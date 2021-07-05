You are here

Scale, details of massive Kaseya ransomware attack emerge

This file photo illustration shows a screen displaying the Darkside Onionsite address with a notice saying it could not be found. (AFP / OLIVIER DOULIERY)
Updated 05 July 2021
AP

  • An affiliate of the notorious REvil gang infected thousands of victims in at least 17 countries on Friday, cybersecurity researchers say
  • Ransomware criminals break into networks and sow malware that cripples networks on activation. Victims get a decoder key when they pay up
BOSTON, US: Cybersecurity teams worked feverishly Sunday to stem the impact of the single biggest global ransomware attack on record, with some details emerging about how the Russia-linked gang responsible breached the company whose software was the conduit.
An affiliate of the notorious REvil gang, best known for extorting $11 million from the meat-processor JBS after a Memorial Day attack, infected thousands of victims in at least 17 countries on Friday, largely through firms that remotely manage IT infrastructure for multiple customers, cybersecurity researchers said. They reported ransom demands of up to $5 million.
The FBI said in a statement Sunday that it was investigating the attack along with the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, though “the scale of this incident may make it so that we are unable to respond to each victim individually.” Deputy National Security Adviser Anne Neuberger later issued a statement saying President Joe Biden had “directed the full resources of the government to investigate this incident” and urged all who believed they were compromised to alert the FBI.
Biden suggested Saturday the US would respond if it was determined that the Kremlin is at all involved.
The attack comes less than a month after Biden pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop providing safe haven to REvil and other ransomware gangs whose unrelenting extortionary attacks the US deems a national security threat.
A broad array of businesses and public agencies were hit by the latest attack, apparently on all continents, including in financial services, travel and leisure and the public sector — though few large companies, the cybersecurity firm Sophos reported. Ransomware criminals break into networks and sow malware that cripples networks on activation by scrambling all their data. Victims get a decoder key when they pay up.
The Swedish grocery chain Coop said most of its 800 stores would be closed for a second day Sunday because their cash register software supplier was crippled. A Swedish pharmacy chain, gas station chain, the state railway and public broadcaster SVT were also hit.
In Germany, an unnamed IT services company told authorities several thousand of its customers were compromised, the news agency dpa reported. Also among reported victims were two big Dutch IT services companies — VelzArt and Hoppenbrouwer Techniek. Most ransomware victims don’t publicly report attacks or disclose if they’ve paid ransoms.
CEO Fred Voccola of the breached software company, Kaseya, estimated the victim number in the low thousands, mostly small businesses like “dental practices, architecture firms, plastic surgery centers, libraries, things like that.”
Voccola said in an interview that only between 50-60 of the company’s 37,000 customers were compromised. But 70 percent were managed service providers who use the company’s hacked VSA software to manage multiple customers. It automates the installation of software and security updates and manages backups and other vital tasks.
Experts say it was no coincidence that REvil launched the attack at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, knowing US offices would be lightly staffed. Many victims may not learn of it until they are back at work on Monday. The vast majority of end customers of managed service providers “have no idea” what kind of software is used to keep their networks humming, said Voccola,
Kaseya said it sent a detection tool to nearly 900 customers on Saturday night.
John Hammond of Huntress Labs, one of the first cybersecurity firms to sound the alarm on the attack, said he’d seen $5 million and $500,000 demands by REVil for the decryptor key needed to unlock scrambled networks. The smallest amount demanded appears to have been $45,000.
Sophisticated ransomware gangs on REvil’s level usually examine a victim’s financial records — and insurance policies if they can find them — from files they steal before activating the data-scrambling malware. The criminals then threaten to dump the stolen data online unless paid. It was not immediately clear if this attack involved data theft, however. The infection mechanism suggests it did not.
“Stealing data typically takes time and effort from the attacker, which likely isn’t feasible in an attack scenario like this where there are so many small and mid-sized victim organizations,” said Ross McKerchar, chief information security officer at Sophos. “We haven’t seen evidence of data theft, but it’s still early on and only time will tell if the attackers resort to playing this card in an effort to get victims to pay.”
Dutch researchers said they alerted Miami-based Kaseya to the breach and said the criminals used a “zero day,” the industry term for a previous unknown security hole in software. Voccola would not confirm that or offer details of the breach — except to say that it was not phishing.
“The level of sophistication here was extraordinary,” he said.
When the cybersecurity firm Mandiant finishes its investigation, Voccola said he is confident it will show that the criminals didn’t just violate Kaseya code in breaking into his network but also exploited vulnerabilities in third-party software.
It was not the first ransomware attack to leverage managed services providers. In 2019, criminals hobbled the networks of 22 Texas municipalities through one. That same year, 400 US dental practices were crippled in a separate attack.
One of the Dutch vulnerability researchers, Victor Gevers, said his team is worried about products like Kaseya’s VSA because of the total control of vast computing resources they can offer. “More and more of the products that are used to keep networks safe and secure are showing structural weaknesses,” he wrote in a blog Sunday.
The cybersecurity firm ESET identified victims in least 17 countries, including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, Indonesia, New Zealand and Kenya.
Kaseya says the attack only affected “on-premise” customers, organizations running their own data centers, as opposed to its cloud-based services that run software for customers. It also shut down those servers as a precaution, however.
Kaseya, which called on customers Friday to shut down their VSA servers immediately, said Sunday it hoped to have a patch in the next few days.
Active since April 2019, REvil provides ransomware-as-a-service, meaning it develops the network-paralyzing software and leases it to so-called affiliates who infect targets and earn the lion’s share of ransoms. US officials say the most potent ransomware gangs are based in Russia and allied states and operate with Kremlin tolerance and sometimes collude with Russian security services.
Cybersecurity expert Dmitri Alperovitch of the Silverado Policy Accelerator think tank said that while he does not believe the Kaseya attack is Kremlin-directed, it shows that Putin “has not yet moved” on shutting down cybercriminals.
 

