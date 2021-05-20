You are here

  • Home
  • China providing vaccines to almost 40 African states

China providing vaccines to almost 40 African states

China providing vaccines to almost 40 African states
Director of the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Africa Department, Wu Peng, center right, prepares for a briefing in Beijing on Thursday, May 20, 2021. (File/AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9qa58

Updated 20 May 2021
AP

China providing vaccines to almost 40 African states

China providing vaccines to almost 40 African states
  • The vaccines were donated or sold at “favorable prices”
  • Four of China’s many vaccine makers claim they are able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year
Updated 20 May 2021
AP

BEIJING: China said Thursday it is providing COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 40 African countries, describing its actions as purely altruistic in an apparent intensification of what has been described as “vaccine diplomacy.”

The vaccines were donated or sold at “favorable prices,” Foreign Ministry official Wu Peng told reporters.

Wu compared China’s outreach to the actions of “some countries that have said they have to wait for their own people to finish the vaccination before they could supply the vaccines to foreign countries,” in an apparent dig at the United States.

“We believe that it is, of course, necessary to ensure that the Chinese people get vaccinated as soon as possible, but for other countries in need, we also try our best to provide vaccine help,” said Wu, who is director of the ministry’s Africa department.

While the US has been accused by some of hoarding vaccines, President Joe Biden on Monday pledged to share an additional 20 million vaccine doses in the coming six weeks, bringing the total US commitment to 80 million. The Biden administration hasn’t said which countries will receive them.

The doses will come from existing US production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks. The administration previously committed to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June.

The UN Security Council called on Wednesday for accelerated availability of COVID-19 vaccines for Africa, expressing concern that the continent has only received about 2 percent of all vaccines administered globally.

A presidential statement approved by all 15 members at a council meeting on African issues reiterated the need for “equitable access” to quality, affordable COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines.

China’s vaccine diplomacy has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to an Associated Press tally.

With just four of China’s many vaccine makers claiming they are able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year, a large part of the world’s population will end up inoculated not with the fancy Western vaccines boasting headline-grabbing efficacy rates, but with China’s humble, traditionally made shots.

Egypt will start locally producing China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in June, with Sinovac enabling the Egyptian side to obtain the expertise and technical assistance to produce the vaccine, giving the license to manufacture and pack the vaccine in Egypt.

“Aid alone cannot solve Africa’s vaccine issues. We must support local manufacturing of vaccines in Africa, even though this is difficult due to (low) levels of industrialization,” Wu said.

Topics: China Coronavirus COVID-19 Sinovac Sinopharm vaccine vaccination Africa

Related

Houthis block delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to territories under their control
Middle-East
Houthis block delivery of COVID-19 vaccines to territories under their control
Update Crown prince: Saudi Arabia investing $1bn this year to help African countries recover from COVID-19 video
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince: Saudi Arabia investing $1bn this year to help African countries recover from COVID-19

Italian dockworkers refuse to load arms headed for Israel

Italian dockworkers refuse to load arms headed for Israel
Updated 20 May 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian dockworkers refuse to load arms headed for Israel

Italian dockworkers refuse to load arms headed for Israel
  • ‘We don’t want to be called accomplices in giving weapons to those who are killing unarmed civilians’
  • ‘We have no intention to facilitate the transportation of weapons that will be used to kill the Palestinian people’
Updated 20 May 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: In solidarity with the Palestinian people, dockworkers in the Italian port of Livorno refused to load weapons on a cargo ship after discovering that they were headed for Israel.

“We’ve decided to say enough,” Giovanni Ceraolo, coordinator of the Unione Sindacale di Base (USB), an independent trade union organization representing workers in the main commercial port of Tuscany in northern Italy, told Arab News.

“Whenever we know about loading, unloading or passage of armaments in our port, we’ll intervene. We’ll ask the competent authorities to stop the passage of those weapons, especially if they’re bound for places where they’ll certainly be used against civilians, as is happening now in Palestine,” he added. “If those weapons still come, we’ll do whatever we can to refuse loading or unloading them.”

The trade unionist said if necessary, his organization will declare a strike “so that no weapons in transit in the port of Livorno will be used to kill civilians, wherever this happens.”

