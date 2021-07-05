You are here

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant back online – official

Above, an overview of Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on January 8, 2020. (Maxar Technologies/AFP)
  • ‘Technical fault’ at Bushehr plant ‘was fixed,’ allowing the plant to resume power generation
TEHRAN: Iran’s only nuclear power plant has been brought back online, its manager said early Monday, after two weeks off-grid amid conflicting reports over an apparent regular maintenance operation.
The “technical fault” that shut down the Bushehr plant and its 1,000-megawatt reactor on Iran’s southern coast “was fixed,” allowing the plant to resume power generation and be reconnected, Mahmoud Jafari, who is also deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told ISNA news agency around midnight.

ANKARA: A fugitive Turkish businessman who wants to return home to avoid US prosecution is due to appear in an Austrian court on Monday carrying secrets with potential geopolitical ramifications.
The list of scandals implicating businessman Sezgin Baran Korkmaz is long, stretching back to the early months of former US President Donald Trump’s administration.
It also involves a cast of colorful cohorts, including two polygamist sectarians in Utah, Jacob and Isaiah Kingston, and a California-based fuel company owner named in US documents as Levon Termendzhyan.
US prosecutors allege that Korkmaz laundered more than $133 million in fraud proceeds through bank accounts that he controlled in Turkey and Luxembourg. They accuse him and accomplices of using the money to buy the Turkish airline Borajet, hotels in Turkey and Switzerland, a yacht called the Queen Anne, and a villa and apartment overlooking the Bosphorus in Istanbul. The superceding indictment, unsealed last month, charged Korkmaz with one count of conspiring to commit money laundering, 10 counts of wire fraud and one count of obstruction of an official proceeding.
He was arrested on June 19 when Austria acted on an international arrest notice and is due to appear in court on Monday, his lawyer said on Twitter.
American prosecutors want him tried in the US. Speaking from jail to a Turkish reporter, Korkmaz said he would rather face justice at home, where he is also wanted for money laundering and fraud. The businessman has denied the claims against him.
US officials know the likelihood of Ankara extraditing Korkmaz should he be sent back to Turkey is low.
A large part of the reason lies in Washington’s refusal to hand over a US-based Turkish cleric President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes plotted a failed coup against him in 2016.
A protracted legal battle could add to strains in US-Turkish relations, which began to sour after Erdogan survived the attempted putsch.
The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project found that Korkmaz played a role in Ankara’s efforts to curry favor with Trump in his first years in the White House.
The investigative group also alleged in March that Korkmaz facilitated a 2018 trip for Americans linked to Trump who sought to secure detained US pastor Andrew Brunson’s release from Turkey.
The pastor’s fate became a major issue for Trump, who thrust him to the fore of US-Turkish relations until Brunson’s eventual release in late 2018.
Analysts note that Korkmaz’s case comes just as Erdogan — facing sagging domestic approval numbers — is trying to iron out diplomatic problems so that he can secure foreign investment and boost economic growth.

Egypt FM seeks UN counsel in GERD dispute amid Ethiopia threats

A radio operator at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
A radio operator at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
Updated 05 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt FM seeks UN counsel in GERD dispute amid Ethiopia threats

A radio operator at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Ethiopia. (AFP/File)
  • Sameh Shoukry urges legal deal that ‘meets aspirations’ of 3 countries
Updated 05 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt involved the UN Security Council in the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) dispute last month after negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia failed, Sameh Shoukry, Egyptian minister of foreign affairs, has said.

Shoukry said that the involvement of the UN “became necessary” following repeat statements by Ethiopia that it was determined to fill the dam.
During televised statements, the minister said that Egypt began making contact with members of the Security Council, urging them to hold a session for the second time, saying that the council should “pay attention to this important issue.” He said that Egypt had sent a letter to the council in this regard.

SPEEDREAD

• During televised statements, the minister said that Egypt began making contact with members of the Security Council, urging them to hold a session for the second time, saying that the council should ‘pay attention to this important issue.’

