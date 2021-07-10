Legendary British boxer Chris Eubank’s son, Sebastian, dies in Dubai

Kuwait SC raise ambitions with signings of Socceroo McGowan and ex-Chelsea star Mikel

The last time John Obi Mikel and Ryan McGowan had the chance to share a pitch was in China in 2017, at Tianjin TEDA and Guizhou respectively, at the height of the spending spree that for a period saw the Chinese Super League steal the international limelight.

Fast forward four years, and in the less salubrious surrounds of the Kuwaiti Premier League, the Nigerian and Australian internationals will again get that chance, but this time as teammates at the ambitious Kuwait SC.

Kuwait City may be a long way from the glitz of the Chinese Super League, with its cast of expensive and high-profile international superstars such as Hulk, Oscar and Carlos Tevez, but McGowan is once again looking forward to sharing a pitch with the former Chelsea superstar.

“At that time there was a lot of good players playing in China, and as a defender we were just very wary of the foreigners on the opposition,” McGowan told Arab News from Edinburgh, where he was enjoying time with family before flying to Kuwait next week to link up with his new teammates.

“He’s obviously had an unbelievable career, so it’ll be nice to have him in our own team and it will hopefully bring good success to the league and be a good move for both of us.”

McGowan’s move to the Middle East came as a surprise after the Socceroos defender was a standout for Sydney FC in the past two seasons, forming the backbone of a side that was the dominant force in Australian football.

“I really, really enjoyed my time at Sydney,” the 31-year-old said. “The players, the coaches, the whole club, it is really a fantastically well-run club. I had probably the best changing room I’ve ever been in, I’ve known a lot of those boys since I was younger, so that was probably the hardest thing, telling the boys I wouldn’t be joining them next season.”

But the prospect of a new challenge at a club aspiring for continental success proved too good an opportunity to pass up.

“I had spoken to (Kuwait SC) briefly,” the Adelaide-born defender explained, “and then I was obviously away with the national team (in Kuwait City), so it got me a little bit of a preview of what it would be like to be there, although we were in a bubble-type situation.

“Obviously they’re the biggest club in Kuwait and playing in the AFC Cup and hopefully the (AFC) Champions League is a big positive for myself in terms of playing in Asia and playing in these big competitions.”

This won’t be McGowan’s first foray into Middle Eastern football, having spent some time with Abu Dhabi-based Sharjah a few years ago, and he is looking forward to getting back to that part of the world.

“I enjoy the Middle East,” McGowan said.

“The people couldn’t be nicer and (are) so helpful, so I’m just looking forward to experiencing the Arab culture again, I really enjoyed my time at Sharjah so I’m just really looking forward to it.

“I think it’s a good move at a good time for myself and my family, and hopefully it’s one that works out with success, not only in the league but in the Champions League and AFC Cup.

“It’ll be great to win those tournaments and be playing in those big games where a lot of people are watching.”

While the signing of McGowan is impressive, it’s the signing of former UEFA Champions League winner Mikel that has everyone talking.

The 34-year-old enjoyed a trophy-laden 12-year stint with English Premier League giants Chelsea, winning the Premier League twice, the FA Cup on three occasions as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2012 and the UEFA Europa League in 2013.

When you add in almost 100 caps for the Nigerian national team, which included winning the 2013 African Cup of Nations and a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he is by some margin the most decorated player to arrive in Kuwait.

“I am very happy to sign for Kuwait Sports Club,” Mikel said in a video on Kuwait SC’s Instagram page.

“I thank the president of Kuwait SC for the trust that he has given to me to come to Kuwait. I promise to be on my best level to help the team to make sure that together as a team we can achieve a great season next year and hopefully we can be successful.”

After winning back-to-back AFC Cups in 2012 and 2013, and being denied the chance to add another title in 2015 when Kuwait was banned by FIFA after they appeared to have secured their spot in another final, it’s clear the number one target of the club is to achieve continental success.

And with the winner of the AFC Cup earning a place in next year’s AFC Champions League, this is only the beginning for Kuwait SC.