Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as US ramps up withdrawal

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as US ramps up withdrawal
A member of the anti-Taliban “Sangorians” militia fires a heavy machine gun during an ongoing fight with Taliban insurgents in the village of Mukhtar. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

  • The onslaught came just hours after US forces had completed more than 90 percent of their withdrawal
  • Over the years, the Taliban have launched periodic assaults on provincial capitals across the country
HERAT: The Taliban launched a major assault on a provincial capital in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the first since the US military began its final drawdown of troops from the country, as insurgents press on with a blistering offensive.

Fierce fighting erupted in the western city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis, with the militants seizing police headquarters and offices of the country’s spy agency.

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi said government forces were in a “very sensitive military situation,” adding that “the war is raging” with the Taliban.

The onslaught came just hours after Washington announced US forces on the ground had completed more than 90 percent of their withdrawal from Afghanistan, and as the Kabul government held talks with Taliban representatives in neighboring Iran.

The militants have waged a dizzying campaign across Afghanistan since US and NATO forces announced the final withdrawal from the country in early May, seizing dozens of rural districts and stirring fears that the government is in crisis.

“The enemy has entered the city, all the districts have fallen,” Badghis governor Hessamuddin Shams told reporters in a text message.

Badghis provincial council chief Abdul Aziz Bek confirmed the assault, saying some security officials had surrendered to the Taliban.

“The provincial council officials have fled to an army camp in the city. Fighting continues in the city,” added Badghis provincial council member Zia Gul Habibi.

She said the Taliban had entered the city’s police headquarters and the local office of the country’s spy agency, the National Directorate of Security.

In a separate video message sent to reporters, Shams attempted to calm the residents of the city, even as he appeared armed with a rifle with gunfire rattling in the distance.

“My message is please keep your calm. I assure you that we will, all of us, together defend the city,” he said.

As news of the attack spread, social media was flooded with videos of the fight for the city, with some videos showing armed Taliban fighters on motorbikes entering Qala-i-Naw as onlookers cheered.

The fight for the city coincided with a high-level summit across the border in Iran, where an Afghan delegation met with Taliban representatives in Tehran, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Opening the Tehran talks, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the US departure from its eastern neighbor but warned: “Today the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions for the future of their country.”

Last week, all US and NATO forces left Bagram Air Base near Kabul — the command center for anti-Taliban operations — effectively wrapping up their exit after 20 years of military involvement that began in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

Vital US air support for the Afghan forces has been massively curtailed by the handover.

For months the Taliban have been effectively surrounding several provincial capitals across the country, with observers predicting that the militants were waiting for the complete withdrawal of foreign forces before ordering an onslaught on urban areas.

After they routed much of the north in recent weeks, the fall of Badghis would further tighten the Taliban’s grip on western Afghanistan. Their forces have also inched closer to the nearby city of Herat, near the border with Iran.

If the Taliban capture Qala-i-Naw it will be of “strategic value as it creates a psychological effect of Afghan forces rapidly losing territory like dominoes against an unstoppable force,” said Afghanistan expert Nishank Motwani.

Afghan defense officials have said they intend to focus on securing major cities, roads and border towns in the face of numerous Taliban offensives.

Over the years, the Taliban have launched periodic assaults on provincial capitals across the country, briefly holding urban areas before being dislodged by US airstrikes and Afghan ground forces.

Haitian president assassinated at home in ‘barbaric act’ -PM

AP

PORT AU PRINCE: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday, calling it a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act."
First Lady Martine Moïse was hospitalized following the overnight attack, interim Premier Claude Joseph said. The nation of more than 11 million people had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Moïse.
“The country’s security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti," Joseph said in a statement from his office. “Democracy and the republic will win.”
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the streets were largely empty in the Caribbean nation's capital of Port-au-Prince, but some people ransacked businesses in one area.
Joseph said police have been deployed to the National Palace and the upscale community of Pétionville and will be sent to other areas.
Joseph condemned the assassination as a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.” He said some of the attackers spoke in Spanish but offered no further explanation.
Haiti's economic, political and social woes have deepened recently, with gang violence spiking heavily in the capital of Port-au-Prince, inflation spiraling and food and fuel becoming scarcer at times in a country where 60% of the population makes less than $2 a day. These troubles come as Haiti still tries to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016.
Moïse, who was 53, had been ruling by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections, which led to Parliament being dissolved. Opposition leaders have accused him of seeking to increase his power, including approving a decree that limited the powers of a court that audits government contracts and another that created an intelligence agency that answers only to the president.
In recent months, opposition leaders demanded the he step down, arguing that his term legally ended in February 2021. Moïse and supporters maintained that his term began when he took office in early 2017, following a chaotic election that forced the appointment of a provisional president to serve during a year-long gap.
Haiti was scheduled to hold general elections later this year.

