saturday killed at least eight civilians in Syria's last rebel enclave, most of them children, and destroyed a civil defense center and a water station, rescue workers and a war monitor said.
The shelling in Ibleen, a village in southern Idlib province, hit the home of Subhi al-Assi, killing him, his wife and three of his children in their sleep, according to the rescue service known as White Helmets and Idlib’s Health Directorate. Al-Assi was an administrator in a local health center.
Shelling also struck the home of a volunteer for the White Helmets, also known as Syria Civil Defense, killing his two children. The volunteer, Omar al-Omar, and his wife were wounded, according to the White Helmets. In a nearby village, another child was killed and four others from the same family were wounded, according to the White Helmets.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the shelling and casualties. The Observatory said the shelling was followed by airstrikes by suspected Russian warplanes that hit areas west of Idlib city. The White Helmets said one of its centers was targeted and destroyed in the air raid, putting it out of service. Five volunteers were slightly wounded. A water station in the area was also hit and put out of service, the White Helmets said.
The area has seen rising violence in recent weeks between government forces and insurgents on the edge of the last rebel stronghold in the northwestern province of Idlib, despite a truce brokered last year.
The truce was negotiated between Turkey, which supports Syria’s opposition, and Russia, the Syrian government’s main backer. At the time, it halted a crushing Russian-backed government air and ground campaign aimed at retaking the region where nearly 4 million people, most of them displaced, live.
Residents of the enclave are dependent on humanitarian aid brought in from across the border with Turkey. The region is dominated by insurgent groups. Dominant among them is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group once linked to al-Qaeda.

Topics: Syria Idlib

Related

Iran denies links to attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria
Middle-East
Iran denies links to attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria
Syria Kurds seek help in rehabilitating Daesh-linked minors
Middle-East
Syria Kurds seek help in rehabilitating Daesh-linked minors

Iran fears ‘fifth wave’ of COVID linked to Delta variant

Iran fears ‘fifth wave’ of COVID linked to Delta variant
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

Iran fears ‘fifth wave’ of COVID linked to Delta variant

Iran fears ‘fifth wave’ of COVID linked to Delta variant
  • Iran is battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus
  • Iran says it is struggling to import vaccines for its population of 83 million
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani expressed fears on Saturday that Iran will be hit by a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, due to an outbreak of the Delta variant.
“It is feared that we are on the way to a fifth wave throughout the country,” Rouhani told a meeting of Iran’s anti-virus taskforce, warning the public to be careful as “the Delta variant has spread” in southern provinces.
Iran is battling the Middle East’s deadliest outbreak of the coronavirus.
COVID-19 has killed more than 84,000 people out of over 3.2 million detected infections in the Islamic republic, according to official figures that authorities admit do not account for all infections.
The health ministry has classified as “red” — the highest category on Iran’s coronavirus risk scale — the capital Tehran and nine other cities in Tehran province.
The southern and southeastern provinces of Fars, Hormozgan, Kerman and Sistan-Baluchistan are also now classified as “red.”
Strangled by US sanctions that have made it difficult to make money transfers to foreign firms, Iran says it is struggling to import vaccines for its population of 83 million.
Just over 4.4 million people have received a first dose of vaccine in Iran, while only 1.7 million have received the necessary two doses, the health ministry says.
“God willing, the situation will improve in terms of vaccinations from next week,” Rouhani said.
The authorities in Iran have approved emergency use of two locally produced vaccines.

Topics: Iran Coronavirus

Related

Iran denies links to attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria
Middle-East
Iran denies links to attacks on US forces in Iraq, Syria
Iran restarts Bushehr nuclear power plant after overhaul
Middle-East
Iran restarts Bushehr nuclear power plant after overhaul

Latest updates

IAEA deputy head to visit Iran for 'routine' matters - Iranian envoy
In late June, the International Atomic Energy Agency demanded an immediate response from Iran on whether it would extend a monitoring agreement that had expired. (Reuters/File Photo)
43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent
43 missing off Tunisia after migrant boat sinks: Red Crescent
Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths
UAE reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths overnight
UAE reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths overnight
Palestinian architects champion new ways of building with stone at Venice Architecture Biennale
Palestinian architects Elias and Yousef Anastas, founders of the architectural firm AAU ANASTAS, presented their latest work ‘All Purpose’ at the main exhibition of the Venice Architectural Biennale. (Anotnion Ottomanelli)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.