Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali unveils latest couture collection in Paris

DUBAI: US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid hit the runway at designer Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White fashion show in Paris on Sunday.
The 24-year-old took two turns down the catwalk, first in a royal blue mini dress with matching knee-high boots and then in a floor-length gown in the same electric shade, complete with an angular bodice and chunky accessories.
Hadid has had a busy sojourn in Paris, sitting front row at the Dior Homme fashion show last week before she hit the runway for French label Jacquemus alongside US model Kendall Jenner.
“Get your iPhones ready; the vibes are about to be immaculate,” the emcee announced as Hadid opened the Off-White show on Sunday, leading the way for a star-studded cast of models including Joan Smalls, Honey Dijon and Amber Valletta.
The Fall/Winter 2021 collection was marked by maxi-length coats and dresses with inside-out seams, while houndstooth patterns made appearances on bucket hats and tops to add a pop of vibrancy to a sea of blues and greys.
Midway through the show, Tamil dancers accompanied British-Tamil singer M.I.A. as she performed songs such as her 2007 smash hit “Paper Planes.” Abloh explained the team-up in an interview with WWD, saying: “She’s an artist that’s known for speaking her stance on global issues and I wanted to make a safe space for her to do her art and pair it together with what Off-White™ stands for. It’s about representing a young generation, it’s not about selling clothes.”
Abloh, who is also the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, has made attempts to steer the label toward more mature offerings in a bid to shed its strictly streetwear associations. For this collection, WWD reported that the 40-year-old American designer drew inspiration from his background in architecture and recent collaboration with German electronics company Braun.
“Off-White is ageing. I was given the torch of youthful fashion, what’s happening in the next generation, and I think in the last year I’ve aged the fastest that I ever could have,” the designer told the magazine. “The brand in my mind should never be stagnant.”
For her part, Hadid took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes shots from the fashion show and its aftermath, including sneak peaks of herself toasting the designer and playing a boardgame over a meal.
Model Imaan Hammam explores late Tunisian couturier Azzedine Alaïa’s work in Paris
DUBAI: Moroccan-Egyptian-Dutch model Imaan Hammam took to social media this week to take her 1.1 million Instagram followers on a mini tour of the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation in Paris.
The model led fans through an exhibition at the foundation that celebrates the late Tunisian couturier’s work, as well as the work of renowned German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh.
According to the foundation’s website, the pair managed to find “a common territory where each of their expressions seeks to reflect the other’s.
“Without saying a word, the photographer and the couturier were united by their love of black, a love that they would cultivate alike, be it in silver print or in solid color garments. Lindbergh ceaselessly turns to black and white to signify his search for authenticity in the faces he brings to light. Alaïa draws on the monochrome of timeless clothes, veritable sculptures for the body,” a press release for the exhibition stated.
The exhibition features a clutch of photographs by Lindbergh, alongside a showing of sculptural, monochromatic ensembled by Alaïa, who died in November 2017.
Before his passing in Paris, he was in the process of endowing the Azzedine Alaïa Association — a nonprofit administered by his closest accomplices Carla Sozzani, Olivier Saillard and Cristoph von Weyhe — in an effort to preserve his work and archives.
In 2020, the French government granted official foundation status to the Azzedine Alaïa Association, effectively making it a museum.
The couturier had been saving his own work since the 1980s, and he had been collecting the work of designers he admired for even longer, including pieces from Charles James, Paul Poiret, Vionnet, Chanel, Madame Grès and many others. Together, his private collection of clothing occupied five floors and approximately 14,760 square feet in Mr. Alaïa’s compound on rue de la Verrerie.
And it wasn’t just clothes. The late designer collected furniture from designers including Pierre Paulin, Jean Prouvé, Shiro Kuramata and Marc Newson, as well as books.
Hammam seemed taken in by the creativity on show, and captioned a series of images with black heart emojis, and even captioned one shot of a chainmail mini dress “dream look.”