Chinese locks down border town as Myanmar battles outbreak

Updated 07 July 2021
AP

BEIJING: Chinese authorities locked down a city bordering Myanmar on Wednesday, shutting most businesses and requiring residents to stay at home as a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 expanded.
Another 15 cases were found in Ruili in the last 24 hours, on top of six in the previous two days, health authorities in southwestern Yunnan province said. In addition, two people without COVID-19 symptoms have also tested positive for the virus.
The lockdown shut down all businesses and public institutions except hospitals, pharmacies and essential shops such as grocery stores, according to a notice posted online. It affects the urban part of Ruili, which like most Chinese cities includes surrounding rural areas in its jurisdiction.
Myanmar is battling a large outbreak with limited resources to contain it. The Southeast Asian nation reported 3,602 new cases in the last 24 hours, state media said Wednesday, its highest daily total since the pandemic began.
Ruili lies across a river from the city of Muse in Myanmar’s Shan state. Chinese anti-virus measures have dealt a blow to the active cross-border trade between the two countries, China’s state-owned Global Times newspaper reported earlier this week.
Authorities had already banned unnecessary travel in and out of Ruili on Monday, after the first cases were reported.
All the cases have been reported in a Ruili community on the border called Jiegao, which has been designated a high-risk area. They include both Chinese and Myanmar nationals. The latest cases were discovered during mass testing, and authorities said they would step up border controls.
Elsewhere in China, 52 people who had arrived on a flight from Afghanistan five days ago tested positive for the virus, the Hubei provincial health commission said. Thirty have been classified as confirmed cases, while the other 22 did not show any COVID-19 symptoms. China does not include asymptomatic cases in its official tally.
China has regularly imported cases from travelers, but usually in smaller numbers. The July 2 Xiamen Air flight flew from Kabul to Wuhan, the city hit hard by the virus after it was first detected there in late 2019. Virtually all people arriving in China must quarantine for two weeks in a designated hotel.
Ruili launched a campaign to vaccinate the entire city in April following an outbreak in March.
China has relied on a tough lockdown strategy and mass testing to tamp down outbreaks, even as it has stepped up the pace of vaccinations. Central health officials have said they want to vaccinate 80 percent of the population.

Nine bodies recovered from plane crash in far eastern Russia

MOSCOW: A search team recovered the bodies of nine people on Wednesday after a passenger plane crashed in Russia’s remote far eastern Kamchatka peninsula.

The An-26 plane flying from Kamchatka’s main city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the coastal town of Palana with 28 people on board disappeared and crashed on Tuesday.

Search teams later found wreckage of the plane near Palana.

“At present, nine bodies have been found,” the regional branch of the emergencies ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that one body had been identified.

The 28 people on board included six crew and 22 passengers, including two minors. All are presumed dead.

More than 50 people were combing the coast of the Okhotsk Sea, officials said, but fog, strong winds and waves were complicating the search operation.

The emergencies ministry said it planned to deploy divers and an Mi-8 helicopter.

Kamchatka is a vast peninsula popular with adventure tourists for its abundant wildlife, live volcanoes and black sand beaches.

Governor Vladimir Solodov declared a three-day mourning period beginning Wednesday.

His office said that the governor planned to travel to Palana together with the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviation, Alexander Neradko.

Officials have said the plane — built in 1982 — was in good condition and passed safety checks.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes and incidents, said it was looking at three potential causes of the accident: poor weather conditions, technical malfunctions, or pilot error.

An-26 planes, which were manufactured from 1969 until 1986 during the Soviet era and are still used throughout the former USSR for civilian and military transport, have been involved in a number of accidents in recent years.

