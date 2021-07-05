You are here

Tunisian coastguard retrieves 21 bodies after migrant boat capsizes

Migrants from Tunisia and Lybia arrive onboard of an Italian Guardia Costiera (Coast Guard) boat in the Italian island of Lampedusa on August 1. (AFP)
Reuters

Reuters

TUNIS: The Tunisian coastguard retrieved 21 bodies after a migrant boat capsized, a security official told Reuters on Monday, the second such in incident in the past two days.
At least 43 migrants drowned in a shipwreck off Tunisia also on Saturday, as they tried to cross the Mediterranean from Libya to Italy, while another 84 were rescued.

Cyprus says huge forest blaze fully 'under control'

Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

Cyprus says huge forest blaze fully 'under control'

  • Water-bombing planes from Greece and Israel and British aircraft helped douse the huge fire
  • More than 600 people from the emergency services and army were involved in tackling the blaze
Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

NICOSIA: Firefighters in Cyprus said Monday they had brought under control the island’s worst blaze on record, which ripped through mountain forests and farmland, killing four people and destroying scores of homes.
Water-bombing planes from Greece and Israel and British aircraft from bases on the Mediterranean island helped douse the huge fire, which blackened 55 square kilometers (21 square miles) of the Troodos Mountains.
The Cyprus Forestry Department said Monday that “the fire that broke out on Saturday... came under full control today” at 8:00 a.m..
Four Egyptian farm laborers aged in their 20s and 30s were killed by the flames as they tried to escape on foot after their car plunged into a ravine.
The wildfire, described as the worst since the Republic of Cyprus was established in 1960, destroyed 50 homes, damaged power lines and forced the evacuation of 10 villages, authorities reported.
“Everything was a nightmare and pure hell here, the village was surrounded by fire,” said Akis Giorgiou, 45, from the hamlet of Arakapas.
The fire, fanned by strong winds and exacerbated by a heatwave that has baked the island in temperatures over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), sent up a vast cloud of smoke that was visible from sea and from the other side of the Troodos mountain range.
More than 600 people from the emergency services and army were involved in tackling the blaze, along with a dozen aircraft and 70 fire trucks as well as a reconnaissance drone, the forestry department said.
Firefighters were still deployed en masse on Monday around the badly-hit village of Arakapas, near Limassol, to tackle any potential new outbreaks, the department said.
A 67-year-old farmer was arrested and remanded in custody on suspicion of having unintentionally started the enormous blaze while burning stubble, a charge he denied.
Police said an eyewitness had seen him leaving Arakapas in his car at the time the fire started there. He could face charges of recklessly causing four deaths.
Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said the four Egyptians’ charred bodies had been found outside the village of Odos in Larnaca district.
Their burnt-out vehicle was discovered at the bottom of a ravine and the four bodies were some 600 meters (yards) away.
The Egyptian government said they were farm workers from the North African country, while Nicosia vowed in a tweet to “stand by the victims’ families... offering every support.”
“It is a tragedy,” President Nicos Anastasiades said on Twitter on Sunday.
He described the fire as the worst event since 1974, when the island was divided after Turkey occupied its northern third.

The UAE has become the world's most fully vaccinated country

Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

The UAE has become the world's most fully vaccinated country

  • The national vaccination program has now fully inoculated more than 72.1 percent of the UAE’s population
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has become the world’s most vaccinated country after administering 15.5 million doses, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

The national vaccination program has now fully inoculated more than 72.1 percent of the UAE’s population, overtaking Seychelles to rank number one in terms of total doses administered per 100 people.

In a statement, Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais praised the latest achievement in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The proactive vision of the country’s leadership enabled us to address the challenges posed by COVID-19,” he said while highlighting the efforts of the health sector in providing a wide array of vaccines and raising awareness on the importance of getting vaccinated.

On Sunday, the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced the approval of the emergency registration of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to better combat cases of the Beta, Delta and Alpha virus variants.

The ministry also announced on Sunday that it recorded 1,599 new coronavirus cases alongside three deaths. 

Houthis taking advantage of Stockholm Agreement for terror activities, minister says

Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Houthis taking advantage of Stockholm Agreement for terror activities, minister says

  • The Stockholm Agreement was expected to provide impetus to the Yemen peace process
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Houthi militants have been taking advantage of the 2018 Stockholm Agreement with the Yemen government to further their terror activities in the conflict-ridden country, the country’s information minister, Muammar Al-Eryani said.
Al-Eryani cited a failed terror attempt on Saturday of the Iran-backed group in Hodeidah using two explosive-laden boats.
The militia’s “use of the [Red Sea] ports of Hodeidah Alsalif, Ras Esa to prepare bomb-laden, remotely controlled boats confirms that Houthis have used the Stockholm Agreement to serve their terror activities,” Al-Eryani said in a report by state news agency SABA.
The thwarted attacks “show again the serious danger that the continued Houthi control on parts of the coasts of Hodeidah poses to the security of commercial vessels, oil tankers and international shipping lanes,” he added.
The Stockholm Agreement, brokered by then-UN Special Envoy Martin Griffiths, was expected to provide impetus to the Yemen peace process and stimulate stability to the country.
The agreement had stipulations involving three key components – covering prisoner exchange, Hodeida, and Taiz – which largely have been unfulfilled.
Meanwhile, Yemen’s national Committee for Relief Aid has accused the UN humanitarian office of providing assistance to the Houthis.
Abdullah Al-Hashidi, chairman of the committee’s office in Aljawf and the deputy governor of the northern province, said the UN office paid cash assistance to militant fighters as per a Houthi register of internally displaced persons (IDPs).
“While it is known that the Houthis [in 2020] forced the people of Aljawf to flee to Marib where they settled as IDPs, “the Committee has been surprised to find that the OCHA consults a [Houthi] register on alleged 1,255,000 IDPs who had come to Aljawf from Saadah, Amran and Marib provinces,” Al-Hashidi claimed.
Based on this narrative and report, the OCHA “paid cash assistance to the Iran-backed Houthi militants,” he said.
The local official called for an international investigation to end the diversion of UN aid to militia fighters, and the reversion of aid back to IDPs living in camps since the Houthi invasion of Aljawf’s provincial capital in March last year.

