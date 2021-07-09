You are here

Rwanda sends 1,000 troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique

Rwanda sends 1,000 troops to insurgency-hit Mozambique
Mozambican army soldiers on patrol after a Daesh attack, Mocimboa da Praia, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique. (AFP)
Updated 09 July 2021
AFP

  • Attacks have escalated in northern Mozambique, fueling fears the violence could spill over into neighboring countries
  • Rwanda is already a major contributor to the UN’s peacekeeping force in the Central African Republic
AFP

KIGALI: Rwanda said on Friday it will send 1,000 troops to Mozambique to help the country battle extremist militants wreaking havoc in the north of the gas-rich nation.
The planned deployment comes on the heels of a similar decision last month by the 16 nations in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc.
Analysts warned however that such multiple missions could further militarise the impoverished Cabo Delgado province, which has been terrorized by Daesh-linked extremists since late 2017.
“The government of Rwanda, at the request of the government of Mozambique, will today start the deployment of a 1,000-person contingent of the Rwanda Defense Force and the Rwanda National Police to Cabo Delgado Province,” Kigali said in a statement.
The forces will “support efforts to restore Mozambican state authority by conducting combat and security operations, as well as stabilization and security-sector reform,” it added.
The Rwandan contingent will work with the Mozambique Armed Defense Forces and those from SADC “in designated sectors of responsibility.”
There was no immediate reaction to the announcement from the government in Maputo, whose President Filipe Nyusi vowed last month to root out the militants with the help of regional allies.
Attacks have escalated in northern Mozambique over the past year, fueling fears the violence could spill over into neighboring countries.
The insurgency has claimed more than 2,900 lives, according to conflict data tracker ACLED, and displaced around 800,000 people, according to the United Nations.
But Adriano Nuvunga, head of Mozambique’s Center for Democracy and Development in Maputo, voiced concern at the Rwandan deployment.
“We see this as a not good move because it will further militarise northern Cabo Delgado and it can lead deep into the conflict moving in the wrong direction.”
Rwanda is already a major contributor to the UN’s peacekeeping force in the Central African Republic and last year sent hundreds of troops to the unstable country after an attempted coup.
Nyusi, himself a former defense minister, had long shied away from asking for foreign military intervention to fight the extremists, instead relying on private military companies.
But last month he vowed to crush the militants with the help of SADC and “friendly countries.”
Alexandre Raymakers, Africa Analyst at UK-based global risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, said he believes the Rwandan contingent could be used to secure key LNG sites in an effort to lure back international investors.
“The Rwandan security forces have developed a reputation for being a highly capable fighting force,” he said.
But, he added, “the presence of multiple military missions, in the form of a potential Rwandan contingent and the SADC, will likely lead to conflicting priorities and friction at the military command level, hindering the overall.”

Peace vow as South Sudan marks independence

Peace vow as South Sudan marks independence
Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

Peace vow as South Sudan marks independence

Peace vow as South Sudan marks independence
Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

