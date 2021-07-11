You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Film Production unveils two new films at Cannes 

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Film Production unveils two new films at Cannes 

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Film Production unveils two new films at Cannes 
Head of performing arts and cinema at Ithra Majed Z. Samman and Egyptian screenwriter and producer Mohamed Hefzy. (@Ithra)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6kqcm

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Film Production unveils two new films at Cannes 

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Film Production unveils two new films at Cannes 
  • The films are part of Ithra’s commitment to nurture and develop talent across the Kingdom’s creative industries
  • Both movies, which are being produced under the Ithra Film Productions banner, are scheduled for release in 2023
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) is unveiling two new films at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
The projects are part of its contribution to the Saudi Pavilion, which is being hosted by the Saudi Film Commission at the festival.
Egyptian screenwriter and producer Mohamed Hefzy will introduce his Ithra-commissioned film “Sea of Sands” alongside the unveiling of Saudi independent filmmaker Khalid Fahad’s “Valley Road.” 
The films are part of Ithra’s commitment to nurture and develop talent across the Kingdom’s creative industries.
Both movies, which are being produced under the Ithra Film Productions banner, are scheduled for release in 2023.
Ithra said the cast and crew for both would consist of aspiring Saudi talent, which would nurture a generation of film creatives.
They follow the successful international release of Ithra’s first commissioned film “Joud,” which is described as “an unconventional meditation on the cycle of life” and an “ancient poem for modern times.”
The film uses an experimental story structure derived from a pre-Islamic form of poetry, the qasida, and is dialogue-free. It was shot in 16 locations across Saudi Arabia and screened at several international film festivals.
“Ithra Film Productions is a leading indie film producer in Saudi Arabia,” said Majed Z. Samman, head of performing arts and cinema at Ithra and producer of both new films. “We support the Kingdom’s growing film industry by nurturing homegrown talent and fostering cinema and filmmaking in Saudi Arabia. We are honored to announce our next two projects at one of the world’s most prestigious film fairs as part of the Saudi Pavilion at Cannes Film Festival.”
Hefzy has written, produced and co-produced nearly 40 feature films in Egypt, the US, the UK and the Arab world. 
“Sea of Sands” is a coming-of-age story about a young Bedouin orphan and a camel who form a special bond and embark on a journey across Saudi Arabia.
“Ithra has played a significant role in supporting independent filmmakers from Saudi Arabia at a critical time just as the Kingdom’s booming film industry begins to take shape,” said Hefzy. “I am thrilled to work with them and all the Saudi and Arab talent who will be joining this exciting project.”
The film will be shot in various locations across Saudi Arabia.
“Valley Road” follows the journey of an autistic man called Ali who gets lost on his way to see a doctor. He finds himself alone in the middle of nowhere, but a series of obstacles and challenges cannot stop him from discovering the world ahead of him.
Apart from Ithra’s commissioned films, the center is also the driving force behind several initiatives supporting the Kingdom’s film industry.
Ithra Cinema provides a space for the country’s film talent to hone their skills and showcase their work.
It is home to initiatives and programs such as Saudi Film Production, Saudi Film Days, and the Ithra Film Society.
Ithra is also the cradle of the annual Saudi Film Festival, which supports local talent and focuses on content development.
Ithra Film Productions has produced 20 films, of which 15 have won local, regional and international awards.
The center also offers people a learning experience through a training and shadowing program, providing an opportunity for those who are passionate about filmmaking to craft their career in the field.

Topics: Cannes Saudi Arabia ITHRA Ithra Film Production Mohamed Hefzy Khalid Fahad

Related

How Ithra’s Seeing & Perceiving exhibition challenges what you see
Saudi Arabia
How Ithra’s Seeing & Perceiving exhibition challenges what you see
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosts interactive exhibit on environmental sustainability video
Art & Culture
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra hosts interactive exhibit on environmental sustainability

Saudi designer hunts for ‘Gems of Arabia’ in podcast exploring Kingdom’s creative scene

Saudi designer hunts for ‘Gems of Arabia’ in podcast exploring Kingdom’s creative scene
Updated 11 July 2021
Deema A-Khudair

