China administered total of 1.296 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July 3

China administered total of 1.296 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July 3
China administered about 12.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on July 3. (Reuters)
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

  • China administered about 12.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on July 3
SHENZHEN, China: China administered about 12.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine on July 3, taking the total to 1.296 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed on Sunday.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Philippine military plane crashes, at least 17 dead

Philippine military plane crashes, at least 17 dead
Updated 27 min 36 sec ago
AP

  • Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue efforts are ongoing
  • ‘The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed’
MANILA: A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue efforts are ongoing. He said the aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew. The rest were army personnel.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was one of two ex-US Air Force aircraft handed over to the Philippines as part of military assistance this year. It crashed on landing shortly before noon Sunday in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province, Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said.

The plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city, Sobejana said. Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Sobejana told reporters. “The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”

Sobejana said at least 40 people on board were brought to a hospital and troops were trying to save the rest.

It has been raining in the central Philippines but it was not immediately clear if the weather in the Sulu region has been affected. The airport in Sulu’s main town of Jolo is located a few kilometers (miles) from a mountainous area where troops have battled the Abu Sayyaf. Some militants have aligned themselves with the Daesh group.

The United States and the Philippines have separately blacklisted the Abu Sayyaf as a terrorist organization for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings. It has been considerably weakened by years of government offensives but remains a threat.

Topics: Armed Forces of the Philippines Philippines

Indonesia imposes stringent COVID-19 curbs amid deadly second wave

Indonesia imposes stringent COVID-19 curbs amid deadly second wave
Updated 04 July 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

  • Vaccination drive ramps up with plans to inoculate ‘100% of the population above 18’
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s densely populated island of Java and the neighboring resort island of Bali went under partial lockdown on Saturday to fight a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, exacerbated by the more virulent and highly contagious delta variant.

As part of the restrictions, in place until July 20, all employees of nonessential businesses will have to work from home, while shopping malls, places of worship, and public spaces will be shut down, and indoor dining banned.

Travel by air or train will be allowed only if passengers provide a negative antigen test result and vaccination certificates.

Indonesia’s capital Jakarta is one of the worst hit by the COVID-19 outbreak, with all five of its municipalities listed among the more than 40 red zones where stringent mobility restrictions have been imposed, with police setting up road blocks at dozens of locations across the city and along borders with its suburbs.

“We have set up 63 checkpoints across and surrounding Jakarta to reduce people’s activity in the city. We are restricting the movement of people with noncritical purposes,” Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Arab News on Saturday.

In recent weeks, Indonesia’s daily positive rate has multiplied from the World Health Organization (WHO) standard of 5 percent.

It peaked at 25.1 percent on Friday amid reports of overloaded hospitals turning away infected patients, and patients dying during home isolation or after failing to receive proper treatment.

On Saturday, Indonesian health authorities registered 493 deaths and a record-breaking 27,913 cases, taking the total infection tally to more than 2.2 million since the outbreak last year.

The total fatality count stood at 60,027 as of Saturday.

Despite the grim situation in Java and Bali, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said that the conditions in other areas of the sprawling archipelago of 17,000 islands remained under control.

“We monitor the situation daily using the WHO’s new pandemic guidelines. We have indicators for every province and down to the district level,” Sadikin said during a media briefing with the Jakarta Foreign Correspondents Club on Friday.

“So far, outside Java (and Bali), the situation is still under control. That is why we only impose mobility restrictions on Java and Bali ... Not all cities in Java are affected; it is only concentrated in certain epidemiological areas,” he added.

On enquiring when Indonesia hoped to flatten the curve in Java, Sadikin said: “My answer is, to be honest, and to be humble, I don’t know. Even many epidemiologists have made mistakes in their mathematical modeling.”

He predicted that "the peak will happen within five to seven weeks after the [Eid Al-Fitr] holiday", or around the first week of July although "it may be different with the Delta variant whose transmission rate is much faster."

In addition to the stringent restrictions in place, Indonesia has also ramped up its vaccination drive with plans to inoculate 181.5 million people, or “100 percent of the population above 18 years old” by year-end, according to Sadikin.

It has also issued emergency approval for the Pfizer vaccine’s use on children aged 12-17 and China’s Sinovac vaccine for those between three and 17 years of age.

Many citizens have been inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine, despite Indonesia having other brands in store or in the pipeline. Sinovac is the only vaccine manufacturer that has kept its commitment to deliver 150 million doses, Sadikin said, while others such as AstraZeneca could only send 30 million doses.

“(AstraZeneca) has failed to meet its commitment to deliver 50 million doses by the end of this year because of whatever problem they have,” he added.

Indonesia is expecting more deliveries from vaccine manufacturers and contributions from other countries, including the first delivery of its order of 50 million Pfizer doses in early August.

This is in addition to 4 million doses of the Moderna vaccine from the US, 3 million from the Netherlands and an unspecified number from the UK.

Nearly a million AstraZeneca doses arrived from Japan, as a donation, on Thursday.

However, Sadikin said that the second wave was not due to the vaccine brands in use in Indonesia.

“It is not about the difference in efficacy in every vaccine; it is primarily because of the Delta variant. It happens everywhere,” Sadikin said, adding that countries such as the UK, which uses AstraZeneca, has also seen a surge in infections recently.

In Indonesia’s case, he said, Sinovac jabs have reduced the risk of infections from severe to mild, and from mild to asymptomatic, in addition to a “reduced death percentage in the second wave of the outbreak as compared to the first.”

With a vaccine shortage globally, Sadikin said Indonesia has been active in becoming the co-sponsor of the Trade-Related Aspects of IP Rights (TRIPS) waiver proposal to demand a suspension on intellectual property (IP) rights protection on COVID-19 vaccines and related medical supplies.

However, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said that while waivers for IP rights could be a solution, it does not mean production can start soon “as it requires the industrial capacity, a lot of skills, and a lot of know-how.

“Even if you have the right to produce, it would be useless if you don’t have the tools to do that,” Borrell said in a limited interview with Indonesian and foreign media during his visit to Jakarta in June.

What the EU is doing, Borrell explained, is boosting its production capacity and exporting half of its production in Europe, with plans to expand production in Africa since it produces only 2 percent of the vaccines they need.

“This can be done without waiting to have an agreement on the IP, it is part of the solution, but it is not the automatic solution,” Borrell said.

But Indonesia is confident it can produce the vaccines if the IP rights are waived, Sadikin said.

“We have sent a formal letter to the WHO that Indonesia is extremely interested in building vaccine production capacity. We don’t need the money ... We have the expertise. What we need is access to the technology to produce the vaccine and also the therapeutic medicine,” he added.

Topics: Indonesia Coronavirus

Afghanistan finds deadly fungal infection in COVID-19 patients

Afghanistan finds deadly fungal infection in COVID-19 patients
Updated 03 July 2021
AP

  • The fungal condition caught global attention in India and has surfaced in Egypt
  • Barely 2.5 percent of Afghanistan’s over 36 million people have been vaccinated
KABUL: A deadly fungal infection known as “black fungus’ that first surfaced in Indian COVID-19 patients has been detected in Afghanistan, which is in the middle of a brutal third wave of the coronavirus, Health Minister Wahid Majroh said Saturday.
Afghanistan has recorded one death from the fungus, which has been detected in two other patients, he said.
In Afghanistan, where people rarely wear masks and there is no social distancing, the numbers of new cases have been steadily rising, with 1,272 new cases in the past 24 hours and 92 deaths. The testing rate in Afghanistan is barely 4,000 a day. Since the pandemic began last year, Afghanistan has recorded 124,757 cases and 5,199 deaths though the figures are believed to be wildly underreported.
In the capital Kabul the health ministry has added hundreds of new beds for the increase in patients, yet the capacity rate is still at nearly 100 percent. Afghanistan is also running short on oxygen and poor Afghans wait sometimes for days for oxygen cylinders to be filled at the few production plants in Kabul.
Meanwhile barely 2.5 percent of Afghanistan’s over 36 million people have been vaccinated, as the country has struggled to receive the promised vaccines under the UN-sponsored COVAX scheme.
The fungal condition caught global attention in India and has surfaced in Egypt.

Topics: Coronavirus Afghanistan Black Fungus

Al-Shabab suicide attack on Mogadishu tea shop kills 10

Al-Shabab suicide attack on Mogadishu tea shop kills 10
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

  • Death toll from the attack significantly higher than the four previously reported
  • Al-Shabab regularly attacks government and civilian targets in Mogadishu
MOGADISHU: A suicide bombing attack by the Al-Shabab militant group on a crowded tea shop in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu killed 10 people and wounded dozens, the government said Saturday.
The death toll from the attack, which targeted a tea shop near heavily guarded government institutions on Friday evening, was significantly higher than the four previously reported.
“On the evening of July 2, a suicide bomber wearing a vest detonated the device near the Juba Hotel, killing at least 10 people with dozens injured,” the ministry of information, culture and tourism said in a statement.
“The attack occurred during a busy hour where the victims were enjoying a local tea shop,” it added, saying the “malicious” attack was by Al-Shabab.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement saying “15 elements from the governmental intelligence, police, and militia were killed and 22 others were wounded.”
Sources said that the attack took place just a few hundred meters from the headquarters of the Somali Intelligence Agency at around 5:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) Friday.
“The cafe was crowded when the blast occurred,” said witness Abdikarim Ali.
The cafe is often frequented by members of the Somali security forces, sources said.
Al-Shabab, which is fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu, regularly attacks government and civilian targets in Mogadishu.
The group controlled the capital until 2011 when it was pushed out by African Union troops, but still holds territory in the countryside.

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab

More than 2,000 residents flee as Philippine volcano spews toxic gas

More than 2,000 residents flee as Philippine volcano spews toxic gas
Updated 03 July 2021
AFP

  • Taal volcano lies just 50 kilometers south of the Philippines’ capital of Manila
  • The last eruption there in January 2020 shot ash 15 kilometers high
MANILA: More than 2,000 people have fled from a volcano eruption that has filled the air near the Philippine capital with toxic gas, officials said Saturday.
Taal volcano, which sits in a picturesque lake, has been belching sulfur dioxide for several days, creating a thick haze over Manila and several surrounding provinces, and prompting health warnings.
At least 2,400 people have left their homes since the government called for evacuations of hamlets on the lake’s shores, provincial disaster official Joselito Castro said.
“We expect more residents to evacuate over the coming days,” he said, adding that they were seeking refuge either in schools closed by the coronavirus pandemic or in the homes of relatives.
Taal lies just 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Manila and for much of the past week has discharged volcanic smog that has blotted out the sun in the capital.
Civil defense officials have warned that upwards of 317,000 people could be vulnerable to toxic gas emissions from the volcano under the current eruption’s worst-case scenario.
Taal is one of the most active volcanoes in a nation hit periodically by eruptions and earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” — a zone of intense seismic activity.
The last eruption there in January 2020 shot ash 15 kilometers (nine miles) high and spewed red-hot lava, crushing scores of homes, killing livestock and sending over 135,000 people into shelters.

Topics: Philippines Taal Volcano