JUBA: President Salva Kiir pledged on Friday not to return South Sudan to war as the country marked 10 years of troubled independence with little cause to rejoice.
At midnight on July 9, 2011, raucous celebrations erupted as the world’s newest nation was born and the people of South Sudan cheered the end of a decades-long struggle for statehood from Sudan.
But the revelry was short-lived.
Just two years later South Sudan was at war with itself, the task of nation-building forgotten as its liberators tore the country apart, dashing expectations of a glittering future. Close to 400,000 people would die before a ceasefire was declared in 2018. But today the country is more fragile than ever, confronting looming starvation, political insecurity, economic ruin and natural calamities.
“I assure you that I will not return you back to war again. Let us work altogether to recover the lost decade and put our country back to the path of development in this new decade,” Kiir said in an televised address marking the milestone. He hailed a “new spirit of dialogue” among political rivals and said the Transitional Government of National Unity would focus on economic reforms and improving security.
But on Friday, there was none of the jubilation that greeted statehood, with people told to stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kiir made his speech in front of one of the presidential offices in the capital Juba.
Kiir had warned this week that the cash-strapped state was in no position to celebrate, blaming international sanctions for keeping prosperity out of reach.
The international community has used the anniversary to urge South Sudan’s leaders to do more to improve the lot of its 12 million population.
“The journey from war to peace has been a long and difficult one and there is still much to be done so that people can exercise the democratic right they earned a decade ago,” Nicholas Haysom, the head of the UN mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), said in a statement.
“We... urge the country’s political leaders to seize this opportunity to make the hopes and dreams of a decade ago a reality by securing the sustainable peace needed to enable full recovery and development.”
South Sudan still faces many obstacles to achieving that goal.
They include the lack of a unified security force, pervasive insecurity linked to intercommunal conflict and crime driven by poverty.
South Sudan enjoyed immense international goodwill and billions of dollars in support when its people voted overwhelmingly in a 2011 referendum to secede from the north.
But its leaders failed to stem corruption and the new South Sudan was looted rather than rebuilt, as huge sums from its vast oil fields were siphoned off and squandered.
The political leaders who led South Sudan to independence — and then back to war — are still in power today, ruling in a tenuous coalition forged under a peace deal.
The power-sharing arrangement between Kiir, a former military commander from the Dinka ethnic group, and his deputy Riek Machar, a rebel leader from the Nuer people, has kept fighting between their forces largely at bay since the cease-fire in 2018.
But the old foes have violated past truces and progress on the latest accord has drifted, inflaming distrust between the pair and raising fears of a return to fighting.
The “unity” government they belatedly formed in February 2020 under great international pressure is weak, and safeguards to prevent another war have not been put in place.
Though the peace accords paused the worst of the bloodshed between conventional armies, armed conflict between rival ethnic groups has surged in ungoverned areas, exacting a civilian death toll not seen since the war.
The political inertia and broken promises also come as South Sudan reels from economic chaos, with soaring inflation and a currency crisis, and faces its worst hunger crisis since independence.
Conflict, drought, floods and a record locust plague have ruined harvests and left 60 percent of the population facing severe food shortages.
Of those, 108,000 are on the very edge of famine, the World Food Programme (WFP) says.
“Despite some lost opportunities, it is never too late to invigorate the peace process so that humanitarian assistance is more effective, and conditions are created where development activities can have broader and greater impact,” said Matthew Hollingworth, the WFP’s director for South Sudan.

Italy allows rescue ship with 572 migrants to dock

Italy allows rescue ship with 572 migrants to dock
Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

Italy allows rescue ship with 572 migrants to dock

Italy allows rescue ship with 572 migrants to dock
  • So far this year, more than 880 migrants have died trying to reach Europe from North Africa
Updated 10 July 2021
AFP

ROME: Italy has authorized the Ocean Viking migrant rescue ship to dock in Sicily after the group urged EU members to allow 572 people picked up in the Mediterranean Sea over three days to be brought ashore.
“The Ocean Viking received from the Italian maritime authorities a long-awaited news: The 572 survivors will disembark in Augusta, in Sicily,” the Marseille-based NGO said on Twitter.
The announcement came after the NGO vessel carried out one of its largest rescues in years on Sunday night, involving a boat that set off from Libya with 369 men, women and children and that was at risk of capsizing.
“Such large unseaworthy wooden boats launched from the coast of Libya had not been encountered by our teams in several years,” the Ocean Viking’s operator, SOS Mediterranee, said earlier in a statement.
The operation was Ocean Viking’s sixth rescue within days and brought the total number of migrants onboard to 572.
Since the start of the summer the number of crossings have increased as migrants take advantage of the good weather and calmer seas, but the number of people lost at sea has also risen.
So far this year, more than 880 migrants have died trying to reach Europe from North Africa, according to the International Organization for Migration.
SOS Mediterranee says EU governments are neglecting coordinated search-and-rescue action in a bid to discourage migrants from attempting the crossing from war-torn Libya, where they are often victims of organized crime and militia violence.

