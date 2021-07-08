You are here

Peshawar remembers Bollywood legend
The local government approved a budget to turn Dilip Kumar’s old residence into a museum. (Reuters)
Updated 08 July 2021

  • The ‘tragedy king’ was born in the province in 1922 before rising to fame in Hindi cinema
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: Hours after the death of legendary Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar in India on Wednesday, condolences poured in from his city of birth, Peshawar, in northwestern Pakistan, where residents mourned a “great loss” to the region’s film industry.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in Peshawar in Pakistan’s present day Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 1922, Kumar died in Mumbai after prolonged illness at the age of 98.

He has been hailed as the “tragedy king” by a generation of cinemagoers for his soulful roles on the silver screen, and is widely considered one of the greatest actors in the history of Hindi cinema.

Kamran Bangash, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s information minister, expressed sorrow over the actor’s passing in a video message, and said that Kumar had a “matchless” love for his city of birth.

“The people of Peshawar are praying for him and will never forget his services,” Bangash said. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration will build an open museum at his house in Mohala Khudadad in Peshawar, to ensure that the bond between Peshawar and Yusuf Khan remains alive forever.”

Earlier this year, the provincial administration approved a budget to buy the dilapidated ancestral homes of Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor and turn them into museums. The two houses in Peshawar are located in Qissa Khwani Bazaar, the city’s oldest and famous “market of storytellers.”

The families of the two stars moved to present day India before Pakistan came into being in 1947.

The current owner of Kumar’s house was planning to demolish it to build a commercial center, but the archaeology department stopped the process last September, citing the Antiquity Act 2016, which prompted the late actor to turn to Twitter and request the residents of Peshawar to share photographs of his former residence.

“Peshawar will miss its legendary son Yusuf Khan,” Dr. Abdul Samad, director of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology and Museums Department, told Arab News. “He played a pivotal role in bringing Bollywood to its climax through a lifetime of contributions.”

Asmat Shah, a senior journalist, said that the people of Peshawar had received the news of Kumar’s death with “great grief,” since the late actor had left indelible memories behind.

“Dilip Kumar and Peshawar are inseparable since the former had once lived here,” he said. “People in the crowded localities of this city have always held the Bollywood legend in great esteem.”

Jalil Ahmad, a local who lives close to Kumar’s former house in Peshawar, told Arab News that the people of the congested Qissa Khwani locality were deeply grieved to learn about Kumar’s death.

“I saw people at tea stalls who were only discussing Dilip Kumar this morning,” he said. “We have all been praying for his departed soul and are eager to visit his residence in Peshawar once it is turned into a museum.”

Ahmed paused and said: “This will keep him alive in our hearts forever.”

Topics: dilip kumar Bollywood

Sydney sees worst day of 2021 as Delta COVID-19 outbreak spreads

Sydney sees worst day of 2021 as Delta COVID-19 outbreak spreads
Reuters

  • New South Wales reported 38 new local cases
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s New South Wales state on Thursday reported its biggest daily rise in locally acquired cases of COVID-19 for the year as officials struggle to stamp out a growing cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant in Sydney.
New South Wales (NSW) reported 38 new local cases, up from 27 a day earlier, as its capital Sydney prepares for a third week of a lockdown.
“We don’t want to prolong the lockdown, we don’t want to see Sydney or New South Wales going in and out of lockdown until we have the vast majority of our population vaccinated,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney.
Berejiklian implored residents to limit visits to family as data suggested the virus was spreading during such meetings, and urged people with flu-symptoms to take their entire family for COVID-19 tests due to the highly transmissible Delta strain.
She has promised this would be the last lockdown Sydney would need to endure in the pandemic although only around 10 percent of the country has been fully vaccinated.
Of Thursday’s cases, 26 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period, while 11 spent time in the community while they were infectious. One case is under investigation.
Total infections neared 400 amid the largest outbreak of 2021 in the state, since the first case was detected in the city more than three weeks ago in a limousine driver who transported overseas airline crew.
A strict stay-at-home order had been enforced in Sydney, Australia’s largest city and home to a fifth of the country’s 25 million population, since June 26 for two weeks restricting people’s movements and limiting gatherings.
That was extended on Wednesday until July 16 after restrictions failed to curtail the spread with officials frustrated after finding new infections linked to illegal gatherings and people flouting social distancing rules.
Australia has fared much better than many other developed countries in keeping COVID-19 numbers low, with just under 30,900 cases and 910 deaths, however, a slow vaccination rollout has taken the shine off some of this success.

