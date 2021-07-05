You are here

  • Home
  • Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border

Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border

Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
The rash of violence in Pakistan’s tribal lands has coincided with the Afghan Taliban’s offensive against the government in Kabul. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nj7zn

Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border

Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
  • Rash of violence in Pakistan’s tribal lands has coincided with the Afghan Taliban’s offensive against the government in Kabul
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan: Militants killed three Pakistani soldiers close to the border with Afghanistan in the North Waziristan tribal region, where Pakistani Taliban fighters have been targeting the Pakistan military, security sources told Reuters.
The militants fired on a checkpost in Spinwam district, in the latest of a spate of attacks on security forces, government officials and suspected collaborators in North Waziristan. The Pakistani military said it was looking into the report.
The rash of violence in Pakistan’s tribal lands has coincided with the Afghan Taliban’s offensive against the government in Kabul, as the United States hastens its departure from Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s government has regularly accused Pakistan’s military of providing covert support for the Afghan Taliban, which the Pakistani government denies.
The Pakistan government has said any peace deal with the Afghan Taliban should ensure groups, like the Pakistan Taliban, do not use Afghanistan as a safe haven for attacks on Pakistan once Western forces withdraw.
On June 30, two soldiers were killed in the Dwatoi district of North Waziristan, after militants opened fire from across the Afghanistan border, Pakistan’s military said.
On June 20, a Pakistan soldier was killed in another attack in Spinwam district. In May, militants ambushed and killed four Pakistani soldiers fencing the disputed border with Afghanistan in the southwest province of Balochistan.
In April, a car bomb at a luxury hotel in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, killed four people in an attack later claimed by the Pakistani Taliban that was meant to target the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan.
And in March, a blast killed three Pakistani soldiers near the Chaman border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

Related

Pakistani soldier killed in attack on check post in North Waziristan
Pakistan
Pakistani soldier killed in attack on check post in North Waziristan
Special Far from home, tribespeople create ‘Little Waziristan’ in bustling northwestern town
Pakistan
Far from home, tribespeople create ‘Little Waziristan’ in bustling northwestern town

Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance

Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance
Updated 30 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance

Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance
  • Hundreds of Afghan security force members have fled swift Taliban advances in the north
  • Tajikistan is looking into setting up camps for potential refugees from Afghanistan, government sources told Reuters
Updated 30 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

DUSHANBE/TAJIKISTAN: More than 1,000 Afghan security personnel have fled across the border into Tajikistan after Taliban advances in northern Afghanistan, the Tajik border guard service said on Monday.
Meanwhile dozens of others were captured by the insurgents.
The crossings on Sunday underscore a rapidly deteriorating situation in the country as foreign troops near a complete withdrawal after 20 years of war in Afghanistan and with peace negotiations stalled.
Hundreds of Afghan security force members have fled swift Taliban advances in the north. But Sunday’s retreats were the largest confirmed, coming just two days after the United States officially vacated its main base in Afghanistan as part of a plan to withdraw all foreign troops by Sept. 11.
The Taliban took over six key districts in the northern province of Badakhshan, which borders both Tajikistan and China, following which 1,037 Afghan servicemen fled across the border with Tajikistan’s permission, its border guard service said.
On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani spoke to his Tajik counterpart, President Emomali Rakhmon, by phone to discuss the developments.
“Special attention was paid to the escalation of the situation in Afghanistan’s northern areas adjacent to Tajikistan,” the Tajik president’s office said in a statement.
It added that Rakhmon expressed concern about “forced crossings” by members of the Afghan security forces. Tajikistan is looking into setting up camps for potential refugees from Afghanistan, government sources told Reuters.
Rakhmon also spoke to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday, who reassured him that Moscow would support Dushanbe if necessary, both directly and through a regional security bloc, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Rakhmon also called fellow Central Asian leaders Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and held a security council meeting where he ordered additional troops to be sent to the Afghan border, his office said.
A senior Afghan official confirmed there had been hundreds of crossings into Tajikistan but did not know the exact number. “The Taliban cut off all the roads and these people had nowhere to go but to cross the border,” he told Reuters on Monday.
Last week, US forces vacated Bagram Air Base — bringing an effective end to the longest war in US history — as part of an understanding with the Taliban, against whom it has fought since ousting the radical Islamist movement from power after the Sept. 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on the United States.
The Taliban has ceased attacks on Western forces but continues to target Afghan government and security installations as it makes rapid territorial gains across the country.
Peace talks between the two sides remain inconclusive.
Zabihullah Atiq, a parliamentarian from Badakhshan, told Reuters that the Taliban had captured 26 of the border province’s 28 districts — three of which were handed over to the insurgents without a fight.
Afghan security force members used various routes to flee, he said, but added that the Taliban captured dozens of personnel in Ishkashem district where Tajik border forces had blocked any crossing into the former Soviet republic.
Tajik officials said they let in 152 people from Ishkashem, but did not comment on whether anyone was denied entry.
Afghan National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, in Moscow on Monday for security talks, said government forces had not anticipated the Taliban offensive but would counterattack.
Russia, which operates a military base in Tajikistan, said the Russian consulate in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif was suspending operations over security concerns, TASS news agency reported.

