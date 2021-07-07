Dutch journalist shooting an ‘attack on our values’: EU chief

You are here

Police officers investigate the site of an attack where a Dutch journalist, Peter R. de Vries was seriously injured in a shooting in Amsterdam. (AFP)
Police officers investigate the site of an attack where a Dutch journalist, Peter R. de Vries was seriously injured in a shooting in Amsterdam. (AFP)
STRASBOURG: EU chief Charles Michel on Wednesday condemned the shooting of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, who was fighting for his life after the attack in central Amsterdam.
“This is a crime against journalism and an attack on our values of democracy and rule of law. We will relentlessly continue to defend the freedom of the press,” Michel wrote on Twitter.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen offered her “thoughts and solidarity” to de Vries.
“We might disagree with a lot we see in our media but we have to agree that journalists investigating potential abuses of power are not a threat but an asset to our democracies and our societies,” she told European lawmakers debating threats to the rule of law in the bloc.
De Vries was shot Tuesday evening in the Dutch capital as he left a television studio after appearing on a talk show.
Police said three people had been arrested, among them the suspected shooter, but gave no details on the possible reasons for the attack.
Eyewitnesses told local media that the 64-year-old celebrity journalist and TV presenter was shot as many as five times, including once in the head.
Dutch MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld decried the “cowardly” shooting and pointed to a string of deadly attacks against investigative reporters in the 27-nation bloc over the past few years.
Greece was rocked in April by the fatal shooting of crime journalist Giorgos Karaivaz, who was gunned down by attackers on a motorbike outside his home in Athens.
Other high-profile cases include the killing of Maltese anti-graft reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bombing in 2017 and the fatal 2018 shooting of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee.

BEIJING: Multiple social media accounts belonging to major university LGBTQ rights groups in China have been blocked from the popular WeChat app, prompting fears of targeted censorship and calls Wednesday for an online protest.
The WeChat pages of groups, including Huazhong University of Science and Technology Gay Pride and Peking University’s ColorsWorld, had their past posts scrubbed and replaced with a notice stating: “all content has been blocked and the use of the account has been stopped” for violations of unspecified social media regulations.
The brief notices said WeChat had received “complaints” about the pages, while the groups’ account names had been changed to “Unnamed Account” on Tuesday, based on publicly visible account records.
Super-app WeChat is China’s biggest social media platform, with instant messaging, blogs and other content, as well as the ability to make payments.
Chinese social media firms frequently censor content deemed to be politically sensitive or inappropriate, with censors previously targeting LGBTQ-related content on video streaming apps and foreign films.
Zhihe Society, a feminist student group at Shanghai’s Fudan University focusing on sexual minorities, confirmed its WeChat official account had been permanently deleted in a statement on another social media platform on Wednesday.
“It’s very clear that there’s no possibility that Zhihe’s original account can be revived in the short term,” the organization said in a statement on the Twitter-like Weibo platform, without giving details of the reason for the takedown.
Although China decriminalized homosexuality in 1997, same-sex marriage is illegal and issues around LGBTQ groups are often considered politically sensitive.
Tencent, which owns WeChat, did not respond to AFP’s query on what prompted the account removals.
Multiple WeChat users not affected by the block circulated lists of deleted accounts and called Wednesday for a digital protest against the deletions, asking readers to change their profile names to “Unnamed account” in support of the groups.
Many of these posts were deleted shortly after.


While no government body has claimed responsibility for the deletions, activists fear the seemingly coordinated actions could be motivated by an anti-LGBTQ agenda.
Sun Wenlin, co-founder of the China Marriage Equality Advocacy Network, told AFP that the way the accounts were blocked in one go suggested to him that “someone at a government department may have written an internal report for higher-ups” that included a list of LGBTQ social media groups.
A member of a small LGBTQ non-governmental organization who asked to remain anonymous told AFP that representatives from the student groups had been “invited for tea on a large scale in the past two months,” using a term for meetings with the authorities intended to intimidate potentially subversive individuals.
A student member from one of the affected groups who also asked not to be named told AFP that because of the increasing pressure on the LGBTQ community in China, the shutdowns were “not totally unexpected.”
“I’m still really angry about it,” he said.
Attitudes toward alternative lifestyles are slowly softening in socially conservative China, although an official push toward traditional gender roles has come down harshly on men deemed “effeminate” or women who reject motherhood.
Users on the Weibo social media platform were divided on the topic, with some praising the account removals and using homophobic language to criticize the student groups.
Others mourned the loss of the accounts, with one user asking: “Could it be that this country and this society can’t even tolerate a rainbow flag?“