Topics: Austalia Coronavirus

Ancient Afghan city awaits spot on UNESCO list

Ancient Afghan city awaits spot on UNESCO list
  • Some of the key sites that have added to the “prominence of Herat as an ancient city” include the citadel of Herat, built in 330 BC
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The United Nations’ cultural agency, UNESCO, has accepted Afghanistan’s request to include the western city of Herat in its World Heritage Sites with a “formal announcement” to be made in a year, officials have said.

“We made the proposal to UNESCO in March last year, and UNESCO says that Herat fits the criteria to be added to its list of World Heritage Sites,” Haroon Hakimi, deputy minister of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Culture and Information, told Arab News.

To facilitate “data and research work that would take up to a year,” UNESCO has also allocated $30,000 to the Afghan government, Hakimi said. “After that, UNESCO will formally announce the inclusion of Herat in its World Heritage Sites.”

To be included on the list, sites must be of outstanding universal value and meet at least one out of 10 UNESCO criteria, which include: “To represent a masterpiece of human creative genius; to exhibit an important interchange of human values over a span of time or within a cultural area of the world; and to contain superlative natural phenomena or areas of exceptional natural beauty and aesthetic importance.”

Some of the key sites that have added to the “prominence of Herat as an ancient city” include the citadel of Herat, built in 330 BC and also called the citadel of Alexander the Great; the blue-tiled Jami Masjid constructed in 1,200 AD; and five minarets that house an Islamic learning center dating back to the 15th century.

While the three sites have suffered damage due to various wars and natural disasters and the minarets are crumbling, the citadel and the mosque have been restored over the years.

Located near the border with Iran and Turkmenistan, Herat is Afghanistan’s third-largest city with an estimated population of 574,276 and is the capital of Herat province.

It has long served as a center of Islamic learning and is the birthplace of several renowned Afghan scholars such as Khawaja Abdullah Ansar and Abdul Rahman Jami.

Compared to other regions of the war-torn country, Herat has enjoyed relative stability since the Taliban’s ouster in a US-led invasion in 2001.

“This is great news that UNESCO has accepted Afghanistan’s request to add Herat to its world heritage sites. It adds to the fame of Afghanistan abroad,” said Abdul Ahad Abaasi, head of maintenance and repair at the Department of Historical Monuments.

He said that the Kabul government was “looking at including two more sites” on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

One is the Noh Gonbad Mosque, a “little known masterpiece” built in 794 AD in northern Afghanistan’s Balkh province, “long seen as a cradle of culture and civilisation,” according to Abaasi.

The mosque, one of the oldest monuments of early Islamic architecture in Central Asia, derives its name from its nine domes, most of which have collapsed during the fighting or due to negligence.

The other site is Bagh-e Babur, or the Babur Garden, in the capital, Kabul, created by Babur, the first emperor of the Mughal dynasty in the early 16th century.

At 11 hectares, the space is designed in a classic charbagh (four garden) pattern, with a series of rising terraces split by a central watercourse.

It is the largest public garden in the city. It was largely destroyed in the 1990s but “spectacularly restored” with the help of the Aga Khan Foundation in 2008.

“Other historical sites on offer are the Minaret of Jam and the legendary Bamiyan valley, home to two giant Buddha statues which were named as UNESCO’s cultural heritage sites in 2002 and 2003,” Abaasi said.

In early 2001, the Taliban decreed that the statues in the valley were un-Islamic and had them destroyed, prompting a huge public outcry.

As the Taliban claim control of nearly a third of Afghanistan’s rural districts and have captured several provincial capitals in recent weeks — taking advantage of a vacuum created by departing foreign troops from the country — ordinary Afghans hope the UNESCO mention would work in the nation’s favour.

“The world has for years heard about the unending conflict in Afghanistan. Now, when UNESCO adds Herat to its World Heritage list, the world will realize that Afghanistan has a rich history, has been an important country, but the war has devastated it,” said Sharfuddin Faqiryar, a heritage activist from Herat.

