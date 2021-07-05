You are here

Abu Dhabi said to cancel $3bn airport terminal contract

Abu Dhabi said to cancel $3bn airport terminal contract
Visitors tour the construction site of the midfield terminal of Abu Dhabi International Airport in Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)


Abu Dhabi said to cancel $3bn airport terminal contract
  • The terminal, which is still under construction and was once scheduled to open in 2017, has been plagued by years of delays
DUBAI: Abu Dhabi’s state-owned airport operator has canceled a contract with a consortium which was building a 10.8 billion dirham ($2.94 billion) terminal at the emirate’s main airport, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The group, which comprises United Arab Emirates-based Arabtec, Turkey’s TAV Insaat and Athens-based Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), were awarded the contract in 2012 to build the Midfield Terminal Building at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
One of the sources said state-owned Abu Dhabi Airports canceled the contract after the group over ran project costs.
Abu Dhabi Airports and TAV Insaat declined comment. Arabtec, which filed for liquidation in January, and CCC representatives could not be reached for comment.
The terminal, which is still under construction and was once scheduled to open in 2017, has been plagued by years of delays. Abu Dhabi Airports in 2019 said that construction of the new terminal was 97.6 percent complete.
Two sources said Abu Dhabi-headquartered Trojan had been awarded the contract to finish the terminal’s construction.
Trojan did not respond to a request for comment.
The new 700,000 square meter terminal was supposed to support the growth of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways. When the project was launched, the state-owned airline was seeking to build a major transit hub in the UAE capital, but it has restructured and scaled back its ambitions since then.
The contract cancelation also comes amid a deep pandemic-driven recession in the travel industry that is forecast to take years to recover.

Topics: aviation Airports UAE Abu Dhabi

Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

  • S&P Global Ratings in April affirmed the emirate’s debt score with a stable outlook
Updated 7 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sharjah’s government has picked banks to raise over $750 million from an Islamic bond offering, drawn by historically low funding costs with its finances under strain, Bloomberg reported.
The offering could happen as soon as the coming days, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified.
The UAE third-biggest sheikhdom is facing another year of fiscal deterioration after the coronavirus pandemic cut into revenue and forced the local government to spend more to support the economy, according to Bloomberg.
S&P Global Ratings in April affirmed the emirate’s debt score with a stable outlook.
Sharjah’s economic growth will rebound by 4 percent this year after a contraction of about 10 percent in 2020, according to the rating agency.

Topics: debt Sukuk economy Sharjah UAE

Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 29 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian Minister for International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat said boosting transparency to attract more investment was a top priority for the government.
This would make it easier for the private sector to obtain funds from international financial institutions, especially in green finance, she said.
Egypt has “matched its portfolio of ongoing development projects, amounting to $25 billion, with the 17 goals of the development agenda,” Al-Mashat told Bloomberg TV on Sunday.
Egypt’s portfolio of development partners invests directly in infrastructure, education, social solidarity, housing, and new and renewable energy projects, she said.
These projects had a major role in boosting economic output in 2020 despite the pandemic, she added.

Topics: Investment Egypt

Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

  • The month-on-month consumer price reading was also higher than expected, up 1.94 percent according to the Turkish Statistical Institute
Updated 05 July 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish annual inflation jumped to a two-year high of 17.53 percent in June, exceeding a forecast of 17 percent and continuing an extended rise after a brief dip, potentially delaying any interest rate cuts to later in the year.
The month-on-month consumer price reading was also higher than expected, up 1.94 percent according to the Turkish Statistical Institute, compared with a Reuters poll forecast of 1.50 percent.
Inflation, which has remained in double digits for most of the last four years, has been held up by lira depreciation, depleted monetary credibility and a burst of demand as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
The depreciation accelerated when President Tayyip Erdogan sacked a hawkish central bank governor in March, raising worries of earlier-than-expected cuts to the 19 percent policy interest rate.
Analysts said the hot inflation data eased those worries. The lira was virtually unchanged at 8.6825 against the dollar at 0801 GMT, compared with Friday’s close of 8.7.
“It very much looks like the central bank’s promise to keep real rates positive will be tested with the headline rate very likely to push through” the 19 percent policy rate, said Tim Ash of BlueBay Asset Management.
In May, inflation unexpectedly dropped to 16.59 percent when price hikes were delayed due to a COVID-19 lockdown. It has otherwise been on an uptrend since last September despite the start of a monetary tightening cycle that month.
The producer price index rose 4.01 percent month-on-month in June for a big annual rise of 42.89 percent. That reflects the currency’s drop of about 17 percent since mid-March, which has raised overall prices for import-dependent Turkey.
Transportation costs soared more than 26 percent year-over-year in June, reflecting higher energy prices, while household goods were up nearly as much, the data showed.
Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu said on Friday that inflation could be higher than expected this month and next, but that monthly moves would not affect its year-end forecast of 12.2 percent, according to two sources on an investor call.
They cited Kavcioglu as saying the bank expected inflation to show a marked fall at the start of the fourth quarter at the latest.
The inflation data make the bank’s year-end forecast “appear very optimistic,” said Ash of BlueBay.
Concerns about political interference in central bank independence have risen after Erdogan, a self-described “enemy” of interest rates, abruptly sacked the last three governors in two years.

Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has approved the national rules of origin which aim to promote local content, Finance Minister Mohamed Al-Jadaan said on Twitter.
It means that products which are not made in a GCC country will be considered foreign goods by customs.
The decision was approved after coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Trade, and the General Authority for Foreign Trade, according to the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority.
This decision is valid from the date of its issuance until the unified Gulf rules of origin are issued and entered into force.

Updated 05 July 2021

Updated 05 July 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) assets have grown to about SR1.6 trillion ($426.6 billion) and it aims to expand this to SR4 trillion ($1 trillion) by the end of 2025, said Deputy Governor Yazeed Al-Hamid.
The sovereign wealth fund aims to boost its local investments to account for 75-80 percent of its total investments, Al-Hamid told Al Riyadh paper.
The PIF contributed about SR311 billion in the Saudi economy, and contributed to generating 331,000 direct and indirect jobs in the local market between 2016 and 2020. It aims to generate about 1.8 million direct and indirect jobs by the year 2025, he said.
The PIF also hopes to pave the way for more local stock exchange flotations by becoming an active participant in the Kingdom’s financial markets, through the listing of some of its Saudi units.
It is focusing on 13 strategic sectors including service utilities, renewable energy, aviation and defense, vehicles, transport and logistics, minerals and mining, financial services, health care, communications, media and technology, food and agriculture, and others, Al-Hamid said.
He emphasized the role of the fund’s investments in promoting the renewable energy sector in the Kingdom amid the pressing global challenge of climate change.
He said that the ‘fund of funds’ company (Jada) was established to stimulate investment in private equity and venture capital funds.
It has invested SR1.4 billion in 18 investment funds so far, Al-Hamid said.
Among its investments is a 50 percent stake in Americana, a leading restaurant and food company in the MENA region.

