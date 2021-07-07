Film AlUla joins as Saudi Arabia unveils pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 

CANNES: The Saudi Film Commission has unveiled its pavilion at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Saudi Arabia’s National Pavilion will shed light on the Kingdom’s burgeoning film industry and the opportunities it has to offer.

The booth will feature film agencies, filmmakers and other industry experts.







According to the organization, the aim of the pavilion is to create a space for dialogue and discussion with film industry leaders from around the world, and to enable Saudi filmmaking companies to meet and exchange ideas with global filmmakers.

The Saudi Film Commission’s objectives are to also introduce the Kingdom’s film locations and investment opportunities, and to highlight the organization’s programs and initiatives.







The pavilion also has a delegation from Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s newly established film agency, to promote international film and TV production in AlUla, a region in northwest Saudi Arabia of outstanding natural and cultural significance.

Having launched at the Berlinale earlier this year, this is the first appearance for the agency at Cannes. Film AlUla also announced its new facilities, which will accommodate 150 film crew and include production offices, recreational facilities and an outdoor cinema.







Film AlUla will showcase the mostly unexplored destination, which presents filmmakers and the world at large with some of Earth’s most sensational scenery.

The pavilion, No. 120, at the festival, will also include representatives from the Ministry of Investment, Red Sea International Film Festival, NEOM, MBC, Ithra, Nebras Films, Cinewave, Telfaz 11 and Arabian Pictures.