Topics: UNESCO Herat world heritage sites

India gets new ministers for health, IT, oil amid COVID-19 crisis

India gets new ministers for health, IT, oil amid COVID-19 crisis
Reuters

  • Modi’s government has faced sharp criticism for the chaotic rollout of a nationwide immunization campaign
  • The reshuffle also came after the defeat of Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP in April elections in key West Bengal state
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appointed new federal ministers for health, IT and oil as part of a reshuffle in a bid to reinvigorate his government amid fierce criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Modi appointed Mansukh Laxman Mandaviya as the country’s new health minister just hours after Harsh Vardhan, who was the face of the government’s efforts to fight COVID-19, was asked to step down along with his deputy.
Official sources said Vardhan had to pay the political price for the government’s struggles to cope with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections.
Modi’s government has faced sharp criticism for the chaotic rollout of a nationwide immunization campaign that experts say had worsened the impact of the second-wave, killing hundreds of thousands.
The official death toll after a surge in COVID-19 infections in April and May passed 400,000 last week. Experts believe the actual number may be much higher and there are fears of a third wave soon. Millions remain unvaccinated.
Mandaviya, who belongs to Modi’s home state Gujarat, was previously a junior minister holding the portfolios for ports and chemicals and fertilizers.
Several members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were sworn in at the presidential palace to replace 12 ministers that were fired in the first cabinet reshuffle since Modi was re-elected in 2019 on a promise to transform India into a political and economic power.
Opposition leader P. Chidambaram said the removal of the health minister and his deputy was an acknowledgement that the Modi government had failed in managing the pandemic but the buck should stop with Modi.
“There is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. If things go right the credit will go to the PM, if things go wrong the minister will be the fall guy,” he said.
The reshuffle also came after the defeat of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in April elections in key West Bengal state.
“If it was really about the COVID-19 mismanagement, was (Vardhan) solely responsible? Definitely not,” Rijo M. John, health economist and a professor at the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences in the southern city of Kochi, said on Twitter.
“The buck actually stops with the PM himself,” John said.
Modi appointed Ashwini Vaishnaw as the new Information and Technology Minister after dismissing Ravi Shankar Prasad at a time when he was leading the government’s efforts to persuade US social media giants to comply with the laws of the country.
No reasons were provided for Prasad’s dismissal though an industry source familiar with the thinking of Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter expected them to welcome the change at the ministry.
“A reset always helps,” said the source. “It so far appeared there was lack of conversation.”
Amid high fuel prices Hardeep Singh Puri has been appointed oil minister, replacing Dharmendra Pradhan.
Modi also dropped Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar, who was the government’s spokesperson.
He retained his core team at the foreign, finance, home and defense departments even though the economy is in a deep recession and there are widespread concerns that a surge in COVID-19 infections will stall economic recovery.
“The larger implication is that the confidence that the Modi government had was shaken by the COVID-19 second wave,” said political commentator Rasheed Kidwai. “Modi is trying to introduce a new work culture by these changes.”
Modi will face another major test of his popularity in state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Punjab and Uttarakhand states in February and March next year, which may prove to be a bellwether for his party in 2024 national elections.

Topics: India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Coronavirus

World passes 4 mn Covid deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks

World passes 4 mn Covid deaths as Asia battles fresh outbreaks
AFP

  • "The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
  • Delta-fuelled outbreaks have also led to the imposition of restrictions in Australia
AFP

GENEVA: More than four million people have now died of Covid-19 infections, the WHO said on Wednesday, as many richer nations prepared to loosen restrictions even as countries in Asia battle surging infections.
Indonesia has become a global hotspot, with hospitals having to turn away patients, authorities forced to import oxygen supplies and a record 1,040 deaths reported on Wednesday.
“The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, calling the four-million figure an underestimate of the true toll.
He said some countries with high vaccination coverage were “relaxing as though the pandemic is already over,” while others have seen sharp spikes in cases because of highly-transmissible variants and a “shocking inequity” in access to vaccines.
Indonesia is one country being hit hard.
The government has expanded restrictions across the archipelago following earlier clampdowns on the capital Jakarta and some other areas.
“We need to pay attention to the availability of hospitals,” said senior minister Airlangga Hartarto.
The new restrictions apply to dozens of cities and extend across the vast nation of nearly 270 million people, which has been hammered by the highly infectious Delta variant that was first detected in India.
Delta-fueled outbreaks have also led to the imposition of restrictions in Australia, including in its biggest city Sydney where lockdown orders on more than five million residents were on Wednesday extended by at least another week.
“This Delta strain is a game changer, it’s extremely transmissible,” said Gladys Berejiklian, premier of New South Wales State, of which Sydney is the capital.
Australia has largely kept its outbreaks in check since the pandemic began, but the government is under increasing pressure over the slow rollout of vaccines.
“It’s still scary that the virus is out there,” said Menno De Moel, 44, at a vaccination center in Sydney where he was getting his first shot.
“Hopefully this is going to be the last lockdown, but on the other hand anything that is needed, needs to be done.”
The Tokyo Olympics, already delayed by a year, also remain plagued by coronavirus fears, with authorities and organizers trying to find ways to safely host one of the biggest sporting events in the world just over two weeks before it begins.
Officials announced Wednesday that the Olympic torch relay had been scrapped on Tokyo’s roads to prevent crowds.
And with infections on the rise, the government is expected to extend restrictions this week that will likely affect the number of fans that can attend Olympic events.
But in London, the Euro 2020 football tournament’s semifinals and final are set to be held this week with 60,000 fans permitted at Wembley Stadium, despite Britain facing a new surge in infections.
Mass vaccinations, however, have stopped a resultant surge in hospital admissions or deaths.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced the end of most virus restrictions, such as face masks and indoor social distancing, in England. Other UK nations — Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — are moving more slowly.
As some countries peel back Covid restrictions, the WHO sounded alarm over a lack of funding to fight the pandemic.
It said Tuesday its global appeal for funding for coronavirus vaccines, treatments, diagnostics and equipment was still $16.8 billion short — almost half its total needs.
Even in wealthier nations with successful inoculation programs, authorities are wary of a resurgence and have kept some restrictions in place, such as the requirement for face masks on flights in the United States.
But an American Airlines flight from North Carolina to the Bahamas was delayed by a day after around 30 teenagers refused to wear masks, US media said Tuesday.
“It was bad. First, they were yelling. They were cursing,” witness Malik Banks told local station WSOC-TV.
“They were being very obnoxious.”