Saudi designer hunts for ‘Gems of Arabia’ in podcast exploring Kingdom’s creative scene

Saudi designer hunts for ‘Gems of Arabia’ in podcast exploring Kingdom’s creative scene
  • Hatem Al-Akeel stressed that the creatives he has chosen to interview were selected because of their talent
  • The podcast has the same name as a column Al-Akeel has been writing for BURO magazine over the past three years
Updated 11 July 2021
Deema A-Khudair

JEDDAH: Hatem Al-Akeel, the Saudi fashion designer behind menswear brand Toby, is taking on a new role as a podcast host exploring the Kingdom’s creative scene in his show “Gems of Arabia.”

Al-Akeel launched his audiovisual podcast in May and his interviewees so far include Saudi Fashion Week founder Princess Nourah Al-Faisal; Nadine Kenzo, founder of jewelry brand Bil Arabi; opera singer Sawsan Al-Bahiti; and Level Shoes founder Rania Masri.

“If you have a talent you have to nurture it, cultivate it,” Al-Akeel, who is also the founder of brand consultancy Authenticite, told Arab News. “You don’t have to be a lawyer or a doctor to excel and make a business.”

Al-Akeel stressed that the creatives he has chosen to interview were selected because they are genuinely talented.

“There’s this idea that we’re supporting them just because they’re Saudi,” he said. “No, we support them because they’re amazing. They just happen to be Saudi.

“When you say we're only supporting them because they’re Saudi, it raises the question: What about the rest? The ones who are living in — and contributing to — Saudi who are amazing, but aren’t Saudi?”

“Gems of Arabia,” he said, is inclusive, and will feature people who are shaping the Saudi landscape in a positive way, regardless of their nationality. Nor will the podcast focus only on well-known names in the creative scene, it will also feature those who are just getting started in their creative careers, too.

“We have to realize that there are a lot of hidden gems that we don’t know about. There are a lot of overlooked people who may not have the capital, who don’t have the public relations possibilities, but (deserve attention),” said Al-Akeel.

The podcast has the same name as a column Al-Akeel has been writing for BURO magazine over the past three years.

“In it I write about all the people that inspire me, from designers to entrepreneurs to artists,” he explained. “From people like Princess Reema to people like Lina Malaika, who is really an amazing Saudi visionary showing the beauty of Jeddah landscapes, and incredible entrepreneurs who are really changing and showing what Saudi is all about. 

“So I decided to take this to the next step and start my podcast. It highlights both the shimmering and the hidden gems; the ones that are aspirational, that guide us to what is inspiring, and the ones who we don’t know about — and are maybe just (starting out),” he concluded.

Topics: fashion designer

Related

Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali unveils latest couture collection in Paris
Lifestyle
Syrian designer Rami Al-Ali unveils latest couture collection in Paris
UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit
Lifestyle
UAE artists, designers learning to break plastic habit

‘Rehana Maryam Noor’: Bangladesh’s first film at Cannes is a powerful watch

Azmeri Haque Badhon plays the lead role in the film. (Supplied)
Azmeri Haque Badhon plays the lead role in the film. (Supplied)
Updated 11 July 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘Rehana Maryam Noor’: Bangladesh’s first film at Cannes is a powerful watch

Azmeri Haque Badhon plays the lead role in the film. (Supplied)
Updated 11 July 2021
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: The first work from Bangladesh to feature in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section, “Rehana Maryam Noor,” is a powerful film with a feminist message that takes its title from its protagonist, a young widowed doctor with a daughter in the first grade.

This is Abdullah Mohammad Saad’s second endeavor as a director, and as the film rolls on, we see Noor’s hardened attitude toward anything she considers inappropriate. She also teaches medicine, and when she finds a professor abusing a student, she is compellingly unrelenting.

Noor, played by Azmeri Haque Badhon , will stop at nothing. When she fails to encourage the girl who was molested to press charges, the doctor decides to “confess” that she was the one who was raped and hopes that the perpetrator will be forced to quit.