Topics: Afghanistan Tajikistan Afghan Taliban

Related

Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border
World
Militants kill three Pakistani soldiers near Afghan border

MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy

MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy

MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy
  • Thousands of migrants embark each year on the crossing, often departing in small, inflatable boats from Libya with hopes of reaching Europe
  • MSF's research ship "Geo Barents" was seized on July 2 in Sicily during an inspection
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: French medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Monday an MSF vessel that rescued hundreds of migrants and refugees in the Mediterranean last month has been detained in Italy.
MSF suggested the seizure was politically motivated.
Thousands of migrants embark each year on the crossing, often departing in small, inflatable boats from Libya with hopes of reaching Europe.
So far this year, 866 migrant deaths have been recorded in the Mediterranean, according to the UN migration agency. Most of them, 723, died on the central Mediterranean route where the MSF vessel was operating.
MSF’s research ship, the “Geo Barents,” was seized on July 2 in Augusta, Sicily, during an inspection, the charity said in a statement.
While it is willing to comply with authorities’ requirements, MSF added that such inspections “represent an opportunity for authorities to pursue political objectives under the guise of administrative procedures.”
A UN report in May said that the EU and member states were partly to blame for migrant deaths due to various factors including obstruction of humanitarian rescue efforts.
The EU has not only cut back its own official search and rescue operations but governments have prevented humanitarian agencies from rescuing migrants in distress by impounding their vessels and targeting individuals with administrative and criminal proceedings, the report said.
Italian port authorities in Augusta declined to comment and the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry was not immediately available to comment.
The vessel had rescued more than 400 people including dozens of unaccompanied children from rubber and wooden and fiberglass boats in back-to-back operations during June, an MSF spokesman told Reuters.

Topics: Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) migrants sicily

Related

Aid group MSF ‘horrified’ as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia
World
Aid group MSF ‘horrified’ as colleagues murdered in Ethiopia
MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis
Middle-East
MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis

UK extremist jailed over 9/11 anniversary video

UK extremist jailed over 9/11 anniversary video
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

UK extremist jailed over 9/11 anniversary video

UK extremist jailed over 9/11 anniversary video
  • Shakil Chapra was known to associate with convicted terrorists in UK
  • He and others sent messages celebrating 9/11, calling for attacks on London landmarks
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A known British extremist has been jailed for sharing a video glorifying terrorism on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Shakil Chapra, known by his alias Abu Haleema, has links to other notorious UK terrorists, including London Bridge attacker Khuram Butt and hate preacher Anjem Choudary, through Chapra’s membership of the banned Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) group.

On Friday, Chapra, 43, was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars, with an additional 12 months on license, meaning he will be released but face restrictions to his freedom.

