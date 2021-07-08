You are here

Taliban surround Afghan city as commandos launch counterattack
A smoke plume rises from houses amid ongoing fight between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in the western city of Qala-i- Naw, the capital of Badghis province, on July 7, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

  • With the US troop pullout “90 percent complete,” according to the Pentagon, fears are mounting that Afghan forces will be stretched without the vital air support of the US military.
Updated 08 July 2021
AFP

HERAT: Taliban fighters on motorbikes roamed a provincial Afghan capital Thursday after a day of heavy fighting that saw them storm the city in their most brazen assault since the United States stepped up its troop withdrawal.
The government flew in hundreds of commandos to Qala-i-Naw in Badghis, the first provincial capital to face an all-out assault by the Taliban since May 1 when the insurgents launched a blistering campaign to capture new territory.
With the US troop pullout “90 percent complete,” according to the Pentagon, fears are mounting that Afghan forces will be stretched without the vital air support of the US military.
Residents in Qala-i-Naw had either fled the city or stayed indoors Thursday after more than 24 hours of intense fighting that saw the Afghan air force launch strikes on Taliban positions.
“The Taliban are still in the city,” resident Aziz Tawakoli told AFP.
“You can see them going up and down the streets on their motorcycles.”
He said many of the city’s 75,000 people had fled their homes — either to neighboring districts or to Herat.
“The shops are closed and there is hardly anyone on the streets,” Tawakoli said, adding that helicopters and planes had bombed Taliban targets through the night.
Badghis provincial council member Zia Gul Habibi said the Taliban suffered casualties, but also surrounded the city.
“All districts are under their control... People are really in fear,” she said.
“All shops and government institutions are closed. There are still reports of sporadic fighting.”

Parisila Herawai, a rights activist in the city, expressed concern for the safety of women in particular.
“It is an emergency situation for all women, especially activists,” she told AFP.
“If the Taliban plan to remain in the city, we will not be able to work.”
On Wednesday, the Taliban briefly seized the police headquarters and the local office of the country’s spy agency but were later pushed back.
As news of the assault spread, social media was flooded with videos of clashes — with some showing armed Taliban fighters on motorbikes entering the city, as onlookers cheered.
Local officials said some security officers had surrendered to the Taliban, and the insurgents opened the gates of the city jail, freeing hundreds of prisoners.
Most had since been recaptured, officials said.
Overnight, the defense ministry said it rushed hundreds of commandos to the city to launch a “large scale operation,” spokesman Fawad Aman said on Twitter.
The attack on Qala-i-Naw comes as the Taliban carry out a blistering campaign across the country but mostly in the north, capturing dozens of districts since early May.
The fighting appeared to be spreading in neighboring Herat province where officials acknowledged losing two districts to the insurgents.
Rights group Human Rights Watch said the insurgents were forcing people from their houses in northern areas that they have captured.
“The Taliban’s retaliatory attacks against civilians deemed to have supported the government are an ominous warning about the risk of future atrocities,” said HRW associate director Patricia Gossman.
“The Taliban leadership has the power to stop these abuses by their forces but haven’t shown that they are willing to do so,” she said.

Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

  • Hisham Chaudhary, 28, used Bitcoin to pay to free members from detention in Syria
  • It is one of the first times someone has been charged with being a Daesh member in UK
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A British man who used Bitcoin to pay to free Daesh members from detention in Syria has been convicted of terror offenses.

Hisham Chaudhary, 28, was also found guilty in a Birmingham court of two counts of entering terrorist fundraising arrangements and four of disseminating terrorist publications. He will remain in custody until his sentencing, scheduled for Sept 3.

Prosecutor Samuel Main previously said the case was “factually novel” and one of the first times someone had been charged with being a member of Daesh in the UK.

He added: “This is not the first time an individual has been charged with membership of Islamic State (Daesh). The Crown (Prosecution Service) understands it to be the third at least.”

According to police, Chaudhary used Bitcoin to fundraise for Daesh and transfer thousands of pounds to smugglers in order to free members from Kurdish-run detention camps in Syria. 

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are popular among criminals because the currency is hard to trace and can readily and anonymously be transferred across borders. 

Numerous people have escaped the Kurdish-administered camps, though it is unclear whether Chaudhary’s actions directly led to an escape.

Kurdish authorities have repeatedly requested that Western countries repatriate their citizens held in the camps, warning that they present a pervasive security issue in Syria.

The court heard that Chaudhary has been a Daesh member since 2016, and has engaged in fundraising and propaganda work on behalf of the terrorist group.

