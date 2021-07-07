You are here

Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan
The ministry’s media office said it is open to discussions with global heavyweights such as Amazon and Google, and ‘all players who are willing to invest in Saudi Arabia and localize content and services.’ (Supplied)
Updated 07 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan
  • Ministry of Communications and Information Technology keen to attract local, global investors
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has launched an $18 billion plan to build a network of large-scale data centers across the Kingdom.

The ministry said the government is aiming to transform Saudi Arabia into the main data center hub for the region, and is working closely with the private sector, including local and international investors, to achieve this goal.

Bassam Al-Bassam, deputy minister for telecom and digital infrastructure at the MCIT said: “We are enabling local champions to play a bigger role in the coming phase of Saudi Vision 2030, to increase the growth of hyper-scale co-location capacity data centers needed to attract other digital investments, such as cloud service providers, gaming publishers, video streaming service operators and content delivery network (CDN) operators to localize their services inside the Kingdom.”

Gulf Data Hub, Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS), and Saudi FAS Holding Co. this week were announced as the first batch of key investment partners. The ministry’s media office told Arab News it is open to discussions with global heavyweights such as Amazon and Google, and “all players who are willing to invest in Saudi Arabia and localize content and services.

“These three investors have agreed on the key business principles. We are also expecting more companies to participate in this plan within the coming months,” the ministry said, adding that it is aiming to attract $18 billion in total by 2030.

MIS last month announced in a Tadawul statement it had partnered with Saudi Fransi Capital to establish a private investment fund, initially worth SR1.2 billion ($320 million), to develop six data centers across the Kingdom. Construction is due to start later this year, with the first center due to be operational by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The surge in demand for video streaming services has been a key catalyst to develop more data centers in the Kingdom, said Tarek Al-Ashram, CEO of Gulf Data Hub. “Driving this is the consumer demand for electronic and online entertainment, as well as the exponential digital transformation across the public and private sectors.

It is only natural that cloud service providers and publishers localize and host their operations in the region,” he said.

According to a report issued this week by Al Rajhi Capital, the coronavirus disease pandemic has led to increased demand for companies to digitalize their processes and embrace cloud-based services.

To support this demand, the MCIT’s investment plan is aiming to accelerate the development of data centers to surpass the 1,300-megawatt (MW) target mark before the end of the decade. But the Kingdom still has a long way to go.

“In Saudi Arabia, according to our conversation with industry experts, the total requirement for data space in the next 5-6 years would be 360MW and currently it is only 60MW,” the Al Rajhi Capital report said.

The average MW per million of the population in the Kingdom is currently 1.71, according to estimates by global consultancy firm Knight Frank. This is higher than average across the Middle East and Africa, which is 0.26, but below the 18.75 estimated in Dubai and an average of 105.99 across Europe.

STC, Mobily, Abunayyan, and Edarat are currently the key players in the operation of data centers in the Kingdom. “Once data centers are constructed, the key customers would be (the) government, large corporations while telecom companies might use it as a white label to serve to their customers,” the Al Rajhi Capital report said.

STC announced in December the launch of three mega data centers in Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinah with an investment value of SR1 billion. This represents phase one of STC’s data center strategy, with plans for four more centers in the second phase, bringing the total capacity to 40.8 MW.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) DATA CENTERS

Huda Al-Shair

Will Saudi shoppers stay online, even after pandemic?
  • The study found that just 44 percent of those questioned would still prefer to head to the malls to get essential items
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: A majority of Saudis have turned their backs on in-store shopping following a shift to online buying during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, a survey has revealed.

The study found that just 44 percent of those questioned would still prefer to head to the malls to get essential items.

The consumer behavior poll by global consultancy firm Kearney also showed that 57 percent of shoppers in the Kingdom believed that the knock-on effects of the pandemic on buying habits would continue for at least another six months.

As a result of restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, 73 percent of Saudis quizzed said they had been forced to change their shopping routines over the last year.

And Debashish Mukherjee, partner and head of consumer industries and retail practice at Kearney Middle East, told Arab News that most of them were unlikely to return to their old ways.

He said: “Almost 40 percent of buyers have bought something online, and it’s things like food, apparel, accessories, footwear, things we never thought people would purchase through e-commerce.

“If shopping locations can’t provide something better than deals, such as experience or certain assortments not available online, then these habits (purchasing online) might stay, especially since now people are more educated on e-commerce, it seems that rushing to the malls isn’t their first instinct.”

Asked why they had switched to online shopping, 39 percent of Saudi respondents said it was to avoid contracting COVID-19, while 36 percent put it down to convenience.

Despite the economic impact of the pandemic and the rising price of essential goods as a result of value-added tax (VAT) increasing from 5 to 15 percent in June last year, 45 percent of online shoppers said they had upped their spending on better quality essential food items, with 61 percent opting for more expensive meat and dairy items, and 59 percent seeing increased spending on fresh fruit and vegetables.

