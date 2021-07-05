You are here

  • Home
  • Extending OPEC+ deal beyond April is the basis of agreement: Saudi Energy Minister

Extending OPEC+ deal beyond April is the basis of agreement: Saudi Energy Minister

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made his comments about the OPEC+ deal in an interview with Al Arabiya TV. (Screenshot/Al Arabiya TV)
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made his comments about the OPEC+ deal in an interview with Al Arabiya TV. (Screenshot/Al Arabiya TV)
Short Url

https://arab.news/48cxe

Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Extending OPEC+ deal beyond April is the basis of agreement: Saudi Energy Minister

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman made his comments about the OPEC+ deal in an interview with Al Arabiya TV. (Screenshot/Al Arabiya TV)
  • Prince Abdulaziz also said there should be an increase in production to meet expected decline in oil supply during summer period
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Extending the current OPEC+ deal is the “basis of the agreement” and it's not a “branch” of it, Saudi Arabia's energy minister said Sunday, stressing on the need of the alliance between OPEC and non-OPEC to continue the agreement to restrain production after it ends in April 2022.

“The extension is there in the agreement... while increasing (production) isn't mentioned,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with Al Arabiya TV.

The Saudi energy minister also said on Sunday that there should be an increase in production to meet an expected decline in oil supply during the summer period. 

The minister hailed the efforts made by the alliance, known as OPEC+, under the current agreement to restore the market balance, adding that its success wasn't possible without the extra voluntary cuts that Saudi Arabia made under the current agreement.

“I represent a balanced country, which takes into account the interests of everyone in its role, as the head of OPEC +,” Prince Abdulaziz said. “Saudi Arabia has made the biggest sacrifice, and without its leadership, the oil market would not have improved.”

There is consensus between OPEC+ member states regarding baseline oil output, except for one country, the energy minister said.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said no country could use a single month as a baseline production reference, in the televised interview.

The energy minister added that he was “neither optimistic nor pessimistic” about talks between OPEC+ countries set to resume on Monday.

UAE energy minister Suhail Al Mazrouei said on Sunday that his country supports OPEC+ proposal to increase production over the coming months till the end of the year, but mentioned that his country will seek better terms with other producers in the alliance. 

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia OPEC OPEC+

Related

Some oil experts believe that OPEC+ will find a solution to the impasse before talks recommence. (Reuters/File Photo)
Business & Economy
UAE supports OPEC+ output hike, looks for better terms
UAE backs OPEC+ supply hike, but looks for better terms
Business & Economy
UAE backs OPEC+ supply hike, but looks for better terms

Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge

Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
AP

Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge

Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge
  • An affiliate of the notorious REvil gang infected thousands of victims in at least 17 countries on Friday, cybersecurity researchers say
  • Ransomware criminals break into networks and sow malware that cripples networks on activation. Victims get a decoder key when they pay up
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
AP