The cast and crew of ‘Rehana Maryam Noor’ arrive for the screening of the film as part of the Un Certain Regard selection at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, southern France, on July 9, 2021. (AFP)

Traces of anxiety and violence in Noor play out in the second half. A significant part of her life revolves around her daughter, Emu (a cute Afia Jahin Jaima), and the little one appears to be as stubborn as her mother. Their battle of wits leads to understandable tension, which Noor transports to her workplace.

Saad’s script is narrated through a handheld camera while a color palette that revolves around shades of blue (perhaps to convey the melancholic mood of the whole drama) underlines Noor’s restlessness, seemingly a result of her own fraught personal life. The movie has a haunting sense of sparseness which enhances the tight plot. Focused and directed with precision, “Rehana Maryam Noor” leaves the viewer with troubling questions about the manner in which the protagonist seeks to fulfill a just cause.

 

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Bangladesh

Actress Dina Shihabi joins cast of Netflix’s ‘Painkiller’

Saudi-born actress Dina Shihabi has scored a role in Netflix’s upcoming mini-series “Painkiller,” alongside US actor Matthew Broderick. (File/ AFP)
Saudi-born actress Dina Shihabi has scored a role in Netflix’s upcoming mini-series “Painkiller,” alongside US actor Matthew Broderick. (File/ AFP)
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

Actress Dina Shihabi joins cast of Netflix’s ‘Painkiller’

Saudi-born actress Dina Shihabi has scored a role in Netflix’s upcoming mini-series “Painkiller,” alongside US actor Matthew Broderick. (File/ AFP)
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi-born actress Dina Shihabi has scored a role in Netflix’s upcoming mini-series “Painkiller,” alongside US actor Matthew Broderick.

The limited series will explore the origins of the US’s opioid epidemic and the role played in it by pharmaceuticals giant Purdue Pharma, with Shihabi playing the role of Britt, a veteran sales rep for Purdue.

The actress, who spent part of her childhood in Dubai, was born in Riyadh to Saudi-Norwegian journalist Ali Shihabi and her mother Nadia, who is half-Palestinian and half German-Haitian.

Shihabi took to Instagram to celebrate the announcement, which she revealed by sharing a screenshot of an article by Deadline magazine, which broke the news.

“So excited for this!!!” she captioned the post.

Deadline reported that production on the six-episode limited series will begin later this year in Toronto and Shihabi will co-star alongside Broderick — who is set to play Richard Sackler, scion of the billionaire Sackler family and senior executive at Purdue Pharma — as well as Uzo Aduba, an acclaimed actress who will portray an investigator leading the case against Purdue.

Based on a true story, The New Yorker article “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe and the book “Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic” by Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Barry Meier serve as source material for the series — and both Keefe and Meier have signed on as consultants.

Shihabi moved to the US in 2007 and was the first Middle Eastern-born woman to be accepted to The Juilliard School and the New York University Graduate Acting Program. She began appearing in short films in 2010, but her big break came in 2017 with the role of Hanin in “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”

In a previous conversation with Arab News, the actress shared her advice for those who want to make it big in Hollywood.

“Look around to the people that are around you right now and start making things. And focus, hard work, determination, passion (are important). Those are real things,” she said. “I’m still working really hard to make the things I want happen and I don’t think it’s ever going to end. If you choose this life, you are choosing a life where you have to really work hard.”

Topics: Netflix Painkiller Dina Shihabi

Red Sea Film Festival’s Mohammed Al-Turki talks future of Saudi films at Cannes

Mohammed Al-Turki was appointed Chairman of the Festival Committee for the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival. (File/ Getty Images)
Mohammed Al-Turki was appointed Chairman of the Festival Committee for the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 11 July 2021
Melinda Mrini

Red Sea Film Festival’s Mohammed Al-Turki talks future of Saudi films at Cannes

Mohammed Al-Turki was appointed Chairman of the Festival Committee for the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival. (File/ Getty Images)
Updated 11 July 2021
Melinda Mrini

CANNES: Saudi game-changer Mohammed Al-Turki is one of the most well-known producers in the region, having made a name for himself in the glitzy world of Hollywood. On the occasion of the Cannes Film Festival, the Saudi producer was appointed Chairman of the Festival Committee for the upcoming Red Sea International Film Festival which will be held in December in Jeddah. This is a new challenge for the 35-year-old producer, but above all, an umpteenth recognition of his work. The much sought-after producer at the Cannes Film Festival caused quite a stir upon his arrival at the Saudi pavilion and Arab News caught up with him for an exclusive interview.

