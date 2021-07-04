You are here

SR10,000 fine for anyone trying to access Grand Mosque, holy sites without permit during Hajj season

SR10,000 fine for anyone trying to access Grand Mosque, holy sites without permit during Hajj season
Anyone found attempting to access the Grand Mosque and Hajj sites during the pilgrimage season will be fined SR10,000. (File/AFP)
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

SR10,000 fine for anyone trying to access Grand Mosque, holy sites without permit during Hajj season

SR10,000 fine for anyone trying to access Grand Mosque, holy sites without permit during Hajj season
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Anyone found attempting to access Makkah’s Grand Mosque, the area around it and the holy Hajj sites without a permit from Monday till the end of the annual pilgrimage will be fined SR10,000 ($2,666).
Holy sites include Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat, and the fine will be doubled if the offense is carried out twice, the interior ministry said.
The ministry called on all citizens and residents to abide by instructions issued regarding the Hajj season this year and said that security personnel will carry out their duties on all roads and paths leading to the Grand Mosque and the holy sites to prevent violations and issue penalties to violators.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Makkah

Hajj journey through time depicted in Jeddah airport mural

The artist said that the last stages of the project took time and effort to finalize. (Supplied)
The artist said that the last stages of the project took time and effort to finalize. (Supplied)
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Hajj journey through time depicted in Jeddah airport mural

The artist said that the last stages of the project took time and effort to finalize. (Supplied)
  • Artist Mohammed Al-Rabat says he was able to infuse some of the city’s old features and its unique architectural style
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: For more than a millennia, pilgrims from around the world have flocked to the holy city of Makkah to perform the sacred ritual of Hajj. The pilgrimage has been depicted by artists throughout history, with the latest round of artwork being displayed at Saudi Arabia’s King Abdul Aziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah.

The artwork, a mural spanning 36 meters, shows the journey of pilgrims throughout history, from land arrivals from the north that passed by AlUla, docking boats alongside the Red Sea’s port cities, to modern pilgrims arriving on planes at KAIA’s Hajj terminal with its large tent-like structures that can accommodate millions of people each year.
The mural, painted by Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Rabat, also showcases Jeddah’s old urban areas near the old port and old airports, some of the older Saudia aircraft fleet, the Grand Mosque’s features from various eras, along with images of civilization and prosperity captured within the Kingdom.
The mural is located in the airport’s arrival hall, where it can be viewed by both national and international travelers.
“I developed the idea after deciding to draw a mural at the new King Abdul Aziz International Airport when its construction started years ago. There were several ideas, but I chose to go with the Hajj journey and I worked on it for eight months inside my studio, where I represented the most significant stages of the Hajj journey, from the old Al-Bunt seaport to King Abdul Aziz Airport in Jeddah,” Al-Rabat told Arab News.
“In addition, I depicted the land Hajj journeys that were carried out by the caravans of pilgrims on the back of camels, which were drawn on the large canvas using acrylic colors along with stencil and silk screen printing techniques, among others,” he added.
“In various stages, I was able to infuse some of Jeddah’s old features and its unique architectural style, which was represented by some old Rowshan windows and the city’s gates, with some of the city’s modern features seen today. I then moved on to the transportation of pilgrims to the holy sites using old means of transport, then there was an old section of the Grand Mosque and a modern image representing the changes resulting from the new expansion.”
The artist told Arab News that the last stages of the project took time and effort to finalize. Transferring the work from canvas to colored glass spanning 3 meters in height and 36 meters in width was no easy feat, he said.

HIGHLIGHT

The mural, painted by Saudi artist Mohammed Al-Rabat, showcases Jeddah’s old urban areas near the old port and old airports, some of the older Saudia aircraft fleet, the Grand Mosque’s features from various eras, along with images of civilization and prosperity captured within the Kingdom.

