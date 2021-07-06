Model Gigi Hadid pleads with fans, paparazzi to respect daughter’s privacy

Romanian-Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi collaborates with Wolford on capsule collection

DUBAI: Hot off the heels of her Spring 2021 drop, Amina Muaddi has just announced her latest collaboration — and this time, it’s not shoes. The Romanian-Jordanian accessories designer has decided to team up with Austrian brand Wolford on an exclusive 17-piece capsule collection featuring everything but her signature pumps.

Launching this week, the new Amina Muaddi x Wolford collection instead features form-fitting tights and leggings, alongside bodysuits, dresses and a sinewy catsuit with built-in heels that are meant to hug the body like a glove.

The designers opted for latex, lace, viscose jersey and sustainable leather in the new offering.

The surrealist campaign photos for the new collection were shot by artist Roger Weiss. (Instagram)

No detail went unnoticed when it came to producing the pieces. Sandal aficionados will revel in the sheer hosiery that feature a strategically-placed slit between the toes that allows wearers to pair their tights with flip-flop heels.

Meanwhile, fishnet tights embellished with small, hand-applied, Swarovski crystals are anything but your basic black stockings.

Of course, it’s not Muaddi’s first designer collaboration. Memorably, the part-Arab accessories designer teamed up with Rihanna’s Fenty on two award-winning footwear collections.

She also collaborated with ASAP Rocky’s creative agency AWGE on a collection of her signature flared pumps and lace-up heels that have been sported by celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Rihanna.

However, it’s her first time designing a collection of ready-to-wear pieces and Wolford is a fitting first choice considering Muaddi has been a longtime consumer of the Austrian brand.

“I’ve always been a Wolford fan and client, to me the brand represents the epitome of quality legwear and bodywear and a symbol of refined femininity,” Muaddi said in a released statement, adding that when the label reached out to her for a brand collaboration, she agreed to do it right away.

“I like to create modern products that feel timeless and boost the confidence of the person who wears them and I believe that through this collaboration we were able to bring our collided vision to life,” added the designer.

Echoing her statement, Silvia Azzali, CCO of Wolford, said: “Wolford has always firmly believed in the innovative potential of collaborations with other designers, whose talent could enrich our products and challenge the boundaries of our experience. Amina Muaddi’s creativity and present-day vision represents a new important stimulus for us to explore modern femininity and offer garments to the women of today through which they can express their identity.”

Coinciding with the global launch of the collection is an opening of four exclusive pop-ups in Paris, London, Milan and New York. However, you don’t need to start booking your flight just yet — the collection is available online on Wolford.com and in select Wolford stores and worldwide retailers.