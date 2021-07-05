You are here

Saudi Arabia to localize 6 new professions, creating 40,000 jobs

The move aims to provide 40,000 jobs in legal advice, customs clearance, real estate activities, cinemas, driving schools, and technical and engineering professions. (HRSD/Twitter)
The move aims to provide 40,000 jobs in legal advice, customs clearance, real estate activities, cinemas, driving schools, and technical and engineering professions. (HRSD/Twitter)
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to localize 6 new professions, creating 40,000 jobs

The move aims to provide 40,000 jobs in legal advice, customs clearance, real estate activities, cinemas, driving schools, and technical and engineering professions. (HRSD/Twitter)
  • The ministry’s plan for 2021 aims to deliver 203,000 jobs for Saudis
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has approved the localization of six new professions, as part of the Kingdom's push to create more jobs for citizens, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said in a filing.

The move aims to provide 40,000 jobs in legal advice, customs clearance, real estate activities, cinemas, driving schools, and technical and engineering professions, the ministry said.

The ministry’s plan for 2021 aims to deliver 203,000 jobs for Saudis, Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi said at a press conference.

It has made several localization announcements since the start of the year.

Updated 06 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

'$150 billion boost' from new Saudi transport strategy

‘$150 billion boost’ from new Saudi transport strategy
Updated 06 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects its new transport and logistics strategy to generate 550 billion riyals ($150 billion) in investments by 2030 in areas such as public transport, railways, and airports expansion and development, the Kingdom’s transport and logistical services minister said on Monday.
Saleh Aljasser said the government would provide 35 percent of the needed investments, and the rest would come from private investors. The strategy would have multiple benefits on economic activities because it would connect many sectors, such as Hajj and tourism, as well as industries, he said.
Abdulaziz Alduailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, said Saudi airlines would aim under the new strategy to reach 250 destinations worldwide, up from 90 destinations currently. The country aims to increase airport capacity to 330 million passengers a year, up from 103 million.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the new transport and logistics blueprint a week ago. It aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.
A host of projects are planned to help achieve the strategy’s economic and social goals, including the launch of a second national airline, along with improved governance to enhance the work of the organizations involved. The Ministry of Transport was renamed the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.
“This strategy will strengthen human and technical capabilities in the transport and logistics sector in the Kingdom,” the crown prince said.

Global shares hold near record highs

Global shares hold near record highs
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

Global shares hold near record highs

Global shares hold near record highs
  • MSCI All Country World index up 0.1 percent, as sentiment is lifted by surging activity in Europe
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: World stocks stayed close to record highs on Monday as investors weighed surging European business activity and a welcome US jobs report against worries about the highly transmissible delta variant of COVID-19.

The STOXX index of 600 leading European companies was 0.3 percent higher, reversing earlier losses after data showed eurozone businesses expanded activity at the fastest rate in 15 years in June.

Activity for British services firms also soared in June, albeit at a slightly slower rate. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.5 percent.

French shares also recouped losses sustained after Health Minister Olivier Veran warned that France could be heading for a fourth wave of the pandemic due to the delta variant.

COVID-19 angst also weighed on shares in Japan: The Nikkei fell 0.6 percent to a two-week low following a surge in infections in Tokyo, just weeks before the city hosts the Olympics.

Japan’s services sector activity shrank for the 17th straight month in June, a survey showed.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. China’s blue-chip stock index recovered from earlier losses to close 0.1 percent higher as pledges by Beijing to continue policy support for its tech sector helped counter worries about a crackdown on ride-hailing giant Didi Global and scrutiny of other platform companies in the country.

The MSCI All Country World index closed at a record 724.66 last week, and was 0.1 percent higher on Monday.

Trading was thinner than usual with US markets closed for the extended 4th of July weekend.

“Markets in general are still trying to find their feet,” said James Athey, investment director, Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“Equities, of course, continue to shrug off or ignore anything that might be considered remotely negative as they continue their merry and complacent dance toward an inevitable reckoning.”

S&P 500 futures signaled a flat open for Tuesday, after the index closed 0.8 percent higher at a record on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 percent. setting another record.