Turkish inflation hits two-year high with surprise jump to 17.5 percent

Turkish inflation hits two-year high with surprise jump to 17.5 percent
  • The month-on-month consumer price reading was also higher than expected, up 1.94 percent according to the Turkish Statistical Institute
ISTANBUL: Turkish annual inflation jumped to a two-year high of 17.53 percent in June, exceeding a forecast of 17 percent and continuing an extended rise after a brief dip, potentially delaying any interest rate cuts to later in the year.
The month-on-month consumer price reading was also higher than expected, up 1.94 percent according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared with a Reuters poll forecast of 1.50 percent.
Inflation, which has remained in double digits for most of the last four years, has been held up by lira depreciation, depleted monetary credibility and a burst of demand as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
The depreciation accelerated when President Tayyip Erdogan sacked a hawkish central bank governor in March, raising worries of earlier-than-expected cuts to the 19 percent policy interest rate.
Analysts said the hot inflation data eased those worries. The lira was virtually unchanged at 8.6825 against the dollar at 0801 GMT, compared with Friday’s close of 8.7.
“It very much looks like the central bank’s promise to keep real rates positive will be tested with the headline rate very likely to push through” the 19 percent policy rate, said Tim Ash of BlueBay Asset Management.
In May, inflation unexpectedly dropped to 16.59 percent when price hikes were delayed due to a COVID-19 lockdown. It has otherwise been on an uptrend since last September despite the start of a monetary tightening cycle that month.
The producer price index rose 4.01 percent month-on-month in June for a big annual rise of 42.89 percent. That reflects the currency’s drop of about 17 percent since mid-March, which has raised overall prices for import-dependent Turkey.
Transportation costs soared more than 26 percent year-over-year in June, reflecting higher energy prices, while household goods were up nearly as much, the data showed.
Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday that inflation could be higher than expected this month and next, but that monthly moves would not affect its year-end forecast of 12.2 percent, according to two sources on an investor call.
They cited Kavcioglu as saying the bank expected inflation to show a marked fall at the start of the fourth quarter at the latest.
The inflation data make the bank’s year-end forecast “appear very optimistic,” said Ash of BlueBay.
Concerns about political interference in central bank independence have risen after Erdogan, a self-described “enemy” of interest rates, abruptly sacked the last three governors in two years.

Saudi issues new customs rules to boost local, GCC production

Saudi issues new customs rules to boost local, GCC production
Saudi issues new customs rules to boost local, GCC production

Saudi issues new customs rules to boost local, GCC production
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has approved the national rules of origin which aim to promote local content, Finance Minister Mohamed Al-Jadaan said on Twitter.
It means that products which are not made in a GCC country will be considered foreign goods by customs.
The decision was approved after coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Trade, and the General Authority for Foreign Trade, according to the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
This decision is valid from the date of its issuance until the unified Gulf rules of origin are issued and entered into force.

