India gets new ministers for health, IT, oil amid COVID-19 crisis

Newly sworn in ministers, right, stand with Indian PM Narendra Modi and other senior ministers during swearing in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP)
Newly sworn in ministers pose with Indian PM Narendra Modi and other senior ministers at the Presidential Palace in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (AP)
  • Modi’s government has faced sharp criticism for the chaotic rollout of a nationwide immunization campaign
  • The reshuffle also came after the defeat of Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP in April elections in key West Bengal state
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appointed new federal ministers for health, IT and oil as part of a reshuffle in a bid to reinvigorate his government amid fierce criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Modi appointed Mansukh Laxman Mandaviya as the country’s new health minister just hours after Harsh Vardhan, who was the face of the government’s efforts to fight COVID-19, was asked to step down along with his deputy.
Official sources said Vardhan had to pay the political price for the government’s struggles to cope with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections.
Modi’s government has faced sharp criticism for the chaotic rollout of a nationwide immunization campaign that experts say had worsened the impact of the second-wave, killing hundreds of thousands.
The official death toll after a surge in COVID-19 infections in April and May passed 400,000 last week. Experts believe the actual number may be much higher and there are fears of a third wave soon. Millions remain unvaccinated.
Mandaviya, who belongs to Modi’s home state Gujarat, was previously a junior minister holding the portfolios for ports and chemicals and fertilizers.
Several members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were sworn in at the presidential palace to replace 12 ministers that were fired in the first cabinet reshuffle since Modi was re-elected in 2019 on a promise to transform India into a political and economic power.
Opposition leader P. Chidambaram said the removal of the health minister and his deputy was an acknowledgement that the Modi government had failed in managing the pandemic but the buck should stop with Modi.
“There is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. If things go right the credit will go to the PM, if things go wrong the minister will be the fall guy,” he said.
The reshuffle also came after the defeat of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in April elections in key West Bengal state.
“If it was really about the COVID-19 mismanagement, was (Vardhan) solely responsible? Definitely not,” Rijo M. John, health economist and a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi, said on Twitter.
“The buck actually stops with the PM himself,” John said.
Modi appointed Ashwini Vaishnaw as the new Information and Technology Minister after dismissing Ravi Shankar Prasad at a time when he was leading the government’s efforts to persuade US social media giants to comply with the laws of the country.
No reasons were provided for Prasad’s dismissal though an industry source familiar with the thinking of Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter expected them to welcome the change at the ministry.
“A reset always helps,” said the source. “It so far appeared there was lack of conversation.”
Amid high fuel prices Hardeep Singh Puri has been appointed oil minister, replacing Dharmendra Pradhan.
Modi also dropped Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, who was the government’s spokesperson.
He retained his core team at the foreign, finance, home and defense departments even though the economy is in a deep recession and there are widespread concerns that a surge in COVID-19 infections will stall economic recovery.
“The larger implication is that the confidence that the Modi government had was shaken by the COVID-19 second wave,” said political commentator Rasheed Kidwai. “Modi is trying to introduce a new work culture by these changes.”
Modi will face another major test of his popularity in state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand states in February and March next year, which may prove to be a bellwether for his party in 2024 national elections.

