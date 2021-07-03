You are here

Saudi Justice Ministry issues 800,000 digital orders

Updated 04 July 2021
SPA

Saudi Ministry of Justice. (SPA)
  • People wishing to benefit from these services can visit www.nafith.sa
RIYADH: More than 800,000 requests serving more than 370,000 beneficiaries have benefitted from the Saudi Ministry of Justice’s e-service management platform, Nafith.
The platform allowed the beneficiaries — individuals and corporations — to create, save and manage enforcement orders. It restores the concerned party’s rights in a timely manner and protects the rights of involved parties, through linking them with enforcing courts. It also increases the reliability of orders and prevents any illegal use.
Since its launch a year ago, Nafith managed to review enforcement orders online, improve the quality of the service by saving orders (online) to avoid their damage or loss and reduce conflicts related to forgery claims, as well as notify debtors in advance, before referring the case to court.
The platform is working on launching several services, including the service of payment. People wishing to benefit from these services can visit www.nafith.sa. Nafith is one of the Justice Ministry’s projects to involve the private sector in enforcement activities. 

Decoder

What is Nafith?

Nafith is an electronic platform launched in 2020 by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Justice to enable individuals and corporations to create, save and manage court enforcement orders. The service contributes to reducing conflicts related to forgery claims and enables settlement of debt claims to avoid costly litigation.

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

Saudi travelers rush to return home before flight ban 

Huda Al-Shair

Saudi travelers rush to return home before flight ban 

  • Travel ban to and from the UAE, Vietnam and Ethiopia, where COVID-19 cases are rising
  • Anyone entering Saudi Arabia from these countries after the ban takes effect must quarantine
JEDDAH: Saudia airline will increase passenger numbers on incoming flights from the UAE in the next 24 hours as travelers scramble to return home ahead of flight restrictions.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior on Friday announced a travel ban to and from the UAE, Vietnam and Ethiopia due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the spread of more severe variants, forcing many Saudis with travel plans to cancel their flights or return early.
Anyone entering the Kingdom after the ban comes into effect on Sunday, July 4, at 11 p.m. will need to quarantine.  
Among those affected by the decision is 25-year-old Deena Al-Dakheel, of Jeddah, who was hoping to reunite with her fiance, Mohammed, after his trip to Egypt.
“He was visiting family in Egypt, but since he’s only a resident here, he wasn’t allowed entry,” said Al-Dakheel. “So we tried to get him to come through the UAE, but then this decision came out. I’m very disappointed.”
She added: “He has been living here his whole life, so he has work, commitments and other responsibilities. We need to find a way for him to get back, but every other route is inconvenient, difficult and expensive. I just hope we can figure something out soon.”

Renad Sheraif, 25, has been living in Dubai for almost three years and has not seen her grandmother, who lives in Jeddah, for more than nine months.
“We already booked the tickets and everything,” Sheraif said. “She was supposed to come this weekend and then I was supposed to accompany her back to Jeddah. But that obviously won’t happen now.”
Sheraif said that she is disappointed by the restrictions but understands their necessity. “It’s sad that I won’t see my grandmother, but I also wouldn’t want her to risk getting infected here and we also have the new Delta variant. It’s safer for her to stay in Jeddah. So, the decision makes sense.”
Saudia has urged travelers to stay updated on their flight status, new announcements and other changes via the airline’s official channel.
Saudis were given permission to travel to certain countries outside the Kingdom from May 17, provided they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered after catching the virus. Those who have received only the first dose of a vaccine are required to wait 14 days before traveling. Those who have recovered from infection must wait six months after testing negative before flying.

Topics: Coronavirus

Asteroids are like time machines, says Saudi astronomer

SPA

Asteroids are like time machines, says Saudi astronomer

  • The discovery of any asteroid helps advance our knowledge of the solar system
JEDDAH: A newly discovered asteroid has been spotted flying past Earth at a distance of 66,000 km and speeds of more than 11 km per second.