Many of the Kingdom’s large retailers saw triple-digit rises in online sales last year. Majid Al Futtaim, operator of the Carrefour brand, reported a 285 percent increase, while the Saudi retail conglomerate said digital sales were up 408 percent year-on-year in 2020. However, Mukherjee pointed out that the big names had done well at the expense of small and medium-sized retailers.

“They were badly hit by this, as the big companies have become bigger, the smaller ones are getting hurt. So, if a small enterprise does not have the skill or capabilities to do well on omnichannel online, then it is getting hustled by the bigger companies in the market,” he added.

On getting back to in-store visits, 46 percent of those surveyed suggested that hybrid models such as click and collect or curb-side pickup options would entice them round to physical shopping, while 27 percent said contactless self-service checkouts may prompt them to return to stores.

Topics: Saudi shoppers Online shopping

EU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end ‘sausage war’ row

EU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end ‘sausage war’ row
Updated 07 July 2021
Reuters

EU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end ‘sausage war’ row
  • London says an important part of Brexit is not being bound to EU rules and has called on the EU to show more flexibility in finding solutions to the standoff
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The EU urged London on Tuesday to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit “sausage war” row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland.

Tension has mounted over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, particularly chilled meat, because the province’s open border with EU member Ireland is now part of Britain’s frontier with the EU’s single market. European Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, the EU executive’s chief interlocutor with Britain since it completed its exit from the bloc last year, said the biggest challenge for Brussels was how to rebuild trust and realign its relationship with London.

“To build trust in each other requires first working together cooperatively and refraining from surprises,” he said, referring to Britain’s unilateral extension of grace periods for some food imports to its province of Northern Ireland.

“In response, we were forced to launch an infringement procedure (legal action), and without satisfactory steps by the UK to remedy these measures we will have no choice but to step up these legal proceedings,” he told a conference.

The EU is worried goods could flow unchecked from Northern Ireland into the bloc’s single market.

London says an important part of Brexit is not being bound to EU rules and has called on the EU to show more flexibility in finding solutions to the standoff.

Britain has also accused the EU of an overly legalistic interpretation of the Northern Ireland protocol, an agreement which governs trading arrangements following Brexit.

Sefcovic said legal steps over the protocol was not the EU’s preferred option and that an agreement last week to a three-month extension for free movement of chilled meats into the province signaled its willingness to find pragmatic solutions.

He said a longer-term solution to avoid Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks for agri-food products, ranging from live animals to fresh meat and plant products, could be along the lines of an agreement the EU has with Switzerland.

That pact removes nearly all physical SPS checks, though not documentary checks, and achieves this through a dynamic regulatory mechanism that creates a Common Veterinary Area.

“This could be negotiated very quickly and would address many concerns,” Sefcovic said. “The UK continuing to apply EU SPS rules will do away with a vast majority of the checks in the Irish Sea and would not
require checks elsewhere, say in Northern Ireland.”

He said he was aware of the British government’s concerns about such a solution, but added it was important “not to get too caught up” with concerns about alignment of rules and regulations between Britain and the EU. 

Topics: European Union UK Brexit

Cairo hoping to attract Swiss investment

A man wearing a protective face mask shops at Exception Market before the start of night-time curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19 in Cairo, Egypt March 26, 2020. (REUTERS)
A man wearing a protective face mask shops at Exception Market before the start of night-time curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19 in Cairo, Egypt March 26, 2020. (REUTERS)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

A man wearing a protective face mask shops at Exception Market before the start of night-time curfew to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19 in Cairo, Egypt March 26, 2020. (REUTERS)
  • Egypt especially keen on expanding health sector with Swiss expertise amid global pandemic
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is targeting Swiss investment — especially in healthcare, education, transportation and renewable energy — according to Hala Al-Saeed, Egyptian minister of planning and economic development.

The minister said that Swiss investment would localize international expertise in Egypt to achieve the country’s sustainable development goals set in its Vision 2030.

Al-Saeed added that Switzerland is an important investor, ranking 15th among the countries investing in Egypt, with the total value of the capital 433 Swiss companies have invested in the Egyptian market is $2.179 billion across a wide range of sectors, in addition to the establishment of many Swiss companies in Egypt, including Novartis, Nestlé, Holcim and ABB.

Switzerland was Egypt’s 10th largest trading partner in the 2018/2019 fiscal year, according to the Swiss Embassy in Egypt.

Al-Saeed said that there are many investment opportunities that the Swiss can benefit from, especially in areas that the Egyptian government gives priority, such as small and medium-sized enterprises, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, education, health, water management and renewable energy.

Al-Saeed pointed out that there is also a logistics sector, especially around the Suez Canal Economic Zone, which may be of particular interest to foreign investors interested in export-oriented industries, adding that vocational training and skills development are high priority areas.

Al-Saeed said that there was a need to increase investment in the health sector, especially amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is also an area of Swiss expertise, stressing that Egypt is ready to become a base for vaccine manufacturing and a gateway for their distribution across Africa.