“You are to be sentenced for a single count of distributing a terrorist publication — posting a video agreed to give indirect glorification to and thus encouragement of terrorism,” the judge told Chapra, who admitted guilt to disseminating a terrorist publication in March. “From at least 2013, when you joined ALM, you have held extreme Islamic views.” 

Last November, Chapra was arrested for his links to known British extremist Shehroz Iqbal, 29, who last year was jailed for eight and a half years after being found guilty of encouraging terrorism.

Iqbal was part of a WhatsApp group that included Chapra, in which Iqbal had made a video inciting other members to attack London’s Royal Albert Hall concert venue. He posted the video alongside the words: “Attack, attack.”

In other messages in that same group chat, Chapra posted a video on Sept. 11, 2019, 18 years after the 9/11 terror attacks.

The clip, around one and a half minutes long, features the leader of Boko Haram, a Daesh-aligned African terror group, who gives a speech in which he discusses kidnapping school children before firing his gun into the air.

Chapra wrote “I will show you the most gangster Nigerian,” and following the video posted a 100% emoji and three flame emojis, which prosecutors said was an endorsement of the terrorist’s message.

Other messages sent by the group’s 22 members included “happy 9/11” and “sweet 18 party.” Chapra boasted of links with Choudary, having “studied with Anjem back in the day.”

Following his arrest Chapra, who also sent extremist messages on Telegram to over 230 members of another channel, has since distanced himself from Daesh.

“I used to buy into Isis (Daesh) but not anymore ... You say September last year, I don’t support 9/11,” he said.

But prosecutor Alistair Richardson said Chapra “remains a committed and highly concerning extremist,” adding: “The defendant holds and continues to hold extreme Islamic views, he has held those views for some years.”

Chapra also has links to Butt, 27, who alongside two associates killed eight people and injured dozens in a van attack in London.

Chapra appeared alongside Butt in a 2016 Channel 4 documentary that followed the lives of Daesh supporters in the UK. The two were seen praying in front of a black flag associated with Daesh.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Shakil Chapra 9/11 terror attacks

Related

Special How four British extremists went from West London to heading a brutal Daesh death cell
World
How four British extremists went from West London to heading a brutal Daesh death cell
Special Terror threats have grown in the 20 years since 9/11, experts warn
World
Terror threats have grown in the 20 years since 9/11, experts warn

Italian police discover money transfers totaling €1m to fund terror

Italian police discover money transfers totaling €1m to fund terror
Updated 05 July 2021
 Francesco Bongarra

Italian police discover money transfers totaling €1m to fund terror

Italian police discover money transfers totaling €1m to fund terror
  • Money was sent over course of five years from office in Puglia to collectors based across the world
  • Four people have so far been arrested on charges of financing terror
Updated 05 July 2021
 Francesco Bongarra

ROME: Italian police have discovered that more than €1 million ($1.2 million) were sent over the course of five years from a money transfer office in Puglia, in southern Italy, to 42 foreign collectors based in different countries. Investigators believe that the sum was destined to finance terrorism.

The investigation by Italy’s financial police has been called “The Lebanese” because of the nationality of the man who sent money from Andria to Islamist terror contacts. His identity has not yet been revealed.

The entire sum was divided into transfers worth less than 1,000 euros each in an attempt to avoid rousing the suspicion of financial authorities.

A report was sent to the public prosecutor’s office in Bari by the French judicial authority and Eurojust, an agency based in The Hague that is in charge of investigating and prosecuting transnational crime. Four people were arrested on charges of financing terrorism.

The Italian investigation started on Jan. 10, 2017. The financial police investigated two transfers worth 950 euros each made in three minutes from a money transfer agency in Andria to the Lebanese citizen.

In a press conference attended by Arab News, Col. Luca Cioffi of the financial police said that the man collects money for “foreign terrorist fighters.”

Subsequent investigations have documented further transfers of money from the same money transfer agency based in the north of Bari, the capital city of Puglia, to recipients in Serbia, Turkey, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Albania, Russia, Hungary, Jordan and Thailand.

