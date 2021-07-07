You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj

Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj

Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj
Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif approved the plan. (SPA/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/82xkf

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj

Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s interior minister has approved the general emergency plan for this year’s Hajj.
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also the chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, signed off the plan on Tuesday for the annual pilgrimage, which for the second year has been limited to residents of the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia has had to put in placed precautionary measures to limit the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, limiting the event to 60,000 pilgrims this year. That number would have been above 2 million before the pandemic.
The Hajj operation is being implemented by a number of government agencies.
Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro, director general of the Civil Defense, said that the authority had completed its preparations for the Hajj season, in line with the general emergency plan, a statement on the Saudi Press Agency said.
The plan “was prepared to achieve the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide the highest levels of security and safety for pilgrims, and is being implemented with their follow-up and support in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites,” Lt. Gen. Al-Amro said.
He added that inspection tours have been intensified in all facilities and sites that have been prepared for the pilgrims’ accommodations, and included all preventive and executive measures and providing the necessary services to maintain public safety.

Topics: Hajj 2021

Saudi Arabia’s film AlUla debuts at Cannes Film Festival

AlUla is beginning to attract a growing number of international and regional productions. (Supplied)
AlUla is beginning to attract a growing number of international and regional productions. (Supplied)
Updated 3 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s film AlUla debuts at Cannes Film Festival

AlUla is beginning to attract a growing number of international and regional productions. (Supplied)
  • Many local productions including “Noura,” directed by Tawfiq Al-Zaidi and partly financed by the Film Commission at the Ministry of Culture, will also shoot in AlUla
Updated 3 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla: A delegation from Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s newly established film agency, arrived at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday to promote international film and TV production in AlUla, a region in northwest Saudi Arabia of outstanding natural and cultural significance.
Having launched at the Berlinale earlier this year, this is the first appearance for the agency at Cannes. Film AlUla also announced its new facilitates, which will accommodate 150 film crew and include production offices, recreational facilities and an outdoor cinema.
The first phase of construction is already underway, with accommodation to be available by the end of 2021.
The 74th Cannes Film Festival will take place from July 6 to 16, 2021. Film AlUla will showcase an extraordinary, mostly unexplored destination, which presents filmmakers and the world at large with some of Earth’s most sensational scenery.
The impressive landscapes located along what was historically known as the Incense Route are home to 200,000 years of history. Including the ancient city of Hegra — the Kingdom’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site — the region features historical sites dating back to the Neolithic era through to the ancient Arabian kingdoms of the Dadanites and Nabataeans, the Roman era and the early Islamic period. AlUla is beginning to attract a growing number of international and regional productions. It will soon welcome the upcoming action thriller “Kandahar,” directed by Ric Roman Waugh and starring Gerard Butler.
Many local productions including “Noura,” directed by Tawfiq Al-Zaidi and partly financed by the Film Commission at the Ministry of Culture, will also shoot in AlUla.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Film AlUla will showcase an extraordinary, mostly unexplored destination, which presents filmmakers and the world at large with some of Earth’s most sensational scenery.

• Film AlUla will be based in the Saudi Pavilion, No. 120.

The region is also attracting a broad range of documentary projects due to its many layers of rich history, culture and untold stories. Production companies that choose to film in AlUla can benefit from a range of incentives such as free bespoke production support, location scouting, expert knowledge of filming in Saudi Arabia, assistance in sourcing equipment and professional crew locally and regionally, and, of course, year-round sunshine.
Producers can also expect a production-friendly setup location and a range of accommodation options with a skilled English-speaking team of experienced and established production experts to guide and support them every step of the way. As well as the new fit-for-purpose film crew accommodation, a range of other accommodations includes the 100-room Habitas AlUla and the 79-room Banyan Tree Ashar Resort, both set to open this autumn.
Film AlUla will be based in the Saudi Pavilion, No. 120, at the festival alongside the Saudi Film Commission, Ministry of Investment, Red Sea International Film Festival, NEOM, MBC, Ithra, Nebras Films, Cinewave, Telfaz 11 and Arabian Pictures.
 “Our objective at the Cannes Film Festival is to connect with the international film industry to introduce AlUla as a truly unique and exciting film destination, now open for international production,” said Stephen Strachan, film commissioner at The Royal Commission for AlUla.