 

Topics: Egypt investment

Norway fund excludes companies operating in West Bank

Norway fund excludes companies operating in West Bank
Updated 06 July 2021
AP

Norway fund excludes companies operating in West Bank
  • Analyst Kiran Aziz: ‘There is an unacceptable risk that the excluded companies will contribute to the violation of human rights through their connection to the Israeli settlements’
  • All 16 companies appeared on a list published by the United Nations last year of 112 companies it said were complicit in violating the human rights of Palestinians
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Norway’s largest pension fund said it has divested itself of 16 companies that operate in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Oslo-based KLP, which manages more than 300 billion kroner ($35 billion), said that after attempting to talk with the companies, it sold shares and bonds valued at 275 million kroner ($32 million).
“There is an unacceptable risk that the excluded companies will contribute to the violation of human rights in war and conflict situations through their connection to the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank,” senior analyst Kiran Aziz said in a statement Monday.
All 16 companies appeared on a list published by the United Nations last year of 112 companies it said were complicit in violating the human rights of Palestinians by operating in the West Bank.
As of June 2021, KLP won’t do business with companies including those in banking, construction, infrastructure and telecommunications in the West Bank. Among them are Motorola Solutions and French power and transportation company Alstom SA. Messages seeking comment were left with both companies.
Aziz said banks are on the list because they finance housing construction and contribute to the development, expansion or maintenance of the settlements, and construction companies because of their deliveries of materials and infrastructure. The exclusion of the telecommunications companies is because communication services are considered basic infrastructure for modern societies.
“The companies have a responsibility to respect and protect human rights in all countries in which they operate, regardless of whether the state itself respects these rights,” Aziz said in the statement. “Conflict can involve a particularly high risk of human rights violations.”
There was no immediate Israeli reaction, but Israel has critiqued the UN list as biased and even antisemitic.
Last month, KLP excluded Myanmar-linked company AdaniPorts and SpecialEconomicZone on the basis of their affiliation with Myanmar’s military breach of the fund’s responsible investment policy. Two years ago, it excluded British security company G4S from investments, saying the group was operating in countries such as Qatar and United Arab Emirates where there is a risk of violating international labor norms.
Aziz said KLP had contacted the affected companies to create a dialogue but that did not yield results. Only Alstom was willing to meet, but maintained that its activity in the occupied territories does not contribute to violations of international law, Aziz said.
Israel captured the West Bank, along with east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. Today, some 500,000 Israeli Jews live in West Bank settlements, in addition to roughly 200,000 settlers in east Jerusalem.
The Palestinians claim all three territories for a future independent state. The international community widely considers the settlements illegal and obstacles to peace.
KLP did not take a position on Israeli settlements in east Jerusalem.
Israel annexed the area after the 1967 war and considers it part of its capital, but the annexation is not internationally recognized. Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005.

Topics: Norway West Bank Israeli settlements

Saudi Arabia closes $2.78bn July sukuk program

Saudi Arabia closes $2.78bn July sukuk program
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia closes $2.78bn July sukuk program
  • Saudi Arabia has been increasingly active in the sukuk markets
  • Ratings agency predicts growth for Kingdom’s debt capital market
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center (NDMC) on Tuesday closed the July 2021 issuance for the government’s Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk, valued at SR10.412 billion ($2.78 billion), as the Kingdom continued to embrace the capital debt market.

The sukuk, or Islamic bonds, were divided into two tranches. The first tranche, valued at SR6.462 billion, will mature in 2031, while the second, valued at SR3.95 billion, will mature four years later.

Saudi Arabia has been increasingly active in the sukuk markets recently. The NDMC three weeks ago closed the June 2021 issuance valued at SR8.265 billion.

ACWA Power, the utility developer backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), last month announced it had raised SR2.8 billion from its first-ever sukuk issuance. The sukuk will have a seven-year tenor and was 1.8 times oversubscribed, the company said in a statement.

Paddy Padmanathan, president and CEO of ACWA Power, said at the time: “The success of the issuance is proof of the wider market’s faith in Saudi Arabia’s bond market and ACWA Power’s strong credit fundamentals, which have attracted a diverse pool of sophisticated investors.”

At the same time, Saudi Aramco recently raised another $6 billion in its first US dollar-denominated sukuk sale. The energy giant sold $1 billion in a three-year tranche, $2 billion in a five-year portion and $3 billion in 10-year paper. It was Aramco’s third bond issuance, following its debut $12 billion bond in 2019 and an $8 billion, five-part transaction in November last year.

Khalid Al-Bihlal, head of S&P Global Ratings KSA, told Arab News last month that Saudi Arabia’s debt capital market was expected to grow as the Kingdom implemented its Vision 2030 goals.

“Driving growth of the Kingdom’s capital markets will be an increase in bond issuance to help fund the SR12 trillion Vision 2030. We project a gradual rise in the use of Saudi Arabian riyal-denominated bond issuance as the local capital markets develop. The US dollar is currently the currency of choice for such bonds. A gradual deepening of the local capital markets would likely increase their transparency and could reinforce corporate governance practices in Saudi Arabia in coming years,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Sukuk S&P Global Ratings

