Saudi citizen infected with COVID-19 transferred from Indonesia to Riyadh

RIYADH: A Saudi citizen infected with COVID-19 has been transferred from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, to Riyadh, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Saturday.
The transfer was done by the ministry’s Air Medical Evacuation Department in implementation of the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The air medical evacuation plane arrived in Riyadh following an 18-hour continuous flight, with twice the usual air crew to deal with the case, while taking all precautionary coronavirus measures, as it was the longest flight transporting a person infected with the virus to Saudi Arabia.
Earlier this year, air medical evacuation planes transported more than 90 cases without any of the air crews being infected, the ministry said.
The fleet of air medical evacuation aircraft of the Armed Forces Medical Services annually transports more than 2,500 patients, including more than 1,600 flights transporting patients and members of the armed forces from inside and outside the Kingdom.