GENEVA: More than four million people have now died of Covid-19 infections, the WHO said on Wednesday, as many richer nations prepared to loosen restrictions even as countries in Asia battle surging infections.
Indonesia has become a global hotspot, with hospitals having to turn away patients, authorities forced to import oxygen supplies and a record 1,040 deaths reported on Wednesday.
“The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, calling the four-million figure an underestimate of the true toll.
He said some countries with high vaccination coverage were “relaxing as though the pandemic is already over,” while others have seen sharp spikes in cases because of highly-transmissible variants and a “shocking inequity” in access to vaccines.
Indonesia is one country being hit hard.
The government has expanded restrictions across the archipelago following earlier clampdowns on the capital Jakarta and some other areas.
“We need to pay attention to the availability of hospitals,” said senior minister Airlangga Hartarto.
The new restrictions apply to dozens of cities and extend across the vast nation of nearly 270 million people, which has been hammered by the highly infectious Delta variant that was first detected in India.
Delta-fueled outbreaks have also led to the imposition of restrictions in Australia, including in its biggest city Sydney where lockdown orders on more than five million residents were on Wednesday extended by at least another week.
“This Delta strain is a game changer, it’s extremely transmissible,” said Gladys Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales State, of which Sydney is the capital.
Australia has largely kept its outbreaks in check since the pandemic began, but the government is under increasing pressure over the slow rollout of vaccines.
“It’s still scary that the virus is out there,” said Menno De Moel, 44, at a vaccination center in Sydney where he was getting his first shot.
“Hopefully this is going to be the last lockdown, but on the other hand anything that is needed, needs to be done.”
The Tokyo Olympics, already delayed by a year, also remain plagued by coronavirus fears, with authorities and organizers trying to find ways to safely host one of the biggest sporting events in the world just over two weeks before it begins.
Officials announced Wednesday that the Olympic torch relay had been scrapped on Tokyo’s roads to prevent crowds.
And with infections on the rise, the government is expected to extend restrictions this week that will likely affect the number of fans that can attend Olympic events.
But in London, the Euro 2020 football tournament’s semifinals and final are set to be held this week with 60,000 fans permitted at Wembley Stadium, despite Britain facing a new surge in infections.
Mass vaccinations, however, have stopped a resultant surge in hospital admissions or deaths.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the end of most virus restrictions, such as face masks and indoor social distancing, in England. Other UK nations — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are moving more slowly.
As some countries peel back Covid restrictions, the WHO sounded alarm over a lack of funding to fight the pandemic.
It said Tuesday its global appeal for funding for coronavirus vaccines, treatments, diagnostics and equipment was still $16.8 billion short — almost half its total needs.
Even in wealthier nations with successful inoculation programs, authorities are wary of a resurgence and have kept some restrictions in place, such as the requirement for face masks on flights in the United States.
But an American Airlines flight from North Carolina to the Bahamas was delayed by a day after around 30 teenagers refused to wear masks, US media said Tuesday.
“It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing,” witness Malik Banks told local station WSOC-TV.
“They were being very obnoxious.”

Muslim survivor of 7/7 London bombings slams government’s counter-terrorism strategy on anniversary

Muslim survivor of 7/7 London bombings slams government’s counter-terrorism strategy on anniversary
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

Muslim survivor of 7/7 London bombings slams government’s counter-terrorism strategy on anniversary

Muslim survivor of 7/7 London bombings slams government’s counter-terrorism strategy on anniversary
  • British Muslim says government is not doing enough to tackle hate and far-right extremism in the UK
  • Review of Prevent is being boycotted by Islamic organizations who say it criminalizes communities
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim survivor of the 7/7 bombings targeting London called for an overhaul of the British government’s controversial counter-terrorism strategy.
Sajda Mughal OBE told British newspaper Metro on the 16th anniversary of the London bombings that she is dismayed at the government’s controversial Prevent strategy, which outlines the approach for countering radicalization and extremism.
A review of Prevent is being boycotted by more than 450 Islamic organizations who say that the program has curtailed freedom of speech, removed people’s civil liberties and criminalized communities.
The review is being conducted by William Shawcross, who has expressed Islamophobic views in the past, and the organizations say that he is unfit to be a neutral and fair assessor of the policy.
Mughal, the CEO of JAN Trust, an organization which supports marginalized women and young people and raises awareness of issues including counter-terrorism, told Metro the government is not doing enough to tackle hate and far-right extremism in British society.
“Having survived 7/7 and left the corporate world I’ve made my own differences on the ground in terms of the work I’ve been doing with communities but I have to say our government hasn’t done enough, particularly with the rise of far-right extremism and the division and hate in society,” she told Metro.
She also blamed the government’s slow response for a rise in hate crime and Islamophobia.
“If the government had worked quicker, we wouldn’t have had the rise of hate crime and Islamophobia. I don’t believe the agencies such as the government and the police have a joined-up and consistent approach,” the consultant and public speaker said.
The head of MI5 warned in October 2020 that violent right-wing extremism is a major threat facing the the UK, with more than a quarter of serious terrorist attacks stopped in the final stages linked to neo-fascist and racist groups.
“There needs to be a complete shake-up of the whole counter-terrorism strategy in order to make the UK a harmonious place,” Mughal said.
Mughal, who previously worked with the Home Office through her role at JAN Trust, slammed the Prevent strategy and said “it is not fit for purpose.”
“We’ve had Prevent for 16 years and finally it’s being reviewed, but as someone who’s worked previously with Prevent, I have no faith in the current review, it’s a tick-box exercise,” she said.
The program has been accused of criminalizing and stigmatising those it seeks to protect, such as an 11-year-old boy who was referred to the program after he told his class he wanted to give “alms” to the needy, which his teacher mistook for “arms.”