He added: “It could be costly for us as we’d lose part of our salary, but no salary justifies aiding in any way those who kill civilians.”

USB member Massimo Mazza told Arab News: “We refused to load that ship because we don’t want to operate on ships carrying death. We don’t want to be called accomplices in giving weapons to those who are killing unarmed civilians, as Israel is doing now.”

He added: “We have no intention to facilitate the transportation of weapons and explosives that will be used to kill the Palestinian people, who are suffering so much and mourn hundreds of innocent civilian victims, including many children.”

The USB in Livorno has launched an awareness campaign so that workers do not load weapons on ships bound for war zones.

“Work is important, especially in the very difficult times we’ve been living through with the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis. But this can’t make us close our eyes, or even worse, become accomplices in the continuing massacres of the civilian population in Palestine,” Ceraolo said.

Topics: Italy Palestinians livorno Tuscany

Related

UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians
Middle-East
UN rights council to hold May 27 session on Israel, Palestinians
Special People demonstrate in Los Angeles on May 15, 2021 in support of Palestinians under attack by Israeli occupation forces. (AFP / Patrick T. Fallon) video
Middle-East
As Palestinians observe ‘Nakba’ worldwide, Israeli forces go on rampage in Gaza

India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients

India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients

India battles rash of “black fungus” cases hitting COVID-19 patients
  • Doctors believe that the use of steroids to treat severe COVID-19 could be causing the rash of cases
  • India on Thursday reported 276,110 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours
Updated 20 May 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU: India has ordered tighter surveillance of a rare fungal disease hitting COVID-19 patients, officials said on Thursday, piling pressure on hospitals struggling with the world’s highest number of daily infections of the novel coronavirus.

Mucormycosis, or “black fungus” usually infects people whose immune system has been compromised, causing blackening or discoloration over the nose, blurred or double vision, chest pain, breathing difficulties and coughing blood.

Doctors believe that the use of steroids to treat severe COVID-19 could be causing the rash of cases because those drugs reduce immunity and push up sugar levels.

Health Secretary Lav Agarwal said in a letter to state governments that mucormycosis had emerged as a new challenge for COVID-19 patients on steroid therapy and those with pre-existing diabetes.

“This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality among COVID-19 patients,” he said in the letter reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.

He gave no numbers of the Mucormycosis cases nationwide but Maharashtra, one of the states worst hit in the second wave of coronavirus infections, has reported 1,500 cases of it.

Agarwal asked state governments to declare it as a “notifiable disease” under the Epidemics Act, meaning they have to identify and track every case.

India on Thursday reported 276,110 new coronavirus infections over the previous 24 hours, slightly higher than a day earlier but well below the 400,000 high seen at the beginning of this month in a devastating second wave.

The total caseload stands at 25.77 million, the world’s second highest after the United States. Deaths rose by 3,874 overnight, taking the total tally 287,122.

But with hospitals and crematoria overflowing and the health system overwhelmed, it is widely accepted that the official figures grossly underestimate the real impact of the epidemic, with some experts saying infections and deaths could be five to 10 times higher.

The second wave has penetrated deep into the countryside and the additional burden of mucormycosis has hit a rural health system ill-equipped to cope.

SP Kalantari, a doctor based in Sevagram, a town in Maharashtra, said that a team including ear, nose, and throat surgeons, ophthalmologists and neurologists was needed to treat mucormycosis.

“Unfortunately, this kind of team does not exist in rural areas,” Kalantari said.

Topics: India COVID-19 Coronavirus Black Fungus Medical Health

Related

Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources

Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources

Nigeria’s Boko Haram leader ‘badly wounded’: sources
  • Shekau made international headlines when his men kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014
  • More than 40,000 people have been killed and over two million displaced from their homes by the conflict
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

Kano: Nigerian Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has been seriously wounded after trying to kill himself to avoid capture during clashes with rival Islamic State-allied jihadists in the north of the country, two intelligence sources said Thursday.

Shekau’s Boko Haram faction and fighters from the Islamic State West Africa Province had been battling in northeastern Borno state, where ISWAP militants have become the dominant force in Nigeria’s more than decade-long jihadist insurgency.

Shekau, who made international headlines when his men kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls in Chibok in 2014, has been reported dead several times since Boko Haram first began its insurgency in 2009.