Topics: AlUla Cannes Film Festival

Related

The partnership between AlUla and Team BikeExchange will look to promote cycling and healthy living in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied/AlUla)
Sport
AlUla joins Team BikeExchange as official partner ahead of Tour de France 2021
AlUla awards $14m housing complex contract
Business & Economy
AlUla awards $14m housing complex contract

Saudi Arabia records 1,277 new infections

The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions. (SPA)
The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions. (SPA)
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Huda Al-Shair

Saudi Arabia records 1,277 new infections

The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions. (SPA)
  • The special health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health in response to the pandemic continue to test and treat thousands of residents
Updated 11 min 11 sec ago
Huda Al-Shair

JEDDAH: The Health Ministry on Tuesday recorded 1,277 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total to 495,309.
Of the total number of cases, 11,954 remain active and 1,363 in critical condition.
The Riyadh region reported the highest number of cases (328), followed by the Eastern Province with 264, the Makkah region with 240, Asir recorded 134, and Najran confirmed 88 cases.
The ministry also announced that 1,080 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 475,448.
The authorities confirmed 16 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday raising the death toll to 7,907.

FASTFACT

• The Riyadh region reported the highest number of cases.

• The authorities confirmed 16 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday.

• A total of 18.8 million vaccines have been administered so far.

The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
A total of 18.8 million vaccines have been administered so far at a rate of 54 doses per 100 people.
The special health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health in response to the pandemic continue to test and treat thousands of residents. Takkad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics have played a significant role in monitoring the spread of the disease and helping patients with suspected or confirmed cases.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened five mosques in three regions following their temporary closure for disinfection.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan
Ziyad Al-Attiyah. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia calls for a WMD-free Middle East

Makkah region’s tourism potential discussed

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
Updated 21 min 51 sec ago
SPA

Makkah region’s tourism potential discussed

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)
  • Saudi Arabia aims to attract new tourism investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023
Updated 21 min 51 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal on Tuesday said the region’s governorates have huge tourism potential and natural diversity.
He stressed the need to explore and promote tourism in the region. The governor was chairing a meeting with tourism officials.
He was briefed about the objectives of the Tourism Development Council. The body works for the development of the tourism sector and launches initiatives to increase the participation of the private sector in the development of domestic tourism.
Inbound tourism spending in Saudi Arabia is expected to reach $25.3 billion by 2025, recovering from the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, according to new estimates by market research firm Euromonitor International. 

The Kingdom aims to attract new tourism investments worth SR220 billion ($58 billion) by 2023.

Topics: Makkah tourism

Related

Makkah governor inaugurates prototype of new public transport system
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor inaugurates prototype of new public transport system

Saudi Arabia calls for a WMD-free Middle East

Ziyad Al-Attiyah. (SPA)
Ziyad Al-Attiyah. (SPA)
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia calls for a WMD-free Middle East

Ziyad Al-Attiyah. (SPA)
  • Al-Attiyah stressed urged the need to strengthen cooperation to ban these weapons and prevent their proliferation
Updated 24 min 42 sec ago
SPA

THE HAGUE: A delegation from Saudi Arabia is taking part in the 97th session of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) being held between July 6-9 in the Hague, Netherlands.

The Saudi delegation is chaired by the Saudi ambassador to the Netherlands and permanent representative to the OPCW, Ziyad Al-Attiyah.

In a speech, Al-Attiyah stressed the importance of making the Middle East a region free from weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons, and urged the need to strengthen cooperation to ban these weapons and prevent their proliferation.

Al-Attiyah also highlighted the Kingdom’s close adherence to the Chemical Weapons Convention as it strongly believes in the conventions’ objectives and its role in promoting international peace and security. He also reiterated the Kingdom’s condemnation of the use of chemical weapons or toxic chemicals used as weapons, in any place, by any side and under any circumstances.

He also welcomed the second report of the investigation and identification team on the use of chemicals in Syria.

Topics: weapons of mass destruction

Related

Saudi deputy defense minister holds talks with US military officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy defense minister holds talks with US military officials
100 volunteers from different nationalities join the cause. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi student launches volunteer site in UK

Saudi student launches volunteer site in UK

100 volunteers from different nationalities join the cause. (Supplied)
100 volunteers from different nationalities join the cause. (Supplied)
Updated 30 min 45 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi student launches volunteer site in UK

100 volunteers from different nationalities join the cause. (Supplied)
  • 100 volunteers from different nationalities join the cause
Updated 30 min 45 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A Saudi scholarship student has launched a website dedicated to volunteering called riyadea.academy, adopting some 200 volunteer initiatives in Britain.