A French court on Tuesday ordered Twitter to give activists full access to all of its documents relating to its efforts to fight racism, sexism and other forms of hate speech on the social network.
Six anti-discrimination groups had taken Twitter to court in France last year, accusing the US social media giant of “long-term and persistent” failures in blocking hateful comments from the site.
The Paris court ordered Twitter to grant the campaign groups full access to all documents relating to the company’s efforts to combat hate speech since May 2020. The ruling applies to Twitter’s global operation, not just France.
Twitter must hand over “all administrative, contractual, technical or commercial documents” detailing the resources it has assigned to fight homophobic, racist and sexist discourse on the site, as well as the offense of “condoning crimes against humanity.”
The San Francisco-based company was given two months to comply with the ruling, which also said it must reveal how many moderators it employs in France to examine posts flagged as hateful, and data on the posts they process.
Twitter said it was studying the court order.
“Our absolute priority is to assure the security of people using our platform,” the company told AFP, adding: “We commit to building a safer Internet, to combatting online hate and to improving the serenity of public discourse.”
The ruling was welcomed by the Union of French Jewish Students (UEJF), which took Twitter to court alongside five other groups that campaign against homophobia, racism and anti-Semitism.
“Twitter will finally have to take responsibility, stop equivocating and put ethics before profit and international expansion,” the UEJF said in a statement on its website.


Twitter’s hateful conduct policy bans users from promoting violence or threatening or attacking people based on their race, religion, gender identity or disability, among other forms of discrimination.
Like other social media giants it allows users to report posts they believe are hateful, and employs moderators to vet the content.
But anti-discrimination groups have long complained that holes in the policy allow hateful comments to stay online in many cases.
French prosecutors on Tuesday said they have opened an investigation into a wave of racist comments posted on Twitter targeting members of the national football team.
The comments, notably targeting black Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, were posted after France was eliminated from the Euro 2020 tournament last week.
France has also been having a wider public debate over how to balance the right to free speech with the need to prevent hate speech, in the wake of the controversial case of a teenager known as Mila.
The 18-year-old sparked a furor last year when her videos, criticizing Islam in vulgar terms, went viral on social media.
Thirteen people are on trial accused of subjecting her to such vicious harassment that she was forced to leave school and was placed under police protection.
While President Emmanuel Macron is among those who have defended her right to blaspheme, former Socialist president Francois Hollande said her original remarks amounted to “hate speech” against Muslims.

DUBAI: Unveiled at Cannes Lions this year, YouTube’s Culture and Trends Report explores the viewership, content and creative trends that have emerged around the world over the past year.

The recurring theme throughout the report is the growth of video. This is no surprise given that consumption of all forms of content grew significantly during the pandemic. However, YouTube’s report found that video has increasingly become indispensable, primarily as a form of connection, with 68 percent in Saudi Arabia and 70 percent in Egypt agreeing that they have used YouTube to help feel connected with others during the past year.

“Video has become a common language that helps meet our evolving need for connection,” Abdu Hussein, Culture and Trends lead, Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Google, told Arab News.

In the region, there are three key learnings:

1. Shared culture creates connection

Connection was a prominent theme that emerged, with creators finding different ways of tapping into shared cultural experiences.

A popular trend was the dialect challenge, where creators from different parts of the region tried to guess terms specific to other dialects. Uploads of videos with the Arabic form of “dialect challenge” grew by over 140 percent from 2019 to 2020.

The most meaningful example, however, was of “acts of giving,” which was a common theme for creators not just during Ramadan, but also throughout the year.

Many creators took to livestreaming fundraisers, which made viewers feel like they were part of the process. In fact, 52 percent of Saudis and 50 percent of Egyptians agreed that watching creators’ or artists’ livestreams made them feel connected to other people.