After a series of clashes, Shekau and some of his fighters were surrounded on Wednesday by ISWAP jihadists in Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest stronghold, where they demanded he surrender, one intelligence source said.

“To avoid capture, Shekau shot himself in the chest and the bullet pierced his shoulder,” the source said, adding: “He was badly injured.”

Some of his men managed to escape with him to an unknown destination, the source added.

A second intelligence source said Shekau was critically wounded after detonating explosives in the house where he was holed up with his men.

Nigeria’s army and officials did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation of the incident.

Shekau’s critical injury or death would be a blow to his Boko Haram faction which has already been weakened by military air strikes on its bases and defections among his men.

More than 40,000 people have been killed and over two million displaced from their homes by the conflict in northeast Nigeria, and fighting has spread to parts of neighboring Chad, Cameroon and Niger.

Boko Haram and ISWAP have fought battles for control of territory in the past.

ISWAP has emerged as the stronger force, carrying out complex attacks on the military and overrunning army bases.

Shekau took over Boko Haram, formally known as the Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad, after its founder Muhammad Yusuf was killed by police in 2009.

Under Shekau’s leadership, Boko Haram turned large swathes of the northeast into a no-go territory, proclaiming a “caliphate” in the Borno town of Gwoza in 2014.

An offensive since 2015 by Nigerian troops backed by soldiers from Cameroon, Chad and Niger drove jihadists from most of the area that they had once controlled.

Angered by Shekau’s indiscriminate targeting of civilians and use of women and children suicide bombers, a rival faction broke away in 2016 to become ISWAP with the backing of the Daesh group.

Topics: Nigeria Boko Haram Islamist extremist Militant

Related

Saudi solar firm to scale up energy projects in Nigeria
Corporate News
Saudi solar firm to scale up energy projects in Nigeria

Spain accuses Morocco of ‘aggression’ and ‘blackmail’ over migrant crisis

Spain accuses Morocco of ‘aggression’ and ‘blackmail’ over migrant crisis
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

Spain accuses Morocco of ‘aggression’ and ‘blackmail’ over migrant crisis

Spain accuses Morocco of ‘aggression’ and ‘blackmail’ over migrant crisis
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

MADRID: Spain’s defense minister on Thursday accused Morocco of “aggression” and “blackmail” after a record 8,000 migrants poured into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta this week largely unimpeded.
“It is an aggression of Spanish borders and of the borders of the European Union, and this, in international law is unacceptable,” Margarita Robles said during an interview with Spanish public radio, adding that Rabat was “using” minors.

Topics: Spain Morocco migrants

Related

Migrants, including minors, who arrived swimming at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, rest as Spanish soldiers stand guard on May 18, 2021 in Ceuta. (AFP)
World
Spain vows to restore order after thousands swim into Ceuta from Morocco
Morocco criticizes Spain over virus help for independence leader
Middle-East
Morocco criticizes Spain over virus help for independence leader

German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire

German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire

German FM expresses ‘solidarity’ with Israel, calls for cease-fire
Updated 20 May 2021
AFP

TEL AVIV: Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas expressed his solidarity with Israel as he visited Thursday, and called for a cease-fire between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s Islamist group Hamas.
“I came here to express my solidarity... Israel has the right to defend itself against this massive and unacceptable attack,” he said in Tel Aviv of rockets fired by Palestinian armed groups on Israel, before Israel retaliated with air strikes.

Topics: Israel Palestine Gabi Ashkenazi Heiko Maas Germany

Related

Germany slams ‘anti-Semitic’ demos and Hamas ‘terrorist attacks’
World
Germany slams ‘anti-Semitic’ demos and Hamas ‘terrorist attacks’
In devastated Gaza, fear of bombs outweighs coronavirus risk
Middle-East
In devastated Gaza, fear of bombs outweighs coronavirus risk

Latest updates

Western media failed in duty to correct false claims of Saudi involvement in Bezos leak
Western media failed in duty to correct false claims of Saudi involvement in Bezos leak
Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
Maradona doctors face premeditated murder charge over star’s death: source
US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman
Ooredoo appoints Al-Sulaiti as first female CEO in Oman
Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis
Ultranationalist Israelis create secret online groups to organize violence against Arab Israelis

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.