BOSTON, US: Cybersecurity teams worked feverishly Sunday to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit.
An affiliate of the notorious REvil gang, best known for extorting $11 million from the meat-processor JBS after a Memorial Day attack, infected thousands of victims in at least 17 countries on Friday, largely through firms that remotely manage IT infrastructure for multiple customers, cybersecurity researchers said. They reported ransom demands of up to $5 million.
The FBI said in a statement Sunday that it was investigating the attack along with the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, though “the scale of this incident may make it so that we are unable to respond to each victim individually.” Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger later issued a statement saying President Joe Biden had “directed the full resources of the government to investigate this incident” and urged all who believed they were compromised to alert the FBI.
Biden suggested Saturday the US would respond if it was determined that the Kremlin is at all involved.
The attack comes less than a month after Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop providing safe haven to REvil and other ransomware gangs whose unrelenting extortionary attacks the US deems a national security threat.
A broad array of businesses and public agencies were hit by the latest attack, apparently on all continents, including in financial services, travel and leisure and the public sector — though few large companies, the cybersecurity firm Sophos reported. Ransomware criminals break into networks and sow malware that cripples networks on activation by scrambling all their data. Victims get a decoder key when they pay up.
The Swedish grocery chain Coop said most of its 800 stores would be closed for a second day Sunday because their cash register software supplier was crippled. A Swedish pharmacy chain, gas station chain, the state railway and public broadcaster SVT were also hit.
In Germany, an unnamed IT services company told authorities several thousand of its customers were compromised, the news agency dpa reported. Also among reported victims were two big Dutch IT services companies — VelzArt and Hoppenbrouwer Techniek. Most ransomware victims don’t publicly report attacks or disclose if they’ve paid ransoms.
CEO Fred Voccola of the breached software company, Kaseya, estimated the victim number in the low thousands, mostly small businesses like “dental practices, architecture firms, plastic surgery centers, libraries, things like that.”
Voccola said in an interview that only between 50-60 of the company’s 37,000 customers were compromised. But 70 percent were managed service providers who use the company’s hacked VSA software to manage multiple customers. It automates the installation of software and security updates and manages backups and other vital tasks.
Experts say it was no coincidence that REvil launched the attack at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, knowing US offices would be lightly staffed. Many victims may not learn of it until they are back at work on Monday. The vast majority of end customers of managed service providers “have no idea” what kind of software is used to keep their networks humming, said Voccola,
Kaseya said it sent a detection tool to nearly 900 customers on Saturday night.
John Hammond of Huntress Labs, one of the first cybersecurity firms to sound the alarm on the attack, said he’d seen $5 million and $500,000 demands by REVil for the decryptor key needed to unlock scrambled networks. The smallest amount demanded appears to have been $45,000.
Sophisticated ransomware gangs on REvil’s level usually examine a victim’s financial records — and insurance policies if they can find them — from files they steal before activating the data-scrambling malware. The criminals then threaten to dump the stolen data online unless paid. It was not immediately clear if this attack involved data theft, however. The infection mechanism suggests it did not.
“Stealing data typically takes time and effort from the attacker, which likely isn’t feasible in an attack scenario like this where there are so many small and mid-sized victim organizations,” said Ross McKerchar, chief information security officer at Sophos. “We haven’t seen evidence of data theft, but it’s still early on and only time will tell if the attackers resort to playing this card in an effort to get victims to pay.”
Dutch researchers said they alerted Miami-based Kaseya to the breach and said the criminals used a “zero day,” the industry term for a previous unknown security hole in software. Voccola would not confirm that or offer details of the breach — except to say that it was not phishing.
“The level of sophistication here was extraordinary,” he said.
When the cybersecurity firm Mandiant finishes its investigation, Voccola said he is confident it will show that the criminals didn’t just violate Kaseya code in breaking into his network but also exploited vulnerabilities in third-party software.
It was not the first ransomware attack to leverage managed services providers. In 2019, criminals hobbled the networks of 22 Texas municipalities through one. That same year, 400 US dental practices were crippled in a separate attack.
One of the Dutch vulnerability researchers, Victor Gevers, said his team is worried about products like Kaseya’s VSA because of the total control of vast computing resources they can offer. “More and more of the products that are used to keep networks safe and secure are showing structural weaknesses,” he wrote in a blog Sunday.
The cybersecurity firm ESET identified victims in least 17 countries, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Indonesia, New Zealand and Kenya.
Kaseya says the attack only affected “on-premise” customers, organizations running their own data centers, as opposed to its cloud-based services that run software for customers. It also shut down those servers as a precaution, however.
Kaseya, which called on customers Friday to shut down their VSA servers immediately, said Sunday it hoped to have a patch in the next few days.
Active since April 2019, REvil provides ransomware-as-a-service, meaning it develops the network-paralyzing software and leases it to so-called affiliates who infect targets and earn the lion’s share of ransoms. US officials say the most potent ransomware gangs are based in Russia and allied states and operate with Kremlin tolerance and sometimes collude with Russian security services.
Cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch of the Silverado Policy Accelerator think tank said that while he does not believe the Kaseya attack is Kremlin-directed, it shows that Putin “has not yet moved” on shutting down cybercriminals.
 

Topics: ransomware attacks Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency cyberattacks Kaseya ransomware

Related

Kaseya urged customers in a statement on its website to immediately shut down servers running the affected software. (Shutterstock)
Business & Economy
Ransomware hits hundreds of US companies, security firm says
Over half of ransomware victims pay off criminals: Survey
Business & Economy
Over half of ransomware victims pay off criminals: Survey

Surge in Saudi firms looking to set up operations in Qatar: Pro Partner

Surge in Saudi firms looking to set up operations in Qatar: Pro Partner
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Surge in Saudi firms looking to set up operations in Qatar: Pro Partner

Surge in Saudi firms looking to set up operations in Qatar: Pro Partner
  • Company formation firm has seen a 40% rise in inquiries since relations resumed in January
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The number of Saudi-owned companies looking to set up operations in Qatar surged in the first quarter of this year following the restoration of political, trade and travel ties between the two Gulf neighbors.