In fact, the catwalk star was one of the first to pay tribute to the fashion legend after his death in 2017. Hammam was featured in a video uploaded to Instagram by French-Algerian model and filmmaker Farida Khelfa, saying: “I just want to say Azzedine Alaïa for me is a legend. Sadly, I haven’t had the chance to meet him, but he has a big place in my heart.”
Mideast filmmakers set to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
DUBAI: British-Palestinian filmmaker Farah Nabulsi and Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania are set to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences alongside more than 300 of their peers.
After several years of massive expansion focused largely on diversifying its demographics, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced its list of 395 invitations for new members, including as Janet Jackson, Robert Pattinson, H.E.R., Henry Golding and Eiza Gonzalez.
Nabulsi directed Oscar-nominated “The Present” while Ben Hania directed Oscar-nominated “The Man Who Sold His Skin.”
Fellow regional names on the list include film producer Ossama Bawardi and Iraqi-Dutch filmmaker Mohamed Al-Daradji.
The 2021 class is 46 percent women, 39 percent underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 53 percent international from 49 countries outside of the US, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Expo 2020 Dubai unveils first permanent public artwork by Kuwaiti creative
DUBAI: A large-scale iridescent, oil drill-shaped sculpture by Kuwaiti artist Monira Al-Qadiri has launched Expo 2020 Dubai’s Public Art Program, which features 11 artists from the UAE, region and wider world.
Alongside Al-Qadiri, the commissioned artists include Hamra Abbas, Afra Al-Dhaheri, Shaikha Al-Mazrou, Abdullah Al-Saadi, Asma Belhamar, Olafur Eliasson, Nadia Kaabi-Linke, Khalil Rabah, Yinka Shonibare and Haegue Yang.
The 11 contemporary artworks will live on as part of the future city of District 2020 as the first curated permanent open-air art exhibition in the UAE.
Expo 2020 Dubai’s Public Art Program takes inspiration from renowned Arab mathematician, astronomer, and physicist Ibn Al-Haytham’s seminal work, Book of Optics (c. 11th century). Ibn Al-Haytham has been called “the father of modern optics” for his significant theories and foundational principles of optics and visual perception.
Tarek Abou El-Fetouh, public art curator at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are thrilled to be launching the Public Art Program with ‘Chimera’ by artist Monira Al-Qadiri. Her bold sculpture with its magnified size and reflective colour makes it seem like a futuristic creature from outer space. Through this sculpture, the artist attempts to merge the pre- and post-oil eras into one body. She creates aesthetic connections between pearls and oil, through their colour, materiality, symbolism, ecology and economy in order to reimagine the past, present and future of the wider Gulf region.”
For her part, Al-Qadiri said: “I am very proud to be among the 11 artists from around the world selected to be part of this program that invites visitors to access new perspectives through art in public space.”
Palestinian architects Elias and Yousef Anastas, founders of the architectural firm AAU ANASTAS, presented their latest work ‘All Purpose’ at the main exhibition of the Venice Architectural Biennale. (Anotnion Ottomanelli)
Palestinian architects champion new ways of building with stone at Venice Architecture Biennale
Displayed as part of the main exhibition, the Anastas brothers’ work showcases new ways of using stone in contemporary design
DUBAI: Bethlehem-based Palestinian architects Elias and Yousef Anastas, founders of the architectural firm AAU ANASTAS, presented their latest work “All Purpose” at the main exhibition of the Venice Architectural Biennale on May 22. While it was the opening night of the biennale, back in the architects’ homeland several Palestinian families in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah were being evicted from their homes. It was a twofold feat for the architects: one, due to the fact that the biennale had finally opened after a long postponement due to the coronavirus, and secondly, the exhibition unexpectedly served as a way to relay a message about Palestine, its architecture and materials, during a time of tension and uncertainty.
For the Anastas brothers, founders of the architectural firm AAU ANASTAS, the exhibition unexpectedly served as a way to relay a message about their homeland, its architecture and materials, in a time of tension and uncertainty.
Situated in the Giardini, within the main exhibition of the Venice Architecture Biennale, All Purpose, created by AAU ANASTAS in collaboration with Professor Maurizio Brocato at Ensa Paris Malaquais, is an installation that looks at the state of stone in contemporary architecture in Palestine.
