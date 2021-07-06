Who’s Who: Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan, deputy CEO at SPL, formerly known as Saudi Post

Dr. Fadi Al-Buhairan is deputy CEO at SPL, formerly known as Saudi Post.
He oversees a wide range of business functions, including strategy, transformation, operations, corporate excellence, information technology and digital services.
He is also a board member of the executive committee of one of SPL’s subsidiary investment companies, Naqel Express.
Before joining SPL, Al-Buhairan worked for EY as a partner, where he held positions such as digital healthcare consulting practice leader and talent partner for the Middle East and North Africa Region and general manager of Saudi Arabia’s consulting business.
Al-Buhairan completed his bachelor’s degree in management information systems at the King Fahd University for Petroleum and Minerals in August 2000. He obtained a master’s degree in information studies at the University of Toronto in June 2007 and a Master of Science in information systems and technology at Claremont Graduate University in May 2009.
He also obtained a doctorate in information systems and technology from Claremont Graduate University in October 2012.
He worked as an assistant professor of health informatics for six years, during which he taught at both the graduate and undergraduate levels and held various research assistantships. He has published several research papers.
Al-Buhairan is an expert in logistics; health and education sectorial expertise; digital solutions; strategy planning, development and execution; change and communications management; and general business development.