• Egypt and Sudan requested the meeting, which was followed by ‘diplomatic contact with the members until they were convinced of the importance of holding the session.’

Egypt and Sudan requested the meeting, which was followed by “diplomatic contact with the members until they were convinced of the importance of holding the session.”
Shoukry said that he “looks forward” to the Security Council involvement, and expects them to take a bold position on the GERD dispute that helps reach a binding legal agreement meeting the aspirations of the three countries.
“Egypt has always been seeking to negotiate and reach a binding legal agreement. If there is a push by the Security Council to return to negotiations, we may reach a deal, as the Security Council is the organ that expresses the will of the international community,” he added.

Iranian authorities reimpose coronavirus restrictions as Delta variant spreads

Iran has ordered the closures of nonessential businesses in 275 cities, including the capital of Tehran. (AFP/File)
Iran has ordered the closures of nonessential businesses in 275 cities, including the capital of Tehran. (AFP/File)
Updated 05 July 2021
AP

Iranian authorities reimpose coronavirus restrictions as Delta variant spreads

Iran has ordered the closures of nonessential businesses in 275 cities, including the capital of Tehran. (AFP/File)
  • Spread of delta variant spurs fears of another devastating surge in the country
Updated 05 July 2021
AP

TEHRAN: Iran announced on Sunday it was reimposing coronavirus restrictions on major cities, as the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant spurs fears of another devastating surge in the nation.

After over a year battling the worst virus outbreak in the Middle East, Iran ordered the closures of nonessential businesses in 275 cities, including the capital of Tehran.
The shutdown of all public parks, restaurants, dessert shops, beauty salons, malls and bookstores applies to the country’s “red” and “orange” zones, or municipalities ranked as having an elevated risk of COVID-19.
The government said it was also imposing a travel ban between cities with high infection rates.
Iran’s new restrictions are designed to slow the spread of the highly transmissible delta variant first detected in India, which on Saturday President Hassan Rouhani warned was driving a potential “fifth wave” of infections in the country. Reports of new cases have risen steadily in recent weeks, nearly doubling from from mid-June to early July.

FASTFACT

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei received the homemade vaccine on state TV and encouraged the public to follow suit.

The country has reported a total of 3.2 million infections and 84,627 deaths — the highest toll in the region.
The spike comes as Iran’s vaccine rollout lags, with less than 2 percent of the population of 84 million fully vaccinated, according to online scientific publication Our World in Data. Iran says it has administered some 6.3 million doses so far. Those shots have mainly come from abroad, including from COVAX, an international initiative meant to distribute vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. Iran also has imported Chinese state-backed Sinopharm vaccines and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.
With foreign vaccines still in short supply, the country has accelerated efforts to develop its own shots. Last month, authorities granted emergency use authorization to the domestically produced COVIran Barekat shot, without publishing data on its safety or efficacy. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who previously warned against the import of American and British vaccines amid deep-rooted distrust of the West, received the homemade vaccine on state TV and encouraged the public to follow suit.

Yemen government seizes control of new areas in Al-Bayda province

Yemen government seizes control of new areas in Al-Bayda province
Updated 04 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen government seizes control of new areas in Al-Bayda province

Yemen government seizes control of new areas in Al-Bayda province
  • On Saturday, Yemen’s army started a new offensive to liberate Al-Bayda from the Houthis
  • State and local media broadcast videos showing what appeared to be government troops on armed vehicles rolling into liberated areas for the first time since 2015
Updated 04 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Government troops and local tribesmen on Sunday liberated several villages and hilly locations in the central province of Al-Bayda during the second day of a military offensive to push Iran-backed Houthis from the area, government and military officials said. 
Yemen’s Information Minister Mu’amar Al-Eryani said that government troops scored “major victories” in Al-Bayda after liberating mountains, villages and other military locations, mainly in the Humaiqan area in Al-Zaher district, west of Al-Bayda, adding that loyalists cut off supply lines to pockets of Houthis in Al-Zaher, Al-Jamajem and Al-Nasefa and government forces were still fighting their way into new areas.
“We commend the great role of the tribal leaders and tribesmen and all the honorable people who supported the heroes of the national army and the popular resistance in the major military operation (in the province),” the Yemeni minister said, noting that dozens of rebel fighters were killed or captured and loyalists seized armed vehicles, trucks and ammunition abandoned by the fleeing Houthis.
On Saturday, Yemen’s army started a new offensive to liberate Al-Bayda from the Houthis and relieve pressure on the government forces battling the Houthis in the neighboring Marib province.
State and local media broadcast videos showing what appeared to be government troops on armed vehicles rolling into liberated areas for the first time since 2015 when the Houthis seized control of most of the province districts. 
If advances continued on the same scale, local army commanders and analysts said, government troops might be able to liberate Al-Bayda city, the province’s capital, and push further into opening new fronts in the neighboring Thamar and Ibb provinces.