The Anastas brothers, founders of Local Industries, a design platform that works with Palestinian artisans, have long championed the preservation of local craft techniques through functional contemporary design.
The exhibition serves as a reflection of the use of stone and its potential in contemporary architecture. Its title, All Purpose, refers to the versatility of stone as well as its many meanings for Palestine.
Their installation at the Venice Architecture Biennale presents a roof made of patch-like shapes that are “as minimally curved as possible” to reduce waste in the carving of the stone as well as machine fabrication time. The roof is supported by about 15 slender columns.
“The overall shape of the roof is curved while each piece composing it is as little curved as possible with regards to the total number of stone voussoirs,” Elias Anastas told Arab News. “The only sophisticated part is the interface between stones, which are all doubly curved congruent surfaces.”
“We have been researching stone construction for eight years now, experimenting with various 1:1 scale prototypes and constructions,” Elias and Yousef told Arab News. “Locally, we are challenging the misuse of stone as a cladding material only, the repercussions of a law we inherited from the British mandate in Palestine that has had implications on architecture, urbanism, politics, culture and the environment that are disastrous.”
The use of stone has long been instrumentalized as a political tool in the conquest of Palestinian territory, dating back to the early 20th century to the time of the British mandate. Stone quarrying is Palestine’s greatest export — although quarries in Palestine operate under various Israeli restrictions.
“Globally, we are challenging the absence of stone in contemporary architecture as well as how particular stone techniques have been historically presented as an imported knowledge,” the Anastas brothers said. “Part of our research aims at desacralizing the use of stone. Once you start scratching the surface, you realize that not only have techniques always been a blend of knowledge from different civilizations, but also that in Palestine, for instance, stone has been a major part of domestic and common architecture.”
Through their work the architects challenge what they call “the imperial idea of transmission of knowledge.” To that end they have launched a sub-project within their research called Analogies, whose main aim is to trace analogies between architectural elements across time and space. A few examples, according to the brothers, include the details surrounding the stone entrance of the crusader-built church Saint Anne in Jerusalem, which were actually found in Cairo, Egypt and date to the Mamluk period.
“We globally fight for a multi-polarization of knowledge,” the architects said. “In stone architecture, for example, stereotomy is often associated with the crusaders as masters of stone. However, following traces of stone techniques and architectural forms often leads to much more diverse origins.”
In line with its name, although it was unplanned, All Purpose also had another role during the opening weeks of the Venice Architecture Biennale that coincided with the conflict taking place in the Anastas brothers’ homeland.
In the middle of the renewed fighting between Hamas and Israel in May, they wondered what to do with the popular Radio Alhara, an online radio station that was launched in Palestine at the beginning of worldwide lockdowns in March 2020. For the past year it has provided a platform for discussion, listening and community building. Its name, which means “the neighborhood radio,” echoes the nature of the station itself; an intimate community from the margins that is open and accessible to the world with the mission of bridging cultural boundaries.
“We shut down the radio to have some time to reflect on what to do and very quickly we decided to turn the radio into a platform known as the Sonic Liberation Front,” Elias Anastas said. “It is for anyone who would like to contribute any form of sonic content that is either expressing a form of solidarity with what was happening or to express other forms of injustice or oppression that are happening in other parts of the world.”
During the opening week, All Purpose became a stage for the Sonic Liberation Front launched by Radio Alhara during the Venice Biennale. The space under the vault was used to create in-situ performances by sound artists Moe Choucair and Lawrence Abu Hamdan. Both artists based their work on recordings of ambient sounds from Gaza and Jerusalem.
“Through Radio Alhara we perceived the planet becoming one, especially after the times we lived in during the pandemic,” the architects said. “The Sonic Liberation Front aims to create space to discuss, through art and sound, forms of oppression, injustices and racism happening around the world.”
While rooted in Palestine, both All Purpose and The Sonic Liberation Front share the mission of strengthening global solidarities that stem from diverse contexts in an attempt to fight as the architects state “an imperial reading of our cultures.”