Counterterror police said he was a “trusted and active member of the group” who had “immersed himself” in spreading terrorist propaganda through Twitter and the encrypted messaging app Telegram.

“Operating largely online, the defendant was able to serve the objectives of the organization from the UK by promoting violent jihad, providing safe communication networks for like-minded individuals and sourcing money to assist other members,” said a police spokesperson.

“Chaudhary created videos to spread the ideology of Daesh and to call others to arms. He did so using platforms popular with the group, and went to great lengths to ensure they reached the right audience. He even sought assistance to protect the legacy of his videos, to prevent them from being deleted or taken down.”

Chaudhary, arrested in November 2019, had originally denied all charges, instead attempting to present himself as a humanitarian.

But Detective Chief Superintendent Martin Snowden, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, said: “From the comfort of his home in the UK, Chaudhary took an active role in promoting, supporting and funding terrorism. It is evident he was a valued member of Daesh, one who had consistently demonstrated his allegiance through his actions.”

Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

  • Mohammad Anwar, 66, was killed in attempted carjacking in Washington DC
  • He leaves behind wife, 3 children, 4 grandchildren
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A 14-year-old-girl who killed an Uber Eats driver during a botched carjacking has been sentenced to seven years in a juvenile prison after pleading guilty to murder.

Mohammad Anwar was killed when two girls, then aged 13 and 15, tried to steal his car in Washington DC in March this year, killing him in the process.

Anwar, 66, who has three children and a wife, died after the girls tried to drive away in his car with him clinging to the side. They crashed the car and killed the Pakistani immigrant in the process.

Both girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with murder. The 14-year-old, who was 13 at the time of the incident, was handed the maximum possible sentence at a hearing on Tuesday. The 15-year-old received the same sentence and will be released at the age of 21.

Anwar, who has four grandchildren, arrived in the US in 2014 and worked as a food delivery driver in the nation’s capital. 

Video footage of the incident was shared online, and showed Anwar trying to wrestle for control of his car before one of the two suspects drove off at high speed.

The car then smashed into metal railings with Anwar still hanging on, before it flipped and crashed to a halt.

The girls then climbed out of the car and were detained by national guardsmen who were in the vicinity at the time. A motionless figure can be seen lying face down on the sidewalk.

According to authorities, Anwar died in hospital after suffering several broken bones and severe trauma to the head.

People mainly from Morocco stand on the shore as the Spanish Army cordons off a beach at the border of Morocco and Spain in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 18. (AP/File Photo)
People mainly from Morocco stand on the shore as the Spanish Army cordons off a beach at the border of Morocco and Spain in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 18. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

People mainly from Morocco stand on the shore as the Spanish Army cordons off a beach at the border of Morocco and Spain in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 18. (AP/File Photo)
  • The route with the most fatalities is the cross over the Atlantic to the Canary islands, with 1,922 fatalities in 57 shipwrecks
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A leading NGO has estimated that some 2,000 people have died or disappeared trying to reach Spain in the first six months of 2021, describing the scenes on the country’s borders as “catastrophic.”  

NGO Caminando Fronteras (Walking Borders) found that 2,087 people, including 341 women and 96 children, had died or disappeared from the start of 2021 until June, almost as many as perished in all of 2020.

The group said the death count was the worst it had seen in the 14 years since it started collecting data on people leaving Africa for Spain, who they help to rescue.

The route with the most fatalities is the cross over the Atlantic to the Canary islands, with 1,922 fatalities in 57 shipwrecks. 

This was followed by the journey over the Alborán sea, the strait of Gibraltar route and the Algerian route, which all endured dozens of deaths and shipwrecks

Of the 2,087 dead or missing since January, 18 nationalities were recorded: Burkina Faso, Comoros, Syria, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Yemen, Sri Lanka, Morocco, Algeria, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea-Conakry, Guinea-Bissau, the Gambia, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Nigeria, and the DRC.

Caminando Fronteras’ chief, Helena Maleno, called on the Spanish government and the executives of Morocco, Mauritania and Algeria to act urgently to prevent further tragedies.

“We are calling on all the relevant governments, and especially the Spanish government, to hold an urgent meeting of the relevant ministries because there’s an urgent need to defend life on the Canaries route,” said Maleno. “That need must be addressed and steps taken so that we don’t have such shameful figures over the next six months.”

She added: “Last year was the worst to date when it comes to figures. This year, we’ve very nearly reached the same figure in just six months, and I’m saying that loud and clear. We’re calling on the Spanish government to stop this now so that we don’t have to talk about a catastrophic year on the border.”