After these difficult months for the culture sector in the world, due to the pandemic, how does it feel to be here at the Cannes Film Festival?

As you know, it’s one of my favorite festivals, which I have been attending for about 10-11 years. I am here today to represent my country, Saudi Arabia. On the opening night, when I visited the Palais des Festivals, I was introduced as Chairman of the Red Sea Festival committee. It was a moment of immense pride for me. It was great to be at the Palais, with the full support of my country, despite everything that is happening in Saudi Arabia. Vision 2030 is bringing about wonderful cultural shifts. It was also a great moment for the world of cinema, to be at the Palais in the presence of the jury – whose members are a source of Arab pride – with Spike Lee, the Jury President, Tahar Rahim and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Can we hope to see a Saudi film selected in Cannes’ official competition one day, or even get the Palme d’Or?

Yes, I am convinced of that! We have talented and wonderful young Saudis, and the creative scene in Saudi Arabia is vibrant, authentic and ambitious. We have some Saudi talents arriving this week. Saudi Arabia has already won several awards, notably with Haifaa Al-Mansour at the Venice Film Festival. Haifaa was the first Saudi woman to become a jury member at Cannes. The Lebanese director Nadine Labaki was President of the Jury for “Un certain regard” selection in 2019. We can be proud of many Arabs, but we are still a new industry, and we will continue to evolve. I can refer to examples, such as the Tunisian writer-director, Kaouther ben Hania, with her feature film “The Man Who Sold His Skin” (2020). It’s an incredible movie. Other films are great as well, and this is only the beginning. You will be able to witness the next pivotal steps first hand.

The film industry in Saudi Arabia is indeed going through a moment of a real dynamism. Do you think that over the next few years, Saudi cinema will live its golden age?

Of course, it will live its golden age. Thanks to the support of Saudi Arabia and the MENA region, I think we will see a lot of admissions to the Academy and to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. I hope that we will win important awards at the international level and succeed in going global.

You are Chairman of the Festival Committee for the upcoming Red Sea Film Festival which is expected to be held next December in Jeddah. How can this event give a new boost to the Kingdom’s flourishing industry?

This dynamism will of course vitalize the flourishing industry by supporting all the local youth. Thanks to this platform, we will be able to travel across the world and allow cinema lovers to discover all of our stories, because as you well know, cinema is a universal form of art, which will allow us to forge deeper connections. It is wonderful that this is happening in the historical city which is located in the magnificent UNESCO heritage site. People will travel to Saudi Arabia and will be able to appreciate the jewels and hidden gems of the Kingdom.

You have worked with big names in cinema, and so far, you’ve mostly addressed a Western audience. Today, would you like to focus on projects that will reach the Eastern public more, and most specifically the Saudi one?

I want to focus on different projects because, personally, I am a filmmaker who enjoys sharing human stories. All of my films deal with important social issues. “Arbitrage,” with Richard Gere, was about the financial crisis; in “At Any Price,” with Zac Effron, it was about the agricultural crisis; then my most recent film, “Crisis,”with Garry Oldman, focused on the opioid crisis, which is now the second leading cause of death in America, after COVID-19.

AlUla is in the spotlight, and many directors around the world do not hide their interest in exploiting this cultural gem. How do you explain such an interest in certain sites in Saudi Arabia?

Together with the Red Sea Festival, the Foundation and the Saudi Film Commission, we are working on a wonderful tax incentive program to get all of these filmmakers to shoot in the Kingdom, and to showcase wonderful places like the AlUla site. A few Hollywood movies have been shot in the Kingdom. The Russo brothers filmed a few scenes of the movie “Cherry” in Saudi Arabia, and it’s a big Apple+ hit. We are currently shooting a movie called “Kandahar” with Gerard Butler in Saudi Arabia, and there are more movies planned, so this is just the beginning of more amazing things to come.