For six years, Yemen government troops have been trying to seize control of new areas in Al-Bayda province, but failed to make advances due to stiff resistance from the Houthis. 
For the Yemeni forces to keep up the momentum of the offensive, the Yemeni army should mount similar assaults on the Houthis in Hodeidah, Taiz and Abyan to distract their forces, Yasser Al-Yafae, an Aden-based political analyst, told Arab News.
“There are great military successes for the first time since 2015. For this military offensive to succeed, the legitimate government should simultaneously activate other fronts in Taiz, the Western Coast and other area areas,” he said, warning that if the Houthis were allowed to recapture the liberated areas in Al-Bayda they would kill, displace and blow up houses of tribal leaders who aided government troops. 
Meanwhile, at least two soldiers were killed and more than 20 more wounded when an explosion ripped through a mosque at a military base during the afternoon prayer in the southern province of Abyan, a local journalist told Arab News on Sunday.
Dozens of soldiers from the 5th Infantry Brigade were inside the base’s mosque when a large explosion, apparently caused by a ballistic missile or explosive-rigged drone fired by the Houthis, killed soldiers and partially destroyed the building.
“Four soldiers were critically wounded. All of the targeted soldiers are from Abyan,” said the journalist, who preferred not to be identified. 

Lebanon medicine importers warn foreign drugs running out

Lebanon medicine importers warn foreign drugs running out
Updated 04 July 2021
AFP

Lebanon medicine importers warn foreign drugs running out

Lebanon medicine importers warn foreign drugs running out
  • Medicine “imports have almost completely ground to a halt over the past month,” the association of pharmaceuticals importers said
  • “Importing companies’ stocks of hundreds of medicines to treat chronic and incurable diseases have run out,” it warned
Updated 04 July 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s medicine importers Sunday said they had run out of hundreds of essential drugs and warned of further shortages if the cash-strapped central bank did not unblock funds.
Lebanese are grappling with a raft of shortages, from petrol to medication, as the caretaker government discusses lifting subsidies it can no longer afford amid what the World Bank says is one of the world’s worst financial crises since the 1850s.
The local currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market, but the central bank had been providing importers with dollars at the much more favorable official rate to cover a large part of the cost of imported drugs.
Medicine “imports have almost completely ground to a halt over the past month,” the association of pharmaceuticals importers said in a statement.
The syndicate said the central bank has not released the promised dollars to pay suppliers abroad, who are owed more than $600 million in accumulated dues since December, and importers cannot obtain new lines of credit.
“Importing companies’ stocks of hundreds of medicines to treat chronic and incurable diseases have run out,” it warned.
“And hundreds more will run out through July if we cannot resume imports as soon as possible.”
Syndicate head Karim Gebara told AFP some drugs to treat cardiac diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, cancer and multiple sclerosis were already out of stock.
If nothing is done, “the situation will be catastrophic by the end of July,” depriving “hundreds of thousands of patients” of their medication, he warned.
On Thursday, President Michel Aoun said he, outgoing ministers and the central bank chief had agreed to “continue subsidising medication and medical supplies” selected by the health ministry according to priority.
The government resigned after a deadly port explosion on August 4 last year, but a deeply divided political class has failed since to agree on a new cabinet to lift the nation out of crisis.

