What We Are Reading Today: What Strange Paradise

What We Are Reading Today: Miseducated by Brandon P. Fleming

This fascinating and inspiring memoir touches down on a lot of topics.

This is the story of one man’s journey from drug-addiction and abuse to saving other teens’ lives and teaching at one of the top schools in the US.

Brandon P. Fleming “bares all as he shares this memoir of his toxic childhood, his out of control teen years, his numerous slips into drug use and dealing, and the multiple chances for change and improvement that he let slip out of his fingers,” said a review on goodreads.com.

Mychal Denzel Smith said in a review for The New York Times that the events of Fleming’s life, as laid out in his debut memoir, Miseducated, “are filled with the kinds of conflict, tragedy and (sometimes) humor that may command attention in conversation or on a stage. But the narrative he weaves around them doesn’t help them stand out on the page.”

Fleming is an assistant debate coach at Harvard and the founder and CEO of the Harvard Diversity Project.