The suspect transactions had almost all the same artfully divided amounts, beneficiaries, dates and money transfer agencies.

Cioffi explained that the organization tried “to circumvent the anti-money laundering legislation” and thus avoid that the suspicious transactions be reported to the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Bank of Italy.

He said that a few days before the terrorist attack in Dagestan, Russia, on Feb. 18, 2018, in which five women were killed by a man wielding a machine gun while praying in an Orthodox church, transfers of money for a total of 4,800 euros were sent from Andria to two residents in that same area in Russia.

“This is further evidence of the presence in Puglia of subjects linked to international terrorism. We must keep identifying and isolating those criminals who, with the proceeds of their activities in our cities, finance death in other parts of the world,” Forza Italia Sen. Dario Damiani told Arab News.

Topics: Italy Andria dagestan

Related

Italian police arrest 2016 Nice attack suspect: reports
World
Italian police arrest 2016 Nice attack suspect: reports
Italian police arrest 5 linked to Berlin Christmas attacker
World
Italian police arrest 5 linked to Berlin Christmas attacker

France warns coronavirus fourth wave could hit by end-July

France warns coronavirus fourth wave could hit by end-July
Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

France warns coronavirus fourth wave could hit by end-July

France warns coronavirus fourth wave could hit by end-July
  • A fourth wave of infections is ‘a possibility’ by the end of this month
  • Several countries have already seen alarming jumps in new cases because of the Delta variant
Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

PARIS: France could see a new spike in COVID-19 cases by the end of July due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, the government spokesman said Monday.
“Over the past week the epidemic is again gaining ground,” Gabriel Attal told France Inter radio, with the Delta variant now accounting for 30 percent of new infections in the country.
A fourth wave of infections is “a possibility” by the end of this month, he said, echoing a warning issued by Health Minister Olivier Veran late Sunday.
Several countries, including Britain and Russia, have already seen alarming jumps in new cases because of the variant, which was first identified in India.
French officials acknowledge that not enough people are getting vaccinated despite ample supplies, which could lead to a rise in cases.
“We’ve seen in the United Kingdom an explosion (of cases) that occurred very rapidly after the first red flags, and we’re seeing these signs in our country,” Attal said.
Overall, the French infection incidence rate stood at 21 per 100,000 people as of last Thursday, the most recent data available, still below the alert level of 50 but an increase of 10 percent on the previous week.
“The English example shows that a wave is possible from the end of July,” Veran had warned on Twitter, saying that a combination of vaccines, testing and social distancing can limit its impact.
Health authorities reported Sunday nearly 2,600 new cases over the previous 24 hours, also an increase from recent days, though far from the 35,000 daily cases seen at the height of the third wave that hit France in April.
Only 36 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated with two doses, though the government has ruled out making the shots mandatory.
Prime Minister Jean Castex will meet with local officials as well as party leaders in parliament this week to discuss requiring vaccines for health workers and retirement home staff.
The French hospitals federation (FHF) says vaccination rates have stagnated at 64 percent for hospital workers, with holdouts expressing doubts about the safety of the shots.

Topics: France Coronavirus

Related

France’s Macron charts way out of third COVID-19 lockdown
World
France’s Macron charts way out of third COVID-19 lockdown
France to delay easing of coronavirus lockdown if necessary
World
France to delay easing of coronavirus lockdown if necessary

Latest updates

MODON adds second industrial city in Makkah
MODON supervises the industrial complexes and cities developed by the private sector in the Kingdom. (SPA)
Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance
Afghan security personnel flee into Tajikistan as Taliban advance
Saudi Arabia to localize 6 new professions, creating 40,000 jobs
The move aims to provide 40,000 jobs in legal advice, customs clearance, real estate activities, cinemas, driving schools, and technical and engineering professions. (HRSD/Twitter)
Dozens of MEPs decry Iran human rights abuses
Dozens of MEPs decry Iran human rights abuses
MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy
MSF denounces seizure of migrant rescue vessel in Italy

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.