US nonfarm payrolls increased by a bigger-than-expected 850,000 jobs last month, data on Friday showed. But the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked up to 5.9 percent from 5.8 percent, while the closely watched average hourly earnings, a gauge of wage inflation, rose 0.3 percent last month, lower than the consensus forecast for a 0.4 percent increase.

“The goldilocks print suggests there is no need to accelerate the tapering timeline or the implied rate hike profile,” Tapas Strickland, an analyst at National Australia Bank, wrote in a client note.

“Overall the level of payrolls is still 6.8 million below pre-pandemic February 2020 levels, and is still below the level of substantial progress needed by the Fed. As such there is nothing in this report for the Fed to become hawkish about.”

Eyes will be trained on the minutes of the Federal Open Markets Committee meeting from last month, when policymakers surprised markets by signaling two rate hikes by the end of 2023.

Commentary by Fed officials since then has been more balanced, particularly from Chair Jerome Powell, as investors parse Wednesday’s release for further clues on the timing of policy tightening.

Eurozone government bond yields nudged higher but analysts expect the recent downward trajectory to resume after the US payrolls data.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield was up by one basis point at -0.222 percent.

The dollar flagged after dropping from a three-month high at the end of last week, pressured by the weaker details of the US payrolls report.

It gained about 0.2 percent against the New Zealand dollar , which sat at $0.7022, traded 0.1 percent lower at 110.92 yen and fell 0.1 percent to $1.1876 per euro.

Brent crude added 0.2 percent to $76.32 a barrel, and US crude gained 0.2 percent to $75.31 a barrel.

Startup of the Week: Demerara Patisserie; Classy tea package delivered to your doorstep

Startup of the Week: Demerara Patisserie; Classy tea package delivered to your doorstep
Updated 06 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

Startup of the Week: Demerara Patisserie; Classy tea package delivered to your doorstep

Startup of the Week: Demerara Patisserie; Classy tea package delivered to your doorstep
Updated 06 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Demerara Patisserie is a Jeddah-based business serving up a traditional afternoon tea and delivering it to your doorstep.

Run by Salma Mahdy, who studied at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu culinary institute, the patisserie offers a selection of authentic afternoon tea items that can be found in any five-star London hotel. Delicate desserts, light savory snacks, preserves, clotted cream, and Earl Grey are all packaged together in one box.

Mahdy said the idea came to her while she was living in Britain and adored the afternoon tea tradition. “I loved the way they served their light meals in the afternoon. I thought, why not introduce it in Saudi Arabia in my business?” 

She said it could be a challenge to make the variety of products needed for afternoon tea and ensure that every item was freshly made. “Especially when I am in a rush and the customer places the order just a day earlier. I sometimes freeze some of the things that can be frozen, like the different fillings, ganache, and some decorations. This way I maintain the taste and freshness and am able to deliver on time.”

Before attending the famous culinary school, Mahdy started her career in a very different industry and graduated with a master’s degree in urban planning. Her priorities changed after she decided to start a family.

“Once I knew in my heart that I was ready to get back into business, I started designing the afternoon tea set and now that it is kicking off I am happy I never gave up on my dream.”

One of the biggest challenges she initially faced was to find a suitable packaging design for deliveries.

Looking ahead to the future, she said she was aiming to expand her business, open a physical store, and pass on what she had learnt. 

“I would like to teach others the tips and tricks to make delicate pastry and other things I learned on the way.”

OPEC+ leaves oil market wondering after postponing meeting indefinitely

OPEC+ leaves oil market wondering after postponing meeting indefinitely
Updated 06 July 2021
Frank Kane

OPEC+ leaves oil market wondering after postponing meeting indefinitely

OPEC+ leaves oil market wondering after postponing meeting indefinitely
  • The OPEC+ alliance was unable to reach an agreement last week on extending the current oil output deal
Updated 06 July 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: A crucial meeting of the energy ministers of OPEC+ was called off on Monday as the UAE insisted on conditions unacceptable to the other 22 members
of the oil producers’ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The cancellation of the meeting — reconvened from last week — left global oil markets uncertain about how producers will meet rising demand as the pandemic recovery gathers pace.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, maintained its three-year high of about $77 a barrel after the cancelation.