The resumption of relations between the two countries has seen a 40 percent rise in the number of Saudi companies looking to open operations in Qatar, according to James King, general manager of the Qatar office at the Pro Partner Group, a firm which specializes in company formations.

While he did not give specific numbers, King said that his company had seen a 75 percent year-on-year rise in activity during the first quarter of 2021 and the number of inquiries coming from Saudi companies has increased by 40 percent year-on-year for the first three months of this year.

“The increase in Qatar company formations is being driven by the multi-tiered investment opportunities in the country. These include opportunities linked with the FIFA 2022 World Cup, the North Field Expansion Gas Development Project and the Qatar National Vision 2030. This growth is further enhanced by the ending of the Qatar boycott and the gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions,” King said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain in January agreed to end a boycott imposed on Qatar in mid-2017, and on Feb. 14 trade of goods between Saudi Arabia and Qatar resumed through the Abu Samra border crossing.

There has been a flurry of diplomatic connections in recent months, including Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad’s visit to the Kingdom in May and the appointment last month of a new Saudi ambassador in Doha.

Standard Chartered in January forecast that Qatar’s economy will grow by 3 percent this year as a result of the easing of a three-year regional dispute, up from its previous 2.1 percent growth estimate.

King believed the recent creation of the Qatar Free Zone “represents a major change in how Qatar attracts foreign investment and the industrial sectors it aims to attract.”

While Saudi companies have always been able to set up 100 percent owned companies in Qatar, without the need of a local partner, King said that “many of them choose to have a local partner as they are more familiar with the local business environment.”

Dubai-headquartered Pro Partner Group was established in 2014 and has offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Oman and Qatar, but is planning to expand into Saudi Arabia.

Given the opportunities in the Kingdom, the firm believes that its Saudi office will eventually outperform its existing operations in the UAE and Qatar.

“I see Saudi Arabia as our biggest opportunity of the region by far. And I think in the next two to three years, our business in Saudi Arabia should eclipse our UAE business and Qatar business,” Nazar Musa, Pro Partner Group CEO, told Arab News in June.

Musa said that recent announcements by the Saudi government had spurred interest among companies in expanding their operations to the Kingdom.

“Obviously, there are businesses that have been there for years and years, but I’m talking about the kinds of companies that are starting to speak to us for the first-time about opportunities in the Kingdom,” he said.

Topics: Qatar Qatar Free Zone

Related

Saudi envoy presents credentials to Qatari emir
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy presents credentials to Qatari emir
During the period, the number of investment funds in the Kingdom increased to 691 from 607 in 2019. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi investment fund assets rise 26% to $117bn in 2020

Saudi Arabia allocates $17.25m to support Egyptian SMEs

Saudi Arabia allocates $17.25m to support Egyptian SMEs
Updated 05 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Saudi Arabia allocates $17.25m to support Egyptian SMEs

Saudi Arabia allocates $17.25m to support Egyptian SMEs
Updated 05 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is to provide 270 million Egyptian pounds ($17.25 million) to help support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Egypt, Rania Al-Mashat, the Egyptian minister of international cooperation, announced on Sunday.

The announcement came after three days of meetings in Cairo between the ministry and the Saudi Arabia’s Grant Management Committee. The committee decided that Banque Misr would receive 70 million pounds from the grant’s funds to finance the purchasing of factory machinery, transportation and medical equipment, and devices for laboratories and hospitals.

The Industrial Development Bank was granted 100 million pounds to finance clean energy and to purchase additional equipment. Additionally, the Bank of Cairo was granted 100 million pounds to finance microenterprises.

Al-Mashat said the grant aims to support the development of SMEs in Egypt and to be a catalyst for job creation.

In total, the Saudi Arabia Grant Management Committee has awarded 1.5 billion pounds to support the financing of 2,500 projects in 27 Egyptian governorates.

 

 

 

Topics: small and medium enterprises (SMEs)

Related

Saudi Arabia aims to help SMEs expand their export potential
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia aims to help SMEs expand their export potential
Saudi Central Bank extends SME deferred payment program another 3 months
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank extends SME deferred payment program another 3 months

Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center appoints acting CEO

Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center appoints acting CEO
Updated 05 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center appoints acting CEO

Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center appoints acting CEO
  • Banking exec Hani Al-Medaini takes over from Fahad Al-Saif, who has joined the Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF
Updated 05 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Hani Al-Medaini has been appointed acting CEO of the National Debt Management Center, chaired by the Saudi Finance Minister Mohammad Al-Jadaan.