Pakistan to take 'Coke Studio' to Expo 2020 Dubai in cultural diplomacy push

Qawwali singers perform at the launch of Pakistan's new public diplomacy initiative in Islamabad on Thursday. (AN photo)
Qawwali singers perform at the launch of Pakistan's new public diplomacy initiative in Islamabad on Thursday. (AN photo)
Updated 09 July 2021

Pakistan to take ‘Coke Studio’ to Expo 2020 Dubai in cultural diplomacy push

Qawwali singers perform at the launch of Pakistan's new public diplomacy initiative in Islamabad on Thursday. (AN photo)
  • Foreign office announced collaboration to ‘connect hearts and minds’ across the globe with music
  • ‘Coke Studio’ has been called Pakistan’s biggest pop-culture export
Updated 09 July 2021
Sabah Bano Malik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is engaging with music platform “Coke Studio” to project the country’s “true face” through music, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at a launch event on Thursday evening, as he prepares to bring arguably the country’s biggest pop-culture export to Expo 2020 in Dubai, which runs from Oct. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

“Coke Studio” is a Pakistani TV show that features live studio-recorded performances by celebrated and emerging artists. A regional version has previously run in the Arab world. The foreign office said during its announcement earlier this week that the aim of the collaboration is to “connect hearts and minds across the globe with music.”  

The launch event in Islamabad featured celebrated musicians Abu Muhammed and Fareed Ayaz playing a number of well-known qawwali — traditional Sufi devotional music — compositions, including “Allah Hoo,” and “Mast Qalandar.”

“In collaboration with Expo 2020, I will be holding another function in Dubai where we will showcase Pakistan’s economic potential, economic opportunities,” Qureshi said at the concert in Islamabad.

“Through these events and our initiatives, we are projecting Pakistan’s true face through cultural diplomacy, connecting people through digital diplomacy, and promoting Pakistan’s economy through economic diplomacy,” the foreign minister told Arab News.

The choice to open the new public-diplomacy initiative with qawwali was deliberate, Qureshi added, as “the tradition of Sufism was one of tolerance, and that is the tradition of Pakistan.”

“That’s what the tradition of the sub-continent and South Asia has been and that is what we strive to continue,” Qureshi said. “When Sufism began spreading, they preached tolerance, they cared about humanity and their message was a message of love, unity, interfaith harmony and a better understanding.”

The foreign office announced another collaboration with “Coke Studio” — the Overseas Festival, to be held in Lahore in December, to which the minister said he would invite prominent members of the Pakistani diaspora.

“Hopefully we will invite high achievers from the diaspora, our overseas Pakistanis from Europe, America, Canada and other places to come be part of our Overseas Festival,” Qureshi said. “We will connect the diaspora and see how they can contribute towards Pakistan’s economic growth and how they can be the true ambassadors of Pakistan.”

 

Special Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, delivers a speech in Srinagar on March 15, 2019. (AFP)
World
Huriyyat calls for India-Pakistan dialogue to resolve Kashmir conflict

Huriyyat calls for India-Pakistan dialogue to resolve Kashmir conflict

Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, delivers a speech in Srinagar on March 15, 2019. (AFP)
Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, delivers a speech in Srinagar on March 15, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 09 July 2021