Regarding the work’s philosophy, Al-Rabat added: “The work’s importance is not in its value, rather its historical value and the accomplishment that represents what the artist has reached after years of research, experimentation and practice.”
It is not the first time that a mural depicting the remarkable religious gathering has been put on display. Since the advent of Islam, Hajj has been seen as a wonder to many Western artists, with many searching to understand its spiritual and visual significance.
Significant works include “Abu Zayd on Hajj and the Caravan of Pilgrimage,” painted in 1237, Louis-Nicolas de Lespinasse’s detailed overview painting of Makkah in 1787, as well an extremely rare print showing a pilgrim procession carrying the Kaaba’s kiswa en route from Cairo to Makkah, drawn by Sheikh Yunus in the 13th century.
“Airports are among the essential facilities in all countries of the world. Their role is not limited to travelers arriving to the country or leaving it. Their role includes conveying an image that reflects the country’s culture,” said Al-Rabat.
Inspired by works of art showcased at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport 36 years ago, the artist said that he was inspired to come up with a concept that would fit his home city’s airport.
“These artworks were painted on different materials and spaces and showcased all the forms of life found in the Kingdom. The artworks came in addition to some traveling exhibitions that were organized at the airport. This is part of an integrated building that embodies a civilization and conveys an image of that country upon the visitor’s arrival, whether through the architectural style of these airports or through the internal facilities and various artworks they contain,” Al-Rabat added.
The journey, one that is close to the hearts of all Muslims, has and will always be a fascinating topic for artists to depict and document. From paintings, sketches and illustrations, to poetry, literature and photography, the descriptive works describing the inner spiritual journey and physical challenges can be depicted through several mediums, a window through which outsiders can observe Hajj.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Hajj and Umrah

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahsa, land of dunes, dates and caves

The name Al-Ahsa was inspired by the palm trees and the shade they give. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert. (SPA)
The name Al-Ahsa was inspired by the palm trees and the shade they give. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert. (SPA)
Updated 25 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa, land of dunes, dates and caves

The name Al-Ahsa was inspired by the palm trees and the shade they give. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert. (SPA)
  • Al-Ahsa is one of 11 tourist destinations included the Saudi Summer 2021 program launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Saudi Arabia Spirit” portal, under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood”
Updated 25 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: With its deep-rooted heritage and culture and the largest date-palm oasis in the world, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa is one of the Eastern Province’s top sites to visit this summer.
Its name was inspired by the palm trees, the shade they give and the dates they bear. For years, the area’s greenery has prevailed over the nearby desert, adding a charm found only in Al-Ahsa.
With no plans to travel abroad this summer due to travel restrictions, Najla Abdulhadi and husband Abdulhakeem Hamdi decided to opt for domestic destinations instead, with Al-Ahsa at the top of their list.
“We’ve often traveled abroad with the children during our summer holidays and never explored options here in Saudi Arabia,” she told Arab News. “With the boys all grown up now and more free time on our hands, my husband and I have come up with a plan to spend 5 days a month in some new area in Saudi Arabia. In all my years, I’ve never visited Baha or Al-Ahsa or anywhere outside the five major cities.”
Drawn by the beauty of the oases, the creeks crisscrossing between the palms, the mysteries of Jabal Al-Qarah Caves and the quaint boutique hotels, the couple agreed that it will be an interesting experience.
Like elsewhere in the Kingdom, the local inhabitants, the Hasawis, are welcoming and generous to all of those passing through their lands. The area tells the stories of their people, the old settlers of the area and how they built up their humble and quiet community over the centuries.
Al-Ahsa is one of 11 tourist destinations included the Saudi Summer 2021 program launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Saudi Arabia Spirit” portal, under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood.”
The program, which started on June 24, will last until the end of September. It also includes more than 500 touristic experiences in cooperation with more than 250 partners from the private sector.

Topics: Al-Ahsa

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 13 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 472,939
  • A total of 7,876 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 04 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 13 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,173 new infections on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 273 were recorded in the Eastern Province, 227 in Riyadh, 222 in Makkah, 90 in Madinah, 77 in Asir, 40 in the Northern Borders region, 39 in Al-Baha, 32 in Jazan, 18 in Najran, 18 in Tabuk, 14 in Hail, and eight in Al-Jouf.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said that people aged 40 years and over can now book an appointment to receive their second vaccine against the coronavirus via the Sehhaty App.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 472,939 after 1,389 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 7,876 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 18.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Saudi travelers rush to return home before flight ban 

A Saudi man wearing a face mask gets his passport from a Saudi Immigration officer at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)
A Saudi man wearing a face mask gets his passport from a Saudi Immigration officer at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)
Updated 04 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