The rising deaths and disappearances come amid a jump in attempted crossings to Spain. The Spanish Interior Ministry said 6,952 migrants arrived in the Canaries between January and June this year, compared with 2,706 over the same period in 2020.

The migrant route has surged, with over 23,000 migrants and refugees arriving last year, a jump from 2,687 in 2019. 

Maleno said women and children were increasingly joining men on the Canaries route, which claimed 1,851 lives last year.

She added that women often outnumber men on the boats, with the group warning that migrants were increasingly using extremely unsafe inflatable boats. 

“These boats have a very high tragedy rate. Over the past six months inflatable boats have accounted for 33 percent of all the alerts we received on the Atlantic route. That’s very high. Even the wooden boats are dangerous because their motors break and because the people who drive them don’t know the seas and don’t know how to navigate on the open sea.”

Updated 08 July 2021
AP

  • Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine
Updated 08 July 2021
AP

ROME: Pope Francis temporarily had a fever three days after intestinal surgery, but routine tests and scans proved negative, the Vatican said Thursday.
The Vatican’s daily update said Francis was continuing to eat and move around unassisted, and had even sent his greetings to young cancer patients at Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic hospital.
But spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis did have a “fever episode” temporarily Wednesday evening.
“This morning he underwent routine and microbiological examinations, and a chest and abdomen scan, which proved negative,” the statement said.
Francis, 84, had half of his colon removed Sunday because of what the Vatican says was a “severe” narrowing of the large intestine. He is expected to stay at Gemelli, which has a special suite reserved for popes, through the week assuming there are no complications.
Doctors have said a fever could indicate evidence of an infection or other post-operative complications, though the Vatican statement stressed that the episode was temporary and that Francis’ treatment was progressing as planned.
The original Italian version of the Vatican statement referred to a “fever episode,” while the English translation said Francis “temporary ran a high temperature.” The Vatican spokesman said the Italian is the accurate, official version and a subsequent version of the English translation removed the reference to Francis’ temperature being “high.”
The statement said Francis’ recovery is continuing as planned and that “at this particular moment, he looks toward all those who suffer, expressing his closeness to the sick, especially those most in need of care.”
Francis has enjoyed relatively robust health, though he lost the upper part of one lung in his youth because of an infection. He also suffers from sciatica, or nerve pain, that makes him walk with a pronounced limp.

Updated 08 July 2021
AP

  • Zuma, 79, was convicted and sentenced for defying a court order to testify before a judicial commission
Updated 08 July 2021
AP

NKANDLA, South Africa: Former South African President Jacob Zuma has begun serving a 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court after handing himself over to police minutes before a midnight deadline.
Zuma was being held Thursday at the Estcourt Correctional Center, located in KwaZulu-Natal province about 200 kilometers (124 miles) from his rural home in Nkandla.
Zuma, 79, was convicted and sentenced for defying a court order to testify before a judicial commission investigating widespread allegations of corruption during his 2009-2018 presidency.
The commission has heard damning testimony from former Cabinet ministers and top executives of state-owned corporations that Zuma allowed members of the wealthy Gupta family to influence his Cabinet appointments and the awarding of lucrative state contracts.
Initial reaction to the news of Zuma’s imprisonment was muted in Nkandla, the area of his strongest support.
South Africa’s ruling party, the African National Congress, which Zuma once headed, issued a guarded statement saying it “respects” his decision to comply with the law. The statement said he had made a “truly a brave and hard decision.”
The ANC reaffirmed its “unequivocal commitment to and defense of the Constitution,...the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary,” in the tweeted statement Thursday. It urged its members to “remain calm.”
Human rights groups were more enthusiastic in welcoming Zuma’s incarceration.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation said it was pleased Zuma is in custody, but it criticized South Africa’s former head of state for failing “to abide by the deadline set by the Constitutional Court, thus continuing a pattern of disregard for the rule of law and for our constitutional democracy.”
The foundation said it is “profoundly disturbed by the willingness of Mr. Zuma to court public violence and lawlessness in support of political and personal agendas....This is extremely dangerous in the contexts of a country where the rule of law is under siege at so many levels....It is vital that Mr. Zuma and his supporters be held accountable every step of the way.”
Amnesty International South Africa also praised Zuma’s surrender and imprisonment.
“Due process must be allowed to take its course and the Constitution, and the law upheld. Former President Zuma handing himself over goes a long way, in showing that no one is above the law in South Africa,” Amnesty South Africa Executive Director Shenilla Mohamed said.
“Respect for the rule of law is essential for the promotion and protection of human rights and must be upheld without fear or favor,” Mohamed said in a statement. “We call on all parties involved to show restraint and remain calm.”