The cultural attachment and connection remained strong regardless of geography. Of the top 100 most-subscribed Arabic-speaking creators in MENA, over 25 percent are based outside the region. Their content, however, is culturally relevant, which is reflected through their language, sensibilities and interests. 

2. Ramadan is the epitome of shared culture

Content around Ramadan serves as a microcosm for the various ways connection can be actualized, the report stated.

A recurring theme across gaming videos was the digital recreation of Ramadan within a virtual game world. Within those virtual reenactment videos were videos titled “Ramadan Craft,” alluding to related videos within the world of Minecraft.

In this format, the creator starts a daily Minecraft adventure series in Ramadan, often exploring the in-game world alongside fans with the intention of creating episodes — rather than one-off videos — to emulate the style of the TV shows that are popular during Ramadan.

The fresh spin on Ramadan goes beyond the usual family and food videos and into a new genre that is both interactive and immersive.

3. Immersive videos encourage togetherness

The report suggested that moving forward, video culture is entering a space in which videos will create and maintain a sense of connection through immersive experiences rather than simply one-way viewing.

An example of this is the multiplayer game “Among Us,” videos of which racked up over 1 billion views in 2020. The game brings together real-life players — whether they are in the same room or on different continents — in a virtual space. While streams of the game were already popular on YouTube, creators took it to the next level by recreating the game in real life.

Video’s evolution as a form of connection is why “we are seeing more people turning to livestreamed, immersive and relatable content on YouTube to find that sense of togetherness, whether in MENA or beyond,” said Hussein.

“There is an opportunity for brands and creatives to connect more deeply with their audiences by tapping into this culture of connection and interaction,” he added.

NEW DELHI: Twitter Inc. no more enjoys liability protection against user-generated content in India as the US microblogging giant has failed to comply with new IT rules, the Indian government said in a court filing.
The statement is the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration has officially said Twitter has lost its immunity after repeatedly criticizing the company for non-compliance.
The dispute and the public spat has raised concern that American firms will find it difficult to do business amid a more stringent regulatory environment.
India’s IT ministry told the High Court in New Delhi that Twitter’s non-compliance amounted to a breach of the provisions of the IT Act, causing the US firm to lose its immunity, according to the filing dated July 5.
The filing came in a case filed by a Twitter user who wanted to complain about some allegedly defamatory tweets on the platform, and said the company was not complying with the new law that requires appointment of certain new executives.
Twitter declined to comment. The company has previously said it was making all efforts to comply.
India’s new IT rules which became effective end-May are aimed at regulating content on social media firms and making them more accountable to legal requests for swift removal of posts and sharing details on the originators of messages.
Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has slammed Twitter for deliberately defying the law and said all social media firms must abide by the new rules.
In recent weeks, as acrimony grew between New Delhi and Twitter, Indian police have filed at least five cases against the company or its officials, including some related to child pornography and a controversial map of India on its career page.
Police in two Indian states have named Twitter India chief Manish Maheshwari in complaints. Separately, the state of Uttar Pradesh has challenged in the Supreme Court a bar on police action against Maheshwari, after a lower court protected him against arrest over an accusation that the platform was used to spread hate.

US tech giants Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Twitter Inc. have privately warned the Hong Kong government that they could stop offering their services in the city if authorities proceed with planned changes to data-protection laws, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing a letter.
The laws could make the tech companies liable for the malicious sharing of individuals’ information online, the newspaper added.
A letter sent by an industry group that includes the Internet firms said companies are concerned that the planned rules to address “doxing” could put their staff at risk of criminal investigations or prosecutions related to what the firms’ users post online, Journal reported.
Doxing is an act of revealing people’s personal information such as real name, home address or workplace online without the user’s permission.
Facebook, Google and Twitter did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for a comment.
Hong Kong’s Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Bureau in May proposed amendments to the city’s data-protection laws that it said were needed to combat doxing, a practice that was prevalent during 2019 protests in the city, the newspaper said.
According to the newspaper, the letter dated June 25 was sent by Singapore-based Asia Internet Coalition.
“The only way to avoid these sanctions for technology companies would be to refrain from investing and offering the services in Hong Kong,” the Journal reported, quoting the letter.

