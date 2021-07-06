Model Gigi Hadid pleads with fans, paparazzi to respect daughter’s privacy

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid on Tuesday shared an open letter on her Instagram account asking the paparazzi, press and fan accounts to respect her daughter’s privacy and not share her face online.
Arab trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf performs at Geneva’s Montreux Jazz Festival
MONTREUX: French-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf gave back-to-back shows at the Montreux Jazz Festival on Monday night, performing on a floating stage built specially on Lake Geneva for a limited number of fans with a COVID 19-free certificate.
With the Swiss Alps and sailboats as a stunning backdrop, he appeared for the fourth time at one of Europe’s most prestigious summer music festivals, cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
The 55th edition can welcome 1,500 people per night at four venues, about one-tenth the normal size for the two-week event.
“It’s a real joy to be here again, the first time was 15 years ago,” Maalouf told the crowd. “The concept of jazz here is a lot like mine.”
“You’ve come despite the circumstances. I found a year and half without playing live very, very frustrating,” he said.
Maalouf, accompanied by veteran Belgian guitarist Francois Delporte, played the melancholy “Beirut,” composed at age 12 while still living in Lebanon as it emerged from civil war.
Tracks from his latest album “40 Melodies,” issued last November to mark his 40th birthday, included “Happy Face,” “True Sorry,” and “All I Can’t Say.”
Seating was limited to 500 people along the lake who paid $168.15 for an intimate concert.
Maalouf alternated playing trumpet and a black grand piano on the stage, an engineering feat built 25 metres (yards) offshore and anchored at a depth of 12 metres, the first time in the history of Montreux, famed for the acoustics of its indoor concert halls.
“You have a great view,” he told the audience. “It’s pretty bold to have built this stage in record time. Only the Swiss can do something like this.”
Vincent Charpentier, who attended the first 90-minute show, told Reuters: “The decor was magic and the sound excellent.”
Mathieu Jaton, the festival’s chief executive, said that Maalouf had been key in encouraging the audacious project’s realisation.
“We wanted to create unique; the stage was a real challenge. We didn’t just want to do a smaller festival but something extraordinary,” he said in an interview.
American jazz pianist Fred Hersch is booked at the Petit Theatre for July 12.
Italian singer Zucchero is stepping in for extra shows on July 11 to replace another headliner Rag’n’Bone Man. The soul singer was among gigs that cancelled due to conditions of entry into Switzerland from Britain for travellers not fully vaccinated against COVID-19, organisers said.
Romanian-Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi collaborates with Wolford on capsule collection
DUBAI: Hot off the heels of her Spring 2021 drop, Amina Muaddi has just announced her latest collaboration — and this time, it’s not shoes. The Romanian-Jordanian accessories designer has decided to team up with Austrian brand Wolford on an exclusive 17-piece capsule collection featuring everything but her signature pumps.
Launching this week, the new Amina Muaddi x Wolford collection instead features form-fitting tights and leggings, alongside bodysuits, dresses and a sinewy catsuit with built-in heels that are meant to hug the body like a glove.
The designers opted for latex, lace, viscose jersey and sustainable leather in the new offering.
No detail went unnoticed when it came to producing the pieces. Sandal aficionados will revel in the sheer hosiery that feature a strategically-placed slit between the toes that allows wearers to pair their tights with flip-flop heels.
Meanwhile, fishnet tights embellished with small, hand-applied, Swarovski crystals are anything but your basic black stockings.
Of course, it’s not Muaddi’s first designer collaboration. Memorably, the part-Arab accessories designer teamed up with Rihanna’s Fenty on two award-winning footwear collections.
She also collaborated with ASAP Rocky’s creative agency AWGE on a collection of her signature flared pumps and lace-up heels that have been sported by celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna.
However, it’s her first time designing a collection of ready-to-wear pieces and Wolford is a fitting first choice considering Muaddi has been a longtime consumer of the Austrian brand.
“I’ve always been a Wolford fan and client, to me the brand represents the epitome of quality legwear and bodywear and a symbol of refined femininity,” Muaddi said in a released statement, adding that when the label reached out to her for a brand collaboration, she agreed to do it right away.
“I like to create modern products that feel timeless and boost the confidence of the person who wears them and I believe that through this collaboration we were able to bring our collided vision to life,” added the designer.
Echoing her statement, Silvia Azzali, CCO of Wolford, said: “Wolford has always firmly believed in the innovative potential of collaborations with other designers, whose talent could enrich our products and challenge the boundaries of our experience. Amina Muaddi’s creativity and present-day vision represents a new important stimulus for us to explore modern femininity and offer garments to the women of today through which they can express their identity.”
Coinciding with the global launch of the collection is an opening of four exclusive pop-ups in Paris, London, Milan and New York. However, you don’t need to start booking your flight just yet — the collection is available online on Wolford.com and in select Wolford stores and worldwide retailers.
DUBAI: US-Palestinian model Bella Hadid hit the runway at designer Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White fashion show in Paris on Sunday.
The 24-year-old took two turns down the catwalk, first in a royal blue mini dress with matching knee-high boots and then in a floor-length gown in the same electric shade, complete with an angular bodice and chunky accessories.
Hadid has had a busy sojourn in Paris, sitting front row at the Dior Homme fashion show last week before she hit the runway for French label Jacquemus alongside US model Kendall Jenner.
“Get your iPhones ready; the vibes are about to be immaculate,” the emcee announced as Hadid opened the Off-White show on Sunday, leading the way for a star-studded cast of models including Joan Smalls, Honey Dijon and Amber Valletta.
The Fall/Winter 2021 collection was marked by maxi-length coats and dresses with inside-out seams, while houndstooth patterns made appearances on bucket hats and tops to add a pop of vibrancy to a sea of blues and greys.
Midway through the show, Tamil dancers accompanied British-Tamil singer M.I.A. as she performed songs such as her 2007 smash hit “Paper Planes.” Abloh explained the team-up in an interview with WWD, saying: “She’s an artist that’s known for speaking her stance on global issues and I wanted to make a safe space for her to do her art and pair it together with what Off-White™ stands for. It’s about representing a young generation, it’s not about selling clothes.”
Abloh, who is also the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection, has made attempts to steer the label toward more mature offerings in a bid to shed its strictly streetwear associations. For this collection, WWD reported that the 40-year-old American designer drew inspiration from his background in architecture and recent collaboration with German electronics company Braun.
“Off-White is ageing. I was given the torch of youthful fashion, what’s happening in the next generation, and I think in the last year I’ve aged the fastest that I ever could have,” the designer told the magazine. “The brand in my mind should never be stagnant.”
For her part, Hadid took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes shots from the fashion show and its aftermath, including sneak peaks of herself toasting the designer and playing a boardgame over a meal.
Egyptian painter Riham El-Adl wins prestigious Italian art award
DUBAI: Egyptian painter Riham El-Adl has won an award at Italy’s Il Biennale Internazionale D’Arte Contemporanea Della Versilia, a prestigious arts competition in Florence.
The artist will have her paintings – “Sun Shining Day” and “Promised Land” – exhibited for a year at an art gallery in Florence under the management of Art Expertise, the organisation behind the contest.
“Oh my God!! So humbled and honored by this great news that really made my day. No, I can say this is going to make my year,” she wrote. “I’m over the moon and feel so energized to go make more paintings and to challenge myself more and more!”
The artist worked in the public relations field for years. Two years ago, she quit her job to become a full time painter, and the “result is always promising and fulfilling,” she said in an Instagram post.