Israel looks to renew law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

Updated 05 July 2021
AP

Israel looks to renew law that keeps out Palestinian spouses

  • Critics say it is a racist measure aimed at restricting the growth of Israel’s Arab minority
  • Because of the law, Arab citizens have few if any avenues for bringing spouses from the West Bank and Gaza into Israel
Updated 05 July 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s parliament is set to vote Monday on whether to renew a temporary law first enacted in 2003 that bars Arab citizens of Israel from extending citizenship or even residency to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza.
Critics, including many left-wing and Arab lawmakers, say it’s a racist measure aimed at restricting the growth of Israel’s Arab minority, while supporters say it’s needed for security purposes and to preserve Israel’s Jewish character.
The law creates an array of difficulties for Palestinian families that span the war-drawn and largely invisible frontiers separating Israel from east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza, territories it seized in the 1967 war that the Palestinians want for a future state.
Israel’s dominant right-wing parties strongly support the law, and it has been renewed every year since being enacted. But Israel’s new government includes opponents of the measure, and the right-wing opposition led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — aiming to embarrass the government — has warned it won’t provide the votes needed to renew the law.
The vote is expected late Monday.
The Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law was enacted as a temporary measure in 2003, at the height of the second intifada, or uprising, when Palestinians launched scores of deadly attacks inside Israel. Proponents said Palestinians from the occupied West Bank and Gaza were susceptible to recruitment by armed groups and that security vetting alone was insufficient.
The law has been renewed even after the uprising wound down in 2005 and the number of attacks plummeted. Today, Israel allows more than 100,000 Palestinian workers from the West Bank to enter on a regular basis.
“It was passed in the middle of the intifada, and now we are in a very different period in time,” said Yuval Shany, a legal expert at the Israel Democracy Institute. Not only are attacks far rarer, but Israel has vastly improved its technological abilities to monitor Palestinians who enter, he said. “I don’t think the security argument is very strong at this point in time.”
Because of the law, Arab citizens have few if any avenues for bringing spouses from the West Bank and Gaza into Israel. The policy affects thousands of families.
Male spouses over the age of 35 and female spouses over the age of 25, as well as some humanitarian cases, can apply for the equivalent of a tourist permit, which must be regularly renewed. The holders of such permits are ineligible for driver’s licenses, public health insurance and most forms of employment. Palestinian spouses from Gaza have been completely banned since the militant Hamas group seized power there in 2007.
The law does not apply to the nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers who live in the West Bank, who have full Israeli citizenship. Under Israel’s Law of Return, Jews who come to Israel from anywhere in the world are eligible for citizenship.
Israel’s Arab minority, which makes up 20 percent of the population, has close familial ties to Palestinians in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and largely identifies with their cause. Arab citizens view the law as one of several forms of discrimination they face in a country that legally defines itself as a Jewish nation-state.
“This law sees every Palestinian as an enemy and as a threat, just because of his ethnic and national affiliation,” said Sawsan Zaher, a lawyer with Adalah, an Arab rights group that has challenged the law in court. “The political message is very racist and very dangerous.”
Palestinians who are unable to get permits but try to live with their spouses inside Israel are at risk of deportation. Couples that move to the West Bank live under Israeli military occupation. If their children are born in the West Bank, they would be subject to the same law preventing spouses from entering Israel, though there is an exception for minors.
The citizenship law also applies to Jewish Israelis who marry Palestinians from the territories, but such unions are extremely rare.
Human Rights Watch pointed to the law as an example of the widespread discrimination faced by Palestinians — both inside Israel and in the territories it controls — in a report earlier this year that said such practices amount to apartheid.
Israel rejects such allegations and says Jewish and Arab citizens have equal rights. It says a controversial 2018 law, which defines Israel as the nation-state of the Jewish people, merely recognizes the country’s character and does not infringe on individual rights.
Arab citizens have the right to vote, and the new government for the first time includes an Arab faction, which is opposed to the citizenship law.
But even as Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a political centrist, recently urged the opposition to support the law on security grounds, he also evoked demographic concerns.
“This law is essential for safeguarding the country’s security and Jewish and democratic character, and security considerations need to be put before all political considerations,” Gantz said in a statement. “Even in difficult times politically, we put Israel before everything.”

Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant back online – official

Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant back online – official

  • ‘Technical fault’ at Bushehr plant ‘was fixed,’ allowing the plant to resume power generation
Updated 05 July 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s only nuclear power plant has been brought back online, its manager said early Monday, after two weeks off-grid amid conflicting reports over an apparent regular maintenance operation.
The “technical fault” that shut down the Bushehr plant and its 1,000-megawatt reactor on Iran’s southern coast “was fixed,” allowing the plant to resume power generation and be reconnected, Mahmoud Jafari, who is also deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told ISNA news agency around midnight.