Mohammed Barkindo, secretary-general of the Organization of Oil Exporting Countries, told ministers: “Upon consultations with Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, and Alexander Novak, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation — chairman and co-chairman of OPEC+ — the reconvened 18th meeting has been called off.

“The date of the next meeting will be decided in due course and we will inform you accordingly. On behalf of the chairman and co-chairman, we regret any inconvenience caused.”

One energy official told Arab News: “It was notable that the meeting never even got started, and was called off rather than postponed.”

Proposals for a gradual increase of 400,000 barrels per day between August and the end of the year were rejected by the UAE because the country’s energy minister objected to a parallel proposal to extend the OPEC+ regime of output controls beyond the original cut-off date of next April.

That proposal was agreed on by the OPEC+ participants, including the two biggest producers Saudi Arabia and Russia, as a way of ensuring stability and flexibility in global oil markets into 2022, when rising demand, potential supply fluctuations, and possible pandemic resurgence could increase volatility.

Prince Abdul Aziz made clear that the planned output increases and the OPEC+ extension were essential to ensure that stability. “The extension is there in the agreement, it is not a branch of it,” he said on Saudi TV on Sunday.

The UAE objected to the extension on the ground that its output had been set “unfairly” from a low base in the 2020 deal that brought some calm back to markets roiled by the pandemic recession and fall in demand.

Despite the UAE’s hardening position, some experts believe that there is still room for a compromise.

Robin Mills, chief executive of energy consultancy Qamar Energy, told Arab News: “We will have to see if a compromise can be reached in the next few days — perhaps a delay in extending the agreement while baselines are assessed, or a compromise increase in the UAE baseline.”

 

 

Lebanon central bank says will pay up to $400m to finance imports of essential medicine and flour

Lebanon central bank says will pay up to $400m to finance imports of essential medicine and flour
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

Lebanon central bank says will pay up to $400m to finance imports of essential medicine and flour

Lebanon central bank says will pay up to $400m to finance imports of essential medicine and flour
  • Lebanon’s medicine importers said on Sunday they had run out of hundreds of essential drugs and warned of more shortages
  • The local currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market
Updated 05 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Lebanon’s central bank said on Monday it would pay up to $400 million to finance imports of essential medicine and flour.
Lebanon’s medicine importers said on Sunday they had run out of hundreds of essential drugs and warned of more shortages, as the country’s financial crisis batters the health sector.
The Governor of the Banque du Liban, Riad Salameh, said the central bank “will pay the credits and invoices that will be submitted to the Banque du Liban by the banks and which are related to medicines, especially medicines for chronic and incurable diseases.”
The statement added that the payments would be made “in accordance with the priorities determined by the Ministry of Public Health based on the government’s decision on Friday, July 2, 2021, with an amount not exceeding $400 million.”
The statement said the payment “also covers other imports, including flour, to ensure respect for the mandatory investment ratio.”
Lebanese are grappling with a raft of shortages, including petrol, as the caretaker government discusses lifting subsidies it can no longer afford amid what the World Bank says is one of the world’s worst financial crises since the 1850s.
The local currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value on the black market, but the central bank had been providing importers with dollars at a much more favorable official rate to cover a large part of the cost of imported drugs.
Medicine “imports have almost completely ground to a halt over the past month,” the association of pharmaceuticals importers said in a statement on Sunday.
The syndicate had said the central bank has not released the promised dollars to pay suppliers abroad, who are owed more than $600 million in accumulated dues since December, and importers cannot obtain new lines of credit.
“Importing companies’ stocks of hundreds of medicines to treat chronic and incurable diseases have run out,” it warned.
“And hundreds more will run out through July if we cannot resume imports as soon as possible.”
On Thursday, President Michel Aoun said he had agreed with ministers and the central bank chief to “continue subsidising medication and medical supplies” selected by the health ministry according to priority.
(With AFP and Reuters)