Huriyyat calls for India-Pakistan dialogue to resolve Kashmir conflict

Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, delivers a speech in Srinagar on March 15, 2019. (AFP)
  • Pro-independence alliance chairman says resolution in disputed region is ‘urgent’ given current geopolitical situation
  • Last month, Kashmiri leaders from pro-India parties also urged New Delhi to engage in dialogue with Pakistan
Updated 09 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Kashmir’s pro-independence alliance All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (APHC) has called for dialogue between Pakistan and India to “urgently” resolve a decades-long conflict over the disputed territory.
Muslim-majority Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan, which both claim it in full and rule it in part. Since gaining independence in 1947, the nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two of their three wars over control of Kashmiri territory.
The portion of the disputed region ruled by India has been plagued by separatist violence since the late 1980s. On August 5, 2019, New Delhi scrapped Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, which granted special autonomous status to the region, and divided the state into two federally administered units.
That move was followed by a crackdown on political activity, including the arrests of hundreds of political leaders and a series of administrative measures that raised concerns over attempts at engineering a demographic change in India’s only Muslim-majority region.
As the security situation continues to worsen in the region, the APHC said in a statement on Thursday evening that peace and the resolution of the Kashmir conflict can be achieved “through dialogue among India and Pakistan and the people of J&K (Jammu and Kashmir).”
“The fast-changing geopolitical reality of the region also points to the need for urgent conflict resolution,” APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house arrest since 2019, told Arab News on Friday.
Despite the recent resumption of a 2003 Kashmir border ceasefire between India and Pakistan in February, Farooq said the “oppressive situation on the ground continues unabated.”
“Political leadership and hundreds of political prisoners and youth are languishing in jails or under house detention and the health of many among them is a constant source of worry,” Farooq said. The majority of the APHC’s leaders, including the ailing Yasin Malik and Shabir Shah, remain in detention.
For Srinagar-based political analyst Gowhar Geelani, Farooq’s comments on Pakistan-India dialogue are a “significant development” indicative of “backchannel diplomatic parleys between Pakistan and India.”
“This (suggests) that there could be some forward movement on Kashmir, as far as symbolic restoration of a political process is concerned,” he said.
Last month, Kashmiri leaders from pro-India parties, many of whom were also arrested in the 2019 crackdown, also urged New Delhi to engage in dialogue with Pakistan and use backchannel diplomacy to address the existing tensions between the two nations for the sake of Kashmir’s economy.

 

Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus

Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus

Lithuania builds border fence to stem migration from Belarus
  • Lithuania, which has backed and granted refuge to Belarus opposition figures, accuses its neighbor of organizing the border crossings
  • Tensions between the EU and Belarus escalated further after Belarus diverted a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

VILNIUS, Lithuania: Lithuania began Friday to erect a fence along its border with Belarus to deter third country migrants from entering, a week after Vilnius declared a state of emergency to address a sharp rise in migratory flows — which it says Belarusian authorities are encouraging.
Relations between the two neighbors are tense following the August 2020 elections in Belarus, which were won by long-time President Alexander Lukashenko but have been widely condemned by the West as rigged. The vote results triggered months of protests and a harsh crackdown on the opposition by Lukashenko’s authoritarian regime.
Lithuania, which has backed and granted refuge to Belarus opposition figures, accuses its neighbor of organizing the border crossings by people mainly from Iraq, the Middle East and Africa.
The double, barbed wire fence will run for 550 kilometers (342 miles), covering most of the nearly 680-kilometer (423-mile) frontier. It will cost 41 million euros ($48 million), according to Lithuanian Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite.
In the past two months, more than 1,500 people have crossed into Lithuania — 20 times more than in the whole of 2020.
This week, Lukashenko said his country wouldn’t close its borders “and become a camp for people fleeing Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya and Tunisia.”
“We won’t hold anyone, they are coming not to us but to the enlightened, warm and cozy Europe,” he added mockingly.
The European Union, of which Lithuania is a member, has said it will help the Baltic country of 2.8 million people that has already set up tent camps to accommodate the growing number of migrants.
Tensions between the EU and Belarus have escalated further after Belarus diverted a passenger jet on May 23 to arrest an opposition journalist.
Lukashenko has said his country will halt cooperation with the 27-nation bloc on stemming migration, in retaliation for bruising economic sanctions the EU slapped on Belarus over the passenger jet diversion.