The seven-meter asteroid, dubbed 2021 NA, was seen at 7:57 a.m. KSA time on July 3. It is the 68th asteroid to pass within one lunar distance of Earth — equivalent to 384,401 km — since the beginning of the year.

Head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Majed Abu Zahira, said that the asteroid belongs to the Apollo group, a collection of rocks with diameters ranging between 5.3 and 12 meters, and is also on the list of so-called near-earth asteroids whose trajectories intersects with Earth’s orbit.

The 2021 NA asteroid was first spotted at Pan-STARRS 1 observatory in Hawaii on July 1, two days before its close approach.

Abu Zahira said that if the asteroid were on a collision course with Earth, it would turn into a fireball as it plunges through the planet’s atmosphere.

The discovery of any asteroid helps advance our knowledge of the solar system, he added.

“These bodies are like time machines that hold many secrets and can tell us more about the origins of our planet,” he said.

Abu Zahira said that observing the movement of the latest asteroid is an excellent opportunity to test international capabilities to respond collectively to any future asteroid threat.

Topics: asteroids

20k arrested for residency, labor, border violations across Saudi Arabia

SPA

20k arrested for residency, labor, border violations across Saudi Arabia

  • Saudi authorities transferred 36,454 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents
RIYADH: Nearly 20,000 violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in the Kingdom in one week, according to an official report.
In the campaigns which took place in all regions of the Kingdom from June 24 up to June 30, there have been 19,812 offenders, including 8,570 for violating residency regulations, 947 for labor violations and 10,295 for border violations.
The report said that 224 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom: 43 percent were Yemeni citizens, 47 percent were Ethiopians, 5 percent Somalis and 5 percent were of other nationalities.
In addition, 47 people were arrested for trying to cross into neighboring countries, and five were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The authorities transferred 36,454 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 14,863 were transferred to complete their travel reservations, and 16,294 were deported. The Ministry of Interior called on people to report any violation on the free-toll number (911) in Makkah and Riyadh regions, and (999) and 996 in all other regions of the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Saudi labor laws

US diplomats in Saudi Arabia share stories about what the 4th of July means to them

Arab News

US diplomats in Saudi Arabia share stories about what the 4th of July means to them

  • Saudis around the Kingdom have opened their homes and their hearts to us. In the US, Americans have done the same, welcoming hundreds of thousands of Saudis into our communities and families, sharing our hospitality and friendship
Jenny Abamu
Public Diplomacy Officer

Growing up in Texas, the 4th of July was often spent with barbecue and fireworks in the park. Though I love barbecue under the Texas sun, the 4th of July means more than cookouts to me as an adult.
Independence Day is a time to celebrate how far our country has come and to reflect on how much work we have left to do. As a woman of color, I cannot overlook that it was not until much later that people who looked like me experienced the freedom promised within the Declaration of Independence. But, with the onset of the new Juneteenth holiday, and so many other changes, it is clear that our society is striving to live up to the moral ideals it was founded upon.
And, on this 4th of July, as a US diplomat posted in Jeddah, I reflect on how proud I am to be an American. I am proud of the work we do in countries around the world. I am proud of how our country bears our stars and stripes metaphorically and literally for the world to see. And I am proud of how much our country has done to hold our founding fathers to their promise that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Happy 4th of July!

 

Lidia Kiorkis-Stephan
Chief of American Citizen Services

July 4th is a historical marker that celebrates the birth of the US as an independent nation. To me, it is a symbolic marker that represents what our nation stands for and what it aspires to be still. It is a reminder that while we may not be perfect, there is still so much that our nation has to celebrate. The 4th of July is a powerful reminder to me that we are stronger when we are united. My parents immigrated to the US seeking rights for their children to enjoy and treasure, and Independence Day is a homage to that.
Growing up in Chicago, I celebrated July 4th with friends, family, and neighbors over barbecue and ice cream into the evening hours of the hot and muggy summer night, filled with the laughter and joyful screams of children playing outside. The splendid fireworks represent the sparkling diversity and beauty of my hometown and the US. July 4th is about love for family, for neighbors, and for the nation. Happy 4th of July to all of my fellow Americans!