“It should be about the public’s lives being put first, but unfortunately that’s not that the case. On the inside, the Prevent department is about egos, promotions and personalities. You change things through the better through listening to criticism, if you don’t you just live in your echochamber, and that’s exactly what’s happened within counter-terrorism,” Mughal added. 

Nigerian kidnappers demand food for scores of school hostages

Nigerian kidnappers demand food for scores of school hostages
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

Nigerian kidnappers demand food for scores of school hostages

Nigerian kidnappers demand food for scores of school hostages
  • School officials had initially said 140 students were taken while 26, including a teacher, were rescued
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

KANO, Nigeria: Nigerian kidnappers, who abducted more than 100 schoolchildren this week, have demanded food for their captives as security forces stepped up efforts to free the hostages, school officials said Wednesday.
Heavily armed gangs, known locally as bandits, have long plagued northwest and central Nigeria by looting, stealing cattle and abducting for ransom, but they have increasingly targeted schools and colleges.
Gunmen stormed Bethel Baptist High School in northwestern Kaduna state early Monday and abducted 121 students while 28 were rescued, school vice principal Wakili Madugu said, in the latest in a string of mass abductions for ransom in the state.
School officials had initially said 140 students were taken while 26, including a teacher, were rescued.
“The kidnappers have made contact with the school and it was confirmed that 121 students were abducted while 28 were rescued and have been released to their parents,” Madugu told AFP.
He said the gunmen were asking for food for the hostages who are likely being held in one of the armed group’s forest hideouts while the kidnappers try to pressure officials for ransom payments.
“The kidnappers have asked for food — rice, beans, oil and seasoning to feed the students,” he said.
“Right now, the school authorities are meeting with the security agents to determine the next line of action,” he said.
Madugu said the school had been closed down since Monday, while “we are doing everything in collaboration with the security agents to free the students.”
A teacher in the college, Emmanuel Paul, also said the abductors had contacted the school.
“The bandits have called the school authorities using the phone of the school head boy at the camp where they’re keeping them, so that they could negotiate,” he said.
“They called back in the evening after they kept waiting for the food. The school assured them they are going to do something about it by today,” he said. “So far, they have made four contacts, twice on Monday and twice on Tuesday.”
Paul explained that the initial toll of 140 abducted students which he gave on Monday did not take into account those who had gone home for a university entrance examination.
Around 1,000 students and pupils have been abducted across Nigeria since December. Most have been released after negotiations with local officials, although some are still being held.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday directed the military, police and intelligence agencies to ensure safe and early release of all kidnapped victims.

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as US ramps up withdrawal

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as US ramps up withdrawal
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as US ramps up withdrawal

Taliban launch assault on Afghan provincial capital as US ramps up withdrawal
  • The onslaught came just hours after US forces had completed more than 90 percent of their withdrawal
  • Over the years, the Taliban have launched periodic assaults on provincial capitals across the country
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

HERAT: The Taliban launched a major assault on a provincial capital in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the first since the US military began its final drawdown of troops from the country, as insurgents press on with a blistering offensive.

Fierce fighting erupted in the western city of Qala-i-Naw, the capital of Badghis, with the militants seizing police headquarters and offices of the country’s spy agency.

Afghanistan’s Defense Minister Bismillah Mohammadi said government forces were in a “very sensitive military situation,” adding that “the war is raging” with the Taliban.

The onslaught came just hours after Washington announced US forces on the ground had completed more than 90 percent of their withdrawal from Afghanistan, and as the Kabul government held talks with Taliban representatives in neighboring Iran.

The militants have waged a dizzying campaign across Afghanistan since US and NATO forces announced the final withdrawal from the country in early May, seizing dozens of rural districts and stirring fears that the government is in crisis.