Is it difficult to find experienced actors and talents in Saudi Arabia?

Whether in Saudi Arabia or in the United States, finding the right cast is always a challenge, and I’m sure we’ll have some great talents to show off, because even before movie theaters opened in the country, I was well backed-up in Saudi Arabia; the country was already a breeding ground for creators. Haifaa Al-Mansour presented “Wadjda” all over the world, while there were no movie theaters in Saudi. So, the creative scene has always been unique; it has always been there, and now with the strong support it has behind it, you will be able to witness all of these cultural shifts, and yes, you will see incredible Saudi talents everywhere.

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Saudi Arabia Red Sea Film festival Mohammed Al-Turki

Red Sea Film Festival announces additional $4million in funding for Arab filmmakers

The new funding was announced at the Saudi Pavilion at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Arab News)
The new funding was announced at the Saudi Pavilion at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Arab News)
Updated 10 July 2021
Arab News

Red Sea Film Festival announces additional $4million in funding for Arab filmmakers

The new funding was announced at the Saudi Pavilion at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. (Arab News)
Updated 10 July 2021
Arab News

CANNES: The Red Sea Film Festival has announced that it will receive an additional $4 million for its Red Sea Fund from the Saudi Film Commission in order to support the creation of 40 new films from Saudi and Arab filmmakers.

The Red Sea Film Festival Foundation established the Red Sea Fund, now totaling $14 million, in early 2021 to produce 100 feature films and short projects as well as episodics with directors from the Arab World and Africa. The new funding, announced over the weekend at the Saudi Pavilion at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, will help empower a larger pool of filmmakers.

 The fund will also be used to restore up to 10 classic films from the Arab region.

Three committees of industry professionals have been selected for each section of funding. Dora Bouchoucha, producer and founder of Nomadis Images and director of the Manarat Film Festival in Tunisia, will preside over the committee that will award development funding and will be joined by Viola Shafik, filmmaker and curator, Lamia Chraibi, producer and founder of La Prod, director and producer Amjad Abu Alala, and Ayman Jamal, founder and producer of Barajoun Entertainment.

Gianluca Chakra, distributor and founder of Front Row Filmed Entertainment will preside over the committee that will select projects for production funding, alongside producer Karim Aitouna, founder of Haut Les Main Productions, Faisal Baltuyoor, director, producer, and founder of Cinewaves Films, Ahmed Shawky, Middle East Head of Development of Viu and Deana A. Nassar-Fernandez, Program Director for the Middle East Media Initiative.

The committees for the awarding funds for post-production will be headed by Edouard Waintrop, Artistic Director of the Red Sea International Film Festival, along with producer and film commissioner Georges David, Habib Attia, Producer and Managing Director of Cinetele Films, Chadi Abo, director, producer and founder of HECAT Studio and Ahmed Abdalla, director, screenwriter, editor, and photographer.

 Edouard Waintrop, Red Sea International Film Festival Artistic Director said: “To join the efforts of the Red Sea Fund with those of the Saudi Film Commission will open new opportunities for filmmakers of the region. It will make a possible substantial new investment to develop and produce short films, features, and documentaries and the restoration of up to 10 classic movies from the Arab world. The commitment will extend to supporting filmmakers working with virtual technologies and animations. A new breath will be given to a cinema in full revival; a sign of the metamorphosis of the cinema of the Arab World and Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Saudi Arabia Red Sea Film festival

Latest updates

Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time
Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Film Production unveils two new films at Cannes 
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Film Production unveils two new films at Cannes 
Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title
Djokovic wins record-equalling 20th Grand Slam and sixth Wimbledon title
Egypt's foreign minister meets Israeli counterpart in Brussels
Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry meets his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Brussels. (Twitter/@MfaEgypt)
Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Branson touches down
Virgin Galactic spaceship carrying Branson touches down

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.