More than 100 volunteers of various nationalities have signed up to implement volunteer initiatives and support the British people.
Website organizer and scholarship student Raihan Jumah recently vaccinated more than 400 people against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including Saudi, Gulf and Arab students.
Jumah told Arab News that she started studying English and the preparatory year in the UK in 2010. After that, she obtained her bachelor’s degree in international business administration with distinction and honors, together with certificates of excellence from the Saudi Cultural Attaché at the Saudi Embassy in London.
Jumah completed her master’s degree in the same discipline at the University of Westminster, graduating with honors as one of the top five students in her class.

I did volunteer work in the best way possible through official institutions and individuals.

Raihan Jumah

Her graduation project focused on entrepreneurial women in Saudi Arabia.
Now studying for a Ph.D. at the University of Reading’s Henley Business School, Jumah said that she acquired the culture of volunteer work from the Saudi environment.
“I did volunteer work in the best way possible through official institutions and individuals.”
She said that volunteering is part of daily life for Saudis, adding that being a volunteer in a country where you are studying has many advantages, the most important of which is that it helps the student to be actively involved in other societies.
Jumah volunteered in several fields for technology company Green Towers, such as in sustainability, renewable energy, biofuels and academic fields.
She also attended forums for horses in Britain and other sporting events, including rowing, rugby, cricket, horse-racing, football and tennis. “I was keen to represent Saudi Arabia well in international forums,” she said.
Jumah moved to university volunteering and traveled with the university on several occasions, including a trip to the UAE for leadership training.
She also volunteered in the real estate industry in the UK, describing her work as “a very important opportunity to emulate the Saudi vision 2030 in its most important pillar: Volunteering.”
During the past 10 years, she was keen on five important occasions: The National Day, the Arabic Language Day, Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha and the Islamic New Year’s Day, which are windows for volunteer work in the UK “through which we were able to crystallize the cultural concepts of our country and its great role in human contributions at all levels and in different fields.”
Jumah said that her voluntary leadership website in the UK helped open new opportunities for voluntary work in Britain.
The website consists of a voluntary work team and includes scholarship students from all over the world, including New Zealand, the US, and Australia.
During the first COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020, Riyadea’s volunteer team launched virtual celebrations via Zoom. So far, they have virtually celebrated events such as Eid Al-Fitr, Eid Al-Adha and Global Arabic Language Day.
The volunteer team also initiated virtual academic meetings with their supervisors under the title “My supervisor and I,” where they meet academics in a virtual friendly setting to discuss postgraduate matters, encourage and maintain interactions between members of the academic community and to gain additional training and create professional connections.
The volunteer team is also producing live webinars for Ph.D. students. The main goal of this initiative is to provide inspiration and support to current and potential Ph.D. students and to generate productive discussions about how to tackle the common challenges.
“We were keen to highlight the student’s role in activating the cultural and social role at the academic level and various disciplines. It works within 200 initiatives and has more than 100 volunteers,” she said.
Jumah received her training at Oxford University and said it was one of the most important stages in her life. She used to encourage scholarship students to apply for approved volunteering. “In the UK, there are real opportunities for approved volunteering in the sites designated for them within large companies.”
She hopes to attract international companies in renewable energy, biofuels, real estate development, and the reduction of the use of carbon in architecture.

Topics: Saudi scholarship students in UK

Related

Saudi Arabia offers support for Egypt, Sudan in Ethiopia dam dispute
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia offers support for Egypt, Sudan in Ethiopia dam dispute
Saudi deputy defense minister holds talks with US military officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy defense minister holds talks with US military officials

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s film AlUla debuts at Cannes Film Festival
AlUla is beginning to attract a growing number of international and regional productions. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj
Saudi Arabia approves general emergency plan for Hajj
Saudi Arabia records 1,277 new infections
The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan
Saudi Arabia launches $18bn data center strategy plan
Makkah region’s tourism potential discussed
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal. (SPA)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.