“The enemy has entered the city, all the districts have fallen,” Badghis governor Hessamuddin Shams told reporters in a text message.

Badghis provincial council chief Abdul Aziz Bek confirmed the assault, saying some security officials had surrendered to the Taliban.

“The provincial council officials have fled to an army camp in the city. Fighting continues in the city,” added Badghis provincial council member Zia Gul Habibi.

She said the Taliban had entered the city’s police headquarters and the local office of the country’s spy agency, the National Directorate of Security.

In a separate video message sent to reporters, Shams attempted to calm the residents of the city, even as he appeared armed with a rifle with gunfire rattling in the distance.

“My message is please keep your calm. I assure you that we will, all of us, together defend the city,” he said.

As news of the attack spread, social media was flooded with videos of the fight for the city, with some videos showing armed Taliban fighters on motorbikes entering Qala-i-Naw as onlookers cheered.

The fight for the city coincided with a high-level summit across the border in Iran, where an Afghan delegation met with Taliban representatives in Tehran, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Opening the Tehran talks, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif welcomed the US departure from its eastern neighbor but warned: “Today the people and political leaders of Afghanistan must make difficult decisions for the future of their country.”

Last week, all US and NATO forces left Bagram Air Base near Kabul — the command center for anti-Taliban operations — effectively wrapping up their exit after 20 years of military involvement that began in the wake of the September 11 attacks.

Vital US air support for the Afghan forces has been massively curtailed by the handover.

For months the Taliban have been effectively surrounding several provincial capitals across the country, with observers predicting that the militants were waiting for the complete withdrawal of foreign forces before ordering an onslaught on urban areas.

After they routed much of the north in recent weeks, the fall of Badghis would further tighten the Taliban’s grip on western Afghanistan. Their forces have also inched closer to the nearby city of Herat, near the border with Iran.

If the Taliban capture Qala-i-Naw it will be of “strategic value as it creates a psychological effect of Afghan forces rapidly losing territory like dominoes against an unstoppable force,” said Afghanistan expert Nishank Motwani.

Afghan defense officials have said they intend to focus on securing major cities, roads and border towns in the face of numerous Taliban offensives.

Over the years, the Taliban have launched periodic assaults on provincial capitals across the country, briefly holding urban areas before being dislodged by US airstrikes and Afghan ground forces.

Haitian president assassinated at home in ‘barbaric act’ -PM

Haitian president assassinated at home in ‘barbaric act’ -PM
Updated 07 July 2021
AP

Haitian president assassinated at home in ‘barbaric act’ -PM

Haitian president assassinated at home in ‘barbaric act’ -PM
Updated 07 July 2021
AP

PORT AU PRINCE: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in an attack on his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday, calling it a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act."
First Lady Martine Moïse was hospitalized following the overnight attack, interim Premier Claude Joseph said. The nation of more than 11 million people had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Moïse.
“The country’s security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces of Haiti," Joseph said in a statement from his office. “Democracy and the republic will win.”
In the early morning hours of Wednesday, the streets were largely empty in the Caribbean nation's capital of Port-au-Prince, but some people ransacked businesses in one area.
Joseph said police have been deployed to the National Palace and the upscale community of Pétionville and will be sent to other areas.
Joseph condemned the assassination as a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act.” He said some of the attackers spoke in Spanish but offered no further explanation.
Haiti's economic, political and social woes have deepened recently, with gang violence spiking heavily in the capital of Port-au-Prince, inflation spiraling and food and fuel becoming scarcer at times in a country where 60% of the population makes less than $2 a day. These troubles come as Haiti still tries to recover from the devastating 2010 earthquake and Hurricane Matthew that struck in 2016.
Moïse, who was 53, had been ruling by decree for more than two years after the country failed to hold elections, which led to Parliament being dissolved. Opposition leaders have accused him of seeking to increase his power, including approving a decree that limited the powers of a court that audits government contracts and another that created an intelligence agency that answers only to the president.
In recent months, opposition leaders demanded the he step down, arguing that his term legally ended in February 2021. Moïse and supporters maintained that his term began when he took office in early 2017, following a chaotic election that forced the appointment of a provisional president to serve during a year-long gap.
Haiti was scheduled to hold general elections later this year.

