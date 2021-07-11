Yemeni FM condemns Houthi militia’s continued rejection of proposed peace initiative for a cease-fire

RIYADH: Yemen’s foreign minister condemned on Sunday the Houthi militia’s continued “intransigence and rejection” of a proposed peace initiative for Yemen.
Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak warned that the continued escalation and military aggression by the Iran-backed Houthis, especially against civilians in Marib, exacerbates the country’s humanitarian catastrophe and increases the suffering of the displaced.
Saudi Arabia proposed in march a peace initiative that included a comprehensive cease-fire, reopening Sanaa airport and returning to political negotiations.
However, the Houthis responded by continuing a brutal offensive on oil and gas-rich Marib province. The attack sparked international condemnation as the province had served as a safe haven for around 2.7 million displaced persons who had been fleeing the fighting since the conflict began seven years ago.
Bin Mubarak’s comments came during a meeting with Cathy Westley, the charge d’affairs of the US embassy to Yemen, to discuss the latest developments in the war and the political process.
The foreign minister called for the need to complete the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement for the south of the country and said Yemen’s government appreciates the support and efforts made by Saudi Arabia in order to ensure the full implementation of the deal, state-run Saba news agency reported.
The agreement was signed between the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and southern separatists in the Saudi capital in December 2019, and called for the formation of a new government, disarmament of militia groups, the demilitarization of the temporary capital Aden, and improving the economy.
Westley said the US calls on the Houthis to immediately accept a cease-fire and enter into negotiations.
She also reiterated the US position in support of the legitimate government and the security, unity and stability of Yemen.