Saudi Arabia's PIF eyes $1 trillion assets by end of 2025, says deputy governor

Saudi Arabia's PIF eyes $1 trillion assets by end of 2025, says deputy governor
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) assets have grown to about SR1.6 trillion ($426.6 billion) and it aims to expand this to SR4 trillion ($1 trillion) by the end of 2025, said Deputy Governor Yazeed Al-Hamid.
The sovereign wealth fund aims to boost its local investments to account for 75-80 percent of its total investments, Al-Hamid told Al Riyadh paper.
The PIF contributed about SR311 billion in the Saudi economy, and contributed to generating 331,000 direct and indirect jobs in the local market between 2016 and 2020. It aims to generate about 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs by the year 2025, he said.
The PIF also hopes to pave the way for more local stock exchange flotations by becoming an active participant in the Kingdom’s financial markets, through the listing of some of its Saudi units.
It is focusing on 13 strategic sectors including service utilities, renewable energy, aviation and defense, vehicles, transport and logistics, minerals and mining, financial services, health care, communications, media and technology, food and agriculture, and others, Al-Hamid said.
He emphasized the role of the fund’s investments in promoting the renewable energy sector in the Kingdom amid the pressing global challenge of climate change.
He said that the ‘fund of funds’ company (Jada) was established to stimulate investment in private equity and venture capital funds.
It has invested SR1.4 billion in 18 investment funds so far, Al-Hamid said.
Among its investments is a 50 percent stake in Americana, a leading restaurant and food company in the MENA region.

HydrogenOne plans London listing to invest in hydrogen projects with ESG focus

HydrogenOne plans London listing to invest in hydrogen projects with ESG focus
HydrogenOne plans London listing to invest in hydrogen projects with ESG focus

HydrogenOne plans London listing to invest in hydrogen projects with ESG focus
  • Hydrogen has long-been touted as a potential clean fuel as it only emits water vapor
LONDON: HydrogenOne Capital Growth plc said on Monday it plans to list on the London Stock Exchange to raise £250 million ($345.85 million) for investing in clean hydrogen projects.
HydrogenOne Capital was launched by JJ Traynor, a former Royal Dutch Shell executive, and Richard Hulf, who has worked at Exxon Mobil and been an energy fund manager at Artemis.
Hydrogen has long-been touted as a potential clean fuel as it only emits water vapor.
The company said it intends to provide access to clean hydrogen through investment in a diversified portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focussed assets to deliver capital growth with a strong environment, social and governance (ESG) focus.
INEOS Energy has committed to buying shares worth £25 million as a cornerstone investor, the fund said.
The company said it expects to publish a prospectus shortly for the 100 pence per share offering on the LSE’s premium segment, and to close the issue by end July.
“HydrogenOne is for energy investors who want to move beyond fossil fuels now, not later, and deploy substantial growth capital into the energy transition,” Traynor said in a statement.
It will be the first UK-listed investment company to focus on hydrogen assets and exclude fossil fuel producers, the company said.

Oil edges up as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over supply

Oil edges up as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over supply
Oil edges up as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over supply

Oil edges up as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over supply
  • The number of oil and gas rigs, an early indicator of future output, was up by 5 to 475 in the week to July 2
LONDON: Oil prices were slightly on Monday with investors and traders awaiting crucial talks by OPEC+ following disagreement over output within the group that could lead to major producers pumping up volumes to grab market share.
Brent crude was up 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $76.32 a barrel in early London trade, after slipping 1 cent last week, the first weekly decline in six. US oil gained 12 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $75.28 a barrel, having risen 1.5 percent last week, the sixth consecutive week of gains for the contract.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, voted on Friday to increase production by about 2 million barrels a day from August to December 2021 and to extend the remaining output cuts to the end of 2022, but objections from the UAE prevented an agreement.
In the United States, energy companies increased oil and natural gas rigs for a third week out of the last four.
The number of oil and gas rigs, an early indicator of future output, was up by 5 to 475 in the week to July 2, the most since April 2020, Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely watched report on Friday.