 

Noah Cunningham
Public Diplomacy Officer

Muggy Mississippi summers, lightning bugs, barbecue, and bottle rockets. As a child, Independence Day was a time for family gatherings and fireworks. All of my cousins would come to our house because we had a big front yard. My grandfather would give us his lit cigarettes to set off fireworks. We threw snap and pops, had bottle rocket wars, and shot roman candles at each other. Thinking back, I am amazed no one ever got hurt beyond occasional bumps and bruises or a minor burn on the finger.
As an adult, on July 4th, I reflect on what Independence Day means to my identity and the identity of the US. We are a diverse country, ever striving for the ideals of our founding freedom, equal opportunity for all, and self-governance through democratically elected leaders. I still love fireworks, fireflies, and barbecue. I love my American traditions. And I love my country, with all its bumps and bruises and finger burns.

 

Colleen Quigley
Consular Officer

For me, the 4th of July is about celebrating the values on which our country was founded: Equality, liberty, and democracy. It is a time to celebrate and honor the people who have dedicated their lives to our country and have worked to better realize these values at home and around the world. The fireworks, barbecues, and parades that happen every year bring us together to remind us of our history and that though we are many, we are one.

 

 

Cyprian Christian
Economic Officer

When I think of the 4th of July, images of the famous red, white, and blue “firecracker” popsicle come to mind. I hear the sounds of block party music at the various community barbecues in the neighborhood. Coming from Harlem, New York, a neighborhood rich in Black-American history, the 4th of July brings me many emotions.
In the upper west side of New York City, most people live in small, tight-knit apartments, meaning any party in one apartment becomes a communal event by nature of proximity. Whether it is conscious or not, we in Harlem see neighborhood gatherings as affinity entrenched in Black struggle, perseverance, and celebration.
The traditional American holiday cookout has its roots in the cooperation between Black and indigenous peoples struggling to get or keep their freedom from colonialists. And though Black-Americans did not attain freedom on Independence Day, the founding fathers famously expressed that “all men are created equal.” That statement and the values which it embodies underscored America’s succeeding comparative advantage as a nation of immigrants and a melting pot of cultures that coexist through its trials and tribulations.
Why does this matter? I thought we were talking about popsicles and music. Well, as a Black-American abroad, I, along with many Black brothers and sisters, am often posed the seemingly innocuous but flawed question, “Where are you really from?” The answer is and will forever be the US. Black-American culture is a unique byproduct of American Independence and the creation of a diverse country.
Therefore, the 4th of July commenced an ongoing journey wherein the US continuously challenges itself and the world to uphold universal civil liberties and human rights for all. For that reason, I am honored to be a US diplomat promoting these values at home first, then abroad.

 

Topics: US Independence Day

Pakistani president meets Saudi ambassador in Islamabad

SPA

Pakistani president meets Saudi ambassador in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani President Arif Alvi received Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Pakistan, at the presidential palace in Islamabad.

Alvi commended the solid relations between the two countries and noted they were deep-rooted and stemmed from common religious and cultural values, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He said the Pakistani government and people greatly respected King Salman and praised Saudi Arabia’s leading role in supporting regional and global security and stability. He also highlighted the special position of the Kingdom in Muslim nations. Alvi added that Pakistan was keen on strengthening relations with the Kingdom in various areas of common interest, especially energy, science, technology, agriculture and culture.

He reiterated the government and people’s gratitude to Saudi Arabia for standing by Pakistan in challenging times.

The president also commended Al-Malki’s efforts in strengthening bilateral relations and optimizing them, taking them to better levels of cooperation in various areas.

Al-Malki said the Saudi leadership gave great importance to its relationship with Pakistan, was keen on supporting the country and its people, and standing with it to be a successful and stable state.

The chairman of the Senate in Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, met Al-Malki earlier at the Parliament House building in Islamabad. The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them.

 

Topics: Pakistan arif alvi Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki

