You are here

  • Home
  • India pulls out staff from Kandahar consulate as Taliban widen control

India pulls out staff from Kandahar consulate as Taliban widen control

Afghan Border Police personnel keep watch near the Durand line at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province. (File/AFP)
Afghan Border Police personnel keep watch near the Durand line at Spin Boldak, in southern Kandahar province. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w5er7

Updated 11 July 2021

India pulls out staff from Kandahar consulate as Taliban widen control

India pulls out staff from Kandahar consulate as Taliban widen control
  • Move follows spike in violence in southern Afghan city 
  • New Delhi says evacuation a temporary measure, operations to continue through local staff
Updated 11 July 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: New Delhi has temporarily evacuated staff from its consulate in Afghanistan’s southern city of Kandahar, where the Taliban have unleashed a series of attacks in recent weeks, official Afghan sources and India’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
“We were informed about this and told that as a precautionary move, India had to pull out the staff temporarily,” one of the sources from Kandahar, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the media, told Arab News.
Officials from the Interior Ministry in Kabul refused to comment on the evacuation, which comes a week after New Delhi, Turkey, Pakistan and Russia had to either recall staff or halt operations at their consulates in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif due to the Taliban’s rapid territorial gains in the area.
However, Gran Hewad, a spokesman for the Afghan Foreign Ministry, told Arab News that the protection of diplomatic missions was “of high importance” for the government and that an “increase in the Taliban’s unprecedented attacks” had prompted some nations to take precautionary measures for security reasons.
New Delhi said on Sunday it was “closely monitoring the evolving security in Afghanistan.”
“The safety and security of our personnel is paramount. Due to the intense fighting near Kandahar city, India-based personnel have been brought back for the time being,” Arindam Bagchi, chief spokesman at India’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement.
He added that India’s consulate in Kandahar was being run by local staff temporarily.
While the source in Kandahar had no further details about the evacuation, Indian media reports said that around 50 diplomats and security personnel had been pulled out due to the “deteriorating security situation” in the southern region, which is considered to be the group’s birthplace and its main stronghold.
The Taliban have widened control amid the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, which began on May 1 and is expected to be completed next month.
In recent weeks, the group has overrun several areas bordering five countries — Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, China and Pakistan – and captured key border crossings through which Afghanistan conducts most of its trade with Iran and Turkmenistan.
The group said on Friday they had taken control of “85 percent of territory in Afghanistan,” a claim dismissed by Afghan government officials as foreign forces, including the US, withdraw from Afghanistan after almost 20 years of fighting.
According to sources privy to the Kandahar evacuation and as cited by the Indian media, a special Indian Air Force aircraft was sent on Saturday to bring back the staff.
India has remained a key regional player in Afghanistan since the Taliban were ousted from power in late 2001 and has invested nearly $3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the war-torn country.
New Delhi enjoys close ties with Kabul, while Pakistan has played a crucial role in facilitating the Afghan peace process since last year. Both accuse each other of running a proxy war in Afghanistan.
During the Taliban’s five-year rule, an Indian passenger plane was hijacked by a Pakistani militant outfit and brought to Kandahar. It was released days later after a ransom was paid to the group.
In recent years, the Indian mission and other establishments have come under the Taliban’s attack in Kabul and elsewhere.
The Taliban have repeatedly assured foreigners they will not be harmed, vowing to protect foreign missions and NGOs in its controlled and newly captured areas.
“No harm will come from our side to any foreign diplomatic mission. They can stay freely; it is essential. We pose no threat to them, but if any country decides to leave or shut operations, then it is their decision,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Arab News.
Experts, however, said other reasons could be at play for India’s decision to evacuate its consulate staff.
“New Delhi’s long skepticism about the Taliban, past attacks against its interests and fear of the presence of Pakistani militants among the Taliban who may harm India have prompted it to evacuate the staff from Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif,” Taj Mohammed, a Kabul-based analyst, told Arab News.
“Other countries have improved their ties with the Taliban, but not India. So, it will take time for India to be assured that the Taliban will not cause them any harm, and that shall happen when both sides engage in dialogue,” he added.

Topics: Afghanistan India Kandahar Gran Hewad Arindam Bagchi Taliban

Related

Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices

Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices

Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices
  • Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital
  • Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases
Updated 12 July 2021
AP

Thousands of Cubans marched on Havana’s Malecon promenade and elsewhere on the island Sunday to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis, in one of biggest anti-government demonstrations in memory.
Many young people took part in the afternoon protest in the capital, which disrupted traffic until police moved in after several hours and broke up the march when a few protesters threw rocks.
Police initially trailed behind as protesters chanted “Freedom,” “Enough” and “Unite.” One motorcyclist pulled out a U.S. flag, but it was snatched from him by others.
“We are fed up with the queues, the shortages. That’s why I’m here,” one middle-age protester told The Associated Press. He declined to identify himself for fear of being arrested later.
Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, as it suffers the consequences of U.S. sanctions imposed by the Trump administration.
The demonstration grew to a few thousand in the vicinity of Galeano Avenue and the marchers pressed on despite a few charges by police officers and tear gas barrages. People standing on many balconies along the central artery in the Centro Habana neighborhood applauded the protesters passing by. Others joined in the march.
Although many people tried to take out their cellphones and broadcast the protest live, Cuban authorities shut down internet service throughout the afternoon.
About 2 1/2 hours into the march, some protesters pulled up cobblestones and threw them at police, at which point officers began arresting people and the marchers dispersed.
A group of government supporters also arrived in the area shouting slogans in favor of the late President Fidel Castro and the revolution. Some of them assaulted a cameraman and an AP photographer.
Demonstrations were also held elsewhere on the island, including the small town of San Antonio de los Banos, where people protested power outages and were visited by President Miguel Díaz-Canel. He entered a few homes, where he took questions from residents.
Afterward, though, he accused Cuban of stirring up trouble.
“As if pandemic outbreaks had not existed all over the world, the Cuban-American mafia, paying very well on social networks to influencers and Youtubers, has created a whole campaign ... and has called for demonstrations across the country,” Diaz-Canel told reporters.

Topics: Havana Cubans cuba

Related

US cruise ship pulls into Havana on historic Cuba voyage
World
US cruise ship pulls into Havana on historic Cuba voyage
Western Union closes Cuba offices close as sanctions bite
Business & Economy
Western Union closes Cuba offices close as sanctions bite

Sydney records first death in virus outbreak

Sydney records first death in virus outbreak
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

Sydney records first death in virus outbreak

Sydney records first death in virus outbreak
  • Sydney has recorded 566 new infections since the beginning of the outbreak mid-June
Updated 12 July 2021
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia announced its first coronavirus-related death in the current Sydney virus outbreak on Sunday, as the country’s biggest city struggles to bring the delta variant under control.

The woman in her 90s died on Saturday, hours after testing positive for COVID-19, and was also the first death from a locally acquired infection in Australia this year. It came as authorities announced a record 77 new cases, and warned that numbers were expected to spike above 100 on Monday.

Monday and the few days afterwards “will be worse, much worse than we’ve seen today,” New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said. Sydney is now in its third week of lockdown, but the number of new cases continues to grow among a population that is overwhelmingly unvaccinated.

Lockdown rules were tightened on Friday and Berejiklian warned that stay-at-home orders were expected to remain in place unless there was a dramatic turnaround.

“Given where we’re at and given the lockdown was supposed to be lifted on Friday, everybody can tell it’s highly unlikely at this stage, given where the numbers are,” she said.

Sydney has recorded 566 new infections since the beginning of the outbreak mid-June.

While that is low compared to most global cities, Australia has taken a zero-tolerance approach to widespread community transmission throughout the pandemic.

Authorities have been quick to impose restrictions in an attempt to stamp out clusters early, and the country’s borders remain largely shut with only about 10 percent of Australians fully vaccinated.

The government launched a new advertising campaign Sunday encouraging people to “arm yourself” against COVID-19 by getting jabbed, though vaccines are yet to be offered to most under-40s.

Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly said other “graphic” adverts would be broadcast in Sydney urging people to follow stay-at-home orders, as police step up enforcement amid reports that flouting of the rules was widespread.

Australia has recorded just over 31,000 cases of Covid-19 and 911 deaths in a population of about 25 million to date.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus sydney

Related

Sydney sees worst day of 2021 as Delta COVID-19 outbreak spreads
World
Sydney sees worst day of 2021 as Delta COVID-19 outbreak spreads
Sydney premier to decide on COVID-19 lockdown as new cases drop
World
Sydney premier to decide on COVID-19 lockdown as new cases drop

Bill Gates and other philanthropists pledge $140m to cover UK foreign aid cut

Bill Gates and other philanthropists pledge $140m to cover UK foreign aid cut
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

Bill Gates and other philanthropists pledge $140m to cover UK foreign aid cut

Bill Gates and other philanthropists pledge $140m to cover UK foreign aid cut
  • Opposition figure: ‘Decision to cut aid budget has already cost lives’
  • Govt spokesperson: Britain still ‘one of the biggest aid donors in G7’
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: High-profile global philanthropists, including Bill Gates, have pledged to provide almost $140 million to make up for losses created by the UK government’s cut to foreign aid.
The cut, which involves the country’s foreign aid budget falling from 0.7 percent of national income to 0.5 percent, is set to create a shortfall of almost $6 billion, leaving vulnerable countries such as Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Libya and Somalia at risk of malnutrition, disease and medical crises.
The group of philanthropists, the Sunday Times reported, “did not want to see” medicines going to waste as a result of health projects being forced to close due to the cut.
It includes the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, the ELMA Foundation and the Open Society Foundations.
The organizations will target specific health projects and make up the shortfall in their funding.
Kate Hampton, CEO of the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, said: “These life-saving treatments are cost-effective investments. If they go unfunded this year, British taxpayer generosity will be wasted as clinics are closed and essential drugs expire and are thrown away.”
Justin Welby, the archbishop of Canterbury, said he is still praying for the government to abandon the cut. “These diseases cause unimaginable suffering and entirely preventable deaths,” he added.
“This emergency funding is welcome and desperately needed, but I continue to pray for the restoration of our promise to those living in extreme poverty around the world, which was to love them as our neighbor through our commitment to the 0.7 percent aid spending target.”
Shadow International Development Secretary Preet Kaur Gill said philanthropists’ move to step in has “embarrassed the UK.”

She added: “This is a shameful moment for this Conservative government. As low-income countries continue to battle against the pandemic, this contribution to try and plug some of the gap left by the government’s slashing of life-saving paid programs is welcome, but it will only be able to prevent the very worst of the damage caused.

“The government’s decision to cut the aid budget, against the wishes of Parliament, has already cost lives, and they must reverse it or put it to a vote as soon as possible.”

Aid services warned last month that the UK cut had left 70,000 people without health services and 100,000 without water in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, the world’s largest refugee settlement.
In April, following an 85 percent cut in its funding, the UN Population Fund said the missing money would have helped prevent about 250,000 child and maternal deaths and 14.6 million unintended pregnancies in some of the world’s most impoverished countries.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has attributed the cut to high levels of public borrowing and growing national debt as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
A spokesperson said: “The UK will spend billions to improve global health, fight poverty and tackle climate change this year — making us one of the biggest aid donors in the G7.
“We have always been clear that the government will return to spending 0.7 percent of national income on international development as soon as the fiscal situation allows.”

 

Topics: Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates UK foreign aid

Related

UK PM mulls backtracking on foreign aid cuts amid backbench rebellion
World
UK PM mulls backtracking on foreign aid cuts amid backbench rebellion
UK MPs slam denial of vote on foreign aid cut
World
UK MPs slam denial of vote on foreign aid cut

Asylum seekers being immediately detained in UK

Asylum seekers being immediately detained in UK
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

Asylum seekers being immediately detained in UK

Asylum seekers being immediately detained in UK
  • Lawyers say they include Iraqis, Afghanis bearing signs of torture
  • Fears that Home Office has launched new policy to deport migrants without fully assessing asylum claims
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Hundreds of people arriving on the English coast in small boats are being immediately detained in immigration removal centers, raising fears that the Home Office has launched a new policy to deport migrants without fully assessing asylum claims.
Detainees include victims of trafficking and torture from war-torn countries where Britain has fought, such as Afghanistan and Iraq. 
Usually, migrants from these backgrounds are offered accommodation while their asylum claims are processed, but now they face immediate imprisonment and possible deportation.
Lawyers have accused the Home Office of incorrectly age-assessing children as adults, sending them directly to immigration removal centers.
Campaigners said several asylum seekers have been denied access to lawyers, describing the development as “not the act of a civilized and compassionate nation.”
Toufique Hossain, director of public law and immigration at Duncan Lewis Solicitors, described the new nationality and borders bill as a “grave abuse of power.”
He added: “They have effectively started bypassing the asylum system and saying to individuals with strong claims that their claim is weak, that they may not get an appeal and that they intend to remove them quickly.
“The whole starting point is to disbelieve people arriving from places where the Home Office knows individuals have a well-founded fear of harm and persecution.”
Detention centers have been rapidly filling following the suspected shift in policy, with Tom Nunn of Duncan Lewis saying they are “being filled with people who have just arrived but who are not being released into the community.”
He added that his law firm was aware of Iraqis and Afghans who bore signs of torture, but whom the Home Office had apparently sent to detention centers in breach of the legal asylum and detention process.
“There have been a few cases where medical advice from doctors in the immigration center is that they are victims of torture,” said Nunn.
“But we are seeing a lot of cases where the Home Office is pushing back on this, basically saying, ‘You’re a victim of torture but we believe we can remove you quickly and therefore we’ll keep you in detention’.”
This latest development follows policy changes by the Home Office last year, when it secretly shortened asylum screening interviews for arrivals in the UK.
This change meant that torture and trafficking victims are facing deportation much faster than under previous policies.

Topics: asylum seekers UK

Related

Migrants picked up at sea whilst Crossing the English Channel, but intercepted by UK Border Force officials, and taken into Dover. (AFP/File Photo)
World
UK asylum policy overhaul would see thousands of women, children rejected: Study
Update Asylum seekers released after Scotland deportation standoff
World
Asylum seekers released after Scotland deportation standoff

Daesh Briton recruited dozens of fighters in London

Daesh Briton recruited dozens of fighters in London
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

Daesh Briton recruited dozens of fighters in London

Daesh Briton recruited dozens of fighters in London
  • Alexanda Kotey in custody in US awaiting trial over beheadings of Western hostages in Syria
  • Kotey, 37, has hired Sabrina Shroff, the American defense lawyer who is helping Abu Hamza
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A member of the Daesh gang dubbed “the Beatles” due to their British origin is suspected of recruiting as many as 25 fighters from his home area of west London.
Notorious terrorist Alexanda Kotey, who is in custody in the US awaiting trial over the beheadings of Western hostages in Syria, is suspected of having radicalized dozens of young men.
The group was known as the “Westway warriors” because they lived near a major motorway flyover called the Westway in the London suburb of Ladbroke Grove.
Details about members of the terror gang have been popularized in a new BBC film based on investigations by Britain’s Sunday Times newspaper.
It was revealed that the number of fighters inspired to travel to Syria is almost double what was previously documented. 
The fate of some of the fighters is unknown, raising concerns that they could slip under the radar and return to Britain to plan and conduct attacks.
Kotey, 37, has hired Sabrina Shroff, the American defense lawyer who is helping Abu Hamza. 
The Finsbury Park Mosque hate preacher — who was sentenced to life without parole on terrorism charges — has lodged an appeal to be released from maximum-security prison ADX Florence in Colorado on humanitarian grounds.
Kotey and El-Shafee Elsheikh, 32, another captured member of the “Westway warriors,” are due to go on trial in January next year.
If convicted they could face life imprisonment, likely in solitary confinement and without the opportunity for parole.
The BBC documentary, “Secrets of an Isis Smartphone,” follows a 2019 investigation by the Sunday Times that tracked Britons in the Iraq and Syria conflicts through video and photos recovered from a Samsung smartphone. 
The Galaxy phone is thought to have been used by up to four British Daesh members. Files on the device were uploaded to a hard drive shared with a Sunday Times reporter by Western-backed forces in Syria after Daesh lost its territory. 
Two of the phone’s regular users — Choukri Ellekhlifi, 22, and Fatlum Shalaku, 20 — were among Kotey’s Ladbroke Grove group. 
Shalaku’s older brother Flamur, 23, also joined Daesh from west London. They were all killed in combat or suicide bombings.
Kotey was previously thought to have recruited around a dozen Daesh fighters from his west London suburb.
But Ghino Parker, who was a youth worker for the local council when Britons were regularly traveling to join Daesh, told the BBC that many more young men had been “lost” to the terror group.
“There were definitely young people that came through our service years ago that we lost to Syria,” she said. “Actually, the last number that I heard ... is that we lost around 26 from west London.”
Kotey and Elsheikh were captured in Syria in January 2018. They have been stripped of their citizenship and were flown to the US in October 2020. 
They pleaded not guilty to eight charges each of the torture and murder of Western hostages. The pair are being held in solitary confinement in Alexandria, Virginia, where they are awaiting trial.

Topics: Daesh Beatles Alexanda Kotey

Related

British Daesh member convicted of terror offenses
World
British Daesh member convicted of terror offenses
Syrian-Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and members of the Rojava Forces Defence Units take part in routine military exercises in the town of Faysh Khabur. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Killings spark fear of Daesh resurgence

Latest updates

Jubilant Italians celebrate Euro 2020 victory to forget pandemic
Jubilant Italians celebrate Euro 2020 victory to forget pandemic
Foreign yacht owners receiving entry licenses in 30 minutes to cross into Saudi waters
The service was provided to all foreign tourist yacht owners outside Saudi Arabia, shipping agents and tourist agents. (SPA file photo)
Assad decrees 50 percent salary hike amid worsening Syria food and fuel crisis
Assad decrees 50 percent salary hike amid worsening Syria food and fuel crisis
Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices
Demonstrators in Havana protest shortages, rising prices
Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties, wreck England party
Italy win Euro 2020 final on penalties, wreck England party

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.