Saudi travelers rush to return home before flight ban 

A Saudi man wearing a face mask gets his passport from a Saudi Immigration officer at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS)
  • Travel ban to and from the UAE, Vietnam and Ethiopia, where COVID-19 cases are rising
  • Anyone entering Saudi Arabia from these countries after the ban takes effect must quarantine
Updated 04 July 2021
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: Saudia airline will increase passenger numbers on incoming flights from the UAE in the next 24 hours as travelers scramble to return home ahead of flight restrictions.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior on Friday announced a travel ban to and from the UAE, Vietnam and Ethiopia due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the spread of more severe variants, forcing many Saudis with travel plans to cancel their flights or return early.
Anyone entering the Kingdom after the ban comes into effect on Sunday, July 4, at 11 p.m. will need to quarantine.  
Among those affected by the decision is 25-year-old Deena Al-Dakheel, of Jeddah, who was hoping to reunite with her fiance, Mohammed, after his trip to Egypt.
“He was visiting family in Egypt, but since he’s only a resident here, he wasn’t allowed entry,” said Al-Dakheel. “So we tried to get him to come through the UAE, but then this decision came out. I’m very disappointed.”
She added: “He has been living here his whole life, so he has work, commitments and other responsibilities. We need to find a way for him to get back, but every other route is inconvenient, difficult and expensive. I just hope we can figure something out soon.”

HIGHLIGHT

The Saudi Ministry of Interior on Friday announced a travel ban to and from the UAE, Vietnam and Ethiopia due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the spread of more severe variants, forcing many Saudis with travel plans to cancel their flights or return early.

Renad Sheraif, 25, has been living in Dubai for almost three years and has not seen her grandmother, who lives in Jeddah, for more than nine months.
“We already booked the tickets and everything,” Sheraif said. “She was supposed to come this weekend and then I was supposed to accompany her back to Jeddah. But that obviously won’t happen now.”
Sheraif said that she is disappointed by the restrictions but understands their necessity. “It’s sad that I won’t see my grandmother, but I also wouldn’t want her to risk getting infected here and we also have the new Delta variant. It’s safer for her to stay in Jeddah. So, the decision makes sense.”
Saudia has urged travelers to stay updated on their flight status, new announcements and other changes via the airline’s official channel.
Saudis were given permission to travel to certain countries outside the Kingdom from May 17, provided they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovered after catching the virus. Those who have received only the first dose of a vaccine are required to wait 14 days before traveling. Those who have recovered from infection must wait six months after testing negative before flying.

Topics: Coronavirus

Asteroids are like time machines, says Saudi astronomer

The 2021 NA asteroid was first spotted at Pan-STARRS 1 observatory in Hawaii on July 1, two days before its close approach. (SPA)
The 2021 NA asteroid was first spotted at Pan-STARRS 1 observatory in Hawaii on July 1, two days before its close approach. (SPA)
Updated 04 July 2021
SPA

Asteroids are like time machines, says Saudi astronomer

The 2021 NA asteroid was first spotted at Pan-STARRS 1 observatory in Hawaii on July 1, two days before its close approach. (SPA)
  • The discovery of any asteroid helps advance our knowledge of the solar system
Updated 04 July 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: A newly discovered asteroid has been spotted flying past Earth at a distance of 66,000 km and speeds of more than 11 km per second.

The seven-meter asteroid, dubbed 2021 NA, was seen at 7:57 a.m. KSA time on July 3. It is the 68th asteroid to pass within one lunar distance of Earth — equivalent to 384,401 km — since the beginning of the year.

Head of the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, Majed Abu Zahira, said that the asteroid belongs to the Apollo group, a collection of rocks with diameters ranging between 5.3 and 12 meters, and is also on the list of so-called near-earth asteroids whose trajectories intersects with Earth’s orbit.

The 2021 NA asteroid was first spotted at Pan-STARRS 1 observatory in Hawaii on July 1, two days before its close approach.

Abu Zahira said that if the asteroid were on a collision course with Earth, it would turn into a fireball as it plunges through the planet’s atmosphere.

The discovery of any asteroid helps advance our knowledge of the solar system, he added.

“These bodies are like time machines that hold many secrets and can tell us more about the origins of our planet,” he said.

Abu Zahira said that observing the movement of the latest asteroid is an excellent opportunity to test international capabilities to respond collectively to any future asteroid threat.

Topics: asteroids