COVID-19 infections imperil Indonesia’s vaccinated health workers and hospitals

JAKARTA: Indonesian pulmonologist Erlina Burhan is exasperated after another long shift in a jam-packed hospital missing 200 staff infected by the coronavirus despite being vaccinated just months ago.
“It’s crazy, really crazy,” she tells Reuters. “More patients but less staff. This is ridiculous.”
About 95 percent health workers have been fully vaccinated, overwhelmingly with China’s Sinovac, said the Indonesian Hospitals Association (IHA).
But, according to independent data group Lapor COVID-19, 131 health care workers, mostly vaccinated with the Sinovac shot, have died since June, including 50 in July.
An Indonesian health ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Amid the surge in infections, some medical professionals are now questioning the efficacy of the vaccine though the Indonesian government says the problem lies with the Delta coronavirus variant not the vaccine.
Most infected health workers exhibit only mild symptoms but a survey by Reuters of doctors, hospital directors and health industry chiefs indicates that thousands have been forced to isolate across Java island, home to about 150 million people and the epicenter of Indonesia’s worsening outbreak.
Lia Partakusuma, secretary general of the IHA, said she had surveyed big state-run hospitals across Java’s major cities.
“They say 10 percent of their staff are positive for COVID,” she said.
Those staff should isolate for two weeks, she added, although other medical professionals said many were sequestered for as little as five days because they were so badly needed at work.
The surge in deaths and infections of health workers could not happen at a worse time, say doctors and hospital executives.
A fourfold increase in official figures for coronavirus cases in the past month to more than 31,000 per day means the numbers needing hospitalization have gone up by “three to five times,” according to the IHA.
Epidemiologists say that low testing rates mean official COVID-19 data does not truly reflect the extent of the outbreak.
Patients hooked up to intravenous drips in car parks, others lying comatose in makeshift beds in corridors, the frantic search for oxygen amid shortages — all now commonplace in hospitals across Java, doctors and hospital directors say.
Many hospitals are either nearly full or over-capacity, hospital directors and the IHA say.
Public health experts fear the situation will deteriorate and warn that Indonesia could be “the next India,” where COVID cases skyrocketed and the health system was swamped in April and May.
But Indonesia is less prepared than India to handle such a crisis. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development says Indonesia has 0.4 doctors per 1,000 people, the fifth lowest in the Asia-Pacific, and less than half that of India.
Struggling with the staff shortages, hospitals are recruiting “volunteers” — pharmacists, radiographers and medical students paid modest amounts.
An executive of a hospital chain, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said caring for COVID-19 patients often required skills that could not be provided by students or other volunteers.
“It’s not really a solution,” the executive said.
The government has imposed tough social restrictions on the islands of Java and Bali, while the health minister has promised nearly 8,000 more hospital beds.
But doctors ask what good more beds will do without the staff.
“The problem is manpower. Even if we can add space, who can take care of them?” said neurologist Eka Julianta Wahjoepramono.
“Nobody. That’s the problem.”
Indonesia has relied heavily on China’s Sinovac vaccine because it was the only pharmaceutical company to quickly sell it large numbers of doses.
It vaccinated most health workers in February and March, making them an important global test case for the efficacy of the vaccine.
At first the Sinovac inoculation program significantly reduced deaths from COVID-19. In January, 158 doctors died from the respiratory disease but by May the number dropped to 13.
Since June, at least 30 doctors have perished, according to the Indonesian Medical Association.
Eka, who was fully vaccinated with Sinovac, ended up in hospital with a severe case of COVID-19 last month.
“Many of my colleagues did not have significant antibodies increase after Sinovac,” he said, meaning they did not have high levels of protection against infections.
Sinovac did not respond to requests for comment but last month, Sinovac spokesman Liu Peicheng told Reuters preliminary results showed the vaccine produced a three-fold reduction in neutralizing effect against the Delta variant.
He said a booster shot could quickly elicit stronger and more durable antibody reaction. He did not provide detailed data.
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has defended the Sinovac vaccine. “The issue that we are facing is not about the different efficacy between vaccines, it is primarily because of the Delta variant.”
The Medical Association has urged the government to give health workers a third dose of the vaccine, and quickly.
Some doctors are flying to the United States to get inoculated with other vaccines. For most though, such a trip is too expensive, said Dr. Berlian Idriansyah Idris.
“We cannot isolate ourselves and work from home, for God’s sake. Not now,” he said.
“A third shot will give us the protection we need.”

Afghan govt meets Taliban in Tehran: Iran

TEHRAN: An Afghan government delegation met with Taliban representatives in Tehran Wednesday, the Iranian foreign ministry said, as the Islamist militia pressed a lightning advance amid the pullout of US troops.
Opening the Tehran talks, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the departure of its US foe from its eastern borders but warned: “Today the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions for the future of their country.”
Leading negotiator Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai headed the Taliban delegation while former vice president Younus Qanooni represented the government, the Iranian ministry said.
On Tuesday, Afghan authorities vowed to retake all the districts lost to the Taliban as the pullout of US forces neared completion.
Hundreds of commandos were deployed to counter the insurgents’ blistering offensive in the north, a day after more than 1,000 government troops fled into neighboring Tajikistan.
But on Wednesday, the Taliban attacked the Badghis provincial capital Qalat-i-Naw, the first regional seat they have entered since the launch of their latest offensive, local officials said.
The insurgents already control all of the surrounding countryside in Badghis province.
The US Central Command meanwhile announced that the American withdrawal from the country, ordered in April by President Joe Biden, was now more than 90 percent complete, underscoring that Afghan forces are increasingly on their own in the battle with the Taliban.