Topics: #covid-19 World Health Organization (WHO)

Muslim survivor of 7/7 London bombings slams government's counter-terrorism strategy on anniversary

Muslim survivor of 7/7 London bombings slams government’s counter-terrorism strategy on anniversary
Arab News

  • British Muslim says government is not doing enough to tackle hate and far-right extremism in the UK
  • Review of Prevent is being boycotted by Islamic organizations who say it criminalizes communities
Arab News

LONDON: A Muslim survivor of the 7/7 bombings targeting London called for an overhaul of the British government’s controversial counter-terrorism strategy.
Sajda Mughal OBE told British newspaper Metro on the 16th anniversary of the London bombings that she is dismayed at the government’s controversial Prevent strategy, which outlines the approach for countering radicalization and extremism.
A review of Prevent is being boycotted by more than 450 Islamic organizations who say that the program has curtailed freedom of speech, removed people’s civil liberties and criminalized communities.
The review is being conducted by William Shawcross, who has expressed Islamophobic views in the past, and the organizations say that he is unfit to be a neutral and fair assessor of the policy.
Mughal, the CEO of JAN Trust, an organization which supports marginalized women and young people and raises awareness of issues including counter-terrorism, told Metro the government is not doing enough to tackle hate and far-right extremism in British society.
“Having survived 7/7 and left the corporate world I’ve made my own differences on the ground in terms of the work I’ve been doing with communities but I have to say our government hasn’t done enough, particularly with the rise of far-right extremism and the division and hate in society,” she told Metro.
She also blamed the government’s slow response for a rise in hate crime and Islamophobia.
“If the government had worked quicker, we wouldn’t have had the rise of hate crime and Islamophobia. I don’t believe the agencies such as the government and the police have a joined-up and consistent approach,” the consultant and public speaker said.
The head of MI5 warned in October 2020 that violent right-wing extremism is a major threat facing the the UK, with more than a quarter of serious terrorist attacks stopped in the final stages linked to neo-fascist and racist groups.
“There needs to be a complete shake-up of the whole counter-terrorism strategy in order to make the UK a harmonious place,” Mughal said.
Mughal, who previously worked with the Home Office through her role at JAN Trust, slammed the Prevent strategy and said “it is not fit for purpose.”
“We’ve had Prevent for 16 years and finally it’s being reviewed, but as someone who’s worked previously with Prevent, I have no faith in the current review, it’s a tick-box exercise,” she said.
The program has been accused of criminalizing and stigmatising those it seeks to protect, such as an 11-year-old boy who was referred to the program after he told his class he wanted to give “alms” to the needy, which his teacher mistook for “arms.”

“It should be about the public’s lives being put first, but unfortunately that’s not that the case. On the inside, the Prevent department is about egos, promotions and personalities. You change things through the better through listening to criticism, if you don’t you just live in your echochamber, and that’s exactly what’s happened within counter-terrorism,” Mughal added. 

Topics: prevent UK counter-terrorism Sajda Mughal