Al-Medaini, a former head of the investment division at Saudi British Bank, takes over from Fahad Al-Saif, who recently joined the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Al-Medaini, who has also worked as a dealer at Samba Financial Group, joined the National Debt Management Center in September 2019 as head of portfolio management and was appointed acting deputy CEO in March. The center was set up in 2015 following the decline in oil prices as part of efforts to help the government tap into the global debt markets.

Last month, the center closed the June 2021 issuance for the government’s Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk, valued at SR8.265 billion ($2.2 billion). The sukuk — or Islamic bonds — were divided into three tranches. The first amounted to SR2.755 billion and will mature in 2028, the second tranche of SR4.650 billion will mature in 2031, and the third of SR860 million in 2035.

Saudi Arabia has been increasingly more active in the sukuk markets. ACWA Power and Aramco have both had successful issuance in recent weeks.

Khalid Al-Bihlal, head of S&P Global Ratings KSA, told Arab News that Saudi Arabia’s debt capital market was expected to continue to grow. “A gradual deepening of the local capital markets would likely increase their transparency and could reinforce corporate governance practices in Saudi Arabia in coming years,” he said.

 

 

Topics: National Debt Management Center (NDMC)

Related

National Debt Management Center completes borrowing plan
Saudi Arabia
National Debt Management Center completes borrowing plan
Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center wins global awards for second year
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center wins global awards for second year

Pandemic ‘negatively affected’ Egypt’s Vision 2030, official warns

Abd-elrahman Nasef, 31, checks the plants in his aquaponic farm, which recycles water in fish tanks to grow vegetables, in Cairo, Egypt June 30, 2021. (REUTERS)
Abd-elrahman Nasef, 31, checks the plants in his aquaponic farm, which recycles water in fish tanks to grow vegetables, in Cairo, Egypt June 30, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 05 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Pandemic ‘negatively affected’ Egypt’s Vision 2030, official warns

Abd-elrahman Nasef, 31, checks the plants in his aquaponic farm, which recycles water in fish tanks to grow vegetables, in Cairo, Egypt June 30, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Kamali said that Egypt’s modernization process is being achieved through an approach that includes consultations with all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, the private sector, academics and others
Updated 05 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Vision 2030 has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s deputy minister of planning and economic development has warned.

Ahmed Kamali said that the emergence of the pandemic imposed negative social and economic repercussions, and new challenges on the Egyptian economy, including the need to transition to green development.

He added that the objective of modernization plans is to align Egypt’s Vision 2030 with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and Africa’s Agenda 2063, in addition to keeping pace with global and regional changes.

Among the important issues that have been added to the updated version of the vision are that of water scarcity and population growth, he said.

Kamali said that Egypt’s modernization process is being achieved through an approach that includes consultations with all stakeholders, including the government, civil society, the private sector, academics and others.

The deputy minister said that the first step in this regard focuses on identifying gaps in the economic, social and environmental aspects through research papers that have been drawn up in each ministry and government agency.

The second step includes groups of task forces and specialized experts working on partial reports for each identified gap, while the third step includes the compilation of these reports and research papers.

Kamali added that the fourth step includes a series of consultative sessions with representatives of the government, private sector, civil society and academics to discuss the required targets.

The deputy minister also discussed the strategic goals of improving the quality of life for citizens, achieving social justice and equality, access to an integrated and sustainable environmental system, and access to competitive and diversified knowledge.

He said that the tools used to accelerate the achievement of the previous strategic objectives include controlling population growth, relying on supportive cultural values, improving the availability of information and environmental legislation, achieving digital transformation and promoting technology and innovation.

 

Topics: Egypt’s Vision 2030

Related

Egypt’s tourism sector begins to bounce back
Business & Economy
Egypt’s tourism sector begins to bounce back
Dubai high-rise construction makes a comeback with Business Bay skyscraper
Business & Economy
Dubai high-rise construction makes a comeback with Business Bay skyscraper

Latest updates

Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge
Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge
Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on final ‘Manic Monday’
Djokovic, Federer and teenage hope top Wimbledon bill on final ‘Manic Monday’
Title-hungry upstart Suns and Bucks meet in NBA Final
The Phoenix Suns team celebrate after a 130-103 final game victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on June 30, 2021. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Mastermind of deadly blast in Lahore linked to Indian spy agency, claims Pakistan
Mastermind of deadly blast in Lahore linked to Indian spy agency, claims Pakistan
Surge in Saudi firms looking to set up operations in Qatar: Pro Partner
Surge in Saudi firms looking to set up operations in Qatar: Pro Partner

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.